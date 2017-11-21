   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Premierul oferă un "cap" pentru spartul oalelor

BURSA 12.01.2018

DAN NICOLAIE
 
     Gică Popescu, fostul căpitan al echipei naţionale de fotbal este din această săptămână consilierul pe probleme de sport al premierului Mihai Tudose. Principala sarcină a fostului fotbalist este legată de organizarea în 2020 a Campionatului European de Fotbal la Bucureşti. Informaţia a produs rumoare, pe Popescu îl recomandă din plin cariera sa sportivă, una de excepţie, dar nimeni nu poate să omită faptul că fostul căpitan al Barcelonei a fost condamnat penal, a fost şi încarcerat, iar în materie de afaceri nereuşitele au fost mult mai multe decât reuşitele.
     Precum un coechipier amabil, care de fapt vrea să scape de răspundere, Mihai Tudose i-a pasat, discret, "mingea" lui Gică Popescu, declarând că nu se pricepe la fotbal şi cum s-a trezit cu organizarea unui turneu important pe cap a apelat la un specialist. Cum până acum nu s-a făcut aproape nimic în vederea organizării (lucrări la infrastructură, refacerea stadioanelor de antrenament), cu excepţia plimbării unor hârtii şi obţinerii uneor avize, sarcina lui Gică Popescu, ca manager de proiect, pare imposibilă. Popescu riscă să fie folosit în toată această poveste ca paravan pentru guvernanţi, în cazul unui eşec. În direct la TV, premierul Mihai Tudose a explicat cum a decis să apeleze la Gică Popescu: "În 2013, România s-a bătut în piept că organizează o grupă de la Campionatul European de fotbal. Am bătut palma cu UEFA, am fost foarte mândri în momentul ăla. Apoi nu s-a făcut nimic. Ne trebuiau patru stadioane. Riscăm să ne facem de râs că nu putem face lucrul ăsta. Şi pentru că nu ne pricepem la fotbal am zis hai să găsim pe cineva, un bun manager de proiect. Am discutat în decembrie, a cerut dosarul să-l studieze, ca să ştie în ce se bagă, iar azi a acceptat. Am găsit nişte oameni extraordinari care se pricepeau să facă o bancă, o autostradă. Domnul Ciolacu ( n.r. vicepremierul Marcel Ciolacu) a zis să luăm pe cineva care a făcut fotbal. Pe cineva care ştie unde e UEFA. S-a discutat cu soluţia respectivă, în decembrie. Care a vrut să vadă dosarul, să ştie în ce se bagă. Azi a zis da. De azi am un consilier nou, îl cheamă Gică Popescu. Nu ştiu dacă i-am făcut un bine. Sunt convins că şi Gică Hagi va da o mână de ajutor. Când i-am chemat la Guvern în decembrie, erau mai timoraţi. Le-am spus că noi trebuie să fim timoraţi".
     Pentru actuala conducere a Federaţiei Române de Fotbal, care este implicată direct, alături de Guvern, în organizarea Euro 2020, vestea este una cât se poate de proastă. După cum se ştie, Gică Popescu este un aprig contestatar al preşedintelui FRF, Răzvan Burleanu, pe care îl acuză că nu se pricepe deloc la fotbal, că nu are un proiect de viitor şi că a comis numeroase erori în acest mandat. Popescu şi Hagi au anunţat deschis că la alegerile de la FRF, care vor avea loc peste două luni, vor susţine un reprezentant al generaţiei lor pentru postul de preşedinte.
     Sportiv, cariera lui Popescu a fost una de succes, a evoluat de 115 ori pentru echipa naţională şi a jucat la următoarele echipe de club: Universitatea Craiova, Steaua Bucureşti, Dinamo Bucureşti (România), PSV Edinhoven (Olanda), Tottenham (Anglia), Barcelona (Spania) Galatasaray (Turcia), Lecce (Italia), Hanovra 96 (Germania). În materie de afaceri, fostul căpitan al Barcelonei nu a reuşit să atingă un nivel mulţumitor pentru pretenţiile sale. În 2014, înainte de intrarea în penitenciar majoritatea afacerilor lui Popescu erau în faliment sau în pragul colapsului: "Doldora Bazar" în care a investit peste 10 milioane de euro a