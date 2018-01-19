Elan Schwartzenberg: "Am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea"

* Elan Schwartzenberg, despre informaţiile privind uciderea lui Codruţ Marta: "Se repetă o minciună de o sută de ori şi primeşte greutate de adevăr. Sunt convins că este în viaţă"

* " Nu am fugit din ţară, am plecat în vacanţă cu fiul meu; îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, apropiat de Coldea, a venit şi mi-a spus că mi se vor face înscenări în multiple dosare", a mai spus Schwartzenberg

Omul de afaceri Elan Schwartzenberg, fugit din ţară de peste şase ani şi urmărit internaţional, a declarat vineri, într-un interviu acordat B1 TV, că postul Realitatea TV a fost furat de Cozmin Guşă şi Maricel Păcuraru, cu susţinerea unora din sistem, iar Sebastian Ghiţă a fost susţinut de fostul general operativ al SRI Florian Coldea, relatează news.ro. El mai spune că nu a fugit din ţară în 2012, ci a mers în vacanţă cu fiul său, afirmând că înainte de a pleca, un personaj apropiat de Florian Coldea l-a avertizat că i se vor face înscenări. Omul de afaceri a mai spus că Sebastian Ghiţă i-a mărturisit că intrase într-un joc în care avea susţinerea totală a fostului adjunct al SRI Florian Coldea. El spune că Ghiţă i-a explicat că îi pare rău de ce face, dar este captiv la SRI şi DNA. El a mai povestit că în 2013 un avocat din Israel i-a scris Laurei Codruţa Kovesi pentru a o anunţa că îl reprezintă şi că doreşte să vină în România pentru a afla care sunt acuzaţiile care i se aduc. Procurorul-şef al DNA i-a răspuns, însă, că nu-i acordă audienţa şi că învinuirile îi vor fi transmise prin comisie rogatorie. Scwartzenberg susţine că a făcut şi face afaceri cu fraţii Mazăre încă de la Revoluţie. Schwartzenberg afirmă că procurorul DNA Ana Dana i-a cerut să facă un denunţ împotriva lui Radu Mazăre, iar astfel va scăpa de toate problemele. El mai spune că fostul primar al Constanţei se află în prezent în Madagascar pe proprietatea sa. Omul de afaceri a catalogat drept "minciună" afirmaţia potrivit cărei l-ar fi ucis pe Codruţ Marta, precizând că n-a avut niciodată vreun diferend cu acesta. El susţine că Marta este în viaţă şi, râspunzând unei întrebări referitoare la motivul pentru care acesta ar fi dispărut, a precizat că poate a primit informaţia "că a doua zi dimineaţa urma să fie luat de acasă".

* Elan Schwartzenberg: "Sunt convins că Marta este în viaţă"

Elan Schwartzenberg a fost întrebat, într-un interviu la B1 TV, de ce l-a ucis pe Codruţ Marta.

"Oamenii sunt nebuni de legat. Se repetă o minciună, oricât de abominabilă, de o sută de ori şi, la un moment dat, primeşte greutate de adevăr", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.

Acesta afirmă că Marta a fost, este şi va fi prietenul său, fiind convins că este în viaţă.

"Eu am condiderat că dacă sunt nevinovat, nu văd de ce să mă dus să-mi spăl rufele în public. Ori eşti pus sub acuzare, ori nu şi când eşti pus, ai de răspuns. (...) Codruţ a fost, este şi va fi prietenul meu, sper că este bine unde este. N-am avut un diferend cu el niciodată. (...) Sunt convins că este în viaţă. Nu am avut niciodată vreun motiv, vreo râcă, vreo cauză. Speculaţiile sunt posibile", a mai spus omul de afaceri.

Întrebat dacă s-a întâlnit cu Codruţ Marta în ziua în care acesta a dispărut, Elan Schwartzenberg a povestit că aceea a fost "una dintre cele mai aglomerate zile din viaţa" sa.

