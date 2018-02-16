   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

English Section

Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States

BURSA 22.03.2018

Călin Rechea (Translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)
 
măreşte imaginea
Călin Rechea (Translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)      "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".
     But where is the financial fragility coming from, when the developed economies, especially that of the United States, seem to have entered a sustainable growth trajectory?
     Could it be just a mirage, which is " melting" amid the small steps that the Federal Reserve is taking towards the normalizing of financial conditions?
     It could be, because the growth forecasts for Q1 2018, posted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, have seen a significant "slide" in just a few weeks. On the first day of February 2018, the division of the Atlanta Fed showed that the US economy would see a 5.4% growth in annualized terms. Since then, the forecasts have been revised downwards, and the estimate at the end of last week showed a growth 1.8%.
     In this context, an indicator of the "stress" on the financial market reached a level comparable to that of 2009. We are talking about the spread between the 3-month LIBOR and the OIS (Overnight Indexed Swap) rate , which recently passed the level of 55 basis points, as it was about 28 basis points at the end of last year.
     The LIBOR-OIS is considered "a key indicator of the credit risk in the banking system", as the LIBOR rate represents the cost of unsecured short term financing on the interbank market, and the value of the OIS rate is tightly related to the actual policy rate in the US and is a borrowing cost in the absence of credit risk.
     According to data from the ICE (Intercontinental Exchange), the new manager of the LIBOR interest rate starting with February 2014, the 3-month LIBOR rate for the American dollar has risen significantly in the last months and has exceeded 2.2%, the highest level since December 2008.
     Bhanu Baweja, deputy strategy director at UBS Investment Bank, thinks that the rise of financing costs in the US is not a reason to worry, but merely a "diversion", as stated in an article in Financial Times.
     In the opinion of Baweja, the rise of the LIBOR is caused by the increase in the yields on short term bonds issued by the American government and does not indicate an increase in the credit risk.
     Citigroup analysts see things differently. Even though they feel that the advance of the LIBOR and of the LIBOR-OIS is the result of technical factors, Matt King and Steve Kang warned their customers that "the spread of the negative effects is very likely", according to Bloomberg, especially since "the LIBOR rates represent a benchmark for loans, interest rate swaps and some mortgage loans".
     In the opinion of Matt King, "the rise of the LIBOR-OIS spread reflects the tightening of borrowing in dollars beyond the level intended by the Federal Reserve", according to a report posted on Zerohedge, and "in the coming months we are expecting increased pressure".
     The conclusion of Citigroup analysts is that "the tightening of lending terms can exceed the expectations of the central banks", and the effects on the stock markets will be extremely negative.
     The Bloomberg estimates show that the financial instruments evaluated at about 350 trillion dollars depend on the evolution of the LIBOR rates.
     To Jerome Schneider, head of investment firm Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), the recent evolution of the interest rates represents "the beginning of a new paradigm", according to its statements made given to Bloomberg.
     The rise of the borrowing costs in dollars comes at an unfortunate time. The interest rates which have been at all-time lows for years have led to an accelerated increase of debts denominated in dollars, especially in emerging economies.
     "The unprecedented level of dollar denominated debt makes the global financial system more sensitive than ever to the evolution of the dollar and of borrowing costs", Ambrose Evans-Pritchard writes in British daily The Telegraph.
     In an analysis from the FxWire Pro it is written that "the advance of interest rates in a period of economic growth has always happened over centuries" and "there are no reasons for concern if you don't have excessive debt in dollars or if your business model isn't heavily dependent on low borrowing costs".
     That is precisely what the problem is. Nobody knows how many companies can survive in the absence of low borrowing costs.
     "We are expecting a major impact of the rise in borrowing costs for the dollar among emerging economies", FxWire Pro analysts further write.
     As can be seen, we are even closer to the moment of truth. A robust economy should have no reasons to worry about the rise of the borrowing costs. Can the same thing be said about today's global economy?
     "Economies would be stronger if they didn't have such a high degree of indebtedness", Martin Wolf, editorialist with Financial Times wrote recently. Wolf also says that "the analysis of macroeconomic theory indicates a high level of ignorance over the way economies work".
     These statements, which are hard to contradict despite the numerous statements from the central banks, show that the lessons of the crisis have not been learned, with the only "solution" being the additional stimulation of the increase in debts, with the vain hope that, by a miracle, "the hangover" of overindebtedness can be resolved by feeding "fuel" with an octanic figure higher than the previous one, in other words through direct money printing.
     Unfortunately, the wakeup call is increasingly closer and cannot be avoided. 
 
[ print ] Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States

 
Readers' comments    [ add a comment ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (English Section)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon" click here to read the entire article
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank" click here to read the entire article
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership" click here to read the entire article
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports click here to read the entire article
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs" click here to read the entire article
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV click here to read the entire article
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request click here to read the entire article
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved" click here to read the entire article
The merit of Antena 3 click here to read the entire article
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi click here to read the entire article
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans click here to read the entire article
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case click here to read the entire article
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare click here to read the entire article
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited" click here to read the entire article
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas" click here to read the entire article
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 17:51
UE şi alte ţări vor fi scutite, pentru moment, de tarifele americane pentru importurile de oţel şi aluminiu
     Uniunea Europeană şi mai multe alte ţări vor fi, pentru moment, scutite de tarifele promulgate de administraţia Trump pentru importurile de oţel şi aluminiu, a declarat astăzi reprezentantul american pentru comerţ, Robert Lighthizer, transmite AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:27
Wall Street a deschis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, SUA, au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:15
Liderii Uniunii Europene sunt acuzaţi că nu apără drepturile cetăţenilor în acordul pentru Brexit
     Activiştii care susţin drepturile cetăţenilor britanici şi europeni l-au criticat pe preşedintele Consiliului European, Donald Tusk, pentru că nu face destul pentru a proteja drepturile cetăţenilor după Brexit, scrie The Guardian.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 16:55
BMW nu va produce în masă automobile electrice pană în 2020
     Constructorul auto german BMW nu va produce în masă automobile electrice până în 2020, pentru că actuala tehnologie nu este suficient de profitabilă pentru a permite majorarea volumului producţiei, a declarat, joi, directorul general de la BMW, Harald Krueger, transmite Reuters, informează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 16:30
CTP o numeşte pe Andreea Odovîncă în funcţia de Director Financiar pentru România
     CTP, cel mai mare dezvoltator şi administrator pe termen lung de parcuri industriale şi logistice premium din România şi Europa Centrală şi de Est, o numeşte pe Andreea Odovîncă în funcţia de Director Financiar (CFO), pentru România, conform comunicatului de presă remis către Redacţie.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9265
2.3857
2.9422
4.0020
0.1838
0.6264
0.2153
4.6659
5.3603
1.4970
3.5883
0.2297
0.4901
1.1052
0.0665
0.4619
0.9661
3.7891
0.3204
1.1573
0.5983
0.0582
0.3514
0.2051
2.7438
0.0394
0.1440
1.0316
0.6269
0.1211
161.9868
5.5080 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook