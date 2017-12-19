   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

EXPORTUL DE GAZE CĂTRE UNGARIA

Cine ne intoxică cu gazul din Marea Neagră: Viktor Orban sau Teodor Meleşcanu?

BURSA 15.02.2018

A.S.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Viktor Orban: "Vom putea încheia foarte curând un acord care să ne permită să importăm, anual, peste patru miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale din România, pentru următorii 15 ani"
     * Parlamentarii opoziţiei iau miniştrii la întrebări referitor la exportul de gaze către Ungaria
     * Orban: "La licitaţia pentru gazele din Marea Neagră, primele trei locuri au fost ocupate de companii maghiare"
     * Răzvan Nicolescu spune: "Este foarte important să facem distincţie între rezervarea de capacitate pentru o conductă ce nu a fost construită şi contracte ferme de furnizare"
       Premierul ungar Viktor Orban a contrariat, la finalul săptămânii trecute, opinia publică din România, anunţând, la Budapesta, că Ungaria va importa în viitor cantităţi semnificative de gaze din România, reducând, astfel, dependenţa de gazele ruseşti. Afirmaţiile liderului de la Budapesta au inflamat presa din România, dar şi pe unii politicieni şi analişti, care au susţinut că un astfel de demers ar însemna trădarea intereselor naţionale.
     Viktor Orban a declarat la finalul săptămânii trecute, potrivit site-ului guvernului maghiar: "În anii următori, România va extrage, anual, aproximativ patru miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale pe care intenţionează să le exporte. O companie americană va efectua această lucrare, iar, la licitaţia aferentă (n.r. pentru gazele din Marea Neagră), primele trei locuri au fost ocupate de companii care sunt 100% deţinute de maghiari. Prin urmare, vom putea încheia foarte curând un acord care să ne permită să importăm, anual, peste patru miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale din România, pentru următorii 15 ani. Secţiunea maghiară a interconexiunii de gaze este deja completă, iar secţiunea românească este în prezent în construcţie. Aceasta înseamnă că, în jurul anului 2021-22, vom fi într-o nouă situaţie. Şi aşa, cu modestia de rigoare, dar şi cu plăcere, pot anunţa că epoca monopolului de gaze ruseşti în Ungaria se va încheia, deoarece vom putea procura mai mult de jumătate din importurile noastre de gaze dintr-o altă sursă - în acest caz România.
     Aceasta este o situaţie cu totul nouă - nu doar pentru Ungaria, ci pentru întreaga regiune. Până acum, am reuşit să diversificăm doar rutele de transport de gaze, dar acum suntem capabili să diversificăm sursa de gaze naturale. Aceasta înseamnă că Ungaria se va afla într-o nouă poziţie geostrategică - una mai favorabilă decât înainte".
     Declaraţia oficialului ungar vine după un dejun de lucru care a avut loc pe 5 februarie, la Bucureşti, între ministrul afacerilor externe, Teodor Meleşcanu, şi ministrul afacerilor externe şi comerţului exterior al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, care par să fi avut grave probleme de comunicare în timpul întâlnirii, fiecare declarând, ulterior, altceva. Dacă ministrul ungar de externe a anunţat că a convenit cu partea română ca, până în 2020, România să creeze condiţiile tehnice necesare pentru exportul de gaze către Ungaria, iar de la 2022, să devină posibil transportul către Ungaria al unei cantităţi semnificative de gaze produse în Marea Neagră, Teodor Meleşcanu a negat cu fermitate parafarea unei astfel de înţelegeri între România şi Ungaria.
