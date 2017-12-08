   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Electrica, investiţii record de 727 milioane de lei, în 2017

BURSA 29.01.2018

A.C
 
     Grupul Electrica a realizat în anul 2017 investiţii în infrastructura de distribuţie în valoare totală de 727 milioane lei, conform unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.
     În comunicat se precizează: "Totodată, Operatorii de Distribuţie din cadrul Grupului Electrica şi-au asumat pentru 2018 un plan record de investiţii, în valoare de 900 milioane de lei. Comparativ cu 2014, anul listării Electrica pe bursele din Bucureşti şi Londra, programul de investiţii al operatorilor de distribuţie din cadrul Grupului (SDEE Muntenia Nord, SDEE Transilvania Nord şi SDEE Transilvania Sud) este de 2,5 ori mai mare în 2017".
     În cei patru ani de la privatizarea prin listare, Grupul Electrica a investit 2,1 miliarde de lei în infrastructura de distribuţie, investiţii a căror finalitate o reprezintă îmbunătăţirea semnificativă a calităţii serviciilor la nivelul întregii comunităţi beneficiare, potrivit sursei citate.
     Cătălin Stancu, Director General Electrica, a declarat: "Modernizarea reţelelor de distribuţie continuă să fie prioritatea Grupului Electrica, astfel că, pentru anul acesta, ne-am propus investiţii record, în valoare de 900 de milioane de lei, probabil cel mai ambiţios plan din sectorul energetic. Ţinta noastră este creşterea eficienţei operaţionale şi a calităţii serviciilor oferite, astfel încât timpul mediu de întrerupere neplanificată per utilizator - SAIDI - să ajungă la nivelul din ţările central europene".
     Investiţiile Grupului Electrica în infrastructură au crescut constant de la an la an, în 2017, spre exemplu, valoarea totală realizată fiind de 727 milioane lei, din care 235 milioane lei în SDEE Transilvania Sud, 238 milioane lei în SDEE Muntenia Nord şi 254 milioane lei în SDEE Transilvania Nord, potrivit comunicatului.
     Valoarea cumulată a investiţiilor realizate în 2017 la nivelul Grupului Electrica este cu peste 30% mai mare faţă de 2016 şi mai mult decât dublă faţă de 2014.
     Astfel, investiţiile în reţelele de distribuţie au condus la îmbunătăţirea semnificativă a eficienţei operaţionale şi calităţii serviciului de distribuţie, determinând o diminuare importantă a timpului mediu de întreruperi neplanificate la consumatori (SAIDI neplanificat), în anul 2016 faţă de anul 2014, cu 10% la SDEE Muntenia Nord, 30% la SDEE Transilvania Sud şi 19% la SDEE Transilvania Nord. În 2016, ultimul an pentru care există statistici oficiale în privinţa indicatorilor de performanţă, cel mai bun rezultat a fost obţinut de SDEE Muntenia Nord (240 min/an), care s-a situat cu 17% sub media înregistrată la nivel naţional (290 min/an).
     În comunicat se precizează: "Structura planului de investiţii va viza şi în 2018 cu precădere, ca şi până acum, lucrările de reabilitare şi modernizare a reţelelor de distribuţie pentru îmbunătăţirea calităţii serviciului (40%), îmbunătăţirea eficienţei energetice şi reducerea pierderilor (40%), precum şi creşterea eficienţei operaţionale. Totodată, la nivel de Grup, vor fi realizate investiţii importante în modernizarea infrastructurii informatice şi a sistemelor de tehnologia informaţiei, având în vedere atât cerinţele legale privind protecţia datelor, dar şi efectul pozitiv asupra calităţii serviciilor prestate".
     La nivelul tuturor celor trei operatori de distribuţie, în 2017 au fost realizate investiţii pentru extinderea Sistemului de Automatizare a Distribuţiei (SAD), în scopul creşterii eficienţei operaţionale şi a siguranţei în funcţionare a instalaţiilor. Au fost efectuate lucrări de trecere a reţelelor de medie tensiune la tensiunea de 20 kV, un proiect semnificativ fiind realizat în staţiunea Predeal, printr-o investiţie de aproximativ 5 milioane lei, cu scopul asigurării calităţii distribuţiei în perioadele vârfului de cerere de iarnă.
     Alte investiţii au vizat asigurarea calităţii energiei electrice la consumatori, prin executarea unor lucrări de îmbunătăţire a nivelului de tensiune în reţele de joasă tensiune, atât în mediul urban, cât şi rural. În acest sens, în aria SDEE Transilvania Sud, printr-o investiţie de aproximativ 20 milioane lei, au fost executate lucrări în peste 45 de localităţi, însumând peste 150 km de reţea şi peste 50 posturi de transformare. La nivelul SDEE Muntenia Nord, peste 76 milioane lei au fost utilizate pentru creşterea gradului de siguranţă în alimentare şi îmbunătăţirea nivelului de tensiune în circa 100 de localităţi, realizându-se reabilitarea a peste 200 km de reţea şi peste 17.000 de branşamente. De asemenea, în aria SDEE Transilvania Nord a fost optimizată funcţionarea reţelelor electrice de joasă tensiune, ca parte a unui program ambiţios de 77 milioane lei, care va continua şi în 2018. 
 