"Am fost la Realitatea, m-am văzut cu Codruţ care a vrut să se vadă cu nişte persoane - prieteni şi instituţii ale statului - cărora întâlnirea cu el la mine acasă le permitea un cadru mai discret. După ce a fost la mine acasă şi, conform teoriei, l-am ucis, am ajuns în oraş, m-am văzut cu Blejnar, am apucat să ajung la o masă, unde era şi un procuror DNA, m-am văzut cu cineva din conducerea UDMR, după care seara am luat masa cu două oficialităţi străine. Cam astea a fost ziua mea. Aşa am rezolvat cazul Marta, prietenul meu, unul dintre cei mai apropiaţi, n-am avut nicio divergenţă", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.

Acesta afirmă că "există dovezi concrete că este în viaţă bine, merci" mult după momentul în care se presupune că l-ar fi ucis.

Întrebat care ar fi moticul dispariţiei lui Codruţ Marta, Elan Schwartzenberg a spus că nu este îngrijorat pentru soarta acestuia.

"Nu sunt îngrjorat pentru soarta lui Codruţ Marta. Poate că şi el la un moment dat în viaţă a primit o informaţie punctuală că a doua zi dimineaţa urma să fie luat de acasă. Poate s-a gândit că este mai bine să continue în altă parte, decât să se întoarcă acasă. Nu ştiu ce informaţii a primit el la respectiva întâlnire la mine acasă, poate i s-a spus acest lucru. Ulterior, a apărut dosarul lui", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.

Dispariţia lui Codruţ Marta a fost declarată pe 25 mai 2012, de a doua soţie a acestuia, Andreea Marta. Ea a precizat că şi-a văzut ultima dată soţul pe 21 mai 2012.

* Elan Schwartzenberg: "Mazăre se află pe proprietatea mea în Madagascar"

"Cu fraţii Mazăre fac afaceri de la Revoluţie până astăzi. Eu aveam o consignaţie în Iaşi, ei aduceau marfă, ulterior ne-am ocupat de publicitate. Aveam panouri publicitare în Constanţa cu ani de zile înainte ca Radu să ajungă primar. (...) La un moment dat, fraţii Mazăre, că nu vorbesc nepărat de Radu, au fost în Brazilia, au fost în Madagascar, mi-au făcut propuneri de investiţii. Pe unele nu le-am acceptat, pe două le-am acceptat. Am finanţat 30 de hectare de plajă în Brazilia, proprietatea mea, am acceptat achiziţia şi construcţia respectivului proiect, resortul în Madagascar, în ambele datorită faptului că ei le-au identificat şi se ocupă de managementul proprietăţilor. Au un mic procent, acte notariale făcute acum 7-10 ani, 15 ani în afara ţării, pe care nu le falsifică niciodată", a spus omul de afaceri.

El susţine că le-a dat fraţilor Mazăre 175.000 de euro în mai multe tranşe.

"Eu am trimis în contul fraţilor Mazăre 175.000 de euro în diverse tranşe şi sume, care nu au nicio legătură cu bani primiţi de la Avi Morgenstern. Eu în viaţa mea nu am primit 175.000 euro de la Avi Morgenstern pe care i-am trimis lui Mazăre sau fraţilor lui. Nu, eu în decursul lui 2011, am primit mult mai mulţi bani, am primit poate peste un milion de euro de la Avi pentru diverse servicii prestate, iar fraţilor Mazăre le-am dat bani în cu totul alte condiţii, sume şi termeni pentru finanţarea resortului din Madagascar (...) Sunt proprietarul terenului din Madagascar, da. Radu Mazăre a clacat psihic. Numai nişte nebuni fac zeci de dosare unui om", a completat Schwartzenberg.

Schwartzenberg susţine că procurorul DNA Ana Dana i-a cerut să facă un denunţ împotriva lui Radu Mazăre, astfel va scăpa de toate problemele.