     Contactaţi de ziarul BURSA pentru clarificări, reprezentanţii MAE ne-au transmis: "Cu prilejul vizitei nu s-a semnat niciun acord sau vreun alt document bilateral care să facă referire la export de gaze din Româ­nia în Ungaria sau la alte noi proiecte în domeniul energetic. Menţionăm că, în cursul convorbirilor, au fost reluate exclusiv elementele deja cunoscute public şi stadiul proiectelor aflate în curs de derulare, fără alte elemente de noutate, între care şi asigurarea interconectării bidirecţionale a infrastructurii de gaze în conformitate cu Planul de Dezvoltare a Sis­temului Naţional de Transport (SNT) Gaze Naturale al companiei TRANSGAZ. După cum se poate observa, conform acestui plan, asigurarea interconectării se va face în corelaţie cu dezvoltarea proiectului BRUA, a cărui finanţare parţială este asigurată din fonduri europene. Dezvoltarea în timp, pe etape, a capacităţii interconectărilor şi a infrastructurii BRUA constituie proiecte omologate în formatele iniţiate la nivel UE şi incluse pe lista Proiectelor de Interes Comun ce primesc finanţare europeană prin programul CEF. Calendarul de dezvoltare a proiectelor constituie o condiţie de finanţare, iar nerespectarea lui poate atrage pierderea acesteia. Sursele de aprovizionare pentru coridorul BRUA pot include gaze din Coridorul Sudic şi, posibil, într-o etapă ulterioară, în măsura confirmării investiţiilor, o parte din gaze ce vor fi produse în Marea Neagră. Conform reglementărilor europene nu poate fi vorba despre surse de gaze sau infrastructuri cu dedicaţie exclusivă pentru o anume destinaţie sau o anume ţară. Dezvoltarea interconectării SNT cu reţelele altor state europene prin flux bidirecţional este o obligaţie ce decurge din Regulamentul european 1368/2017 privind securitatea aprovizionării cu gaze naturale şi este conformă obiectivelor Uniunii Energetice". 
     La rândul său, Departamentul de comunicare externă al premierului Viktor Orban ne-a comunicat: "Informaţiile oficiale cu privire la acord vor fi publicate în timp util".
     Răzvan Nicolescu, lider al indus­triei de energie şi resurse la Deloitte, fost ministru al Energiei şi fost Preşedinte al Agenţiei Europene de Reglementare în Energie, a susţinut, pe o reţea de socializare, că nu poate să existe nici un acord pentru că, după ce plătesc taxe şi redevenţe, companiile pot vinde gazul produs în România, Moldova, Ucraina, Turcia, Bulgaria etc.
     Domnia sa menţionează: "Faptul că România ar putea avea mai mult gaz şi să livreze şi la vecini este un lucru bun de care trebuie să fim mândri. Dacă pe lângă a fi mândri suntem şi inteligenţi am putea deveni un hub de gaz regional.
     Pentru ca să reuşim asta trebuie să revenim la priorităţile noastre din 2014 care trebuie realizate exact în ordinea stabilită atunci :
     1. Marea Neagră legată de conductele de tranzit care ies din ţară la Negru Vodă;
     2. Interconectorul Iaşi-Ungheni-Chişinău;
     3. Coridorul vertical care să ne permită import din Grecia;
     4. Ciclu simultan extracţie-injecţie măcar la jumătate din capacităţile noastre de stocare;
     5. Flux invers cu Ucraina;
     6. Întărirea capacităţii de interconectare cu Ungaria/Austria (BRUA).
     Declaraţia premierului ungar nu mă îngrijorează deloc şi din acest motiv nu cred că se impune vreo reacţie din partea autorităţilor române. Este bine că vecinii noştri îşi pun speranţa într-un posibil ajutor din partea noastră".
     Referindu-se la licitaţia despre care a vorbit Orban, câştigată de trei companii ungare, Răzvan Nicolescu spune: "Este foarte important să facem distincţie între rezervarea de capacitate pentru o conductă ce nu a fost construită şi contracte ferme de furnizare. De asemenea, preferinţa mea pentru alocări pro-rata la capacităţile de interconectare este veche şi asumată public".
     * Perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră - 42 şi 84 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze
     La începutul anului, directorul general al OMV, Rainer Seele, a declarat că OMV va discuta cu partenerul american Exxon despre proiectul de gaze naturale "Neptun" din Marea Neagră, pentru ca în 2018 să se ia decizia finală de investiţie. Gazele ar putea fi transportate prin conducta BRUA (Bulgaria-Ungaria-România-Austria), care, între timp, s-a oprit în Ungaria.
     În opinia lui Rainer Seele, dificultatea proiectului este legată de vânzarea volumelor foarte mari de gaze, care "nu pot fi consumate nici măcar de piaţa românească". De aceea, directorul OMV a susţinut că este necesar ca Guvernul român să acorde o licenţă de export. În opinia directorului OMV Petrom, fără export, dezvoltarea zăcământului de gaze nu este posibilă.
     OMV Petrom şi americanii de la ExxonMobil au finalizat a doua campanie de foraj în perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră, primele estimări arătând că ar putea fi între 42 şi 84 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze. Spre comparaţie, producţia anuală de gaze a României este de circa 11 miliarde de metri cubi.
     Analiştii susţin că dezvoltarea BRUA ar fi trebuit să fie un pas important pe care România îl face pentru definitivarea intereselor ţării noastre în regiune, determinând creşterea securităţii energetice a ţării, crearea premiselor pentru interconectarea conductelor care vor avea ca surse potenţiale gazele naturale din Marea Neagră, dar şi garanţia că ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Sud-Est vor avea acces la cel puţin trei surse de energie diferite.
     Din declaraţiile lui Viktor Orban, înţelegem că Ungaria va importa, în următorii 15 ani, din România aproximativ 60 de miliarde mc de gaze naturale, fiind vorba de aproape toată cantitatea din perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră.
     În vara anului trecut, transportatorul maghiar de gaze FGSZ a anunţat că gazoductul Bulgaria - România - Ungaria - Austria (BRUA) se va opri în Ungaria şi nu va mai ajunge până în Austria, aşa cum prevedea proiectul, susţinut şi finanţat de UE. Anunţul a luat prin suprindere atât părţile implicate, cât şi piaţa europeană a energiei, cu atât mai mult cu cât Austria a coordonat proiectul.
     Operatorul maghiar de transport FGSZ a anunţat, astfel, că nu mai este în măsură să organizeze un sezon deschis pe secţiunea de conducte româno-ungaro-austriacă. În schimb, FGSZ a menţionat că singura parte "viabilă din punct de vedere economic" a conductei Bulgaria-Ungaria-România-Austria (BRUA) ar fi interconectorul existent între România şi Ungaria, care ar putea fi extins de la capacitatea actuală de 4,4 miliarde de metri cubi, la 5,26 miliarde de metri cubi pe an.
     În forma sa iniţială, BRUA ar fi trebuit să parcurgă o distanţă de 582 km pe relaţia sud-nord, care leagă Bulgaria de hub-ul Baumgarten din Austria. Aceasta ar fi inclus atât infrastructură existentă, cât şi una nouă, oferind o alternativă de aprovizionare şi o nouă rută care să ajute regiunea să nu mai depindă de gazele ruseşti.
     * Parlamentarii iau miniştrii la întrebări referitor la exportul de gaze către Ungaria
     Ministrul Afacerilor Externe Teodor Meleşcanu şi Ministrul Economiei Dănuţ Andruşcă vor trebui să dea explicaţii referitoare la informaţiile privind exporturile de gaze din ţara noastră către Ungaria, în urma interpelărilor înregistrate de parlamentarii Matei-Adrian Dobrovie, de la USR, şi Marilen Gabriel Pirtea, de la PNL.
