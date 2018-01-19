   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

Elan Schwartzenberg: "Am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea"

BURSA 24.02.2018
     *  Elan Schwartzenberg, despre informaţiile privind uciderea lui Codruţ Marta: "Se repetă o minciună de o sută de ori şi primeşte greutate de adevăr. Sunt convins că este în viaţă"
     * " Nu am fugit din ţară, am plecat în vacanţă cu fiul meu; îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, apropiat de Coldea, a venit şi mi-a spus că mi se vor face înscenări în multiple dosare", a mai spus Schwartzenberg
       Omul de afaceri Elan Schwartzenberg, fugit din ţară de peste şase ani şi urmărit internaţional, a declarat vineri, într-un interviu acordat B1 TV, că postul Realitatea TV a fost furat de Cozmin Guşă şi Maricel Păcuraru, cu susţinerea unora din sistem, iar Sebastian Ghiţă a fost susţinut de fostul general operativ al SRI Florian Coldea, relatează news.ro. El mai spune că nu a fugit din ţară în 2012, ci a mers în vacanţă cu fiul său, afirmând că înainte de a pleca, un personaj apropiat de Florian Coldea l-a avertizat că i se vor face înscenări. Omul de afaceri a mai spus că Sebastian Ghiţă i-a mărturisit că intrase într-un joc în care avea susţinerea totală a fostului adjunct al SRI Florian Coldea. El spune că Ghiţă i-a explicat că îi pare rău de ce face, dar este captiv la SRI şi DNA. El a mai povestit că în 2013 un avocat din Israel i-a scris Laurei Codruţa Kovesi pentru a o anunţa că îl reprezintă şi că doreşte să vină în România pentru a afla care sunt acuzaţiile care i se aduc. Procurorul-şef al DNA i-a răspuns, însă, că nu-i acordă audienţa şi că învinuirile îi vor fi transmise prin comisie rogatorie. Scwartzenberg susţine că a făcut şi face afaceri cu fraţii Mazăre încă de la Revoluţie. Schwartzenberg afirmă că procurorul DNA Ana Dana i-a cerut să facă un denunţ împotriva lui Radu Mazăre, iar astfel va scăpa de toate problemele. El mai spune că fostul primar al Constanţei se află în prezent în Madagascar pe proprietatea sa. Omul de afaceri a catalogat drept "minciună" afirmaţia potrivit cărei l-ar fi ucis pe Codruţ Marta, precizând că n-a avut niciodată vreun diferend cu acesta. El susţine că Marta este în viaţă şi, râspunzând unei întrebări referitoare la motivul pentru care acesta ar fi dispărut, a precizat că poate a primit informaţia "că a doua zi dimineaţa urma să fie luat de acasă".
     * Elan Schwartzenberg: "Sunt convins că Marta este în viaţă"
     Elan Schwartzenberg a fost întrebat, într-un interviu la B1 TV, de ce l-a ucis pe Codruţ Marta.
     "Oamenii sunt nebuni de legat. Se repetă o minciună, oricât de abominabilă, de o sută de ori şi, la un moment dat, primeşte greutate de adevăr", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Acesta afirmă că Marta a fost, este şi va fi prietenul său, fiind convins că este în viaţă.
     "Eu am condiderat că dacă sunt nevinovat, nu văd de ce să mă dus să-mi spăl rufele în public. Ori eşti pus sub acuzare, ori nu şi când eşti pus, ai de răspuns. (...) Codruţ a fost, este şi va fi prietenul meu, sper că este bine unde este. N-am avut un diferend cu el niciodată. (...) Sunt convins că este în viaţă. Nu am avut niciodată vreun motiv, vreo râcă, vreo cauză. Speculaţiile sunt posibile", a mai spus omul de afaceri.
     Întrebat dacă s-a întâlnit cu Codruţ Marta în ziua în care acesta a dispărut, Elan Schwartzenberg a povestit că aceea a fost "una dintre cele mai aglomerate zile din viaţa" sa.
     "Am fost la Realitatea, m-am văzut cu Codruţ care a vrut să se vadă cu nişte persoane - prieteni şi instituţii ale statului - cărora întâlnirea cu el la mine acasă le permitea un cadru mai discret. După ce a fost la mine acasă şi, conform teoriei, l-am ucis, am ajuns în oraş, m-am văzut cu Blejnar, am apucat să ajung la o masă, unde era şi un procuror DNA, m-am văzut cu cineva din conducerea UDMR, după care seara am luat masa cu două oficialităţi străine. Cam astea a fost ziua mea. Aşa am rezolvat cazul Marta, prietenul meu, unul dintre cei mai apropiaţi, n-am avut nicio divergenţă", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Acesta afirmă că "există dovezi concrete că este în viaţă bine, merci" mult după momentul în care se presupune că l-ar fi ucis.
     Întrebat care ar fi moticul dispariţiei lui Codruţ Marta, Elan Schwartzenberg a spus că nu este îngrijorat pentru soarta acestuia.
     "Nu sunt îngrjorat pentru soarta lui Codruţ Marta. Poate că şi el la un moment dat în viaţă a primit o informaţie punctuală că a doua zi dimineaţa urma să fie luat de acasă. Poate s-a gândit că este mai bine să continue în altă parte, decât să se întoarcă acasă. Nu ştiu ce informaţii a primit el la respectiva întâlnire la mine acasă, poate i s-a spus acest lucru. Ulterior, a apărut dosarul lui", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Dispariţia lui Codruţ Marta a fost declarată pe 25 mai 2012, de a doua soţie a acestuia, Andreea Marta. Ea a precizat că şi-a văzut ultima dată soţul pe 21 mai 2012.
     * Elan Schwartzenberg: "Mazăre se află pe proprietatea mea în Madagascar"
     "Cu fraţii Mazăre fac afaceri de la Revoluţie până astăzi. Eu aveam o consignaţie în Iaşi, ei aduceau marfă, ulterior ne-am ocupat de publicitate. Aveam panouri publicitare în Constanţa cu ani de zile înainte ca Radu să ajungă primar. (...) La un moment dat, fraţii Mazăre, că nu vorbesc nepărat de Radu, au fost în Brazilia, au fost în Madagascar, mi-au făcut propuneri de investiţii. Pe unele nu le-am acceptat, pe două le-am acceptat. Am finanţat 30 de hectare de plajă în Brazilia, proprietatea mea, am acceptat achiziţia şi construcţia respectivului proiect, resortul în Madagascar, în ambele datorită faptului că ei le-au identificat şi se ocupă de managementul proprietăţilor. Au un mic procent, acte notariale făcute acum 7-10 ani, 15 ani în afara ţării, pe care nu le falsifică niciodată", a spus omul de afaceri.
     El susţine că le-a dat fraţilor Mazăre 175.000 de euro în mai multe tranşe.
      "Eu am trimis în contul fraţilor Mazăre 175.000 de euro în diverse tranşe şi sume, care nu au nicio legătură cu bani primiţi de la Avi Morgenstern. Eu în viaţa mea nu am primit 175.000 euro de la Avi Morgenstern pe care i-am trimis lui Mazăre sau fraţilor lui. Nu, eu în decursul lui 2011, am primit mult mai mulţi bani, am primit poate peste un milion de euro de la Avi pentru diverse servicii prestate, iar fraţilor Mazăre le-am dat bani în cu totul alte condiţii, sume şi termeni pentru finanţarea resortului din Madagascar (...) Sunt proprietarul terenului din Madagascar, da. Radu Mazăre a clacat psihic. Numai nişte nebuni fac zeci de dosare unui om", a completat Schwartzenberg.
      Schwartzenberg susţine că procurorul DNA Ana Dana i-a cerut să facă un denunţ împotriva lui Radu Mazăre, astfel va scăpa de toate problemele.
     "Ana Dana, procuror la DNA, mi-a cerut să fac denunţ (împotriva lui Mazăre - n.r.). În mod oficial să o întrebaţi pe Ana Dana prin cine, în mod oficial, mi-a transmis că, dacă fac denunţ, se rezolvă toate problemele mele în această speţă cu Radu Mazăre", explică acesta.
     Acesta a confirmat, de asemenea, că Radu Mazăre se află proprietatea sa din Madagascar şi spune: "Se află pe proprietatea mea. M-am gândit să mă duc să îl arestez".
     În noiembrie 2016, Radu Mazăre le-a vorbit magistraţilor instanţei supreme, la unul din termenele în procesul privind finanţarea cartierului social Henri Coandă, despre investiţiile sale imobiliare în Brazilia şi în Madagascar, cu banii lui Elan Schwartzenberg. El a vorbit despre două terenuri în Brazilia, cumpărate în 2007 şi 2008, şi despre "aproximativ două hectare" într-o zonă turistică din Madagascar.