dispărut destul de rapid după inaugurare, şcoală de fotbal, care îi purta numele, a fost executată silit de către fisc, din afacerea cu parcuri eoline a ieşit din lipsa lichidităţilor, în imobiliare nu a avut succes, iar ca investitor la Chindia Târgovişte a înregistrat un eşec răsunător, echipa ajungând în eşalonul al treilea. În ceea ce priveşte problemele cu justiţia, Gică Popescu a executat 1 an şi 8 luni din pedeapsa de 3 ani şi o lună primită pe 4 martie 2014 în "Dosarul transferurilor" - în care a fost acuzat de înşelăciune cu consecinţe deosebit de grave în formă continuată, spălare de bani, evaziune fiscală - fiind eliberat din penitenciar pe 4 noiembrie 2015.
     Conform spuselor premierului, Gică Popescu are ca sarcină să facă posibilă trecerea de la vorbe la fapte în ceea ce priveşte organizarea Euro 2020. Potrivit tragerii la sorţi efectuată în decembrie 2017, Arena Naţională va găzdui meciuri din Grupa C a EURO 2020. Meciurile din această grupă se vor disputa la Amsterdam şi Bucureşti. În Capitală se va mai disputa şi o partidă din faza optimilor de finală. Dacă echipa naţională se va califica la turneul final, tricolorii vor disputa cel puţin două meciuri pe Arena Naţională. Pentru construirea celor patru stadioane de antrenament (Arcul de Triumf, Rapid, Steaua şi Dinamo) vor fi cheltuiţi peste 100.000.000 de euro (70.000 de locuri la un cost de 1.500 de euro per loc), o sumă mult mai mică urmând să fie destinată lucrărilor de renovare la Arena Naţională. Până acum, în patru ani, au fost obţinute avize, au fost semnate şi ştampilate nenumărate hârtii, dar nicio cărămidă nu a fost pusă la stadioanele care trebuie renovate/reconstruite. O altă problemă este legată de unul dintre punctele esenţiale din caietul de sarcini, legătura aeroportului cu centrul oraşului. La finele lui noiembrie 2017 am fost informaţi că Magistrala 6 de metrou Gara de Nord - Otopeni nu va fi realizată nici în 2018. Anunţul a fost făcut de secretarul de stat Dragoş Titea. O speranţă se mai leagă de faptul că CFR şi-a luat angajamentul că va termina ruta de doi kilometri care să facă legătura între gară şi aeroport. În 2014, când a fost făcut raportul de evaluare a dosarelor de candidatură, întocmit de UEFA, ţara noastră era informată că în următorii şase ani trebuie să rezolve slaba legătură dintre Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă şi Bucureşti.
     După ce UEFA a retras capitalei Belgiei, Bruxelles, organizarea a patru meciuri de la EURO 2020, turneul final va fi găzduit de următoarele oraşe: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucureşti, Budapesta, Copenhaga, Dublin, Glasgow, Londra, Munchen, Roma şi Sankt Petersburg. 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.01.2018, ora 04:02)  
 Da, oficial, Gica Popescu a facut puscarie si a fost vinovat precum statul Roman in cazul FNI. A pus semnatura insa hotul a fost altul. Daca nu va convine unul cinstit si priceput dar cu "antecedente penale" atunci propuneti voi unul hot si "pe din-afara" dar fara antecedente penale.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 12.01.2018, ora 06:33)
 
 Da oficial Tudose are nevoie de unul cu experienta lui Gica si mai ales sa-i povesteasca cum era la mititica. Haida bre, ma duci de nas si crezi ca nu miros banii din stadioane in buzunarul bachusian al lui Tudose ?
 Oi fi eu beat dar printre rinduri tot citesc, bre !


 
2.  Interesant
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.01.2018, ora 08:01)  
 Nu stiu ce sa spun despre Gica, daca are bani o face, daca nu ii are ne spune.
 Bucuresti parca e pusa din mila alaturi de alte capitale frumoase.


 
3.  Succes Gica
    (mesaj trimis de Mhcrnl în data de 12.01.2018, ora 10:12)  
 Îți urez o cariera cât mai lunga în noul tău post!


 
