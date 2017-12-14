   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

FLORIN JIANU, CNIPMMR:

"Multe voci spun că salariile scad pe fondul transferului contribuţiilor"

BURSA 07.02.2018

Ramona Radu
 
măreşte imaginea
Florin Jianu: "Este un haos generalizat, angajaţii din mediul public nu ştiu cum stau cu salariile".
     *  "Datele arată că, în acest moment, aproximativ două milioane de angajaţi din mediul privat au salariul mai mic"
     *  BNS: "Până la 50.000 de bugetari pierd din venituri, în urma modificărilor legislative"
     *  Ministrul Muncii Olguţa Vasilescu susţine că nu există scăderi importante ale lefurilor bugetarilor, aşa cum au acuzat unii sindicalişti şi chiar analişti la "televizor"
       Două din trei întreprinderi mici şi mijlocii nu au iniţiat negocierile colective privind salariile angajaţilor, odată cu transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, a afirmat, ieri, într-o conferinţă de presă, Florin Jianu, preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Întreprinderilor Private Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR).
     Domnia sa a declarat: "87,7% dintre întreprinderi s-au opus măsurii şi doar unul din trei antreprenori a iniţiat şi dus la capăt negocierile colective (conform ultimului test IMM, realizat la sfârşitul lui 2017). Actualul ministru al Muncii (n.r. Olguţa Vasilescu) a afirmat, într-o declaraţie publică, faptul că mai puţin de jumătate dintre întreprinderi au realizat transferul contribuţiilor.
     În marea lor majoritate, antreprenorii au spus că nu sunt siguri cum va ieşi legea din Parlament şi, atunci, două treimi dintre ei au hotărât să aştepte şi au ales alternativa să le dea angajaţilor lor prime, bonusuri etc.
     Trebuie să vedem cum se va termina acest lucru pentru că şi în mediul public sunt foarte multe voci care spun că salariile scad.
     Noi am avertizat asupra acestui lucru şi asupra faptului că trebuie să discutăm minim şase luni de zile înainte. Oamenii nu mai înţeleg nimic, nu au timp să se informeze şi nu ştiu cum să aplice aceste prevederi.
     Este un haos generalizat, angajaţii din mediul public nu ştiu cum stau cu salariile, iar cei din mediul privat nu ştiu cum se aplică în acest moment (n.r. trecerea contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat)".
     Potrivit preşedintelui CNIPMMR, în acest moment, datele arată că aproximativ două milioane de angajaţi din mediul privat au salariul mai mic, fără a lua în calcul faptul că întreprinzătorii găsesc alte formule de premiere a angajaţilor, astfel încât salariul lor net să nu scadă.
     Criza uriaşă a forţei de muncă nu necesita şi nu impunea crearea unui astfel de haos în economie şi în mediul de afaceri, a mai spus domnul Jianu.
     *  SNFP: "Sunt afectaţi 22.000 de funcţionari publici, pregătim acţiuni de stradă"
     Sindicatele au transmis, ieri, că bugetarii pierd din venituri, în urma modificărilor legislative şi că se pregătesc mişcări de stradă şi procese colective.
     În schimb, Ministrul Muncii Olguţa Vasilescu a susţinut că nu există scăderi importante ale lefurilor bugetarilor, aşa cum au acuzat unii sindicalişti şi chiar analişti "la televizor".