     
     * Schwartzenberg: Dragnea nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel
     
     Omul de afaceri Elan Schwartzenberg a afirmat că liderul PSD, preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel, deşi vrea să lase impresia că ar avea astfel de relaţii.
      "Doreşte să lase senzaţia că are relaţii speciale în Israel. Nu are niciun fel de relaţii speciale în Israel. Ce spuneţi e o afirmaţie pe care aş verifica-o. Ce înseamnă "frecvent", ce înseamnă "se vede"", a afirmat omul de afaceri.
     El a susţinut că "Liviu Dragnea e un înalt demnitar, vine aici, dar nu e nicio relaţie deosebită, protecţionistă, preferenţială".
     "Au fost oameni în istoria României care au avut relaţii deosebite cu Israel. Nu e cazul lui Dragnea", a susţinut Schwartzenberg.
     Elan Schwartzenberg: În 2013, un avocat din Israel i-a scris lui Kovesi că doresc să vin pentru a afla de ce sunt acuzat, Kovesi a răspuns după o lună că nu-mi acceptă audienţa
     "Un avocat din Israel i-a trimis, în 2013, o scrisoare lui Kovesi, în engleză, prin care i-a spus: il reprezint, îl puteţi cita la mine, doreşte să vină, să răspundă la întrebări, doreşte să oprească această campanie de denigrare care se derulează fără nicio motivaţie». Doamna Kovesi a răspuns în stilul ei caracteristic: i-a răspuns după o lună, în română, trei rânduri, în care a spus brutal şi fără obiect: «Vă refuz audienţa» - de parcă cerusem audienţă la vreo casă regală. Al doilea lucru pe care l-a scris a fost că: «Dacă vom avea nevoie de el, îi vom comunica învinuirile prin comisie rogatorie»", a declarat Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Potrivit acestuia, la câteva zile după acea scrisoare în limba română, DNA a făcut descinderi la 20 de adrese din Bucureşti.
     "Cu mascaţii au spart uşile la 20 de apartamente în Bucureşti, la oameni care au o singură vină, că m-au cunoscut: prietena mea, fratele meu, oameni cu copii mici, unii bolnavi. Niciunul dintre ei nu avea vreo tangenţă cu Realitatea. Fratele meu n-a avut nicio afacere în comun cu mine niciodată, în Realitatea nici n-a călcat în sediu. Mulţi dintre acei oameni călcaţi cu mascaoii la 6 dimineaţa nu au avut nicio implicare la Realitatea. Eu cred că am greşit adresarea, trebuia să fac cum am vazut că fac alţii - să mă duc să stau pe băncuţă la Neptun cu generalul Coldea şi puteam fi primit în audienţă la Kovesi", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Întrebat ce a comunicat în scrisoarea transmisă procurorul şef al DNA, Elan Schwartzenberg a precizat că avocatul său a transmis că doreşte să să prezinte la DNA pentru a fi informat care sunt acuzaţiile şi pe ce dovezi au fost formulate şi a cerut să i se comunice o dată la care să se prezinte la sediul instituţiei.
     Elan Schwartzenberg a catalogat descinderile "intimidare şi abuz".
     Întrebat câte mandate de siguranţă naţională a avut şi de ce, Elan Schwartzenberg a spus că nu ştie cu exactitate, dar este convins că le-a primit pentru Realitatea TV, deşi are unul încă din 2009.
     "Nu înţeleg care era activitatea mea infracţională în acea perioadă. Eu aveam un singur drept, fiind în insolvenţă. Sunt convins că mandatele erau pentru Realitatea TV, sunt curios în 2009 ce-i preocupa", a mai spus Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Elan Schwartzenberg: Sebastian Ghiţă mi-a spus că are susţinerea lui Coldea într-un joc mare şi nu mă minţise; am văzut acea mână care îl proteja, îl ghida
     Potrivit acestuia, Sebastian Ghiţă i-a spus că a intrat într-un joc în care avea susţinerea lui Florian Coldea: "Ghiţă nu mă minţise, chiar avea susţinerea lui Coldea. Am văzut acea mână nevăzută care îl proteja, îl ghida. Ghiţă a fost dominat total, controlat, speriat de generalul Coldea", a spus el.
     De asemenea, omul de afaceri susţine că Sebastian Ghiţia i-ar fi spus că a intrat în acest "joc" pentru că este captivul SRI şi DNA.
