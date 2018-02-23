   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Miscellanea

Elevii şi prescolarii se întorc la şcoală astăzi, după vacanţa de primăvară

BURSA 11.04.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Elevii şi prescolarii se întorc la şcoală, astăzi, după vacanţa de primăvară, care a început în 31 martie, informează News.ro.
     Următoarea vacanţă este cea de vară, care va începe în 16 iunie şi se va încheia în 9 septembrie.
     Pentru clasele terminale din învăţământul liceal, anul şcolar se încheie în 25 mai, iar pentru clasa a VIII-a, în 8 iunie.
     Probele scrise din prima sesiune a Bacalaureatulu se vor desfăşura în perioada 25 - 28 iunie, conform calendarului anunţat de Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale. Afişarea primelor rezultate are ca termen data de 4 iulie şi este urmată de depunerea contestaţiilor. Între 5 şi 8 iulie vor fi soluţionate contestaţiile, în timp ce afişarea rezultatelor finale este prevăzută pentru data de 9 iulie.
     Evaluarea naţională pentru absolvenţii clasei a VIII-a va începe mai devreme cu o săptămână în acest an şcolar. Astfel, prima probă scrisă a Evaluării naţionale (Limba şi literatura română) va avea loc în data de 11 iunie, următoarea probă scrisă (Matematică) se va desfăşura în 13 iunie, iar ultima probă (Limba şi literatura maternă) va fi organizată în 14 iunie. Primele rezultate vor fi afişate în 19 iunie (până la ora 12:00), iar în aceeaşi zi pot fi depuse contestaţiile, care vor fi soluţionate în perioada 20 - 22 iunie. Examenul se va încheia sâmbătă, 23 iunie, cu afişarea rezultatelor finale. Anul trecut, Evaluarea Naţională a început în 19 iunie, primele rezultate au fost afişate în 26 iunie, iar rezultatele finale au fost afişate în 30 iunie.
     În luna mai, în intervalul 7-24, vor avea loc evaluările naţionale la finalul claselor a II-a, a IV-a şi a VI-a. Astfel, evaluarea elevilor la finalul clasei a II-a (EN II) va avea loc în perioada 7 - 10 mai. Probele scrise la limba română şi limba maternă sunt programate în 7 mai, fiind urmate a doua zi de testele de citire la cele două discipline. Proba de matematică este prevăzută pentru data de 9 mai, în timp ce proba de limbă română (scris şi citit) pentru elevii din rândul minorităţilor naţionale se va desfăşura în data de 10 mai. Evaluarea competenţelor fundamentale dobândite în ciclul primar (la finalul clasei a IV-a) are următorul calendar: limba română (15 mai), matematică (16 mai) şi limba maternă (17 mai). Elevii claselor a VI-a vor susţine evaluarea competenţelor fundamentale dobândite în ciclul inferior al gimnaziului (V-VI) în zilele de 23 mai (limbă şi comunicare) şi 24 mai (matematică şi ştiinţele naturii). Conform Legii Educaţiei Naţionale nr. 1/2011, rezultatele EN II se comunică părinţilor şi sunt folosite pentru elaborarea planurilor individualizate de învăţare ale elevilor. La finalul ciclului primar, rezultatele EN IV sunt utilizate şi pentru diagnoza de sistem la nivelul acestui tip de învăţământ, iar la finalul clasei a VI-a, rezultatele au ca scop elaborarea planurilor individualizate de învăţare ale elevilor şi preorientarea şcolară. De asmenea, aceste rezultate vor fi comunicate părinţilor. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Elevii şi prescolarii se întorc la şcoală astăzi, după vacanţa de primăvară