     De altfel, Olguţa Vasilescu a cerut jurnaliştilor să ceară "fluturaşul" persoanelor care vor spune că le-a scăzut salariul: "Să-şi aştepte fluturaşii (de salariu), pentru că sunt foarte mulţi panicaţi de ceea ce văd la televizor. Şi toată lumea are senzaţia acum că îi scade salariul. Haideţi să aşteptăm fluturaşii să vedem cui scad salariile şi vă rog foarte mult ca cei cărora le scad salariile să le cereţi şi fluturaşul, ca să vedeţi de unde le-a scăzut. Să le cereţi fluturaşul pe luna decembrie, chiar vă rog, hai să discutăm cu date concrete".
     Ministrul a precizat că salariile tuturor înalţilor demnitari, inclusiv al preşedintelui României, au scăzut cu sume cuprinse între 20 şi 40%.
     Aceasta a mai precizat că s-a ştiut că la aproximativ 3% dintre bugetari vor scădea salariile încă din luna mai: "Eu am anunţat acest lucru de mai multe ori".
     Olguţa Vasilescu a mai spus că, din anul 2019, bugetarii vor avea creşteri diferite: "Cei cu salarii mai mici vor avea o creştere mai mare".
     Preşedintele Blocului Naţional Sindical (BNS), Dumitru Costin, a afirmat că între 30.000 şi 50.000 de angajaţi din sectorul public vor avea salarii nete reduse, în urma modificărilor legislative, în timp ce liderul Sindicatului Naţional al Funcţionarilor Publici (SNFP), Sebastian Oprescu, spune că sunt afectaţi 22.000 de funcţionari, potrivit news.ro. BNS va deschide procese colective împotriva angajatorilor care "au abuzat de neştiinţa angajaţilor", iar SNFP pregăteşte acţiuni de stradă, luând în calcul inclusiv declanşarea grevei generale.
     Dumitru Costin spune că nimeni nu poate răspunde acum cu precizie câţi angajaţi au pierdut din venitul net, pentru că în sectorul bugetar nu toţi salariaţii şi-au încasat salariile pe luna ianuarie pentru a face o comparaţie cu cele din luna decembrie.
     Liderul BNS a explicat că există trei acte normative care au dus la reducerea veniturilor nete, respectiv Legea 153 (legea salarizării pentru personalul bugetar), Ordonanţa 79, care vizează modificări la Codul fiscal şi Ordonanţa 82, care prevede renegocieri între angajator şi angajat privind salariul brut, ultimele două afectând toată piaţa muncii.
     "În momentul de faţă, dacă ne referim la sectorul privat, mai mult de jumătate dintre angajaţi au venitul net redus, pentru că nu le-au fost crescute salariile brute. Unii angajatori au venit cu soluţii de compensare, cum ar fi tichete de masă sau prime, dar salariul brut a rămas nemodificat", a spus Costin.
     BNS pregăteşte în acest moment "un demers de natură juridică", pentru a acţiona în instanţă angajatorii "care au abuzat de neştiinţa angajaţilor, de prevederile abuzive ale Ordonanţei 79" şi va deschide procese colective, prin care îşi va reprezenta membrii de sindicate afiliate.
     La rândul său, liderul SNFP, Sebastian Oprescu, a declarat: "Creşterile salariale decise de Guvern nu acoperă majorarea taxelor trecute la angajaţi. Pierderile cele mai mari sunt în administraţie. În momentul de faţă nu avem o situaţie definitivă a angajaţilor care au pierdut din salariul net, dar estimăm că sunt 22.000 de funcţionari în această situaţie. La Ministerul de Externe sunt cele mai mari pierderi de venituri, în medie de 40 la sută. La celelalte ministere, pierderile sunt între 10 şi 30 la sută din net. Dacă ne referim la creşteri, trebuie să menţionăm că în mediul public cea mai mare creştere de net este de 2,5 la sută. În mediul privat, cei care nu au actele adiţionale încheiate au pierdut 22,5 la sută din net".
     Conform sursei citate, SNFP pregăteşte proteste de stradă, mer­gând­u-se până la greva generală. 

