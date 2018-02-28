   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Editorial

Europa, între neputinţa cuvintelor şi cuvintele neputinţei

BURSA 18.04.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Preşedintele Franţei a hotărît să îşi relanseze mandatul. Este convins că acest lucru nu se poate face decît des­chizînd curajos un front larg al dezbaterii publice şi al confruntării directe cu "poporul", în jurul celor mai arzătoare chestiuni, pentru a restabili, astfel, o legătură esenţială pentru funcţionarea mecanismelor democratice, de multă vreme şi radical secţionată, mai peste tot în Europa şi dincolo de hotarele ei. A început de la Strasbourg, din amfiteatrul Parlamentului Uniunii Europene. Vestea şi gestul puteau să rămînă la nivelul unei ştiri, condamnată, ca orice efemeridă, să fie uitată a doua zi. Discursul lui Macron merită, însă, un moment de reflecţie şi o reacţie pentru că el ilustrează atît de bine condiţia politicii, astăzi. Pe de o parte, neputinţa cuvintelor politicianului, rătăcit în spaţiul dezarticulat al condiţiei postmoderne, de a institui realitate, iar pe de altă parte, capacitatea lor uimitoare, deconcertantă, de a da măsura exactă a neputinţei care domină universul eşuat al celor de la care omul obişnuit, nealesul!,continuă să aştepte izbăvitoarele soluţii.
     Fără să mai stăruie asupra "bolilor Europei", Macron deschide repede cartea a ceea ce consideră că sunt soluţiile, leacurile. Unele care se dovedesc, însă, doar cuvinte neputincioase, puse să joace contraste sclipicioase, doar de dragul de a capta atenţia. "Nu democraţia autoritară, ci autoritatea democraţiei este ceea ce va salva Europa", crede cu tărie Preşedintele Franţei, convins că se află pe terenul unor cuvinte sigure. Se înşală şi încearcă să îşi înşele şi auditoriul. "Democraţie autoritară" este o sintagmă oximoronică care ar trebui discreditată, iar nu pusă într-un discurs pentru a fi astfel, nefericit, adusă în realitate cu acelaşi drept la existenţă ca şi democraţia. Cui prodest?! Cît despre autoritatea democraţiei, nu este suficient ca ea să fie pur şi simplu proclamată, pentru ca să reînvie, astăzi, în Europa. Autoritatea democraţiei este pusă peste tot la încercare, contestată, nu doar în Ungaria sau Italia, ci chiar în Germania şi Franţa, de către minorităţi atît de consistente electoral, încît aduc la guvernare sau reprezentare parlamentară semnificativă forţe politice cu ideologii explicit anti-democratice. "Soluţia este democraţia liberală", susţine Macron, doar că astăzi condiţiile pentru ca ea să supravieţuiască, nu mai spun să prospere, să se dezvolte, se împuţinează pe zi ce trece, iar acest lucru nu se schimbă de la sine, sub vraja cuvintelor rostite de politicieni.
     Să ne bizuim pe "identitatea europeană", definită, dimpreună cu ataşamentul faţă de democraţia liberală, prin respectul pentru libertăţile individuale, egalitate şi respectul diversităţii, ne propune Emmanuel Macron. Să fim realişti! (ca să nu zic serioşi!). Această identitate a Europei este doar una livresc-ideologică, iar dacă ea a iţit oarece rădăcini ici şi colo, atunci acestea sunt foarte, foarte noi, abia cîteva decenii. Prin urmare, aşa cum s-a şi dovedit, ele sunt cît se poate de fragile. Acest fals "paradis" ale Europei liberale, ataşată valorilor de sub steagul Franţei, Libertate, Egalitate, Fraternitate, nu există! Iar, acum doar şase-şapte decenii în urmă, abia dacă putea fi visat de cîţiva vizionari, într-o Europă încă marcată şi fragilizată de urmările celor două războaie mondiale cu care s-a îndeletnicit în prima jumătate a secolului al XX-lea. Această aşa zisă "identitate europeană" la care face trimitere Macron, ca la o realitate incontestabilă, este în realitate doar o construcţie mitologico-academică, cît se poate de frumoasă, în perspectivă umanistă, dar ale cărei legături cu realităţile sociale din Europa sunt tot mai slabe.
     Soluţia de principiu pentru a determina un alt curs al realităţii în Europa, propusă de Macron, este să ne dotăm la nivel european cu un fel de supra-acoperiş numit "suveranitate europeană". Ea ne va feri atît de bolile şi excesele unei Americi căzută pradă tentaţiei dezangajării internaţionale, protecţionismului, hegemonismului autoritarist şi soluţiilor bazate doar pe supremaţie militară, cît şi de alte intemperii ale unei globalizări care nu pare să vrea prea mult binele Uniunii Europene. Las de o parte cacofonia conceptuală generată de folosirea termenului de "suveranitate" într-un context care nu-i poate oferi nici sus­ţinere, nici substanţă şi nici articulare. Apare clar că în accepţia macroniană, această "suveranitate" este de fapt o nouă manta, îmbrăcată peste cea veche (suveranitatea naţională), pe principiul că două nu strică niciodată şi, oricum, te pot apăra mai bine de ploaie şi umezeală, decît una singură. "Suveranitatea europeană", în conceptul propus de Macron, are dimensiuni prin care se actualizează şi capătă consistenţă în realitate: apărare şi securitate colectivă, securitate economică şi comercială, climatică şi energetică, alimentară şi de sănătate, în sfîrşit, "numerică" (IT). Politicile europene şi acţiunile în acest larg teritoriu tematic ar urma să aibă drept rezultante benefice creşterea de coerenţă, eficienţă şi convergenţă în spaţiul socio-economic şi uman al Uniunii Europene.
     În sumar, cuvinte care ar vrea, care aspiră să creeze realitate. Alta decît cea prezentă. Mult diferită de ea. În realitate, incapabile să mişte nici măcar firele de praf aşternute pe pupitrele pseudo-deputaţilor din pseudo-parlamentul Uniunii Europene. Nu mai vorbesc despre plictiseala, lehamitea de care erau cuprinşi "aleşii Europei", convinşi dinainte, pe bună dreptate, că ecourile "efortului Macron" nu au cum să treacă vreodată nici măcar de pereţii clădirii din Strasbourg. 
 
Europa, între neputinţa cuvintelor şi cuvintele neputinţei

 
Opinia cititorului 
Jurnal Bursier
18.04.2018
BVB
Transfer cu 6% din Conpet, realizat în piaţa "deal"
     * Acţiunile Transgaz au crescut cu peste 2%
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 91,16 milioane de lei (19,61 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / PIEŢELE URCĂ
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii îndreptându-şi atenţia spre rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 22 milioane lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un volum de numai 21,7 milioane de lei (4,67 milioane de euro), inferior celui...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad, pe fondul tensiunilor geopolitice
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în majoritate, din cauza situaţiei din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
