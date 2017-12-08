   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

EXPERŢI DIN PIAŢA VINULUI:

"Preţul din oferta publică Purcari - supraevaluat, în condiţiile actuale"

BURSA 30.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI, EMILIA OLESCU
 
     * Specialişti: "Ceea ce deţine Purcari pe malul Nistrului este istorie, iar istoria face preţul"
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Purcari are o pierdere de circa 14 milioane de dolari, iar până când aceasta nu va fi acoperită compania nu va distribui dividende"
       Specialiştii din piaţa vinului au opinii diferite referitoare la preţul la care sunt puse la vânzare acţiunile producătorului de vinuri din Moldova, Purcari, derulează, în perioada 29 ianuarie - 8 februarie, o ofertă publică prin care acţionarii intenţionează să vândă un pachet 49% din companie.
     Majoritatea experţilor din piaţa vinului consultaţi de ziarul "BURSA" consideră că o valoare de piaţă a companiei, de circa 100 de milioane de euro (sumă care ar rezulta, la preţul aflat la jumătatea intervalului de preţ propus în ofertă), este supraestimată.
     Acţionarii Purcari au scos la vânzare 49% din companie, la un preţ între 19 şi 28 lei/acţiune, care evaluează întreaga companie în intervalul 80 -120 de milioane de euro.
     Dacă unii dintre specialişti apreciază valoarea companiei ţinând cont de suprafaţa de vie, de investiţiile făcute, de activele şi de valoarea brandului, alţii iau în calcul istoria Purcari şi a locului unde aceasta deţine crame.
     "Cu tot ce are societatea în Republica Moldova - cramele Purcari, Bardar şi Bostăvan - şi la noi - Crama Ceptura -, preţul cerut poate fi unul de la care să se plece în negocieri.
     Chiar şi doar admis ca punct de plecare, ar fi un succes nu numai pentru ei, ci pentru întreaga industrie românească şi de dincolo de Prut. Cu toate acestea, preţul avansat în prospect este cel mai mare de la «noi» de care am auzit până acum. Repet, dacă intră în calcul toate posesiunile şi participaţiunile pe care le are, dacă tranzacţia s-ar derula într-o piaţă matură, atunci acest preţ nu ar fi exagerat. Dar pentru zona noastră mi se pare că mai avem nevoie de câţiva ani ca să atingem un astfel de nivel", ne-au precizat surse din domeniu.
     Totodată, unii consultanţi din piaţă ne-au explicat: "Investiţia în plantarea unui hectar de vin de calitate se ridică la 25.000 de euro, ceea ce înseamnă că, pentru 1000 de hectare cât are Purcari, vorbim de circa 2,5 milioane de euro. Investiţia în crame trebuie să fie şi ea câteva milioane bune. Desigur, mai sunt activele şi nu în ultimul rând brandul, care, de obicei, dublează costurile de mai sus. Însă oricât am calcula, nu putem ajunge la 100 de milioane de euro, care este o cifră enormă".
     În domeniul vinului, calculele nu se fac aşa, arată alţi specialişti, adăugând: "Ceea ce deţine Purcari pe malul Nistrului este istorie, iar istoria face preţul. Nu putem face nişte calcule exacte, pentru că, după plantarea unei viţe, trebuie să aşteptăm cinci ani până când ea intră pe rod şi alţi 5-7 ani până produce vin de calitate. În plus, Purcari are o distribuţie extrem de bună la export şi produce foarte multe vinuri pentru HoReCa. La toate acestea se adaugă modernizările şi munca depusă de-a lungul anilor de cei care deţin compania".
     Oferta publică prin care acţionarii Purcari Wineries doresc listarea a 49% din acţiunile companiei la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a demarat ieri, iar investitorii de retail, ce au dedicată 10% din ofertă, trebuie să subscrie la preţul fix de 28 lei/acţiune, instituţionalii putând face acest lucru într-­un interval cuprins între 19 şi 28 de lei.
     Spre deosebire de experţii din piaţa vinului, analiştii pieţei de capital văd rezultatele financiare ale companiei drept principalul element ce fac titlurile producătorului de vin atractive pentru investitori.
     Totodată, aceştia atrag atenţia asupra existenţei unei pierderi de circa 14 milioane de dolari, ceea ce va face ca societatea să nu distribuie dividende până când aceasta nu va fi acoperită.
     * Ioana Sechel, BRK Financial Group: "Investitorii trebuie să fie conştienţi că activitatea companiei este afectată de sezonalitate, ceea ce se va vedea în rezultatele financiare viitoare"
     Ioana Sechel, analist financiar în cadrul BRK Financial Group, ne-a declarat: "Ne bucurăm să vedem că eforturile bursei şi ale intermediarilor în dezvoltarea pieţei de capital româneşti se concretizează, de această dată prin oferta publică de vânzare a 49% din capitalul Purcari Wineries.
     În ceea ce priveşte rezultatele financiare obţinute de Purcari şi prezentate în prospectul de ofertă, putem spune că oferta este atractivă din mai multe perspective. Astfel, apreciem creşterea veniturilor pentru perioada 2014-2017 (până la nouă luni) şi marja EBITDA obţinută (33% pentru primele nouă luni din 2017). De asemenea, indicatorii de rentabilitate prezentaţi de companie fac această ofertă atractivă. De pildă, rentabilitatea capitalurilor în 2016 este de 30%, în timp ce gradul de îndatorare este decent.
     Pe de altă parte, investitorii trebuie să fie conştienţi că activitatea companiei este afectată de sezonalitate, iar acest lucru se va vedea în timp în rezultatele financiare viitoare. Desigur, pe investitori îi interesează şi perspectiva obţinerii de dividende. Conform prospectului, Purcari va distribui dividende în proporţie de 50% din profitul net obţinut. Însă, în prospect se vorbeşte şi despre o pierdere cumulată de aproximativ 14 milioane de dolari, iar până la data la care aceasta nu va fi acoperită, societatea nu va putea plăti dividende".
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Comparativ cu marii producători de vinuri din străinătate, Purcari este puţin mai ieftină"
     Dragoş Mesaroş, director de tranzacţionare în cadrul Goldring, ne-a declarat: "În opinia mea, ţinând cont de tranşe, oferta este destinată, îndeosebi, investitorilor instituţionali şi mai puţin pentru cei de retail.
     Veniturile societăţii sunt în creştere, iar gradul de îndatorare de circa 50% este relativ decent, ceea ce este un punct forte.
     Pe de altă parte, Purcari are o pierdere de circa 14 milioane de dolari, iar până când aceasta nu va fi acoperită compania nu va distribui dividende.
     Comparativ cu alte societăţi din domeniul viticol din străinătate, Purcari pare puţin mai ieftină.
     Astfel, calculat pe baza rezultatului la nouă luni, la preţul minim din ofertă, de 19 lei, compania are un PER (n.r. raport ce exprimă numărul de ani necesari recuperării investiţiei din dividende) de 12,2, iar la 28 de lei, valoarea indicatorului este de 18,1. Societăţile din aceeaşi industrie din extern au multiplii de piaţă ceva mai mari. De plidă, Pernod Ricard are un PER de 22,5. Şi alte companii din industrie au PER-uri mai ridicate, dar, totuşi, trebuie să ţinem cont de limitele acestei comparaţii, producătorii de vinuri din străinătate având complet o altă anvergură faţă de Purcari.
     Pe de altă parte, diferenţa dintre preţul minim şi maxim din ofertă pentru investitorii instituţionali este, în opinia mea, cam mare".
     * Prime Transaction: "Cea mai mare atracţie pentru acţiunile Purcari este dată de faptul că grupul provine din rândul afacerilor de succes din mediul privat"
     Departamentul de Analiză al Prime Transaction ne-a transmis că, printre elementele care ar putea să facă oferta atractivă pentru segmentul de retail se numără posibilităţile de extindere pe pieţele regionale şi internaţionale, precum şi rezultatele financiare bune din ultimii ani ale companiei, asemănarea cu ale altor emitenţi listaţi de curând la bursă, cum ar fi Sphera Franchise Group (SFG). Analiştii ne-au transmis: "Este posibil ca şi multiplii de piaţă să fie ceva mai mici decât cei la care s-au listat alţi emitenţi privaţi în ultimul an.
     Cea mai mare atracţie potenţială este, însă, faptul că grupul provine din rândul afacerilor de succes din mediul privat, continuând seria deschisă în 2016 de MedLife (M) şi continuată anul trecut de mai mulţi emitenţi".
     Societatea nu îşi va majora capitalul social în cadrul ofertei publice şi nu va primi niciun fel de fonduri rezultate din Ofertă, conform anunţului companiei.
     În prezent, societatea este deţinută de Horizon Capital (prin Lorimer Ventures Limited), în proporţie de 63,55%, International Finance Corporation, cu 6,41%, Victor Bostan (fondatorul şi director general al Purcari, prin Amboselt Universal), cu 30,03%. Prin ofertă, Horizon Capital intenţionează să îşi reducă deţinerea la 22,69%, IFC, la 3,27%, iar Victor Bostan, la 25,03%. 

