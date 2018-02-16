   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Fonduri Europene

EUROPARLAMENTARUL DANIEL BUDA:

"Comparativ cu alte state, gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor europene în sectorul agricol din România este unul ruşinos"

BURSA 27.03.2018

Ramona Radu
 
     *  "România şi alte şapte state est-europene susţin că sunt dispuse să mărească limita de contribuţie la bugetul UE, la 1,1%, în contextul Brexitului"
     *  "Mă voi pronunţa împotriva reducerii bugetului pentru agricultură pentru statele est-europene"
     *  "Din păcate, avem la nivel naţional o incapacitate de implementare a politicilor europene, pierzând astfel fonduri alocate României"
      * (Interviu cu domnul Daniel Buda, europarlamentar)
       Reporter: Cum a evoluat Politica Agricolă Comună (PAC) a Uniunii Europene, în ultimii ani?
     Daniel Buda: Politica agricolă comună a UE este o politică dinamică care, prin reforme succesive, a fost adaptată la noile provocări cu care se confruntă agricultura europeană. Astfel, în funcţie de ameninţările care apăreau în agricultură, dar şi în funcţie de necesităţile fermierilor, PAC a fost modificată astfel încât să răspundă tuturor provocărilor de la momentele respective. Reformarea PAC a determinat structurarea acestei politici pe bază de piloni.
     Pilonul 1 include ajutorul pentru venit şi măsuri de gestionare a pieţei, iar pilonul 2 acoperă dezvoltarea rurală.
     Cele mai recente reforme, întreprinse în 2013, pun accent pe: practici agricole mai ecologice, cercetare şi difuzarea cunoştinţelor, un sistem mai echitabil de sprijinire a agricultorilor, dar şi un rol mai important acordat agricultorilor în cadrul lanţului alimentar.
     În ceea ce priveşte reforma PAC post 2020, la nivelul Parlamentului European, dar şi a celorlalte instituţii europene, ne dorim o Politică Agricolă Comună mai inteligentă, mai modernă şi mai durabilă. Cetăţenii europeni ar trebui să aibă în continuare acces la produse alimentare sigure, de înaltă calitate, la preţuri accesibile, variate şi hrănitoare. Vor exista o serie de modificări pentru exerciţiul financiar următor, principalele obiective ale viitoarei PAC fiind acelea de a promova un sector agricol inteligent şi rezilient, de a intensifica grija faţă de mediu şi acţiunile climatice şi de a contribui la realizarea obiectivelor UE în domeniul mediului şi al climei şi de a consolida structura socioeconomică a zonelor rurale.
     Reporter: Cum este aceasta aplicată la nivelul României şi care sunt provocările pe care le impune pentru anul curent?
     Daniel Buda: Politica Agricolă Comună permite sprijinirea priorităţilor-cheie pentru dezvoltarea rurală a României, şi anume: îmbunătăţirea competitivităţii în sectorul agroalimentar, conservarea ecosistemelor şi asigurarea unei utilizări eficiente a resurselor naturale, stimularea revitalizării economice şi sociale a zonelor rurale.
     PAC oferă statelor membre flexibilitate în a adapta unele dintre instrumente în funcţie de situaţiile specifice fiecărei ţări. Astfel, fiecare stat membru a putut alege modalitatea de a implementa reforma din 2013 până în 2020, în special în ceea ce priveşte componenta de plăţi directe şi programele naţionale de dezvoltare rurală. În ciuda faptului că România a pledat pentru distribuiri echitabile a plăţilor directe între statele membre pentru a nu mai fi menţinute actualele discrepanţe, în continuare avem de-a face cu o alocare diferenţiată a plăţilor directe. Consider că plăţile directe trebuie să cunoască o abordare din partea Comisiei de liniarizare a lor între statele membre. Este necesară menţinerea plăţilor directe la un nivel adecvat, renunţarea la criteriul istoric şi mai ales liniaritatea acestora pentru fermierii din statele membre. În acest fel, fermierii români vor putea beneficia de subvenţii similare cu cele ale statelor vecine astfel încât să existe şanse egale pentru fiecare fermier european, indiferent de statul membru de provenienţă. Un lucru discutat intens, în contextul dezbaterilor referitoare la PAC post 2020, a fost degresivitatea până la plafonare a subvenţiilor. Ştiu că nimeni nu doreşte limitarea subvenţiilor, toţi fermierii îşi doresc cât mai mulţi bani, dar acest lucru trebuie să cunoască o rezolvare la nivelul Uniunii Europene şi nicidecum să fie lăsat la îndemâna statelor membre.
     Perturbările care ar putea avea loc în ipoteza în care ar fi la mâna statelor membre, ar transforma Politica Agricolă Comună într-un spaţiu al dezechilibrelor majore între statele membre. Nu în ultimul rând, este esenţială corelarea subvenţiilor de la un anumit nivel cu cel al producţiilor. Cred că este mai mult decât important ca banii din acest sector să ajungă la cei care fac într-adevăr agricultură.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor europene în sectorul agricol?