     "Îmi pare rău de ce o să fac. Eu sunt captiv la SRI şi DNA. Poate voi scăpa, ori ajung la puşcărie sau la 3 metri sub pământ", povesteşte Elan Schwartzenberg că i-ar fi spus Ghiţă.
     * Elan Schwartzenberg: Nu am fugit din ţară, am plecat în vacanţă cu fiul meu; îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, apropiat de Coldea, a venit şi mi-a spus că mi se vor face înscenări în multiple dosare
     Întrebat de ce a fugit din ţară în 2012, acesta a spus că nu a fugit, ci a mers în vacanţă cu fiul său şi spune că, în perioada în care el a plecat din ţară, nu exista niciun dosar.
     "Nu am fugit deloc. Este încă unul din basmele inoculate de DNA şi preluate de distinşii colegi din mass-media. În 2012 nu exista niciun fel de dosar, niciun fel de poveste, niciun fel de culpă, nimic. Am plecat în vacanţă în 2012 cu fiul meu minor. Iunie-iulie 2012 am plecat din România cu un avion privat de la Ţiriac Air, de la Bucureşti la Nisa, unde m-am dus să îmi fac vacanţa cu fiul meu propriu şi personal", a spus Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Acesta susţine că, înainte de a pleca din ţară, un personaj apropiat de Florian Coldea l-a avertizat că i se vor face înscenări.
     "Îniante să plec, cineva din SRI, din cercul extrem de apropiat al generalului Coldea, nu Vasile Cămărăscu, a venit şi mi-a spus < < domnu' Schwartzenberg, v-au luat televiziunea ostil, fraudulos, le e teamă de ce o să faceţi, vor încerca să vă facă înscenări în multiple dosare şi cu o ţară nu te poţi lupta din interiorul ei > >. Exista un grup de interes la nivelul statului, care îşi dorea ca acea televiziune să fie în afara controlului meu. Acel personal, ofiţer al SRI, foarte apropiat de Coldea, funcţie foarte mare, mi-a spus textual < < pleacă puţin din ţară, pentru că îţi vor face înscenări, că te vor ţine în beciuri, să nu poţi ţipa, să nu poţi face nimic şi să nu fii credibil > >", mai susţine el.
     Elan Schwartzenberg mai povesteşte că a fost sunat de procurorul DNA Dan Badea, care i-a spus să se prezinte la sediul DNA pentru a discuta şi a refuzat, deoarece i-a spus că este cu copilul şi nu are unde să-l lase, moment în care procurorul i-a spus că îi face mandat.
     "Am fost în concediu apoi, intenţionând să mă întorc la sfârşitul verii. La un moment dat, eram în larg cu barca şi m-a sunat procurorul DNA Dan Badea, uşor agresiv. Mi-a spus că trebuie să fiu în două zile la DNA să discutăm. L-am întrebat dacă e o glumă, că putea fi o glumă proastă. Apoi i-am spus că nu pot, că am copilul cu mine, sunt divorţat, fosta soţie nu e cu mine şi nu-mi pot lăsa copilul la poştă. Omul a devenit violent şi mi-a spus că-mi face mandat", explică Schwartzenberg.
     Omul de afaceri a spus că vrea să afle când se poate prezenta la DNA pentru a răspunde la întrebări, dar instituţia nu i-a răspuns.
     "Cei de la DNA n-au răspuns nici până azi. În mintea lor îngustă cred că pot face orice. Au fost lăsaţi de politicieni să facă orice abuz le trece prin cap", afirmă Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Schwartzenberg: Eu am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea şi acuzat că nu am achiziţionat niciodată staţia
     "Eu nu sunt mogul, nu mă identific cu această titulatură. Eu am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea şi acuzat că nu am achiziţionat niciodată staţia, că procedura de insolvenţa nu a fost corectă, de spălare, de bani evaziune fiscală. Copiii domnului Vîntu au ieşit public şi au spus că au vândut 100% din acea televiziune mie. E o conferinţă de presă! Ei au declarat clar! Am amenajat un sediu extrem de costisitor, echipamente noi, am plătit salarii un an şi datoriile istorice. Asta înseamnă că, dacă nu sunt nebun şi nu credeam că e televiziunea mea, nu aş fi făcut aceste investiţii de multe milioane. Am fost acuzat că am făcut spălare de bani şi evaziune. Înseamnă că şi cei câteva sute de jurnalişti ar trebui acuzaţi la fel", a susţinut Elan Schwartzenberg în cadrul interviului.