"Ana Dana, procuror la DNA, mi-a cerut să fac denunţ (împotriva lui Mazăre - n.r.). În mod oficial să o întrebaţi pe Ana Dana prin cine, în mod oficial, mi-a transmis că, dacă fac denunţ, se rezolvă toate problemele mele în această speţă cu Radu Mazăre", explică acesta.

Acesta a confirmat, de asemenea, că Radu Mazăre se află proprietatea sa din Madagascar şi spune: "Se află pe proprietatea mea. M-am gândit să mă duc să îl arestez".

În noiembrie 2016, Radu Mazăre le-a vorbit magistraţilor instanţei supreme, la unul din termenele în procesul privind finanţarea cartierului social Henri Coandă, despre investiţiile sale imobiliare în Brazilia şi în Madagascar, cu banii lui Elan Schwartzenberg. El a vorbit despre două terenuri în Brazilia, cumpărate în 2007 şi 2008, şi despre "aproximativ două hectare" într-o zonă turistică din Madagascar.



* Schwartzenberg: Dragnea nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel



Omul de afaceri Elan Schwartzenberg a afirmat că liderul PSD, preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel, deşi vrea să lase impresia că ar avea astfel de relaţii.

"Doreşte să lase senzaţia că are relaţii speciale în Israel. Nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel. Ce spuneţi e o afirmaţie pe care aş verifica-o. Ce înseamnă "frecvent", ce înseamnă "se vede"", a afirmat omul de afaceri.

El a susţinut că "Liviu Dragnea e un înalt demnitar, vine aici, dar nu e nicio relaţie deosebită, protecţionistă, preferenţială".

"Au fost oameni în istoria României care au avut relaţii deosebite cu Israel. Nu e cazul lui Dragnea", a susţinut Schwartzenberg.

Elan Schwartzenberg: În 2013, un avocat din Israel i-a scris lui Kovesi că doresc să vin pentru a afla de ce sunt acuzat, Kovesi a răspuns după o lună că nu-mi acceptă audienţa

"Un avocat din Israel i-a trimis, în 2013, o scrisoare lui Kovesi, în engleză, prin care i-a spus: il reprezint, îl puteţi cita la mine, doreşte să vină, să răspundă la întrebări, doreşte să oprească această campanie de denigrare care se derulează fără nicio motivaţie». Doamna Kovesi a răspuns în stilul ei caracteristic: i-a răspuns după o lună, în română, trei rânduri, în care a spus brutal şi fără obiect: «Vă refuz audienţa» - de parcă cerusem audienţă la vreo casă regală. Al doilea lucru pe care l-a scris a fost că: «Dacă vom avea nevoie de el, îi vom comunica învinuirile prin comisie rogatorie»", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.

Potrivit acestuia, la câteva zile după acea scrisoare în limba română, DNA a făcut descinderi la 20 de adrese din Bucureşti.

"Cu mascaţii au spart uşile la 20 de apartamente în Bucureşti, la oameni care au o singură vină, că m-au cunoscut: prietena mea, fratele meu, oameni cu copii mici, unii bolnavi. Niciunul dintre ei nu avea vreo tangenţă cu Realitatea. Fratele meu n-a avut nicio afacere în comun cu mine niciodată, în Realitatea nici n-a călcat în sediu. Mulţi dintre acei oameni călcaţi cu mascaoii la 6 dimineaţa nu au avut nicio implicare la Realitatea. Eu cred că am greşit adresarea, trebuia să fac cum am vazut că fac alţii - să mă duc să stau pe băncuţă la Neptun cu generalul Coldea şi puteam fi primit în audienţă la Kovesi", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.

Întrebat ce a comunicat în scrisoarea transmisă procurorul şef al DNA, Elan Schwartzenberg a precizat că avocatul său a transmis că doreşte să să prezinte la DNA pentru a fi informat care sunt acuzaţiile şi pe ce dovezi au fost formulate şi a cerut să i se comunice o dată la care să se prezinte la sediul instituţiei.

