Piata De Capital

FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ

Bursele internaţionale - în picaj, au pierdut 4 trilioane de dolari în opt zile

BURSA 07.02.2018

Alina Vasiescu
 
     *  Indicele volatilităţii VIX a crescut cu peste 300% într-o lună
     *  După ce a scăzut cu aproape 1.200 de puncte luni, Dow Jones a fluctuat în deschiderea pieţei americane
       Bursele europene au suferit scăderi majore ieri, după declinul puternic consemnat pe Wall Street în seara precedentă, când indicele Dow Jones a pierdut aproape 1.200 de puncte. Acesta a fost cel mai puternic declin consemnat de Dow Jones vreodată, luând în considerare punctele pierdute, nu şi deprecierea procentuală, de 4,6%, care a fost cea mai mare de după 2011.
     Ieri, în a patra zi de picaj, bursele mondiale au pierdut 4 trilioane de dolari, faţă de valoarea care, cu numai opt zile în urmă, reprezenta un nivel maxim record, conform Reuters.
     Astfel, scăderea de luni a burselor a anulat toate câştigurile obţinute de acestea în 2018 şi chiar o parte din cele din 2017, iar volatilitatea a revenit pe pieţe după o absenţă de doi ani. Indicele principal care măsoară instabilitatea pieţelor, VIX, măsurat de CBOE, a crescut de mai bine de două ori în ultima săptămână, ajungând de la 17 la 37.
     După ce a atins un nivel minim istoric şi a stagnat în ultimul an, acesta a câştigat peste 300% în utima lună, iar analiştii preconizează că pieţele vor rămâne volatile pe termen scurt.
     Mark Haefele, director general pentru investiţii în cadrul UBS, spune că un declin zilnic aşa cum a fost cel de luni ar putea forţa vânzări ulterioare de acţiuni.
     *  Jon Ulin, Ulin&Co. Wealth Management: "Un declin de 1.600 de puncte este cauzat de tranzacţii de înaltă frecvenţă"
     Jon Ulin, reprezentant al Ulin & Co. Wealth Management din Florida spune: "Un declin de 1.600 de puncte pe parcursul unei zile (n.r. al indicelui Dow Jones, în cursul zilei de luni) este cauzat mai mult de algoritmi şi de tranzacţii de înaltă frecvenţă decât de evenimente macro sau de traderi care «aleargă rapid» către cea mai apropiată ieşire de incendiu".
     *  Fiona Cincotta, City Index: "Piaţa avea nevoie de o corecţie"
     Unii analişti sunt de părere că scăderea recentă a pieţelor nu este decât o corecţie, iar valoarea acţiunilor a coborât la nivelul la care se afla la mijlocul lunii decembrie, atunci când toată lumea era de acord că nivelul era foarte ridicat.
     Fiona Cincotta, analist principal la City Index, afirmă: "În condiţiile în care nu a existat niciun eveniment care să aducă vânzările masive de luni, pieţele au fost influenţate de temerile legate de creşterea dobânzilor care ar diminua expansiunea economică şi de faptul că piaţa avea nevoie de o corecţie".
     Şi Patrick Young, director executiv al DV Advisors, a afirmat că "exuberanţa iraţională" de la sfârşitul anului trecut şi de la începutul anului curent a încetat brusc, iar Roberto Perli, fost economist al Fed şi partener la societatea de consultanţă Cornerstone Macro LLC din Washington, a declarat că "un minus de 1.000 de puncte pentru Dow Jones atrage atenţia". Acesta a continuat:
     "Ceea ce trebuie să ştim este dacă există vreun motiv fundamental pentru care piaţa bursieră reacţionează aşa. Este ceva în neregulă cu economia sau asistăm la corecţia unor excese din trecut?"
     Şi Michael McDonough, economist-şef la Bloomberg Economics, a afirmat: "Este important să vedem ce se va întâmpla în următoarele două zile. Toată lumea este de acord că o anumită corecţie a pieţei era de aşteptat. Trebuie să vedem dacă va continua scăderea, iar dacă acest lucru se va întâmpla, atunci declinul se va transforma într-un factor major de distrugere a ciclului economic".
     *  Traderii au vândut masiv acţiuni în Europa
     Ieri, la nivelul Europei, traderii au vândut masiv acţiuni. În dimineaţa zilei, declinul de pe pieţele europene a fost cel mai mare consemnat după votul Marii Britanii pentru Brexit (iunie 2016), respectiv -3%, însă pe parcursul zilei, acesta s-a mai temperat, atingând circa 2%, în condiţiile în care investitorii anticipau că Wall Street va deschide în urcare.
     Indicele pan-european Euro Stoxx 50 a coborât cu 2,6% către finele zilei, la 3.387,13 puncte, iar DAX, cel al pieţei din Frankfurt - cu 2,5%, la 12.369. Indicele FTSE 100 al Bursei din Londra s-a depreciat cu 2,1%, la ora locală 14.30, atingând 7.182,63 puncte, iar CAC 40 al pieţei din Paris - cu 2,7%, la 5.145,79.
     Pieţele americane au coborât ieri, în deschidere, ulterior, în prima oră de tranzacţionare, au crescut, după care au revenit pe scădere.
     Conform BBC, Bursa de la New York a avut "o luni neagră". Indicele Dow Jones a încheiat sesiunea din 5 februarie cu 24.345,75 puncte, luni fiind a doua zi consecutivă de scădere. Dow Jones a pierdut 0,1% în deschiderea sesiunii burisere de ieri, ulterior a revenit pe curs pozitiv, după care a scăzut din nou. La ora 10.11, indicele urcase cu 0,5%, la 24.476,92, Nasdaq - cu 0,8%, la 7.025,82, S&P 500 - cu 1%, la 2.674,19. Puţin mai târziu, la 10.31, Dow Jones, pierdea 0,3%, S&P 500 - 0,5%, iar Nasdaq - tot 0,5%.
     Specialiştii preconizează că, deşi a provocat nelinişti majore, ceea ce s-a întâmplat luni pe Wall Street nu este la fel de grav precum prăbuşirea generată în 2008 de falimentul Lehman Brothers sau în 2011, de retrogradarea SUA de către Standard & Poor's.
     Turbulenţele, în special cele de pe pieţele americane, au început vineri, când Departamentul Muncii din SUA a publicat cifrele privind situaţia de pe piaţa de profil, arătând o creştere peste aşteptări a salariilor.
     În acest context, analiştii anticipează că lumea, având salarii mai mari, va cheltui mai mult, ceea ce va alimenta inflaţia. Pericolul inflaţiei va determina băncile să crească dobânzile, potrivit specialiştilor, astfel că pieţele financiare anticipează că banca centrală a SUA (Federal Reserve - Fed) va majora de mai bine de trei ori costul împrumuturilor anul acesta.
     De menţionat că scăderea de luni s-a produs chiar în ziua în care Jerome Powell a depus jurământul în calitate de al 16-lea preşedinte al Federal Reserve.
     Unii analişti au avertizat, în repetate rânduri, că politica de stimulente aplicată de administraţia Trump poate duce la o supraîncălzire a economiei. Acum, aceştia spun că declinul de pe burse este o confirmare a măsurilor de stimulare.
     *  Indicele Nikkei 225 al Bursei japoneze, la cel mai redus nivel din ultimele patru luni
     Indicele Nikkei 225 al Bursei din Tokyo a ajuns, ieri, la cel mai scăzut nivel din ultimele patru luni, după scăderile consemnate în ziua anterioară în SUA.
     Nikkei 225 a coborât cu 4,7%, la 21.610,24puncte.
     Tot în Asia, indicele Hang Seng al pieţei din Hong Kong s-a depreciat cu 5,1%, la 30.595,4 puncte, iar S&P/ASX 200 al celei din Sydney - cu 3,2%, la 5.833,34.
     *  Japonia minimalizează turbulenţele de pe pieţele financiare
     Oficialii niponi s-au angajat să menţină politica monetară relaxată şi au căutat să disperseze temerile că actuala volatilitate de pe pieţele financiare globale ar putea afecta redresarea, subliniind că fundamentele economice rămân solide, transmite Reuters, conform Agerpres.
     Investitorii au început să achiziţioneze masiv yeni, care sunt consideraţi o monedă de refugiu în timpul turbulenţelor, dar aprecierea yenului poate afecta competitivitatea exporturilor Japoniei. Dolarul s-a depreciat marţi la 108,73 yeni. Mulţi producători niponi au stabilit ca bază pentru estimările privind câştigurile din anul fiscal care se încheie la 31 martie 2018 un curs de 110 yeni pentru un dolar.
     Haruhiko Kuroda, guvernatorul Băncii Japoniei (BoJ), a exclus posibilitatea majorării ratei dobânzii în viitorul apropiat, spunând Parlamentului că ar fi "inadecvat" să procedeze în acest mod, atât timp cât inflaţia este departe de ţinta BoJ, de 2%.
     "Rata inflaţiei în Japonia abia a atins 1%. Prin urmare, este inadecvat să majorăm prematur rata dobânzii", a afirmat Kuroda.
     Şi premierul Shinzo Abe şi-a exprimat speranţa că BoJ îşi va menţine politica monetară ultra-relaxată, adăugând că are deplină încredere în modul în care Kuroda gestionează politica monetară a Japoniei. 

     "Virtu Financial", una dintre firmele care derulează tranzacţii de înaltă frecvenţă, a încheiat ziua de luni în urcare, iar în dimineaţa zilei de ieri, un titlu al companiei valora 16,15 euro, cu 3,9% mai mult decât în ziua precedentă.

 

