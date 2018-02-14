   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

FMI recomandă evitarea plafonării dobânzilor

BURSA 19.03.2018

A.G.
 
     Fondul Monetar Internaţional (FMI) a recomandat evitarea iniţiativelor legislative care vizează plafonarea dobânzilor la credite şi a preţurilor la care persoanele fizice pot răscumpăra datoriile achiziţionate de terţe părţi, potrivit documentului publicat vineri, la sfârşitul consultărilor cu România în baza Articolului IV.
     Fondul arată, potrivit Agerpres: "Iniţiativele legislative care afectează sistemul financiar ar trebui evitate. Mai multe iniţiative recente, dacă ar fi adoptate, ar reduce creditul oferit economiei reale şi ar încetini rezolvarea problemei creditelor neperformante, afectând în mod negativ stabilitatea financiară. Printre aceste iniţative se numără propunerile privind limitarea dobânzilor la creditele pentru gospodării şi a preţurilor la care persoanele fizice pot răscumpăra datoriile achiziţionate de terţe părţi".
     La finele lunii trecute, Senatul a adoptat propunerea legislativă de modificare a Ordonanţei Guvernului nr. 13/2011 privind dobânda legală remuneratorie şi penalizatoare pentru obligaţii băneşti, stabilind ca dobânda pentru creditele ipotecare să nu depăşească de 2,5 ori dobânda de referinţă a BNR. Senatorul PNL, Daniel Zamfir, iniţiator al proiectului, a susţinut amendamentele din raportul comisiilor de buget şi economică, menţionând că dobânzile la depozite sunt la nivelul cel mai scăzut, în schimb creditele pe care le iau românii au cele mai scumpe preţuri.
     Senatul este primă Cameră sesizată cu acest proiect, Camera Deputaţilor fiind for decizional.
     * FMI: "Băncile din România sunt bine capitalizate"
     Băncile din România sunt bine capitalizate iar rata creditelor neperformante (NPL) a scăzut la 6,4% din totalul împrumuturilor în decembrie 2017, aproape de media UE, se arată în documentul publicat de Fondul Monetar Internaţional (FMI).
     Instituţia financiară avertizează că noi potenţiale riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare vin din expunerea ridicată a băncilor la sectorul imobiliar şi la obligaţiunile suverane ale României, din finanţarea băncilor în valută şi din creşterea rapidă a creditorilor financiari non-bancari. Pentru întărirea suplimentară a sistemului financiar din România, FMI recomandă o limitare a DSTI (debt service to income - raportul serviciului datoriei în venit n.r.) la creditarea ipotecară, care ar atenua riscurile din expunerea băncilor la sectorul imobiliar.
     "Propusa limitare a DSTI poate îmbunătăţi situaţia celor care iau împrumuturi şi ar trebui impusă la toate creditele ipotecare, inclusiv la programul Prima Casă. Este binevenită strategia Guvernului de a reduce gradual programul", menţionează instituţia financiară internaţională.
     De asemenea, FMI avertizează că sistemul bancar din România este vulnerabil la pierderi, în eventualitatea unei creşteri semnificative a ratelor dobânzilor.
     Potrivit celor mai recente date ale Băncii Naţionale a României, rata creditelor neperformante a scăzut cu 0,91 puncte procentuale, în decembrie 2017 comparativ cu luna precedentă, la 6,4%. Comparativ cu luna similară din 2016, indicatorul a scăzut cu 3,22 puncte procentuale.
     * FMI: Deficitul bugetar ar trebui redus la 1,5% din PIB până în 2020
     Deficitul bugetar ar trebui redus sub nivelul ciclic neutru, atât pe termen scurt cât şi ulterior, la 1,5% din PIB până în 2020, contribuind la revenirea lină la obiectivul bugetar pe termen mediu (MTO) al României, conform angajamentelor faţă de UE, se mai arată în documentul FMI.
     Instituţia financiară apreciază că este nevoie de un deficit fiscal mai mic, ţinând cont de relansarea ciclică solidă. Deficitele mari din timpul perioadelor de boom al economiei tind să cauzeze dezechilibre interne şi externe, având ca rezultat o acumulare excesivă de datorii, şi forţează o ajustare mai solidă (şi prociclică) în timpul scăderii activităţii economice, avertizează FMI.
     Referitor la actualele politici, FMI estimează că sunt necesare măsuri care se ridică la 0,6% din PIB pentru a îndeplini ţinta de deficit de 3% din PIB a Guvernului pe 2018, chiar dacă ar fi de dorit o ţintă mai redusă de deficit. Aceste măsuri ar trebui să evite o deteriorare suplimentară a structurii bugetului şi să protejeze cheltuielile de capital.
     Conform FMI, principiile cheie ale unei guvernări solide sunt: predictibilitatea, prioritizarea şi eficienţa.
     Livrarea eficientă a serviciilor guvernamentale este indispensabilă pentru o convergenţă susţinută inclusivă spre standardele de viaţă din UE. Politicile predictibile şi orientate pe termen mediu facilitează reformele structurale, investiţiile şi avansul economiei. Acestea merg mână în mână cu o guvernanţă care se bazează mai mult pe reglementări, cu continuarea luptei împotriva corupţiei şi cu un sector financiar mai rezistent, susţine FMI.
     Nivelul comparativ scăzut (şi în declin) al veniturilor din taxe ca procent din PIB din România subliniază importanţa mobilizării efective a veniturilor şi a gestionării cheltuielilor. Acestea ar trebui să ajute la acoperirea nevoilor mari în domenii prioritare, precum infrastructura, educaţia şi sănătatea, şi să răspundă la provocările pe termen mediu legate de evoluţiile demografice nefavorabile, se arată în raportul FMI.
     Îmbunătăţirea colectării veniturilor ar putea avea un impact semnificativ, modificările fiscale trebuie să fie mai predictibile şi mai puţin frecvente, şi ar trebui evitate noi reduceri de taxe, consideră instituţia financiară.
     Conform datelor Ministerului Finanţelor Publice, deficitul bugetului general consolidat s-a cifrat în 2017 la 2,88% din PIB, sub ţinta anuală stabilită la 2,96% din PIB.
     În prezent, România nu are în derulare un acord de finanţare cu Fondul Monetar Internaţional.
     O misiune a Fondului Monetar Internaţional (FMI) s-a aflat în aceste zile la Bucureşti, pentru evaluarea anuală a economiei româneşti în baza Articolului IV din Statutul instituţiei financiare internaţionale.
     * Ritmul de creştere a economiei româneşti ar urma să încetinească în acest an, consideră FMI
     Fără o modificare a politicilor actuale, creşterea economiei româneşti va deveni din ce în ce mai fragilă şi în acest sens Fondul Monetar Internaţional susţine că opţiunea cea mai bună este o combinaţie între moderarea politicii fiscale şi înăsprirea politicii monetare, a mai transmis FMI.
     Potrivit Fondului, ritmul de creştere a economiei româneşti ar urma să încetinească în acest an ca urmare a mai multor factori: diminuarea impulsului fiscal, investiţiile publice reduse, lipsa progreselor cu reformele structurale şi înăsprirea condiţiilor financiare.
     "Preconizăm că ritmul de creştere a PIB va fi de aproximativ 5% în 2018, urmând a încetini la 3% pe termen mediu", se arată în comunicatul FMI.
     Potrivit Fondului, o combinaţie prudentă între consolidarea fiscală şi înăsprirea politicii monetare ar evita supraîncălzirea, ar reduce deficitul fiscal şi extern şi ar creşte stabilitatea macro-financiară.
     "Recenta înăsprire a politicii monetare a fost un start binevenit şi încurajăm BNR să continue să majoreze dobânda de politică monetară", precizează FMI.
     FMI recomandă creşterea eficienţei cheltuielilor prin prioritizarea marilor proiecte de investiţii, creşterea absorbţiei fondurilor europene, în special pentru marile proiecte de investiţii, şi punerea în aplicare a legii responsabilităţii fiscale, ceea ce ar creşte disciplina fiscală şi predictibilitatea.
     În ceea ce priveşte companiile de stat, FMI subliniază că Legea 111 privind guvernanţa corporativă a întreprinderilor publice ar trebui păstrată şi orice slăbire a actualei legislaţii privind guvernanţa corporativă ar trebui evitată, în timp ce restructurarea şi privatizarea companiilor de stat ar trebui reluate. 

     * Jaewoo Lee, FMI: "Lupta împotriva corupţiei trebuie să continue"
     Lupta împotriva corupţiei trebuie să continue pentru că ar ajuta la îmbunătăţirea veniturilor guvernamentale şi la creşterea eficienţei cheltuielilor, a declarat vineri Jaewoo Lee, şeful misiunii FMI pentru România, citat de Agerpres.
     "Progresul României în lupta împotriva corupţiei a fost recunoscut internaţional şi trebuie să continue. Reducerea corupţiei ar ajuta îmbunătăţirea veniturilor guvernamentale, creşterea eficienţei cheltuielilor şi întărirea competitivităţii", a spus Lee.
     Potrivit acestuia, independenţa judiciară şi statul de drept ar trebui să fie piatra de temelie a luptei împotriva corupţiei.
     El a mai vorbit despre creşterea economică de anul trecut, de 7%, remarcând că este cea mai mare din Uniunea Europeană, dar că aceasta a fost alimentată de consum, fiscalitate şi creşterea salariului minim.
     Pentru 2018, FMI estimează o creştere de 5% a PIB, iar pe termen mediu prevede o încetinire a avansului economic de până la 3%.

 
 
