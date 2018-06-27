   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
EXECUŢIA BUGETULUI GENERAL CONSOLIDAT

Deficit de 1,26% din PIB, la şapte luni

BURSA 31.08.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     *  Veniturile au crescut cu 13,9%, iar cheltuielile cu 18%, faţă de primele şapte luni din 2017
     
     Deficitul bugetar înregistrat în primele şapte luni ale anului este de 1,26% din PIB, respectiv 11,9 miliarde lei, conform execuţiei bugetare publicate, aseară, pe site-ul Ministerului Finanţelor Publice (MFP). Aceas­ta indică venituri la bugetul general consolidat în sumă de 160,8 miliarde lei, reprezentând 17% din PIB, cu 13,9% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent.
     Nota privind execuţia bugetară arată: "Se înregistrează creşteri faţă de anul precedent în cazul încasărilor din contribuţiile de asigurări (+37,5%) şi din veniturile nefiscale (+20,7%). Începând cu luna februarie, încasările din contribuţiile sociale au fost influenţate pozitiv de condiţiile legislative noi privind transferul contribuţiilor din sarcina angajatorului în sarcina angajatului, reglementate prin OUG nr. 79/2017, iar veniturile nefiscale au fost influenţate pozitiv în luna iulie de încasările din dividende".
     MFP arată că, în luna iulie 2018, a fost constatată o îmbunătăţire a colectării veniturilor din TVA, după cum urmează: "au crescut cu 35,9% faţă de realizările aceleiaşi luni din 2017, ajungând la o valoare de 31,9 miliarde lei pe primele şapte luni ale anului în curs, ceea ce reprezintă o creştere cu 9,8% faţă de perioada similară a anului precedent".
     Veniturile din accize s-au ridicat la 15,6 miliarde lei (1,7% din PIB), cu 9,2% mai mari comparativ cu perioada similară a anului precedent, mai arată documentul MFP. Ministerul de resort subliniază că încasările din impozite şi taxe pe proprietate au crescut cu 6,2%, înregistrându-se scăderi ale încasărilor din impozitul pe salarii şi venit, cu 22,7%, pe fondul reducerii, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, a cotei impozitului pe venit de la 16% la 10%, măsură care s-a reflectat în încasări începând cu luna februarie 2018. De asemenea, a avut loc o diminuare cu 32%, în perioada analizată, a taxei pe utilizarea bunurilor, autorizarea utilizării bunurilor sau pe desfăşurarea de activităţi ca urmare a aplicării OUG nr. 52/2017 privind restituirea sumelor reprezentând taxa specială pentru autoturisme şi autovehicule, taxa pe poluare pentru autovehicule, taxa pentru emisiile poluante provenite de la autovehicule şi timbrul de mediu pentru autovehicule, mai arată MFP.
     Conform execuţiei bugetare, sumele de la Uniunea Europeană în contul plăţilor efectuate sunt de 7,6 miliarde lei, cu 16,7% mai mari decât cele încasate în anul 2017 în aceeaşi perioadă.
     *  Cheltuielile de personal - mai mari cu peste 25%
     Cheltuielile bugetului general consolidat s-au ridicat la 172,8 miliarde lei, cu 18% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din anul precedent. Cheltuielile de personal sunt cu 25,1% mai mari, creşterea fiind determinată de majorările salariale acordate în temeiul Legii cadru nr. 153/2017 privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice. Cheltuielile cu bunuri şi servicii au crescut cu 8,5%. Creşteri semnificative se înregistrează atât la bugetele locale, cât şi la bugetul fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate şi la bugetele instituţiilor publice finanţate din venituri proprii şi subvenţii bugetare. Subvenţiile sunt mai mari cu 6,3% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, conform execuţiei bugetare. Aceasta arată că dobânzile sunt cu 20% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, reprezentând 0,9% din PIB, avându-se în vedere cumularea datelor de plată a dobânzilor aferente mai multor titluri de stat de tip benchmark. Cheltuielile cu asistenţa socială au crescut cu 13,1%, fiind influenţate, în principal, de majorarea cu 9% a punctului de pensie de la 1 iulie 2017, ajungând la 1000 lei, respectiv cu 10% de la 1 iulie 2018, ajungând la 1100 lei, de creşterea nivelului îndemnizaţiei sociale pentru pensionari de la 520 lei la 640 lei, precum şi de majorarea şi modificarea modalităţii de stabilire a indemnizaţiei lunare pentru creşterea copilului şi stimulentul de inserţie. Cheltuielile pentru investiţii, care includ cheltuielile de capital, precum şi pe cele aferente programelor de dezvoltare finanţate din surse interne şi externe, au fost de 10,9 miliarde lei, cu 29,8% mai mari faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut. 
 
 Situatia economica este foarte buna.
 
 Minte Iohannis sau M__e Iohannis, nu mai stiu ce vroiam sa spun.


 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.