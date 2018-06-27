Euro a crescut la 4,6440 lei

2 lei, 16 pagini
Evoluţii Financiare
BURSA 31.08.2018
V.D.
ÎN PRIMUL SEMESTRU AL ANULUI 2018:
PENTRU FINANŢAREA INVESTIŢIILOR ŞI ASIGURAREA CAPITALULUI DE LUCRU NECESAR IMM-URILOR
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
PRIMELE ŞAPTE LUNI ALE ACESTUI AN
SERIALUL CESIUNILOR DE CREDITE
EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Piaţa de Capital
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 13.26 milioane lei (2.85 milioane de euro). click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Principalii indici ai burselor asiatice au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere. click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări
* Dolarul a urcat cu 0,85 bani în faţa monedei naţionale.
* Francul s-a apreciat la 4,1143 lei
Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6440 lei pentru moneda europeană, în apreciere cu 0,1 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6430 lei. click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări
Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a scăzut la 3,22%, de la 3,24%, valoarea înregistrată asemenea în sedinţa precedentă, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR). click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere. click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
* BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
30.08.2018
BVB
Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti... click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
* BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
27.08.2018
* Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
27.08.2018
Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
* Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
English Section
29.08.2018
* Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
* Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points. click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down. click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister. click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
* (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements? click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
* (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
Recorded by Emilia Olescu click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
* (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year. click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale. click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
* According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat). click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition. click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight. click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear. click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity. click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