     Deputatul USR Matei-Adrian Dobrovie îi solicită lui Teodor Meleşcanu să confirme dacă a semnat, împreună cu ministrul de externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, acordul pe baza căruia mari cantităţi de gaze naturale extrase din Marea Neagră vor putea fi livrate Ungariei începând din anul 2022. Parlamentarul a adăugat: "În cazul în care confirmaţi semnarea acordului cu Ungaria, vă rog să prezentaţi motivele pentru care partea română şi-a asumat obligaţia de a aproviziona Ungaria cu 4,4 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale începând din anul 2022. Totodată, vă rog să aduceţi clarificări cu privire la lipsa de informare a cetăţenilor români şi mass media despre semnarea acordului cu Ungaria".
     Deputatul a adresat MAE şi următoarele întrebări: "1. Care sunt obligaţiile asumate de România în privinţa asigurării exporturilor de gaze naturale spre Ungaria?
     2. Care sunt avantajele pe care exporturile de gaze naturale spre Ungaria le au asupra României?
     3. Care sunt demersurile iniţiate de Ministerul Afacerilor Externe în vederea diversificării rutelor şi surselor de aprovizionare, cu scopul asigurării securităţii energetice la nivel regional şi european?"
     În interpelarea sa, Matei-Adrian Dobrovie semnalează informaţiile prezentate de agenţia de presă ungară Magyar Tavirati lroda (MTI), conform cărora România şi-a asumat obligaţia de a pune la punct condiţiile tehnice pentru a permite, începând din anul 2022, aprovizionarea cu 4,4 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale pe an prin intermediul conductei de aprovizionare care leagă România de Ungaria: "În plus, ministrul de externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a precizat că partea română va construi staţii de compresare care vor permite livrarea a 1,75 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale pe an în 2020.
     În schimb, în comunicatul emis la data de 5 februarie ac., Ministerul Afacerilor Externe precizează vag că în cadrul întrevederii «a fost reliefată importanţa diversificării rutelor şi surselor de aprovizionare, cu scopul asigurării securităţii energetice la nivel regional şi european». În cadrul comunicatului nu se menţionează nimic cu privire la semnarea unui acord privind exporturile de gaze spre Ungaria".
     În schimb deputatul PNL Marilen Gabriel Pirtea a solicitat informaţii de la Ministrul Economiei, întrebând: "În cadrul vizitei realizate la Bucureşti luni, 5 februarie 2018, de către Ministrul de Externe din Guvernul Ungariei, domnul Peter Szijjarto, acesta a participat la întâlniri de lucru alături de oficiali ai Guvernului şi Parlamentului României. Cu această ocazie a fost convenită încheierea unui Memorandum pentru furnizarea către Ungaria a cantităţilor de gaz natural exloatat din Marea Neagră, estimate la peste 4 miliarde de metri cubi anual până în anul 2022.
     Vă rugăm să ne transmiteţi dacă Ministerul pe care îi conduceţi a realizat o analiză de oportunitate privind vânzările de stocuri de gaze naturale din exploatările României la Marea Neagră, dar şi o prognoză cu privire la evoluţia în următorii ani a acestui sector energetic.
     Vă rugăm să ne comunicaţi dacă Ministerul pe care îl conduceţi a avizat Memorandumul convenit în 5 februarie 2018, ori dacă a primit o solicitare de a exprima un punct de vedere pe acest subiect, cât şi punctul de vedere oficial şi tehnic al Ministerului Economiei cu privire la exporturile de gaze naturale către contractori din Ungaria".
     * Iulian Iancu: "Dacă vor fi contracte bilaterale în totalitate, atunci este evident că 50% din gazele României pot să plece la export, ceea ce reprezintă
     un impact direct asupra securităţii României"
     Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT) a transmis, la finalul anului trecut, o scrisoare Comisiei de anchetă a activităţii ANRE (Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei), recomandând analiza Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr.64/2016 pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii energiei electrice şi a gazelor naturale nr.123/2012 în cadrul Grupului de Lucru pentru Infrastructură Strategică şi Securitate Energetică.