     Acesta susţine că DNA are probe cu privire la o sumă de bani pe care el i-a dat-o lui Stelian Tănase, cu toate că banii trebuiau să îi fie daţi de către "veceha Realitate", iar aceşti bani au fost puşi într-un cont din Franţa. El susţine că, după ce a virat aceşti bani, Tănase a scris în ziar un articol defăimător la adresa lui.
     "Un exemplu este al unei datorii istorice către Stelian Tănase. El avea de încasat de la vechea Realitate o sumă de bani. Nu era datoria mea către el, dar eu i-am plătit banii, dânsul a optat să-i plătesc banii într-un cont din Franţa. Şi când nu a mai fost televiziunea, marele deontolog Stelian Tănase a scris un articol mizerabil la adresa mea. Deşi eu i-am plătit nişte bani pe care nu-i datoram! Şi cât timp a fost la Realitatea l-am plătit la zi. Sper că a plătit taxele pentru acei bani încasaţi în afara ţării. Probele sunt la DNA", a continuat el.
     El mai afirmă că: "Realitatea a fost furată de Cozmin Guşă şi Maricel Păcuraru, prin falsificarea semnăturii mele şi cu susţinerea unora din sistem".
     
     Elan Schwartzenberg spune că a plătit zeci de mii de euro jurnaliştilor şi a plătit "mai multe datorii istorice din epoca Vîntu sau Ghiţă", afirmând căîşi asumă vina că a plătit salariile la zi.
     "Am plătit câteva zeci de mii de euro (către mai mulţi jurnalişti - n.r). Am plătit mai multe datorii istorice din epoca Vîntu sau Ghiţă, că aşa am considerat a fi corect. Îmi asum vina că am plătit salariile la zi, am amenajat sediul, am luat echipamente, apoi m-am trezit vinovat de aceste lucruri în ochii autorităţilor", a explicat acesta. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Elan Schwartzenberg: "Am luat Realitatea TV, dar m-am trezit deposedat de ea"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de lili în data de 24.02.2018, ora 11:20)  
  ....Mare smecheras este acest Schw.....a avut timp de atatia ani disparut sa-si faca un "logos"...si acum sa-l dea pe posturi de TV... De ce nu vine in tara sa-si clarifice situatia ...e mafiot mare.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Guvernul a decis menţinerea nivelului cuantumului indemnizaţiilor de asigurări sociale de sănătate click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL şi USR au sesizat CCR cu privire la legea privind imunitatea judecătorilor constituţionali click să citeşti tot articolul
Iohannis retrimite Parlamentului noua lege a medicilor veterinari click să citeşti tot articolul
Iohannis a susţinut la CE majorarea modică a contribuţiei naţionale la bugetul UE click să citeşti tot articolul
Lucian Şova i-a solicitat constructorului autostrăzii Lugoj-Deva să decidă dacă poate continua lucrările click să citeşti tot articolul
Comandantul Forţelor Terestre Americane în Europa vizitează ţara noastră click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă s-a întâlnit astăzi cu Familia Regală a României click să citeşti tot articolul
RALUCA TURCAN:
"Ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader s-a făcut de râs în toată Uniunea Europeană" click să citeşti tot articolul
USR iniţiază o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Justiţiei click să citeşti tot articolul
PREMIERUL VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Voi continua consultările cu asociaţiile pacienţilor cu boli rare" click să citeşti tot articolul
SCRISOARE DE SUSŢINERE A LUI KOVESI, SEMNATĂ DE 135 DE PROCURORI DNA:
"Cererea de revocare este întemeiată pe neadevăruri" click să citeşti tot articolul
ALERT
Ministrul Justiţiei a declanşat procedura de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Kovesi click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul a aprobat proiectul legii privind autoritatea poliţistului click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Justiţiei s-a întâlnit astăzi cu vice-ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
DĂNCILĂ:
"Vom aproba o ordonanţă care să plafoneze contribuţiile datorate de către mame" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 23 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9567
2.3802
2.9752
4.0473
0.1839
0.6251
0.2138
4.6552
5.2837
1.4879
3.5385
0.2273
0.4804
1.1161
0.0671
0.4637
0.9990
3.7813
0.3261
1.1634
0.5969
0.0584
0.3509
0.2033
2.7585
0.0395
0.1402
1.0295
0.6259
0.1202
161.6184
5.4853 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook