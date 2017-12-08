   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

FOST ANGAJAT AL BĂNCII:

"Conştientă de riscul creşterii CHF, Volksbank nu şi-a informat clienţii"

BURSA 29.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     Deşi Volksbank a considerat încă din a doua jumătate a anului 2007 că exista riscul deprecierii monedei naţionale în raport cu francul elveţian (CHF), totuşi banca nu a informat clienţii în legătură cu creşterea marjei de risc la împrumuturile în această monedă, ci a păstrat aceleaşi criterii de acordare a creditelor, menţinând gradul de îndatorare avut în vedere, ne-a spus un fost angajat al instituţiei de credit. Sursa citată adaugă faptul că Volksbank nu oferea posibilitatea reeşalonării/rescadenţării creditelor persoanelor fizice pentru incapacitate de plată ori deteriorarea situaţiei financiare, incapacitate care a fost dată inclusiv de creşterea cursului lei/CHF.
     Raportul Volksbank pe anul 2007 arată, conform surselor noastre: "Deşi membră a Uniunii Europene, economia României prezintă în continuare caracteristicile unei pieţe emergente cum ar fi un deficit de cont curent ridicat, o piaţă financiară relativ nedezvoltată şi fluctuaţii în cursurile de schimb valutare. Începând cu a doua jumătate a anului 2007 (...), pieţele financiare internaţionale au resimţit unele efecte legate de declinul pieţei ipotecare (sub-prime) din Statele Unite.
     Aceste efecte variază de la rezerve, în ceea ce priveşte valoarea unor active, care stau la baza acestor instrumente financiare, până la impactul generat de creşterea marjei de risc la credite şi criza de lichiditate a pieţei financiare şi inabilitatea instituţiilor financiare de a-şi îndeplini obligaţiile financiare la timp şi cu un cost redus.
     Aceste efecte s-au resimţit pe piaţa financiară românească sub forma căderii pieţei de capital şi o creştere previzionată a ratelor de dobândă de finanţare pe termen mediu datorită crizei globale de lichiditate. În plus, având în vedere condiţiile de piaţă şi nesiguranţa care va domina prima perioadă a anului 2008, se vor resimţi şi alte efecte, ulterior datei acestor situaţii financiare".
     Abia în anul 2008 Volksbank a făcut simulări ale situaţiilor de criză, însă creditele ipotecare, cele de nevoi personale garantate cu ipotecă şi achiziţie locuinţă prin programul Prima Casă au fost exceptate, aces­tea nefiind supuse la simulări ale situaţiilor de criză, deşi la nivelul portofoliului de retail creditele de consum negarantate aflate în portofoliul Volksbank reprezentau mai puţin de 3% din total, 84% din portofoliul de retail fiind reprezentat de credite garantate cu ipoteci de proprietăţi imobiliare locative, ne-a mai spus sursa citată.
     * Deprecierea potenţială a monedei naţionale - unul din scenariile extreme ale Volksbank
     Procedurile interne ale Direcţiei Credite Retail din 2008 arătau, potrivit fostului angajat al Volksbank: "La fundamentarea nivelurilor maxime de îndatorare luând în calcul situaţii nefavorabile extreme, Volksbank România respectă prevederile Regulamentului pentru modificarea şi completarea Regulamentului Băncii Naţionale a României nr. 3/2007 privind limitarea riscului de credit la creditele destinate persoa­nelor fizice.
     Sunt considerate analize interne şi recomandările BNR în ceea ce priveşte modificările potenţiale nefavorabile extreme ale ratelor dobânzii şi cursului de schimb care ar putea duce la creşterea obligaţiilor de plată ale clienţilor persoane fizice. Nivelurile comisioanelor şi altor cheltu­ieli privind administrarea creditului vor fi menţinute de către bancă la nivelurile stabilite în contractul de credit.
     Astfel, vor fi utilizate următoarele scenarii extreme:
     u deprecierea potenţială a monedei naţionale: 15% în raport cu euro şi 25% în raport cu alte monede;
     u majorare potenţială a ratelor dobânzii: 2% atât pentru moneda naţională, cât şi pentru valute.
     Având în vedere aceste aspecte, Volksbank România va aplica noile grade maxime de îndatorare, luând în calcul situaţii nefavorabile extreme, diferenţiat în funcţie de categoria creditului, veniturile nete ale clientului, termenul de acordare a creditului şi valuta creditului. Prin acesta, la acordarea creditului, banca se asigură că pe întreaga perioadă gradul de îndatorare al debitrorului se încadrează în nivelul maxim admis aplicabil acestuia".
     Referitor la acest regulament intern, sursa noastră ne-a precizat: "Cu toate că impactul cursului valutar - creşterea cursului lei/CHF în perioada 2007-2008 cu peste 20% - s-a produs, împrumutaţii în moneda CHF suportând cheltuielile legate de rambursarea creditului, aceştia nu au fost avertizaţi de către Volksbank în vederea eliminării/atenuării creşterii impactului valutar. Ca modalităţi de restructurare/rescadenţare, Volksbank a oferit reducerea dobânzii cu 2% pe o perioadă de maxim 3 ani, iar după cei trei ani, majorarea dobânzii curente la momentul restructurării cu 3% în cazul creditelor în CHF. Mai mult, cu toate că Volksbank a stabilit ca procedură de creditare menţinerea gradului maxim de îndatorare pe tot parcursul derulării creditului, a exceptat de la această încadrare creditele acordate în moneda CHF în perioada 2007-2008, deşi a introdus ca situaţie extremă impactul riscului valutar cu minim 20%, precum şi majorarea dobânzii cu un procent de minim 2%, majorare pe care însăşi banca a operat-o în cazul aprobării cererilor de reeşalonare/restructurare datorate inclusiv creşterii cu 20% a cursului ratei de schimb lei/CHF, ceea ce denotă o dată în plus că banca a acţionat iresponsabil faţă de debitori, contrar diligenţelor profesionale, prin folosirea unor practici incorecte, sever sancţionate de legislaţia în domeniul protecţiei consumatorilor".
     * Surse: "Volksbank a folosit un sistem de bonusuri pentru angajaţi, în vederea creşterii numărului de clienţi"
     Volksbank a folosit un sistem de bonusuri pentru angajaţi, în vederea creşterii numărului de clienţi, ne-a mai spus sursa citată. Aceasta menţionează că analiza care a stat la baza stabilirii gradului maxim de îndatorare s-a făcut pe baza creditelor acordate de către bancă în perioada octombrie 2004 - aprilie 2007 şi doar raportat la veniturile solicitanţilor de credit, fără a lua în considerare o analiză a riscului valutar şi a riscului de dobândă.
     "În perioada 2007-2008, Volksbank a acordat un volum de credite dublu, respectiv triplu faţă de perioada analizată pentru stabilirea gradului de îndatorare al clienţilor", conform sursei noastre.
     Raportul băncii pe 2007 arată: "2007 a fost pentru Volksbank anul în care banca şi-a consolidat poziţia pe piaţa de retail banking din Româ­nia, cu o cotă de piaţă de peste 5%. Astfel, în numai un an, valoarea totală a activelor bilanţiere ale băncii a crescut cu circa 171%, volumul creditelor cu aproximativ 195%, iar cel al depozitelor cu circa 83%. Numărul total al clienţilor a ajuns la 168.000, iar profitul net înregistrat, de 96,45 milioane lei, a crescut şi el cu circa 124% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut".
     * Surse: "Clienţilor Volksbank li s-a modificat în mod abuziv tipul de dobândă contractată - din dobândă fixă în dobândă variabilă"
     Fundamentarea gradului maxim de îndatorare şi menţinerea încadrării clienţilor în acest grad maxim a urmărit doar ca banca să poată acorda clienţilor împrumuturi cât mai mari, fiind lăsat deoparte riscul valutar care, pe parcursul derulării creditului, a dus la majorarea echivalentului în lei de plată a clienţilor şi implicit la depăşirea gradului maxim de îndatorare, clienţii fiind puşi în incapacitate de plată, potrivit fostului angajat al băncii. Acesta a subliniat că, la stabilirea angajamentelor de plată lunare, Volksbank a luat în calcul valoarea DAE la tipurile de credit avute în ofertele de credit, deşi clienţilor le era prezentată dobânda avantajoasă, mai mică, a creditelor în CHF, fără să li se prezinte clienţilor că la creditele în valută dobânzile sunt mai mici datorită riscului valutar: "Din ofertele de credit de la momentul 2007 - 2008 reiese că Volksbank a ofertat în monedele lei, euro şi CHF, pentru creditele în CHF acordând dobânda de 4,25%, iar pentru creditele în lei şi euro - dobânda de 5,95%".
     Potrivit Legii 190/1999 privind creditul ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare, modificată prin OUG 201/2002, art 14 lit a), variaţia ratei dobânzii trebuie să fie legată de fluctuaţiile unui indice de referinţă menţionat în contract.
     Cu toate că a existat o prevedere legală în acest sens, Volksbank a considerat necesară introducerea unei clauze considerată abuzivă în contracte, prin stipularea unei dobânzi revizuibile în funcţie de schimbări semnificative pe piaţa monetară, susţine sursa citată.
     Această clauză arată: "Banca îşi rezervă dreptul de a revizui structura ratei dobânzii curente în cazul apariţiei unor schimbări semnificative pe piaţa monetară, comunicând împrumutatului noua structură a ratei dobânzii; rata dobânzii astfel modificată se va aplica de la data comunicării".
     Fostul angajat al Volksbank a continuat: "În contractele în care banca nu a scris că dobânda este fixă, a considerat că aceasta este variabilă, deşi nicăieri, nici în prezentarea ofertei, nici pe pliantele de promovare, nici în contractul de credit nu se specifică în mod clar modalitatea în care dobânda variază, clienţii fiind atraşi de dobânzile fixe oferite de Volksbank. Odată cu intrarea în vigoare a OG 50/2010, Volksbank a modificat dobânzile din contractele de credit, din dobânzi fixe în dobânzi variabile, în cazul contractelor în care nu se prevedea expres dobânda fixă. Astfel, clienţilor Volksbank li s-a modificat în mod abuziv tipul de dobândă contractată - din dobândă fixă în dobândă variabilă - fie prin implementare tacită a actelor adiţionale, fie prin acceptarea actelor adiţionale de către clienţi".
     * Raportul Volksbank pe 2007: "O treime din volumul de credite acordate populaţiei este în CHF"
     Volksbank a reuşit să urce foarte repede în topul băncilor de pe piaţa noastră, însă acest lucru s-a produs prin neinformarea corectă a publicului, susţine sursa citată, adăugând că a existat o decizie a Consiliului Naţional al Audiovizualului, în 2008, prin care CNA a dispus intrarea de îndată în legalitate în privinţa spotului publicitar pentru credite imobiliare în franci elveţieni oferite de Volksbank, stabilind că respectivul spot trebuie să fie difuzat cu respectarea tuturor regulilor privind regimul publicităţii, precum şi a unei informări corecte a publicului. De asemenea, potrivit sursei noastre, banca a inserat clauze abuzive în contractele de credit, având în vedere decizia Tribunalului Bucureşti, care a dat câştig de cauză ANPC într-un dosar pe caluze abuzive deschis Volksbank.
     Printre altele, Raportul Volksbank pe anul 2007 mai arată: "În 2007 au fost introduse produsele în franci elveţieni, valută ce a permis creditarea la costuri mai mici decât în celelalte monede, o treime din volumul de credite acordate populaţiei fiind în CHF. Aceste rezultate demonstrează încă o dată faptul ca Volksbank România este unul dintre cei mai dinamici jucători de pe piaţă, succesul înregistrat de bancă având la bază efortul susţinut al tinerei echipe Volksbank, extinderea canalelor de distribuţie şi nu în ultimul rând de atenţia sporită acordată procesului de identificare şi satisfacere a nevoilor clienţilor noştri. (...) Elementele care au stat la baza triplării volumului de credite şi a dublării numărului de facilităţi acordate au fost: optimizarea procesului decizional, introducerea produselor standardizate (....). Activitatea departamentului de marketing s-a concentrat pe inovaţie şi utilizarea celor mai eficiente instrumente de marketing cu efecte directe în creşterea vânzărilor. Acţiunile de promovare s-au bazat în special pe direct marketing şi campanii de media generate de lansarea unor produse noi, deschiderea unor unităţi, sau modificarea unor condiţii ale produselor deja existente. Ca urmare a dezvoltării unor foarte bune relaţii cu presa naţională (direct prin departamentul de marketing) şi cea locală (cu sprijinul implicării branch managerilor în relaţia cu jurnaliştii locali), Volksbank România a devenit unul dintre cele mai mediatizate brand-uri din piaţa bancară românească".
     Ulterior, însă, după creşterea francului elveţian în raport cu leul, s-a majorat gradul creditelor neperformante, crescând şi numărul proceselor din instanţă.
     În acest context, acţionarii Volksbank au vândut instituţia de credit de la noi Băncii Transilvania, care a lansat un program de conversie cu discount a creditelor contractate în CHF. Banca Transilvania a fost prima care a reacţionat în legătură cu problema creditelor în franci elveţieni, venind în sprijinul clienţilor Volksbank care se împrumutaseră în CHF. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:06)  
 Demisia supravegherii de la bnr.


 