     Daniel Buda: La finele anului anterior, gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor europene din Programul Naţional de Dezvoltare Rurală 2014 - 2020 a ajuns la 33%, Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale efectuând plăţi de 2,3 miliarde de euro, dintr-un plafon total alocat de peste 8,1 miliarde de euro. Putem aprecia gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor europene din sectorul agricol ca fiind unul foarte bun dacă comparăm cu gradul de absorbţie din alte sectoare din România. Însă, dacă ne raportăm la ţări precum Polonia, o ţară fruntaşă în clasamentele europene privind absorbţia fondurilor, atunci gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor europene în sectorul agricol din România este unul ruşinos, cu atât mai mult cu cât exerciţiul financiar actual a început în 2014. De asemenea, date fiind complexitatea problemelor semnalate de fermieri şi anvergura problemelor din agricultură, consider că autorităţile române trebuiau să dea dovadă de o capacitate administrativă consolidată în vederea creşterii gradului de absorb­ţie a fondurilor europene, mai ales în domenii cheie cum este agricultura. Şi în primul rând ar trebui să se abţină să mai adauge condiţionalităţi peste cele venite de la Bruxelles. Suprareglementarea este cea mai grea boală a României. Şi mai rău este că pare incurabilă. Tocmai de aceea am depus împreună cu alţi colegi europarlamentari amendamente în sensul interzicerii statelor membre a posibilităţii de a mai adăuga condiţionalităţi pe lângă cele impuse de instituţiile de la Bruxelles.
     Reporter: Cum va influenţa Brexitul alocările de fonduri pentru sectorul agricol?
     Daniel Buda: Ieşirea Marii Britanii presupune o pierdere considerabilă în bugetul blocului comunitar, iar statele membre împreună cu instituţiile europene trebuie să depună toate eforturile posibile pentru a împiedica reducerea investiţiilor în două dintre cele mai importante politici ale Uniunii: politica de coeziune şi politica agricolă comună. Cele două politici au reprezentat motorul dezvoltării statelor europene şi au contribuit substanţial la diminuarea decalajelor între statele din estul şi vestul Europei, iar o eventuală diminuare a bugetului ar înfrâna procesul de dezvoltare. Alternativa cea mai viabilă la acest moment ar fi creşterea contribuţiilor statelor membre la bugetul Uniunii. Până la acest moment, opt ţări est-europene şi-au declarat deja angajamentul cu privire la majorarea contribuţiilor. În cadrul unei reuniuni cu comisarul european pentru buget, Gunther Oettinger, miniştrii din Bulgaria, Croaţia, Cehia, Ungaria, Polonia, România, Slovenia şi Slovacia au susţinut că sunt dispuşi să mărească limita de contribuţie la bugetul UE de 1% din produsul naţional brut la 1,1%.
     Reporter: Va beneficia România de mai puţini bani pentru agricultură?
     Daniel Buda: Arhitectura bugetului PAC post 2020 încă nu este definită, drept urmare, nu ne putem pronunţa asupra reducerilor bugetare şi impactul acestora asupra statelor membre. Totuşi, dat fiind faptul că agricultura din România este dependentă de fondurile europene alocate, consider că o posibilă diminuare a acestora ar accentua şi mai tare discrepanţele dintre statele est-europene, implicit Româ­nia şi statele din vestul Europei. Drept urmare, în cadrul dezbaterilor din Parlamentul European, mă voi pronunţa împotriva reducerii bugetului pentru agricultură pentru statele est-europene şi, totodată, voi pleda pentru o liniarizare a plăţilor directe.
     Reporter: Cum consideraţi că va evolua sectorul agricol în 2018?
     Daniel Buda: Îmi doresc ca sectorul agricol să cunoască o dezvoltare armonioasă pe parcursul anului 2018, cu atât mai mult cu cât în Parlamentul European am votat pentru simplificarea regulilor care guvernează politica agricolă a UE, asigurând astfel poziţii mai puternice de negociere pentru fermieri, dar garantând de asemenea îmbunătăţirea gestionării riscurilor şi flexibilitate sporită pentru ajutarea tinerilor.
     Mai mult, fermierii vor fi mai bine protejaţi faţă de volatilitatea pieţei şi de riscurile naturale cum ar fi condiţiile meteorologice neprielnice. Măsurile de stabilizare a veniturilor fermierilor vor fi adaptate nevoilor lor, inclusiv prin creşterea compensaţiilor din partea asigurărilor pentru recolte, animale sau plante şi din partea fondurilor de întrajutorare ale fermierilor. De asemenea, se vor introduce re­glementări simplificate care vor favoriza dezvoltarea agriculturii ecologice.
     Cum va evolua este încă greu de spus. Din păcate, avem la nivel naţional o incapacitate de implementare a politicilor europene, pierzând astfel fonduri alocate României.
     Sunt totuşi optimist, dar asta datorită capacităţii fermierilor de a se adapta la diverse situaţii şi mai puţin încrezător în factorul politic.
     Nu în ultimul rând, instituţiile europene, fie că vorbim de Parlamentul European, Comisia Europeană sau Consiliu, joacă un rol extrem de important în ceea ce înseamnă viitorul agriculturii, inclusiv al agriculturii din România. Iar în aceste instituţii am toată încrederea.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
