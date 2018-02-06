   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

EXCLUSIVITATE - INTERVIU CU NOUL CEO AL BVB, ADRIAN TĂNASE:

"Promovarea BVB la piaţă emergentă - anul acesta, într-un scenariu foarte optimist"

BURSA 12.03.2018

A consemnat Adina Ardeleanu
 
Adrian Tănase
     *  "Implementarea serviciilor Contrapărţii Centrale - cel mai important proiect"
     *  "Intenţionăm să relansăm piaţa de derivate în cel mai scurt timp"
         Agenţia de evaluare FTSE Russell ar putea, într-un scenariu foarte optimist, să promoveze piaţa noastră de capital la statutul de emergentă anul acesta, estimează Adrian Tănase, noul director general al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, care a avut amabilitatea să ne acorde un interviu, în exclusivitate, referitor la planurile sale la conducerea BVB.
       "În cazul MSCI, nu cred că se va întâmpla asta (n.r. promovarea) mai devreme de 2020", ne-a spus Adrian Tănase, adăugând: "Prima etapă, în ceea ce priveşte MSCI, ar fi includerea într-un watchlist (n.r. listă de monitorizare), moment din care ar începe numărătoarea inversă, la fel cum s-a întâmplat în cazul FTSE care ne-a inclus pe lista de monitorizare în septembrie 2016".
       Adrian Tănase a menţionat că implementarea serviciilor Contrapărţii Centrale este cel mai important proiect, precizând că intenţionează relansarea pieţei de derivate în cel mai scurt timp.

       Reporter: Aţi declarat că lichiditatea este în fruntea obiectivelor dumneavoastră. Aţi identificat deja primele măsuri pe care doriţi să le luaţi?
     Adrian Tănase: Facilitarea împrumutului de acţiuni şi a operaţiunilor de vânzări în lipsă, flexibilizarea condiţiilor de decontare oferite de către Depozitarul Central către participanţii la piaţă, facilitarea accesului la piaţă pentru investitorii străini, relansarea pieţei de instrumente derivate şi implementarea serviciilor unei Contrapărţi Centrale şi pentru piaţa spot ar fi principalele direcţii pe care le avem în vedere pentru îmbunătăţirea lichidităţii. Dintre toate măsurile enumerate, consider că implementarea serviciilor Contrapărţii Centrale este cel mai important proiect ce va deschide foarte multe oportunităţi de dezvoltarea a pieţei financiare din România.
     Reporter: Aţi mai vorbit despre faptul că investitorii de la BVB nu au posibilitatea de a tranzacţiona idei de investiţii. BVB tocmai a fuzionat cu Sibex, însă nu a demarat încă demersurile pentru relansarea pieţei derivatelor. Ce intenţii aveţi?
     Adrian Tănase: Intenţionăm să relansăm piaţa de derivate în cel mai scurt timp. De asemenea, vrem să propunem participanţilor la piaţă o soluţie oportună din punct de vedere al potenţialului de business. Astfel, în cadrul analizei pe care o vom face, opinia participanţilor la piaţă va fi foarte importantă.
     Reporter: Vicepreşedintele ASF Mircea Ursache a vorbit recent despre posibilitatea înfiinţării unei CCP regionale, cu sediul la Bucureşti. Ce părere aveţi despre această idee?
     Adrian Tănase: Aşa cum puteţi deja regăsi pe site-ul BVB într-o notă de informare către acţionari, notă ce va fi discutată în cadrul Adunării Generale a BVB din aprilie, intenţionăm, împreună cu colegii de la Depozitarul Central, să reevaluăm într-un mod obiectiv şi transparent toate opţiunile pentru implementarea serviciilor unei Contrapărţi Centrale pentru piaţa de derivate şi pentru piaţa spot.
     Posibilitatea înfiinţării unui CCP regional cu sediul la Bucureşti, menţionată de domnul Vicepreşedinte ASF Mircea Ursache, este una dintre principalele variante pe care le analizăm. Încă nu avem o opinie formată despre această variantă. Suntem la începutul unui proces de analiză în care beneficiem şi de suportul reprezentanţilor ASF, analiză ce va acoperi toate aspectele ce ţin de implementarea unui astfel de proiect adică: oportunitatea economică a acestuia, identificarea şi a altor parteneri pentru a participa financiar în cadrul proiectului, nivelul de competenţă necesar pentru autorizarea şi implementarea unui CCP pe această variantă, timpul de autorizare.
     Reporter: Aveţi în vedere conectarea la o CCP străină, între timp, pe modelul Sibex?
     Adrian Tănase: Da, şi această opţiune va fi analizată.
     Reporter: A preluat BVB angajaţi Sibex, pentru a beneficia de expertiză în privinţa derivatelor?
     Adrian Tănase: Da. Spre exemplu, pe doamna Cristina Munteanu, fost Director General Adjunct Sibex.
     Reporter: BVB se laudă în ultima vreme cu randamentele dividendelor oferite de emitenţi, în condiţiile în care statul a cerut distribuirea a 90% din profituri, acolo unde este acţionar. În timp, este evident că aceste posibilităţi de distribuţie se vor diminua. În aceste condiţii, ce perspective vedeţi pentru piaţa noastră de capital, în următorii ani, pe parcursul cărora se va derula şi mandatul dumneavoastră?
     Adrian Tănase: Este o realitate că, în momentul de faţă, dividendele oferite de companiile româneşti sunt foarte atractive; legat însă de perspectiva acestora şi de evoluţia pieţei de capital în viitor aş vrea să-i las pe analiştii financiari să se pronunţe.
     Reporter: Cum trebuie să arate BVB, în perspectiva Uniunii Pieţelor de Capital, pregătită la nivel european?
     Adrian Tănase: Uniunea pieţelor de capital este o iniţiativă a Uniunii Europene care urmăreşte extinderea şi consolidarea integrării pieţelor de capital din statele membre ale UE. Bursa de Valori Bucureşti se aliniază la directivele şi regulamentele europene şi susţine atingerea obiectivelor prevăzute de Uniunea pieţelor de capital, şi are o strânsă comunicare cu autoritatea pieţei în acest sens. Spre exemplu, îmbunătăţirea infrastructurii pieţei locale de capital prin alinierea la regulile şi practicile de tranzacţionare şi decontare utilizate în pieţele europene (şi mă refer aici la posibilitatea de a deconta direct în euro o emisiune de obligaţiuni) reflectă atât deschiderea, cât şi capacitatea noastră de a integra noi mecanisme de piaţă în vederea satisfacerii nevoilor investitorilor.
     Reporter: V-aţi întâlnit, recent, cu oficialii burselor din regiune şi aţi stabilit o colaborare. Care sunt rezultatele întâlnirii de la Praga?
     Adrian Tănase: Conform celor comunicate deja imediat după acest eveniment, principalul scop al întâlnirii a fost iniţierea unei colaborări regionale pentru o mai bună reprezentare la nivelul Uniunii Europene şi o promovare comună a regiunii către comunitatea de investitori. Consider demersul foarte util, mai ales în contextul eforturilor noastre de a fi promovaţi la statutul de piaţă emergentă.
     Reporter: Mai există vreo şansă pentru promovarea la statutul de piaţă emergentă, în acest an?
     Adrian Tănase: Sunt doi furnizori de indici care se uită la România pentru promovare de la statutul de piaţă de frontieră la cel de piaţă emergentă: FTSE Russell şi MSCI. Ne aflăm mult mai aproape de a fi promovaţi de către unul dintre furnizori - FTSE - care ar putea, într-un scenariu foarte optimist, să facă acest lucru anul acesta. În cazul MSCI, nu cred că se va întâmpla asta mai devreme de 2020. Prima etapă, în ceea ce priveşte MSCI, ar fi includerea într-un watchlist (n.r. listă de monitorizare), moment din care ar începe numărătoarea inversă, la fel cum s-a întâmplat în cazul FTSE care ne-a inclus pe lista de monitorizare în septembrie 2016. Echipa BVB se află în strânsă legătură atât cu FTSE Russell, cât şi cu MSCI, pentru a monitoriza progresele înregistrate şi suntem optimişti în capacitatea acestui "upgrade" de a deschide noi oportunităţi pentru actualii şi potenţialii investitori la BVB.
     Reporter: Fostul director general al BVB nu şi-a dezvăluit salariul, deşi Codul de guvernanţă corporativă al BVB o cere. Care este salariul pe care aţi venit CEO şi care este politica de bonusare?
     Adrian Tănase: Doresc să mă asigur că BVB respectă întregul cod de guvernanţă corporativă, aşa că n-aş dori să fac publică nicio informaţie în afara acestui demers.
     Reporter: Ce măsuri aveţi în vedere pentru îmbunătăţirea comunicării cu autorităţile, în condiţiile în care multe măsuri în favoarea dezvoltării pieţei ar putea veni de la Guvern/Parlament, spre exemplu listări sau o impozitare avantajoasă?
     Adrian Tănase: Ne dorim o comunicare cât mai directă atât cu autorităţile, cât şi cu mediul de afaceri, pentru a promova oportunităţile pe care piaţa de capital le oferă. Suntem deschişi în a purta un dialog pe marginea avantajelor pe care le aduce listarea, atât a companiilor de stat, cât şi a celor private. Ne dorim ca întreaga comunitate politică şi financiară să realizeze importanţa promovării pieţei de capital locală la statutul de piaţă emergentă, promovare ce va avea efecte importante asupra dezvoltării pieţei financiare şi a economiei din România.
     Reporter: Ce transformări vedeţi pe piaţa bursieră, dupa ce vor fi adoptate noile legi incidente domeniului - directiva MiFid, legea privind pieţele de instrumente financiare?
     Adrian Tănase: Noile legi în domeniul pieţei de capital din prisma implementării directivei MiFid II vizează un cadru de reglementări reconfigurat la nivelul infrastructurii pieţei, fapt care implică alinierea participanţilor (operator de piaţă/ loc tranzacţionare, membri, etc.) la noile condiţii. Acest cadru implică şi o serie de actualizări în privinţa cerinţelor de transparenţă aplicabile instrumentelor financiare, a termenilor de derulare a operaţiunilor de către participanţi, precum şi de raportare. BVB este implicată în demersul de aliniere la cerinţele aplicabile unui operator, din perspectiva reglementarilor incidente MiFID II, precum şi de a asigura suport Participanţilor, din prisma bursieră.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
Jurnal Bursier
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de evoluţia titlurilor Sphera Franchise Group
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri limitate pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
     Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