Facebook îşi publică principiile de confidenţialitate
Guvernanţa corporativă în sectorul energetic. Drumul scurt de la speranţă, la regres
SORIN STOICA, CEO ETURIA:
"Pariez pe SUA ca destinaţie favorită pentru 2018"
PENTRU SERVICII DE MENTENANŢĂ A SISTEMULUI DE CONTORIZARE
Transelectrica va plăti Teletrans aproape 4,6 milioane de lei
PE PIAŢA GLOBALĂ
"Investiţiile masive în hub-urile de birouri prefigurează o evoluţie spectaculoasă în următorii zece ani"
PE MODELUL HIDROELECTRICA
Companiile energetice în situaţii precare nu vor fi închise, ci reorganizate
SORIN CIUTUREANU, OIL TERMINAL:
"Avizarea unui nou terminal în Portul Constanţa riscă să blocheze infrastructura feroviară"
Programul Start-Up Nation România va continua în perioada 2018-2020
Delgaz Grid va investi peste 16 milioane de lei în modernizarea reţelei electrice
Redresarea TAROM, prioritate a Programului de Guvernare 2018-2020
Anul trecut s-au înfiinţat 136.699 de firme, cu 29% mai multe faţă de 2016
Redresarea TAROM, prioritate a Programului de Guvernare 2018-2020 click să citeşti tot articolul
SIVECO România participă la proiectul de cercetare Electronic Ticketing
Forza Rossa deschide un nou showroom, dedicat 100% mărcii Ferrari
VTB Bank va împrumuta CEFC cu 6,15 miliarde dolari pentru achiziţionarea unei participaţii la Rosneft
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:08
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6540, sub referinţa de vineri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 0,36 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a scăzut la 4,0046 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6540 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 1,18 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de vineri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6658 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:15
UPDATE
Guvernul urmează să fie învestit astăzi
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:16 La audierile în comisii, parlamentarii PNL l-au ironizat pe ministrul Educaţiei pentru folosirea cuvântului "pamblică"
     Florin Roman şi Laurenţiu Leureanu de la PNL au tăiat o panglică tricoloră înainte ca rectorul Universităţii "Ştefan cel Mare" din Suceava, Valentin Popa, nominalizat pentru Ministerul Educaţiei, să-şi prezinte programul şi i-au strigat preşedintelui comisiei de specialitate să-l înveţe să vorbească corect româneşte, conform News.ro.
     * ACTUALIZARE 9:44
     Teodor Meleşcanu, Ministrul propus pentru preluarea portofoliului Afacerilor Externe, a primit luni aviz favorabil din partea comisiilor reunite de specialitate ale Parlamentului.
     * ACTUALIZARE 9:39
     Ministrul propus pentru preluarea portofoliului Energiei, Anton Anton, a primit aviz favorabil din partea comisiilor reunite de specialitate ale Parlamentului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 13:45
Electrica, investiţii record de 727 milioane de lei, în 2017
     Grupul Electrica a realizat în anul 2017 investiţii în infrastructura de distribuţie în valoare totală de 727 milioane lei, conform unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:32
PETRE DAEA:
"Ţara noastră a plătit 1,8 miliarde euro din buget către fermieri şi beneficiari PNDR"
     Ţara noastră a plătit până la această dată 1,8 miliarde de euro din buget către fermieri şi beneficiarii de programe din PNDR, a declarat, astăzi, ministrul propus pentru preluarea portofoliului Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, Petre Daea, la audierea în comisiile reunite de specialitate ale Parlamentului, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 13:15
Incendiu la o şcoală din judeţul Gorj
     Un incendiu a izbucnit, astăzi, la o şcoală din localitatea Maghereşti (judeţul Gorj), 17 copii care se aflau la cursuri în momentul respectiv fiind evacuaţi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs valabil din data de 29 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0356
2.3795
3.0358
4.0046
0.1839
0.6253
0.2119
4.6540
5.2844
1.5040
3.4482
0.2232
0.4869
1.1231
0.0666
0.4753
0.9916
3.7472
0.3132
1.1883
0.5922
0.0590
0.3508
0.2022
2.7480
0.0392
0.1328
1.0202
0.6276
0.1192
162.4116
5.4496 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
