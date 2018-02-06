   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

"Este tot mai dificil să faci afaceri în România"

BURSA 13.03.2018

A consemnat Adina Ardeleanu
 
Iancu Guda este responsabil pentru dezvoltarea liniilor de servicii ca şi Director General al Coface Credit Management Services, acumulând o experienţă de peste 12 ani privind managementul riscului de credit în cadrul companiei. Începând cu anul 2013, este lector asociat la Institutul Bancar Român, unde predă cursuri de analiză financiară avansată şi finanţe corporative în cadrul programului CEFA. De asemenea, începând cu anul 2017, Iancu Guda este autorizat de către ASF pentru poziţia de Administrator Independent în Consiliul de Administraţie al BRD Asset Management.
     * (Interviu cu domnul Iancu Guda, Services Director Coface şi Preşedinte AAFBR)
     * "Doar 2%-3% din companiile care intră în insovenţă se reorganizează cu succes"
         Dificultatea de a face afaceri în România a crescut în ultimii ani din cauza mai multor fenomene, consideră Iancu Guda, Services Director Coface şi Preşedinte AAFBR (Asociaţia Analiştilor Financiar-Bancari din România), care a avut amabilitatea să ne acorde un interviu.
       În opinia sa, impredictibilitatea fiscală din cauza multiplelor propuneri legislative (revoluţii fis­cale privind impozitarea companiilor, TVA split, impozitarea sau nu a dividendelor, transferul contribuţiilor etc) şi implementări legis­lative rapide complică realizarea unui plan de afaceri coerent cu orizont pe mai mulţi ani.

       Reporter: Cât de greu este să faci afaceri de succes, astăzi, în ţara noas­tră?
     Iancu Guda: Cred că dificultatea de a face afaceri în România a crescut în ultimii ani din cauza mai multor fenomene. În primul rând, impredictibilitatea fiscală din cauza multiplelor propuneri legislative (revoluţii fiscale privind impozitarea companiilor, TVA split, impozitarea sau nu a dividendelor, transferul contribuţiilor etc) şi implementări legislative rapide complică realizarea unui plan de afaceri coerent cu orizont pe mai mulţi ani. În al doilea rând, economia subterană ridicată creează oportunitatea concurenţei neloiale, companiile curate fiind eliminate din acele sectoare cu marjă foarte mică. Nu în ultimul rând, îndatorarea foarte ridicată a firmelor, atât din perspectiva creditului bancar, cât şi a celui comercial, face că mediul de afaceri să fie foarte dependent de fluctuaţia condiţiilor de finanţare (un studiu recent publicat de BNR indicând faptul că jumătate dintre firmele îndatorate nu-şi vor putea acoperi serviciul datoriei dacă ROBOR la trei luni depăşeşte pragul de 4%).
     De asemenea, emigrarea masivă a forţei de muncă (România înregistrând în ultimii zece ani o emigrare netă de 17% din forţă de muncă, fiind astfel a doua ţară din lume, după Siria, din această perspectivă) face ca recrutarea personalului necesar să devină foarte dificilă, crescând astfel şi costurile aferente.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi mediul de afaceri din ţara noastră, comparativ cu alte state?
     Iancu Guda: Comparând România cu alte ţări din regiune, observ câteva elemente distinctive semnificative: antreprenoriatul foarte modest (România înregistrând doar 19 companii active la 1.000 de locuitori, al doilea cel mai scăzut nivel din Europa), capitalizarea foarte scăzută (mediul de afaceri local raportând cel mai ridicat nivel de îndatorare din UE, respectiv 72%), polarizarea foarte ridicată (cele mai mari 1% dintre companiile active în România concentrând două treimi din totalul veniturilor) precum şi cel mai ridicat nivel al firmelor care îşi întrerup activitatea (aproape 20 de firme insolvente la 1.000 de companii active, de două ori peste media regională).
     Reporter: Care sunt principalele probleme cu care se confruntă mediul de afaceri? Şi care sunt principalele greşeli care duc companiile la insolvenţă?
     Iancu Guda: Pentru a identifica cauzele eşecului companiilor active în România, am analizat declaraţiile financiare ale tuturor companiilor insolvente în ultimii zece ani. În urma acestor analize, am identificat 10 greşeli comune realizate de firmele insolvente. Acestea sunt detaliate în cartea intitulată "De ce eşuează companiile? 10 Greşeli şi 100 de Soluţii", publicată recent prin Editura Publica. Este o carte practică pe care am scris-o din experienţa acumulată în cei peste 10 ani de activitate în Coface, după aproape 1.000 de întâlniri de afaceri cu antreprenori din toate sectoarele, peste 1.000 de participanţi la cursurile de finanţe corporative predate la Institutul Bancar Român şi 100.000 de companii insolvente analizate individual în ultimii 10 ani. Pe scurt, cele zece greşeli sunt:
     - Nealinierea orizontului activelor şi pasivelor: 7 din 10 companii insolvente şi-au plătit datoriile pe termen scurt mai târziu decât rotaţia capitalului de lucru. Paradoxal... cauza principală a intrării în insolvenţă este că aceste companii, la un moment dat, au avut prea mulţi bani! Problema este referitoare la utilizarea banilor, deoarece resursele financiare eliberate din capitalul de lucru au fost folosite ineficient pe termen lung;
     - Structura deficitară de cheltuieli în CPP (n.r. contul de profit şi pierdere): o treime dintre companiile care au intrat în insolvenţă în ultimii zece ani a înregistrat venituri în creştere înainte de momentul insolvenţei, pe fondul unei diminuări a profitabilităţii sau chiar trecerii pe pierdere! Paradoxal, aceste companii au intrat în insolvenţă pentru că au înregistrat venituri din ce în ce mai mari... dar cheltuielile au crescut mai accelerat şi au devenit mai rigide, mai greu de ajustat pe termen scurt.
     - Dezechilibrul ciclului de conversie: 90% dintre acestea au înregistrat un ciclu de conversie al banilor nesustenabil. Practic, termenul de plata către furnizori nu a fost sincronizat cu rotaţia cumulată a stocului şi colectarea creanţelor;
     - Vulnerabilitate în scenarii de stres: 75% dintre companiile insolvente au înregistrat o problemă de lichiditate, în sensul că veniturile încasate nu acopereau cheltuielile monetare (care trebuiau plătite). Astfel, deşi o parte dintre aceste companii înregistrau un profit contabil pozitiv (veniturile erau mai mari decât cheltuielile), aceste companii nu dispuneau de numerar suficient pentru a putea onora toate datoriile la scadenţă (ratele către bănci, impozitele către stat, facturile către furnizori... şi, în cazuri extreme, chiar salariile către angajaţi)!
     - Structura deficitară a fluxului de numerar - 90% dintre companiile insolvente înregistrau o problemă de structură a fluxului de numerar, insuficient pentru acoperirea nevoilor investiţionale pe termen lung, sau a celor financiare (generate din relaţia cu băncile şi acţionarii). Astfel, companiile respective au devenit foarte îndatorate către furnizori şi bănci;
     - Costul finanţării > Randamentul investiţiilor (ROA): 75% dintre companiile insolvente au înregistrat un cost al finanţării afacerii (costul mediu ponderat al capitalurilor) mai mare decât randamentul activelor;
     - Investiţii proaste: 50% dintre companiile insolvente au realizat investiţii semnificative pe termen lung cu trei ani înainte de momentul intrării în insolvenţă. În ciuda acestui fapt, aproape trei sferturi dintre acestea au înregistrat, ulterior momentului investiţiei, venituri şi/sau profituri în scădere;
     - Riscul de credit comercial necontrolat: 85% dintre firmele insolvente au înregistrat o extindere a termenului de încasare a creanţelor înainte de momentul încetării activităţii, fără un factor compensator pentru consolidarea situaţiei de lichiditate (ex: creşterea profiturilor obţinute sau a cifrei de afaceri, extinderea termenului mediu de plată către furnizori, capitalizarea companiei);
     - Agresivitate în politica dividendelor: o treime dintre firmele insolvente au distribuit majoritatea profitului net sub formă de dividend în mod accelerat înainte de momentul încetării activităţii, fără un factor compensator pentru consolidarea situaţiei de lichiditate (ex: creşterea profiturilor obţinute sau a cifrei de afaceri). Aceasta a determinat creşterea gradului de vulnerabilitate a companiilor respective, precum şi o dependenţă mai mare de finanţarea externă;
     - Managementul între biasuri (n.r. prejudecăţi) cognitive şi emoţionale: înţelegerea limitată sau, în unele cazuri, efectiv desconsiderarea contextului în care activează firma respectivă. Această atitudine a fost alimentată de biasurile emoţionale ale antreprenorilor, respectiv supraîncrederea, frica de regret, vanitatea, efectul de turmă sau ataşamentul emoţional.