Elan Schwartzenberg a catalogat descinderile "intimidare şi abuz".

Întrebat câte mandate de siguranţă naţională a avut şi de ce, Elan Schwartzenberg a spus că nu ştie cu exactitate, dar este convins că le-a primit pentru Realitatea TV, deşi are unul încă din 2009.

"Nu înţeleg care era activitatea mea infracţională în acea perioadă. Eu aveam un singur drept, fiind în insolvenţă. Sunt convins că mandatele erau pentru Realitatea TV, sunt curios în 2009 ce-i preocupa", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.

Elan Schwartzenberg: Sebastian Ghiţă mi-a spus că are susţinerea lui Coldea într-un joc mare şi nu mă minţise; am văzut acea mână care îl proteja, îl ghida

Potrivit acestuia, Sebastian Ghiţă i-a spus că a intrat într-un joc în care avea susţinerea lui Florian Coldea: "Ghiţă nu mă minţise, chiar avea susţinerea lui Coldea. Am văzut acea mână nevăzută care îl proteja, îl ghida. Ghiţă a fost dominat total, controlat, speriat de generalul Coldea", a spus el.

De asemenea, omul de afaceri susţine că Sebastian Ghiţia i-ar fi spus că a intrat în acest "joc" pentru că este captivul SRI şi DNA.

"Îmi pare rău de ce o să fac. Eu sunt captiv la SRI şi DNA. Poate voi scăpa, ori ajung la puşcărie sau la 3 metri sub pământ", povesteşte Elan Schwartzenberg că i-ar fi spus Ghiţă.

* Elan Schwartzenberg: Nu am fugit din ţară, am plecat în vacanţă cu fiul meu; îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, apropiat de Coldea, a venit şi mi-a spus că mi se vor face înscenări în multiple dosare

Întrebat de ce a fugit din ţară în 2012, acesta a spus că nu a fugit, ci a mers în vacanţă cu fiul său şi spune că, în perioada în care el a plecat din ţară, nu exista niciun dosar.

"Nu am fugit deloc. Este încă unul din basmele inoculate de DNA şi preluate de distinşii colegi din mass-media. În 2012 nu exista niciun fel de dosar, niciun fel de poveste, niciun fel de culpă, nimic. Am plecat în vacanţă în 2012 cu fiul meu minor. Iunie-iulie 2012 am plecat din România cu un avion privat de la Ţiriac Air, de la Bucureşti la Nisa, unde m-am dus să îmi fac vacanţa cu fiul meu propriu şi personal", a spus Elan Schwartzenberg.

Acesta susţine că, înainte de a pleca din ţară, un personaj apropiat de Florian Coldea l-a avertizat că i se vor face înscenări.

"Îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, din cercul extrem de apropiat al generalului Coldea, nu Vasile Cămărăscu, a venit şi mi-a spus < < domnu' Schwartzenberg, v-au luat televiziunea ostil, fraudulos, le e teamă de ce o să faceţi, vor încerca să vă facă înscenări în multiple dosare şi cu o ţară nu te poţi lupta din interiorul ei > >. Exista un grup de interes la nivelul statului, care îşi dorea ca acea televiziune să fie în afara controlului meu. Acel personal, ofiţer al SRI, foarte apropiat de Coldea, funcţie foarte mare, mi-a spus textual < < pleacă puţin din ţară, pentru că îţi vor face înscenări, că te vor ţine în beciuri, să nu poţi ţipa, să nu poţi face nimic şi să nu fii credibil > >", mai susţine el.

Elan Schwartzenberg mai povesteşte că a fost sunat de procurorul DNA Dan Badea, care i-a spus să se prezinte la sediul DNA pentru a discuta şi a refuzat, deoarece i-a spus că este cu copilul şi nu are unde să-l lase, moment în care procurorul i-a spus că îi face mandat.

"Am fost în concediu apoi, intenţionând să mă întorc la sfârşitul verii. La un moment dat, eram în larg cu barca şi m-a sunat procurorul DNA Dan Badea, uşor agresiv. Mi-a spus că trebuie să fiu în două zile la DNA să discutăm. L-am întrebat dacă e o glumă, că putea fi o glumă proastă. Apoi i-am spus că nu pot, că am copilul cu mine, sunt divorţat, fosta soţie nu e cu mine şi nu-mi pot lăsa copilul la poştă. Omul a devenit violent şi mi-a spus că-mi face mandat", explică Schwartzenberg.

Omul de afaceri a spus că vrea să afle când se poate prezenta la DNA pentru a răspunde la întrebări, dar instituţia nu i-a răspuns.

"Cei de la DNA n-au răspuns nici până azi. În mintea lor îngustă cred că pot face orice. Au fost lăsaţi de politicieni să facă orice abuz le trece prin cap", afirmă Elan Schwartzenberg.

Schwartzenberg: Eu am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea şi acuzat că nu am achiziţionat niciodată staţia

"Eu nu sunt mogul, nu mă identific cu această titulatură. Eu am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea şi acuzat că nu am achiziţionat niciodată staţia, că procedura de insolvenţa nu a fost corectă, de spălare, de bani evaziune fiscală. Copiii domnului Vîntu au ieşit public şi au spus că au vândut 100% din acea televiziune mie. E o conferinţă de presă! Ei au declarat clar! Am amenajat un sediu extrem de costisitor, echipamente noi, am plătit salarii un an şi datoriile istorice. Asta înseamnă că, dacă nu sunt nebun şi nu credeam că e televiziunea mea, nu aş fi făcut aceste investiţii de multe milioane. Am fost acuzat că am făcut spălare de bani şi evaziune. Înseamnă că şi cei câteva sute de jurnalişti ar trebui acuzaţi la fel", a susţinut Elan Schwartzenberg în cadrul interviului.

Acesta susţine că DNA are probe cu privire la o sumă de bani pe care el i-a dat-o lui Stelian Tănase, cu toate că banii trebuiau să îi fie daţi de către "veceha Realitate", iar aceşti bani au fost puşi într-un cont din Franţa. El susţine că, după ce a virat aceşti bani, Tănase a scris în ziar un articol defăimător la adresa lui.

"Un exemplu este al unei datorii istorice către Stelian Tănase. El avea de încasat de la vechea Realitate o sumă de bani. Nu era datoria mea către el, dar eu i-am plătit banii, dânsul a optat să-i plătesc banii într-un cont din Franţa. Şi când nu a mai fost televiziunea, marele deontolog Stelian Tănase a scris un articol mizerabil la adresa mea. Deşi eu i-am plătit nişte bani pe care nu-i datoram! Şi cât timp a fost la Realitatea l-am plătit la zi. Sper că a plătit taxele pentru acei bani încasaţi în afara ţării. Probele sunt la DNA", a continuat el.

El mai afirmă că: "Realitatea a fost furată de Cozmin Guşă şi Maricel Păcuraru, prin falsificarea semnăturii mele şi cu susţinerea unora din sistem".



Elan Schwartzenberg spune că a plătit zeci de mii de euro jurnaliştilor şi a plătit "mai multe datorii istorice din epoca Vîntu sau Ghiţă", afirmând căîşi asumă vina că a plătit salariile la zi.

"Am plătit câteva zeci de mii de euro (către mai mulţi jurnalişti - n.r). Am plătit mai multe datorii istorice din epoca Vîntu sau Ghiţă, că aşa am considerat a fi corect. Îmi asum vina că am plătit salariile la zi, am amenajat sediul, am luat echipamente, apoi m-am trezit vinovat de aceste lucruri în ochii autorităţilor", a explicat acesta.