     Surse apropiate situaţiei susţin că Ion Oprişor, consilierul prezidenţial pentru securitate naţională, i-a răspuns, astfel, lui Iulian Iancu, preşedintele Comisiei de anchetă ANRE, care a cerut un punct de vedere al CSAT pe OUG 64/2016.
     Grupul de Lucru pentru Infrastructură Strategică şi Securitate Energetică este condus, potrivit surselor noastre, de Mihnea Constantinescu, ambasador cu însărcinări speciale al României pe probleme energetice. Din această organizaţie fac parte toate ministerele care deţin infrastructură critică, fiind reprezentate la nivel de secretar de stat.
     Iulian Iancu a declarat acum câteva luni: "Investitorii din Marea Neagră nu vor tranzacţionarea gazelor naturale pe bursă, ci preferă, în proporţie de 100%, contracte bilaterale. Or, acest lucru impactează direct securitatea naţională şi acesta este motivul pentru care noi trimitem la CSAT să facă analiza în consecinţă a solicitărilor lor şi a tuturor aspectelor implicate de ordonanţă. Credem că acest proiect de lege trebuie să fie vizat de toate instituţiile importante ale României pentru că este prea mare responsabilitatea pentru noi. Personal, voi face o adresă către CSAT, solicitând să se analizeze toate implicaţiile în cadrul acestei instituţii".
     Iulian Iancu a spus că investitorii susţin că este esenţial pentru ei să aibă dreptul să poată face contracte bilaterale, să le încheie de pe acum, ca să-şi poată asigura investiţiile. Domnia sa a precizat: "Dacă lucrurile stau aşa şi dacă aceasta este dorinţa investitorilor, atunci implicaţiile sunt foarte mari. Nouă ni s-a reproşat că, dacă nu modificăm ordonanţa, împiedicăm investitorii din Marea Neagră şi încurajăm Rusia, mai ales mie mi s-a imputat asta. Dacă vor fi contracte bilaterale în totalitate, atunci este evident că 50% din gazele României pot să plece la export, ceea ce reprezintă un impact direct asupra securităţii României. Nu vom avea încotro şi va trebui să luăm gaze de la Gazprom, ne vor avea în totalitate la mână şi ne vor mări preţul după bunul plac. Mai ales că UE nu ne-a creat nicio alternativă. Dacă noi dăm drumul la export, în procentele pe care ei le doresc, atunci înseamnă că trebuie să existe o alternativă la import. Or, alternativa la import este un subiect de analiză a oportunităţilor şi posibilităţilor fizice. Oficialii Uniunii Europene au spus că îi interesează interconectarea regiunilor şi a pieţelor, că vor coridoare verticale, coridoare de interconectare şi de transport şi din zona Caspică, ca atare UE susţine aceste proiecte, acordând şi finanţare. Dacă este aşa, atunci trebuie neapărat ca analiza aceasta să vizeze şi o discuţie cu reprezentanţii UE pentru că, din punct de vedere fizic, cel puţin pentru următorii cinci ani, nu avem această alternativă. E firesc ca, atunci când pui în discuţie exportul, să ai finalizată şi discuţia despre import".
     În iunie 2017, Mihnea Constantinescu declara: "Proiectul BRUA este în grafic, ceea ce este impresionant şi o surpriză foarte plăcută. Sperăm ca undeva la orizontul anului 2021, România să se profileze la intersecţia celor trei mai coridoare de transport al gazelor naturale: coridorul vertical, coridorul sudic şi coridorul nord-sud, de la Marea Baltică spre sudul continentului".
     Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, acum câţiva ani, cu unanimitate de voturi Propunerea legislativă privind măsurile necesare implementării proiectului de dezvoltare pe teritoriul României a Sistemului de Transport Gaze Naturale pe coridorul conductei de transport Bulgaria-România-Ungaria-Austria (BRUA).