     Lorimer este o societate de tip holding care este deţinută în totalitate de Emerging Europe Growth Fund II, L.P (EEGF II), potrivit prospectului ofertei Purcari, care mai arată: "EEGF II, o societate civilă constituită în Delaware, SUA, este un fond din 2008, cu o durată de 10 ani care poate fi extinsă pentru încă două perioade de un an la cererea managerului fondului de către asociaţii fondului. EEGF II este un fond de capital privat de dimensiune medie, cu angajamente totale de 370
     de milioane de dolari pentru investiţii în Ucraina, Republica Moldova şi alte ţări din regiune.
     Structura organizatorică a EEGF II nu presupune emiterea de acţiuni. Prin urmare, nu există acţionari sau participanţi la EEGF II. În schimb, EEGF II are asociaţi (limited partners) care aduc ca aport capital în societate. Printre investitorii (asociaţii) (limited partners) EEFG II se numără fonduri europene şi din SUA care investesc în alte fonduri, bănci fonduri de pensii private, fonduri de tip university endowments, vehicule instituţionale de tip family office, şi persoane cu disponibilităţi financiare ridicate. Niciunul dintre asociaţi (limited partners) nu deţine o cotă de 10% sau mai mult din capitalul EEGF II. Asociaţii EEGF II, care deţin
     o cotă de peste 5% din totalul contribuţiilor la capital, includ investitorii de tip blue chip, precum IFC, Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO), Board of Regents of the University of Texas System şi The Church Pension Fund.
     Horizon Capital Associates II, LLC (HCA II) acţionează ca manager de investiţii (investment manager) EEGF II şi este o societate cu răspundere limitată înregistrată şi existând în conformitate cu legislaţia statului Delaware. Doamna Lenna Koszarny (cetăţean al Canadei) este partenerul fondator şi CEO al HCA II. Doamna Lenna Koszarny deţine şi pachetul majoritar de acţiuni în această societate.
     IFC este membră a Grupului Băncii Mondiale şi, astfel cum se precizează în Acordul privind constituirea IFC, scopul IFC este acela de a sprijini dezvoltarea economică prin stimularea creşterii întreprinderilor profitabile în statele membre.
     Amboselt este o companie deţinută de domnul Victor Bostan (83,5%), fondatorul grupului, domnul Sergey Glukhov (15%) şi domnul Marcel Grăjdieru (1,5%)".

 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 30.01.2018, ora 00:20)  
 Domnilor. Daca ptr un ha.se cheltuie 25.000 eur, ptr 1000 de ha i seamna ca s au i evestit 25.000.000 nu 2.5 mil. Daca societatea are pierdere 14 mil, nu inseamna ca nu poate distribui dividende. De unde scoateti aberatiile astea? Poate. Nimic nu i interzice. Brandul e cele mai important si caliyayea produselor. Restul sunt pareri. Istoria este doar parte din poveste. Inrealitate nu conteaza. Pretul e mare, dar corect. Cine nu risca, nu bea sampanie????!


 
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