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Miscellanea)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Incendiu la Spitalul de boli cardiovasculare Iaşi click să citeşti tot articolul
MAE:
România şi Antigua & Barbuda au convenit stabilirea de relaţii diplomatice click să citeşti tot articolul
ANAF a aplicat sancţiuni contravenţionale de peste 2,6 milioane de lei în doar 7 zile click să citeşti tot articolul
Inspectorii fitosanitari au interzis importul a 1.100 tone de cartofi din Egipt din cauza unei bacterii click să citeşti tot articolul
COMISIA EUROPEANĂ:
"Drumurile din România sunt cele mai nesigure din Uniunea Europeană" click să citeşti tot articolul
Producţia de energie fotovoltaică a depăşit puterea unui reactor nuclear de la Cernavodă click să citeşti tot articolul
STUDIU DELOITTE :
"Costurile cu concedierea în România, printre cele mai scăzute" click să citeşti tot articolul
Primăria Capitalei cumpără buchete de flori şi aranjamente florale de 28.000 de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Traficanţi de migranţi, prinşi de DIICOT; gruparea era sprijinită de lucrători de poliţie din Vama Nădlac click să citeşti tot articolul
Protestele angajaţilor din sistemul sanitar faţă de scăderea veniturilor continuă la Bucureşti şi Iaşi click să citeşti tot articolul
PRIMER:
"Piaţa farmaceutică din România a atins în 2017 circa 12 miliarde lei la preţ de producător" click să citeşti tot articolul
CASA NAŢIONALĂ DE PENSII PUBLICE:
Peste 800 de mii pensionari au primit indemnizaţie socială în februarie click să citeşti tot articolul
ROMFILATELIA:
Emisiunea de mărci poştale "Poduri" va fi disponibilă în magazine începând de săptămâna viitoare click să citeşti tot articolul
MADR anunţă măsuri împotriva comercializării vinurilor falsificate click să citeşti tot articolul
Raed Arafat propune restricţii în spaţiile publice pentru ţigările electronice click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 07:28
Incendiu la Spitalul de boli cardiovasculare Iaşi
     * ACTUALIZARE 07:48 Incendiul de la Institutul de boli cardiovasculare din Iaşi a fost stins
     Incendiul de la Institutul de boli cardiovasculare din Iaşi a fost stins în această dimineaţă, după şase ore de intervenţie, precizează News.ro.
     -------------
     Un puternic incendiu a izbucnit în această dimineaţă la Spitalul de boli cardiovasculare Iaşi, 18 pacienţi fiind evacuaţi până în prezent, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:58
RIALUL A AJUNS LA UN MINIM ISTORIC
Iranienii încearcă panicaţi să cumpere dolari
     Guvernul iranian se zbate să ţină sub control o criză valutară după ce rialul a atins un minim istoric ce i-a făcut pe cetăţeni să caute panicaţi să cumpere dolari, informează The Guardian.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:43
SUA şi Rusia nu ajung la un acord privind răspunsul la atacul chimic din Siria
     Rusia şi aliaţii occidentali nu au reuşit să ajungă la un compromis privind un răspuns internaţional la atacul chimic din Siria în cadrul Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, informează The Guardian.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:23
Elevii şi prescolarii se întorc la şcoală astăzi, după vacanţa de primăvară
     Elevii şi prescolarii se întorc la şcoală, astăzi, după vacanţa de primăvară, care a început în 31 martie, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:11
Eurocontrol alertează companiile aeriene privind posibile atacuri cu rachetă asupra Siriei
     Eurocontrol, organizaţia europeană pentru securitate în navigaţia aeriană, a emis ieri o "alertă rapidă" destinată companiilor, pentru estul Mediteranei, din cauza unor posibile atacuri cu rachetă asupra Siriei în următoarele 72 de ore, transmit agenţiile internaţionale, citate de Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 10 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9217
2.3829
2.9810
3.9561
0.1839
0.6258
0.2142
4.6605
5.3597
1.4959
3.5343
0.2326
0.4840
1.1107
0.0605
0.4528
0.9280
3.7824
0.3137
1.1052
0.6011
0.0582
0.3540
0.2070
2.7772
0.0394
0.1456
1.0298
0.6271
0.1212
162.3440
5.4984 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook