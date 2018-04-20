   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
     Conform datelor operative, execuţia bugetului general consolidat pe primele cinci luni al anului 2018 s-a încheiat cu un deficit de 8,14 miliarde lei, respectiv 0,88% din PIB, conform comunicatului transmis de ministerul finanţelor publice.
     Veniturile bugetului general consolidat, în sumă de 110,9 miliarde lei, reprezentând 11,9% din PIB, sunt cu 12,7% mai mari, în termeni nominali, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent.
     Se înregistrează creşteri faţă de anul precedent în cazul încasărilor din contribuţiile de asigurări (+35,5%) şi din veniturile nefiscale (+11,4%). Începând cu luna februarie încasările din contribuţiile sociale au fost influenţate pozitiv de condiţiile legislative noi privind transferul contribuţiilor din sarcina angajatorului în sarcina angajatului, reglementate prin OUG nr. 79/2017.
     În luna mai 2018 se constantă o îmbunătăţire a colectării veniturilor din TVA, astfel acestea au crescut cu 16,8% faţă de luna mai 2017, ajungând la o valoare de 21,98 miliarde lei pe primele cinci luni ale anului, ceea ce reprezintă o creştere cu 4,0% faţă de perioada similară a anului precedent. Veniturile din accize au fost în sumă de 11,06 miliarde lei (1,2% din PIB) cu 13,7% mai mari comparativ cu perioada similară a
     anului precedent. De asemenea, încasările din impozite şi taxe pe proprietate au crescut cu 6,0% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului 2017, se mai arată în comunicat.
     S-au înregistrat scăderi ale încasărilor din impozitul pe salarii şi venit cu 19,7% pe fondul reducerii, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, a cotei impozitului pe venit de la 16% la 10%, măsură care s-a reflectat în încasări începând cu luna februarie 2018. De asemenea, se înregistrează o diminuare cu 23,4% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă anului precedent la taxa pe utilizarea bunurilor, autorizarea utilizării bunurilor sau pe desfăşurarea de activităţi ca urmare a aplicării OUG nr. 52/2017 privind restituirea sumelor reprezentând taxa specială pentru autoturisme şi autovehicule, taxa pe poluare pentru autovehicule, taxa pentru emisiile poluante provenite de la autovehicule şi timbrul de mediu pentru autovehicule.
     Sumele de la Uniunea Europeană în contul plăţilor efectuate sunt de 6,03 miliarde lei cu 31% mai mari decât cele încasate în anul 2017 în aceeaşi perioadă. Cheltuielile bugetului general consolidat sunt în sumă de 119 miliarde lei, cu 18,4% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din anul precedent. Cheltuielile de personal sunt cu 22,3% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, creşterea fiind determinată de majorările salariale acordate în temeiul Legii cadru nr. 153/2017 privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice. Cheltuielile cu bunuri şi servicii au crescut cu 10,2% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent. Creşteri semnificative se înregistrează atât la bugetele locale, cât şi la bugetul fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate şi la bugetele instituţiilor publice finanţate din venituri proprii şi subvenţii bugetare. Subvenţiile sunt mai mari cu 1,9% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent. Dobânzile sunt cu 34,9% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, respectiv 0,6% din PIB, ntrucât s-a înregistrat un vârf de plată a dobânzilor în luna aprilie, avându-se în vedere cumularea datelor de plată a dobânzilor aferente mai multor titluri de stat de tip benchmark, situaţie care în anul 2017 s-a reflectat în execuţia bugetară aferentă lunii iunie. 

A.M.
 
English Section
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