     *  CNIPMMR cere autorităţilor să nu mai modifice Codul Fiscal până în 2020
     CNIPMMR solicită autorităţilor să nu mai fie modificat Codul Fiscal până în anul 2020, pentru a contribui la stabilitate, predictibilitate şi transparenţă.
     "Sunt foarte multe voci din zona Guvernului, mai nou, care vorbesc de fiscalitate şi de economie în România, iar acest lucru este în detrimentul nostru, al tuturor, deoarece nu ştim care este vocea autorizată şi, astfel, apar foarte multe polemici şi puncte de vedere distincte, iar acest lucru nu face bine economiei în ansamblul ei", a spus domnul Florin Jianu, preşedintele CNIPMMR.
     Consiliul mai propune pentru anul 2018 stimularea investiţiilor în construcţia de incubatoare de afaceri, parcuri ştiinţifice, parcuri tehnologice şi parcuri industriale, prin Programul Naţional de Dezvoltare a Antreprenoriatului.
     Preşedintele CNIPMMR a mai spus că un alt obiectiv pentru anul 2018 ar trebui să îl reprezinte debirocratizarea masivă, care trebuie să fie în subordinea directă a prim-ministrului şi care să însemne o gură de oxigen pentru economie şi pentru societate în ansamblul ei.
     Consiliul mai solicită implementarea unui program intitulat generic "România Digitală", care presupune interacţiunea online a cetăţenilor şi a mediului de afaceri cu mediul guvernamental, dar şi înfiinţarea Băncii pentru IMM-uri (Banca pentru Dezvoltare), modernizarea instrumentelor de finanţare-creditare pentru IMM-uri, dezvoltarea parteneriatului public-privat.
     CNIPMMR mai solicită şi generalizarea unor sondaje de opinie în rândul IMM-urilor, pentru evaluarea impactului actelor normative asupra firmelor.
     *  Jianu: "Prin programul Creative Start vor fi create peste 75 de firme"
     Peste 600 de tineri vor fi educaţi în ceea ce înseamnă antreprenoriatul şi vor fi informaţi cu privire la oportunitatea de dezvoltare a unei cariere în antreprenoriat, în cadrul "Creative Start", un proiect implementat de CNIPMMR, în parteneriat cu Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS), potrivit lui Florin Jianu, preşedintele CNIPMMR.
     Programul se desfăşoară în perioada ianuarie 2018-ianuarie 2021, în regiunea de nord-vest a ţării - Cluj, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Maramureş, Satu-Mare, Bihor şi Sălaj, a precizat Florin Jianu.
     Creative Start se adresează industriilor creative.
     "Vom crea peste 75 de firme care vor primi un grant, pe modelul Start-Up Nation, de 40.000 de euro şi susţinem şi crearea de locuri de muncă (vor fi create peste 150)", a mai spus domnia sa.
     În ceea ce priveşte programul Start-Up Nation, preşedintele CNIPMMR a menţionat că este important să existe o revizuire şi o îmbunătăţire constante ale programului.
     Domnul Jianu a subliniat: "Pe de altă parte, pe lângă programul Creative Start, mai sunt alte 165 de proiecte în ţară care vor susţine crearea de afaceri de tip start-up şi de IMM-uri. Statul trebuie să fie foarte atent la ce se întâmplă şi la care sunt celelalte programe active într-un anumit moment. Nu este normal ca în 2018, programul Start-Up Nation să meargă exact la fel ca în 2017, întrucât concurează aceste proiecte care vin, şi ele, din fonduri europene. Una dintre îmbunătăţirile pe care le-aş aduce programului în 2018 este aceea că m-aş concentra foarte mult pe regiunea Bucureşti-Ilfov şi pe zonele rurale, în care proiectele acestea nu intră, pentru a completa ca într-un puzzle locurile goale în ceea ce înseamnă această paletă a instrumentelor pentru antreprenori. Îmi doresc acest lucru din partea noului ministru".
     Conform declaraţiilor domniei sale, anul trecut au fost create 135.000 de firme noi, în 2016, numărul acestora fiind de doar 123.000 de firme.
     În 2017 numărul firmelor create a fost mai mare decât numărul celor închise, în anul precedent situaţia fiind exact opusă, a mai menţionat domnul Jianu.

 
 
