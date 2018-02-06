   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Eugen Rădulescu, înspăimântat de Behemot

BURSA 09.03.2018

MAKE      "Monstruozitate" consideră Eugen Rădulescu, directorul Direcţiei de Stabilitate din BNR, că ar fi ideea plafonării dobânzilor la credite, promovată de senatorul Daniel Zamfir, prin proiectul de lege care a fost votat de Senat pe 26 februarie, o expresie pe care a folosit-o în cursul unei conversaţii recente purtate pe pagina sa de Facebook, dar care a ajuns să fie reprodusă în spaţiul public şi a atras reacţia liberalului: "nişte angajaţi ai BNR îşi permit să jignească parlamentari ai României doar pentru faptul că lor personal nu le convine o iniţiativă legislativă".
     Eugen Rădulescu nu este Daniel Oanţă.
     Daniel Oanţă este un fost ziarist, angajat la BNR ca mulţi alţi foşti ziarişti, mulţi, mulţi foşti ziarişti, o redacţie întreagă (mai mare decât a oricărui organ de presă, dacă îi adăugăm şi pe directorii şi consultanţii BNR care fac pasul spre jurnalism, pe site-ul "opinii bnr"), din specia "io-s ziarist de meserie şi BNR-ist la casierie", care îşi permit obrăznicii pe care nu şi le-au permis niciodată înainte să-i angajeze BNR, ceea ce, pe de o parte, relevă lipsa de civilizaţie şi caracter, laşitatea şi oportunismul acestor persoane (iar din această perspectivă, este impropriu să fie numiţi "foşti ziarişti", pentru că înseamnă că n-au fost niciodată ziarişti cu adevărat), iar, pe de altă parte, relevă faptul că Guvernatorul BNR guvernează împroşcarea instituţională cu noroi, în politică ("Hai PNL, curaj, jos cu instalatorul! După aceea, mai ai să scapi de 2-3 jigodii şi-un consort şi devii frecventabil. Hai, că se poate!", a scris Oanţă pe Facebook, cu ceva timp în urmă, şi totuşi continuă să fie an­gajat al BNR, în pofida privirii sticloase cu care întunecă mediul lui în­conjurător).
     Eugen Rădulescu nu este un fost ziarist, ci a fost ceea ce este - bancher: bancher în BNR, bancher în CEC, bancher în FMI.
     Eugen Rădulescu este bancher pur-sânge, are stofă de bancher şi în mod normal nu are nevoie să se controleze când se exprimă public, pentru că deontologia ar trebui să-i fie proprie, precum gramatica, astfel că, sub aceste criterii, nu există jus­tificare nici de ce a scris "Dacă însă apar asemenea monstruozităţi din capetele bolnave ale unor «aleşi», este dată peste cap întreaga economie, nu numai sistemul financiar", nici de ce nu a respectat gramatica ("dacă,...atunci").
     Această ieşire este surprinzătoare.
     Ceea ce surprinde, pe lângă ceea ce deja am arătat ca fiind neaşteptat, mai este şi îngustimea de vederi.
     Mărginirea surprinde.
     Să o luăm încetişor.
     Pentru europeni, "monstruozităţi" sunt elefantul şi balena.
     Fiind atât de mari, balena şi elefantul sunt de neînţeles şi de aceea contează drept "monstruozităţi".
     Behemot şi Leviatan.
     Primul este animalul primordial, bestia pământului, al doilea este al apei, la care Talmudul îl adaugă pe Ziz - un grifon sau phoenix enorm, bestia văzduhului, cu ghearele pe pământ, capul în cer şi aripile acoperind soarele.
     Într-o conferinţă din 1977, Jorge Luis Borges a pomenit legenda conform căreia Harun-al-Rasid i-ar fi trimis un elefant în dar lui Carol cel Mare (istoricii datează anul 799 drept moment al sosirii unor emisari francezi la Curtea celui de al cincilea calif abasid, oferindu-i prietenia).
     În Orient, elefantul este simbol al puterii, demnităţii, inteligenţei şi păcii, astfel că, dacă ar fi adevărat că a făcut-o, atunci Harun-al-Rasid a vrut să-şi arate intenţiile prieteneşti într-un mod extravagant şi ne-am putea imagina cum, pe măsură ce s-ar îndeparta de Bagdad şi s-ar apropia de Paris, elefantul şi-ar pierde tâlcul prietenos, metamorfozându-se într-o înspăimântătoare fiară a haosului, ameninţând Europa lui Carol cel Mare.
     Să-l compar pe Eugen Rădulescu cu Carol cel Mare poate să pară cam nepotrivit, pentru că unii îl consideră pe Carol cel Mare atât de Mare, încât îl numesc "părintele Europei", în timp ce Eugen Rădulescu nu este chiar atât de Rădulescu.
     Dar, ne despart cam 1200 de ani de această întâmplare legendară şi nu are mare importanţă dacă realmente vreun elefant va fi străbătut drumul dintre Bagdad şi Paris, ci însuşi faptul că am putut imagina că s-ar fi petrecut asta ne oferă experienţa spirituală pe care, în timpurile noastre, directorul Direcţiei de Stabilitate din banca centrală ar fi normal să o fi parcurs deja, fie şi dacă n-am putea avea aceeaşi pretenţie de la împăratul merovingian al primului mileniu creştin, care este chiar subiectul experienţei.
     Vreau să spun că Eugen Rădulescu ar fi trebuit să câştige mai multă lărgime a viziunii, citind, de exemplu, "O mie şi una de nopţi", unde Harun-al-Rasid ("Avraam-cel-Drept") este personaj literar, mai multă lărgime decât o arată îngustimea comentariului său de pe Facebook.
     Rădulescu stabileşte, cu acea atitudine preşcolară de siguranţă atotcunos­cătoare, că plafonarea dobânzilor ar fi o monstruozitate şi cine îl ascultă şi ştie că este director în BNR, cu prodigioasă activitate bancară, se bucură că împarte cu el aceleaşi convingeri derivate din lipsa de informare şi unilateralitatea interpretării, alcătuind împreună ceea ce cred ei că ar fi acel "mic grup de cunoscători", care, în mod nedrept au rămas pe malurile Dâmboviţei, în loc să activeze pe malurile Tamisei, unde ar merita know-how-ul lor să se manifeste, sau, după Brexit, pe Lună şi pe Calea Lactee.
     După care acest "mic grup de cunos­cători" începe să-i insulte pe cei care nu sunt "normali la cap" (cum se exprimă Rădulescu - "într-o ţară normală la cap..."; îi răspunde un interlocutor "mare deştept acest Zamfir", iar Rădulescu îi ţine hangul, sarcastic: "Dar, overall [ohoho!, "overall", se vede că a lucrat la FMI! - n.a.], da, este un om deosebit de capabil acest Zamfir" etc.).
     În realitatea istoriei omenirii, plafonarea nivelului dobânzii nu este o monstruozitate, nu este Behemot, nu este o bestie a haosului, cum crede "micul grup de cunoscători" care nu au citit nici măcar "O mie şi una de nopţi".
     Nu.
     Dacă "micul grup de cunoscători", care îl are pe Rădulescu drept guru, ar fi avut curiozitatea să consulte o carte de istorie, atunci ar fi avut surpriza să afle că, în istoria europeană a ultimelor două milenii, cea mai mare parte a timpului dobânda a fost interzisă; când n-a fost interzisă, nivelul maxim al dobânzii a fost limitat prin lege.
     Fluctuaţia liberă a dobânzii este o invenţie de dată recentă, care, raportată, ca durată, la restul istoriei, pare să fie un experiment - abia dacă ţine de vreo patru sute de ani - şi judecând după criza de supraîndatorare pe care a generat-o (care, contrar a ceea ce probabil crede "micul grup de cunos­că­tori", nu este nicidecum depăşită), fluctuaţia liberă a dobânzii pare să fie un experiment eşuat, o adevărată "monstruozitate".
     Aşa că, dimpotrivă, plafonarea nivelului dobânzii ar putea conta drept revenire a "normalităţii la cap".
     Nu este Behemot, este elefant.
     Unul dintre miciuriniştii lui Rădulescu dă semne de gândire sistemică - "Dacă plafonezi dobânda la credit, atunci intervii şi în piaţa depozitelor" - că adică vom suferi noi toţi, depunătorii, de pe urma plafonării dobânzilor, în general, ceea ce Rădulescu detaliază aprobator: "Marja băncii cuprinde riscul de credit şi profitul acesteia, ris­cul de credit are mai multe componente. (De ex., după apariţia legii dării în plată, riscul legislativ a fost adăugat de bănci la riscul de credit; aşa ceva nu există în alte ţări, pentru că acolo nimeni nu face legi care să răstoarne sis­temul de drept cu susul în jos. Să adăugăm acest cost al creditului la mulţumirile pe care le merită fostul liberal Zamfir)".
     Aha, este o problemă cu liberalis­mul lui Zamfir.
     Dacă plafonează nivelul dobânzii prin lege, atunci Zamfir nu mai este liberal.
     Personal, îmi plac chestiile sistemice şi gândesc că, dacă tot este să fim liberali, iar nu monstruoşi, atunci hai să fim sistematic liberali, ceea ce vrea să însemne să nu fim liberali doar cu băncile, care, liberalizate, să aibă toate libertăţile şi toate drepturile, ci să dăm libertăţile şi drepturile cuvenite şi clientelei bancare.
     Dar clientela bancară este silită de legi să devină clientelă bancară, ceea ce nu pare să fie prea liberal; înfiinţarea unei societăţi comerciale obligă, prin lege, deschiderea unui cont bancar; toate societăţile comerciale sunt obligate de lege să-şi deruleze operaţiunile comerciale prin conturile bancare; plafonul maxim de casă al societăţilor comerciale este stabilit de lege; există o lege care permite confiscarea depunerilor bancare.
     Hai să fim liberali sistematici şi să eliminam monstruozitatea legii europene "bail-in", care permite băncilor să-şi fure depunătorii, hai să liberalizăm plafonul de casă, hai să lăsăm societăţile comerciale să-şi ţină banii unde vor şi să plătească pe ce cale vor ele.
     Pun pariu că lui Eugen Rădulescu şi miciuriniştilor lui nu le place liberalis­mul ăsta sistematic.
     Liberalismul sistematic e naşpa.
     Rădulescu îşi închipuie că locul lui Behemot este la Băneasa, la Grădina Zoologică.
     NOTA
     Pentru creştini, Behemot (elefantul) şi Leviatan (balena), două bestii invincibile, semnifică măreţia Celui care le-a creat, măreţia lui Dumnezeu. 
 
1.  monstruozitate ziceti?
    (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul în data de 09.03.2018, ora 00:27)  
 Sa va dau cel mai evident exemplu de monstruozitate a domnului in cauza?
 Nu cunoaste legea fundamentala a sistemului bancar, OUG 99/2006.
 Aveti prea mari pretentii cu "O mie..."
 Si ar mai fi o problema fundamentala, anarhia pe care o tot propaga diversi "liberali".


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 09.03.2018, ora 01:15)
 
 Il cunosc pe Radulescu. Nu stiu de ce ma asteptam ca in BNR sa fie oameni mai inteligenti. Mare eroare. Radulescu este tipul de taranus istet, periculos asa cum i se citeste din privire, dar deloc, subliniez, deloc inteligent. Cunoaste perfect sistemul bancar din manualele anilor 1982 si atat, are idei fixe si putine axate doar pe viziune primitiva bancara dar total defazate de sistemul financiar global....nu e in pas cu actualitatea, nu ii mai pasa, e zeu (in mintea lui).....mai retine si el cate o idee doua din Raportul ala nealiniat, scris ca urina vacii (nu sunt in stare sa observe ca Raportul de Stabilitate Financiara al BNR nu e aliniat - e fara Justify, arata neprofesional si rusinos pentru pretentiile pe care le au in Directia aia)..idei insipide pe care le repeta tot anul prin ziare pana apare un nou Raport de SF BNR, tot nealiniat. Serios, va rog sa verificati. "Somitatile" coordonate de Radulescu in frunte cu el, nu sunt capabile sa alinieze un raport, scris intr-un limbaj de cel mai sec lemn...E o minune sa reusesti sa il parcurgi pana la capat. Si Radulescu nu e singurul asa...discipolii sai din Directie, din frica, dar si din lipsa de viziune il urmeaza...in toate cele. Reminiscenta comunistoida pensionata in BNR pe salarii bune ca multi altii.....fara viziune, fara fler, fara creativitate, cu iluzii de inteligentia, arogant, periculos..bun de urat si dispretuit. Cu indivizi din astia tara asta nu are niciun viitor...o prelungire perpetuua a anilor '80....


 
Jurnal Bursier
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de evoluţia titlurilor Sphera Franchise Group
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri limitate pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
     Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