     Reporter: Care este procentul companiilor care reuşesc să iasă din insolvenţă şi să se redreseze?
     Iancu Guda: Doar 5% din companiile care intră în insolvenţă depun un plan de reorganizare, de patru ori mai puţin decât media regională, şi aproape de zece ori sub media din ţările dezvoltate. Dintre acestea, doar jumătate execută planul respectiv şi reuşesc să se redreseze. Practic, doar 2%-3% din companiile care intră în insovenţă se reorganizează cu succes şi îşi continuă activitatea!
     Reporter: Care sunt principalele schimbări pe care speraţi că le va aduce 2018 în mediul de afaceri?
     Iancu Guda: Sper să vedem o preocupare din partea tuturor către direcţiile cu adevărat importante pentru o dezvoltare sustenabilă a mediului de afaceri. Din partea guvernului, priorităţile sunt clare: predictibilitate şi eficienţă fiscală (cadru stabil, control mai bun al cheltuielilor, reluarea investiţiilor şi eficientizarea colectării veniturilor fiscale), eficientizarea companiilor de stat (internaţionalizarea acestora, restructurarea companiilor care înregistrează pierderi, listarea unor companii strategice la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, revenirea la guvernanţa corporativă pentru eliminarea conflictului de interese şi reducerea corupţiei) şi reforme structurale (infrastructură, educaţie, sănătate, cadru juridic stabil care să continue lupta împotriva corupţiei). Din partea mediului de afaceri, o diversificare a structurii de capital (emisiunea de obligaţiuni corporative) şi creşterea gradului de capitalizare prin listarea acestora la BVB.
     Reporter: Care sunt perspectivele de dezvoltare ale ţării noastre, în ceea ce priveşte mediul de afaceri?
     Iancu Guda: Nu sunt deloc optimist în ceea ce priveşte viitorul pe termen mediu, respectiv următorii 2-3 ani. Mediul de afaceri este mult mai vulnerabil în faţa următoarei recesiuni, comparativ cu situaţia din 2008. Gradul de îndatorare este în creştere (firmele fiind mai vulnerabile la fluctuaţia condiţiilor de finanţare, capitalul de lucru a devenit negativ (companiile practic şi-au pierdut independenţa financiară), interdependenţa între companii a crescut pe fondul extinderii termenelor de plata (durata medie de colectare a creanţelor ajungând la 104 zile în anul 2016, comparativ cu 60 de zile în anul 2007) şi mediul de afaceri este mult mai embrionar (jumătate din companiile active astăzi fiind înfiinţate după anul 2010).
     Reporter: În ce domenii activează cele mai multe companii care ajung la insolvenţă?
     Iancu Guda: Aproximativ jumătate din companiile care au intrat în insolvenţă în anul 2017 îşi desfăşurau activitatea în Comerţ cu amănuntul, Comerţ cu ridicata şi distribuţie, Construcţii, Hoteluri şi restaurante şi Transporturi. Acest lucru este valabil în fiecare an din ultimul deceniu, şi este determinat de un factor structural, deoarece aceste sectoare generează jumătate din firmele active. De aceea, este mai relevant să privim distribuţia sectorială a insolvenţelor din perspectiva scalării acestora la numărul companiilor active din industria respectivă. Astfel, sectoarele care înregistrează cele mai multe firme insolvente la 1.000 de companii active în anul 2017 sunt: fabricarea produselor textile (69), producţia şi furnizarea energiei electrice (55), servicii de salubritate (49), industria extractivă (47) şi construcţii (38).
     Reporter: Problemele companiilor care ajung la insolvenţă sunt cauzate de un management defectuos sau de o lipsă de susţinere din partea Guvernului?
     Iancu Guda: Cred că principala problemă a firmelor insolvente este intrinsecă: lipsa de viziune a antreprenorului / managementului din cauza educaţiei reduse (în special cea de ordin financiar). Desigur, cadrul fiscal impredictibil, sau implementarea unor măsuri radicale într-un timp foarte scurt, complică mult existenţa unei companii. Dar, în orice caz, managementul ar trebui să lucreze tot timpul cu scenarii de stres şi să simuleze diferite condiţii adverse, inclusiv cele de ordin fiscal!
     Reporter: Care este rata insolvenţelor din ţara noastră? Şi cum este aceasta comparativ cu alte ţări europene?
     Iancu Guda: România înregistrează aproape 20 de firme insolvente la 1.000 de companii active, de două ori peste media regională. Media insolvenţelor nou deschise în ultimii trei ani în ţara noastră este de aproximativ 9.000 de firme. Pentru a face o comparaţie, putem să ne uităm la evoluţia din Polonia, care înregistrează în aceeaşi perioadă sub 1.000 de insolvenţe / an, deşi numărul firmelor active este de trei ori mai mare.
     Reporter: Ce soluţii pot găsi companiile pentru evitarea insolvenţei?
     Iancu Guda: Soluţiile pentru evitarea riscului de a intra în insolvenţă sunt multiple, şi trebuie corelate cu problemele principale întâmpinate de firma respectivă. Câteodată este vorba despre eficientizarea capitalului de lucru (dimensiunea corespunzătoare a stocului, sau politica optimă de gestiune a riscului de credit comercial), managementul investiţiilor pe termen lung, gestiunea echilibrată a fluxului de numerar ori politica optimă de dividend etc. Pentru mai multe detalii, vă invit să parcurgeţi cartea mea, care oferă 100 de soluţii la cele mai comune 10 greşeli ale companiilor insolvente! Astfel, recomandările de la finalul fiecărui capitol devin un ghid de bune practici pentru dezvoltarea sănătoasă a propriei afaceri (dacă citeşti această carte în calitate de antreprenor) sau pentru monitorizarea consultativă a partenerilor de afaceri (dacă citeşti această carte în calitate de furnizor sau orice alt creditor).
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi aveţi în urma aprobării, la nivel european, a directivei privind a doua şansă?
     Iancu Guda: Normele care permit antreprenorilor să beneficieze de a doua şansă trebuie foarte atent evaluate, întrucât aceştia pot fi descărcaţi integral de datorii după o perioadă de cel mult 3 ani de la deschiderea procedurii. Pe lângă efectele benefice (stimularea antreprenoriatului), această măsură poate alimenta un comportament excesiv de preluare al riscului (în contextul lipsei efectului coercitiv al datoriilor) şi de oportunism. Analizând situaţiile financiare ale companiilor intrate în insolvenţă în România în ultimii zece ani, observ un comportament foarte speculativ şi oportunist al celor localizate în zona de Sud: două treimi îşi deschid insolvenţa la propria cerere, 60% dintre companii sunt deţinute de acţionari care au şi alte afaceri, veniturile acestor firme scad cu peste -10% în anul anterior insolvenţei (probabil pe fondul transferului de activitate pe alte companii din grup) şi categoria altor cheltuieli de exploatare (care nu are vizibilitate şi transparenţă) ajunge la aproape 30% din totalul cheltuielilor! Astfel, cred că a doua şansă este bună, atâta timp cât este meritată!
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc ! 
 