     Iniţiatorii acestei propuneri legislative erau deputaţii PSD Iulian Iancu, Marin Gheorghe şi Rodin Traicu şi deputaţii PNL Lucian Bode şi Răzvan Mironescu. 

     Importurile anuale de gaze ale Ungariei s-au ridicat la 6,8 miliarde de metri cubi în 2015, în timp ce producţia internă a ajuns la 1,8 miliarde de metri cubi, potrivit datelor Agenţiei Internaţionale pentru Energie (IEA). Ungaria importă, în prezent, cea mai mare parte a gazului său din Rusia, în baza unui acord de furnizare pe termen lung. În 2015, consumul de gaz în Ungaria a fost de 7,5 miliarde de metri cubi, scăzând în majoritatea sectoarelor.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Cine ne intoxică cu gazul din Marea Neagră: Viktor Orban sau Teodor Meleşcanu?

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
E.ON, în vizorul Ungariei pentru că oferă gaze mai ieftine decât firma locală de stat click să citeşti tot articolul
SIEGFRIED MUREŞAN, DUPĂ CE INS A ANUNŢAT CĂ PIB-UL NOSTRU A CRESCUT CU 7%, ÎN 2017:
"Suntem din nou la un pas de criză" click să citeşti tot articolul
Cota energiei regenerabile în consumul de electricitate din UE s-a dublat în 12 ani click să citeşti tot articolul
CNAIR estimează un profit brut de 1.086 milioane de lei, în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
"Danone" obţine 1,5 miliarde euro din vânzarea a 14% din "Yakult" Japonia click să citeşti tot articolul
INSTITUTUL NAŢIONAL DE STATISTICĂ:
Construcţiile de clădiri rezidenţiale au crescut cu 69,7% în 2017, faţă de 2016 click să citeşti tot articolul
LA ÎNTÂLNIREA CU ANRM
Surse: "Ambasada SUA s-a interesat de preţul de referinţă la gaze" click să citeşti tot articolul
Digi Communications a înregistrat anul trecut un profit de 61,7 milioane de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
CNAIR estimează pentru acest an investiţii de 1,93 de miliarde de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ASF a aporbat măsurile privind cadrul de funcţionare a pieţelor financiare nebancare click să citeşti tot articolul
Epson a ocupat primul loc la vânzările de imprimante cu jet de cerneală în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Mindaugas Valuckas preia functia de Country Manager al Hanner România click să citeşti tot articolul
CITR GROUP:
"A scăzut numărul insolvenţelor în rândul companiilor cu impact în economie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Şeful HTC a demisionat click să citeşti tot articolul
CCIR pregăteşte mediul de afaceri din ţara noastră pentru Brexit click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 09:17
ADVERTISMENT MAE:
"Republica Moldova se află sub cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă"
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să se deplaseze în Republica Moldova că Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat local a emis un avertisment de cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă, valabil pentru zilele de 15 şi 16 februarie 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:57
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii care va aduce şase miliarde de dolari anual la bugetul de stat
     Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii furnizate de angajator, care potrivit autorului va creşte sumele economisite anual cu 20 de miliarde de zloţi (şase miliarde de dolari) şi va consolida şi piaţa de capital din Varşovia, transmite Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:31
Ministrul Justiţiei, care şi-a întrerupt vizita în Japonia, se întâlneşte astăzi cu premierul, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să aibă o discuţie, astăzi, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern, cu ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care şi-a întrerupt vizita oficială în Japonia pentru a reveni în ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:52
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:37
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 14 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9679
2.3820
2.9986
4.0395
0.1835
0.6254
0.2129
4.6588
5.2328
1.4921
3.5114
0.2256
0.4788
1.1167
0.0657
0.4692
0.9929
3.7711
0.3193
1.1442
0.5945
0.0589
0.3502
0.2029
2.7589
0.0394
0.1414
1.0267
0.6266
0.1199
161.4640
5.4708 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook