Evoluţie spectaculoasă a pieţei imobiliare, în 2017

BURSA 13.04.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     Piaţa noastră imobiliară a înregis­trat o evoluţie spectaculoasă, în 2017, cu volume record de activitate în sectorul industrial şi cel de birouri, cerere record în majoritatea segmentelor şi creştere a gradului de ocupare, conform Raportului asupra pieţei de real estate, întocmit de GVA Activ. Acesta arată că nivelul chiriilor a fost în general stabil, cu uşoare creşteri în piaţa spaţiilor comerciale şi segmentul industrial, în timp ce preţurile rezidenţiale s-au apreciat, în medie, cu 10%.
     În ceea ce priveşte piaţă rezidenţială, statisticile oficiale arată că au fost finalizate 53.301 unităţi locative la nivel naţional, în creştere cu 2% fără de anul precedent. Au fost semnalate majorări ale livrărillor în partea centrală, de nord-vest şi vest a României, în timp ce zona Bucureşti-Ilfov a înregistrat o surprinzătoare scădere anuală de 4,9%, conform cercetării citate. Aceasta arată că, în condiţiile în care volumul cererii a dat semne de creştere şi vânzările au accelerat, nivelul preţurilor a crescut, în medie, cu 10%, variind de la medii de 700-950 euro/mp util în reşedinţele de judeţ, cu peste 100.000 de locuitori, la medii de 1.100-1.350 euro/mp util în Bucureşti şi 1.300-1.400 euro/mp util în Cluj-Napoca.
     Târgul Imobiliar Naţional, care se va desfăşura în perioada 19-22 aprilie în Piaţa George Enescu din Bucureşti, are o ofertă diferită faţă de cea din anii trecuţi, axată preponderent pe locuinţe finalizate sau cu termene de finalizare de cel mult 6 luni. În cadrul acestei ediţii a tIMOn, oferta de locuinţe gata de cumpărat sau aproape finalizate este de 90%.
     Vlad Vlăsceanu, director tIMOn, subliniază: "În 2007, 100% dintr-un târg imobiliar erau proiecte offplan. Nu puteai să-ţi cumperi ceva finalizat în 2007. Au început să apară produse finalizate undeva la ediţia din toamna anului 2008, dar cel mai mic termen de livrare era de un an. Acum sunt mult mai multe locuinţe în stoc, dar şi locuinţe finalizabile, cu termen de predare de cel mult o jumătate de an".
     Stocul de locuinţe finalizate sau în curs de finalizare în următoarele 6 luni din cadrul tIMOn, ediţia de primăvară, este de pes­te 8.000 de locuinţe. Dezvoltatorii spun că se vând mai bine locuinţele aflate în zonele alăturate clădirilor de birouri, acestea fiind tot mai preferate de clienţi.
     Chiar dacă în cadrul tIMOn 90% din ofertă reprezintă locuinţe finalizate sau în curs de finalizare în următoarele luni, în piaţă situaţia este cu totul diferită, conform sursei citate. Valul investiţiilor în proiecte noi, de anvergură, este prezent în piaţă, chiar şi în zone cotate mai slab, unele vânzări fiind offplan şi cu termene de predare îndelungate.
     Vlad Vlăsceanu subliniază: "Unde este riscul pentru un dezvoltator offplan astăzi? Are un proiect minunat, în general, mii de unităţi, e foarte bine că a învăţat că nu e bine să construiască mii de unităţi deodată. Faza 1, faza 2, faza 3, faza 4 şi aşa mai departe. Nu mai are această finanţare bancară, aşa că trebuie să-şi găsească singur fonduri.E un risc pentru că atunci când vinzi offplan, cu finalizare peste un an, costul proiectului poate creşte, iar banii încasaţi offplan pe o locuinţă pot să nu mai acopere costurile de construcţie".
     Cumpărătorii sunt din nou atraşi de locuinţele foarte mari, dar şi de cele aflate în zone scumpe. Acest lucru poate fi un pericol dacă nu îşi fac foarte bine calculele de risc.
      *  Volume record de livrări şi cerere pe segmentul industrial
     Segmentul industrial/logistic a înregistrat volume record de livrări şi cerere la nivel naţional, 2017 devenind vârful evoluţiei pieţei de până acum. A fost finalizat un stoc speculativ nou de 500.000 mp, în creştere cu 42% faţă de anul precedent, dezvoltatorii internaţionali (CTP Invest, WDP, P3, Logicor, Zacaria Group, Globalworth) răspunzând rapid la explozia cererii. Volumul tranzacţiilor majore de închiriere a crescut cu 70% într-un singur an, până la 730.000 mp, la nivel naţional, peste 73% din cerere fiind reprezentată de activităţi de logistică/depozitare.
     Gradul de ocupare al stocului competitiv continuă să depăşească 95%, majoritatea parcurilor dominante fiind integral ocupate, în timp ce nivelul chiriilor pentru spaţii industriale/logis­tice de clasa A a avut o tendinţă de uşoară creştere, având valori medii cuprinse între 3,5-4 euro/mp/lună, la nivel naţional.
     Piaţa de birouri a raportat, de asemenea, o activitate în creştere. Stocul nou finalizat în Bucureşti, de 147.800 mp, a rămas la un nivel mediu al ultimilor opt ani, în schimb în provincie livrările au ajuns la 93.000 mp, pe fondul activităţii record din Timişoara (42.000 mp). Tranzacţii majore de închiriere, însumând 460.000 mp, au fost semnate la nivel naţional, cu peste 367.000 mp închiriaţi în Bucureşti (al 2-lea nivel ca mărime din ultimii zece ani) şi un record de 90.000 mp în provincie. Cererea nouă a reprezentat aproape 50% din total, cea mai ridicată pondere a ultimilor ani. Sectorul IT&C şi-a continuat creşterea accelerată, reprezentând 42% din volumul cererii în Bucureşti şi 50% în provincie.
     Gradul de neocupare al principalelor pieţe de birouri a scăzut sub 10%, în Bucureşti disponibilitatea spaţiilor libere micşorându-se de la 11,5% în 2016 la 9,1% din stocul existent la sfârşitul anului trecut. Nivelul chiriilor s-a menţinut stabil, având valori "prime", considerate pentru cele mai reprezentative clădiri centrale, de 17-19 euro/mp/lună în Bucureşti, 12-14 euro/mp/lună (Cluj-Napoca, Timişoara), 10-12 euro/mp/lună (Iaşi, Braşov) şi 8-10 euro/mp/lună în pieţele secundare.
     *  JLL: Interesul companiilor pentru spaţiile moderne de birouri - în creştere
     Companiile au închiriat aproape 70.000 de metri pătraţi de spaţii de birouri în Bucureşti, în primul trimes­tru din acest an, remarcabil fiind faptul că, pentru anul în curs, o treime din cerere a venit din partea firmelor care, anterior, au avut sediul în vile, clădiri vechi şi de mici dimensiuni sau alte spaţii decât clădiri moderne, subliniază reprezentanţii JLL Româ­nia. Aceştia arată: "Suprafaţa închiriată în primul trimestru de către companiile care nu au ocupat anterior spaţii moderne de birouri a depăşit 23.000 metri pătraţi, fiind aproape egală cu cea înregistrată pe întreg anul trecut. În tot anul trecut, acest segment de cerere a reprezentat doar 7% din total. În medie, fiecare dintre aceste companii a închiriat 2.200 de metri pătraţi, mai mult decât media înregistrată la nivelul întregii cereri, de 1.166 de metri pătraţi".
     Mădălina Marinescu, Consultant Office Department JLL Romania, a declarat: "Creşterea interesului acestor companii pentru spaţii moderne de birouri poate fi explicat prin faptul că, fie spaţiile pe care le ocupau anterior nu mai corespund din punct de vedere calitativ, fie pentru că cele mai multe şi-au extins activitatea şi au avut nevoie de mai mult spaţiu. În plus, există şi cazuri în care companiile îşi consolidează activităţile din mai multe clădiri de mici dimensiuni, într-o singură clădire modernă. În plus, aşa cum observăm, din ce în ce mai multe companii reclamă dificultăţi în găsirea şi retenţia angajaţilor, iar mediul de lucru a devenit un instrument important în recrutarea angajaţilor".
     Zonele din Bucureşti vizate de companiile care şi-au mutat sediul în clădiri moderne de birouri au fost centrul, cu peste jumătate din cerere, şi vestul - 30%. Companiile din domeniul IT&C au continuat să fie cele mai active din punct de vedere al închirierilor, cu peste 60% din cererea din Bucureşti, acestea fiind urmate de cele din domeniul energiei - peste un sfert din închirieri.
     Din cele 61 de tranzacţii semnate în primul trimestru, peste jumătate reprezintă cerere nouă (contracte noi, extinderi ale suprafeţelor deja existente şi pre închirieri), respectiv 41.000 de metri pătraţi. Raportat la cererea totală, aceasta reprezintă aproape 60%, spaţiile noi închiriate putând acomoda circa minim 4.100 de angajaţi.
     În ceea ce priveşte livrările din primul trimestru, o sigură clădire a fost finalizată în Bucureşti, respectiv Globalworth Campus clădirea 2, cu o suprafaţă de 28.000 de metri pătraţi.
     Pentru tot anul, livrările anunţate de dezvoltatori se ridică la 230.000 de metri pătraţi, comparativ cu 140.000 metri pătraţi finalizaţi în 2017.
     Cererea de birouri din afara Bucureştiului - Timişoara, Braşov, Craiova, Iaşi şi Cluj-Napoca - a totalizat, în primele trei luni ale anului în curs 17.000 de metri pătraţi. Aproape jumătate din cererea din afara Capitalei a fost înregistrată în Timişoara (8.239 metri pătraţi), în timp ce 30% din spaţiile închiriate (5.100 metri pătraţi) au vizat Cluj-Napoca.
     Societăţile comerciale din domeniul IT, BPO şi servicii profesionale au fost cele mai active, cu aproape 60% din totalul închiriat.
     Specialiştii de la JLL estimează că stocul de birouri din Braşov, Timişoara, Iaşi şi Cluj-Napoca, va creşte cu aproape 25%, la finele acestui an, la circa 865.000 metri pătraţi. În Timişoara, dezvoltatorii au anunţat proiecte de 83.000 metri pătraţi, în Cluj-Napoca stocul va creşte cu 43.000 metri pătraţi, în Braşov urmează să fie livraţi 25.000 metri pătraţi, iar în Iaşi doar 9.200 metri pătraţi. 

     *  GVA Activ: Piaţa spaţiilor comerciale a înregistrat o evoluţie relativ contradictorie
     Piaţa spaţiilor comerciale a înregistrat o evoluţie relativ contradictorie, cu un volum semnificativ de cerere potenţială neacoperit de ofertă, în condiţiile unor volume limitate de stoc nou finalizat, conform Raportului citat. Anul trecut, au fost finalizate doar 66.700 mp de centre comerciale (în scădere cu 70% faţă de 2016), respectiv 23.885 mp de spaţii în parcuri de retail, fiind primul an în care stocul de centre comerciale în funcţiune a înregistrat o uşoară scădere.
     Gradul de ocupare a crescut la nivelul întregii pieţe, atât pentru proiectele dominante şi cele secundare, dar şi în cazul principalelor artere cu spaţii comerciale de stradă. Nivelul chiriilor a înregistrat o evoluţie uşor crescătoare, cu un plus pentru segmentul centrelor comerciale către care se îndreaptă cea mai mare parte a cererii.
     Volumul tranzacţiilor majore de investiţii a crescut cu 56% în 2017, la peste 925 milioane euro, ca urmare a creşterii interesului din partea investitorilor internaţionali, a majorării volumului de tranzacţii cu spaţii comerciale (+65%) şi a semnării a celei mai mari tranzacţii hoteliere de până acum (complexul Radisson Blu/Park Inn). Bucureştiul a concentrat 43% din volumul total, menţinându-se ca principală destinaţie de achiziţii a investitorilor internaţionali, responsabili pentru 97% din totalul tranzacţiilor majore la nivel naţional.
     Sursa citată evidenţiază că principalii jucători nou intraţi în piaţă au fost fondurile Sud-Africane Atterbury Europe şi Prime Kapital/MAS REI, respectiv China Investment Corporation şi grupul ceh CPI Property Group. Alţii, precum investitorii internaţionali CTP Invest, Globalworth, GTC, Immochan, Immofinanz şi WDP, respectiv Smartown Investment şi One United Properties din România, au continuat să facă achiziţii.
     
     
     
     Nivelul randamentelor "prime" a scăzut, în medie, cu 0,25%, ajungând, în cazul centrelor comerciale şi birourilor, la valori de 7%-7,5% în Bucureşti şi 8%-8,25% în alte oraşe majore.
     Prognoza evoluţiei pieţei imobiliare în 2018 este una pozitivă, fiind aşteptate creşteri ale activităţii de dezvoltare, un nivel activ al cererii în toate segmentele, alături de o evoluţie stabil/crescătoare a chiriilor şi scăderea randamentelor investiţionale.
     Sursele citate se aşteaptă ca livrările de spaţii comerciale din acest an să includă 93.200 mp de centre comerciale şi să accelereze pe segmentul de parcuri de retail până la un potenţial total de 135.000 mp, însă nu toate proiectele sunt estimate să fie finalizate în termen.
     Stocul nou de birouri în construcţie, cu finalizare anunţată pentru 2018, depăşeşte 200.000 mp în Bucureşti şi un volum record de peste 155.000 mp în provincie. Pe piaţa industrială, stocul în construcţie depăşeşte 315.000 mp, din care 75% este concentrat în zona Bucureştiului.

 
