Editorial

FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ

V-am spus, doar, că vine criza!!!

BURSA 07.02.2018

CORNEL CODIŢĂ
 
CORNEL CODIŢĂ      Cum, care criză? Păi, n-a căzut dowjones-ul cu vreo mie şi o sută de puncte dintre care 666 doar într-o zi, vinerea trecută? A căzut! A căzut, de s-au zguduit pieţele de acţiuni, din Asia şi pînă în Europa, mai să sară din ţîţîni; ba chiar şi la Bucureşti a deschis pe roşu, luni de dimineaţă... bursa, care va să zică!!!! Mă uit la concetăţenii mei: de vineri şi pînă astăzi se mişcă liniştiţi, ca şi cînd nimic nu s-ar fi întîmplat. O ţin langa cu Dragnea, cu PSD-ul, cu SPP-ul, cu justiţia, cu democraţia, cu Europa, cu salariile care cresc, chiar şi atunci cînd scad etc. Bîlciul obişnuit! Trăiesc pe altă lume, nu aia în care s-a prăbuşit dowjones-ul şi îmi vine să strig odată cu Coana Efimiţa: "Leonido! scoal' că-i foc, Leonido!"
     Mă pune la punct Dumnealui, bobocul...de: "Miţule, nu-i nimica, ştii cum eşti dumneata nevricoasă, unde am vorbit toată seara de politică, t-ei fi culcat şi cu faţa-n sus şi ai visat cine ştie ce".
     În traducerea domnului Paul Krugman, ştiţi dumneavoastră, cel cu "Reîntoarcerea depresiunii sau despre economie şi criza din 2008", (cel cu Nobelul, de!), replica din New York Times sună cam aşa: Piaţa acţiunilor nu e tot una cu economia, adică o depresie în piaţa acţiunilor nu anunţă şi nici nu determină neapărat o depresie economică iar, la urma urmei, amărîtele alea de 666 puncte, abia dacă înseamnă puţin peste 4% din valoarea medie a acţiunilor celor 30 de companii care participă la formarea indicelui Dow Jones! Iar, ca să fie clar pînă la capăt pe ce explicaţii savante ne putem baza, nu aveţi decît să căutaţi motivele pentru îmbulzeala la vînzare, de vineri, pînă la calendele greceşti. Tot nu o să le găsiţi... pentru că nu există, nici unul. Sigur, dacă vreţi să inventaţi unul, nu aveţi decît, oricare e bun şi la fel de valabil. De exemplu, nu ştiu ce raport oficial despre ocuparea forţei de muncă, ori anunţul de la Atlanta Federal Reserve care semnalează posibilul început al unei supra încălziri a economiei americane, ori rezultatele sub aşteptări ale unor companii de talia Apple sau Alphabet ori un simplu efect cumulat al vînzărilor controlate de programe de computer... etc. În esenţă, fenomenul care a pus pe roşu, în aceeaşi zi, valoarea tuturor acţiunilor din indicele DJ, ne asigură o somitate într-ale ştiinţei economice, este simplul rezultat al reacţiei de turmă peste care s-a cocoţat, colac peste pupăză, un "self fulfilling prophecy". Mă rog, toate preţurile acţiunilor sunt un pic sau chiar un pic mai mult umflate şi, din cînd în cînd, mai vine cîte o corectură! Cînd aud fraza asta spusă cu emfază şi aer de omniscienţă de "gurii" analizei economiceşti, îmi vine automat în minte împunsătura lui Moisil care spunea, despre altă propoziţie, "Excepţia confirmă regula", că orice prost o poate spune cu un aer deplin de siguranţă, dar sunt foarte puţin oameni, chiar dintre cei deştepti, care ar putea să definească condiţiile logice ale unei demonstraţii, dacă ea ar fi posibilă!
     M-am liniştit! Zic şi eu odată cu Conu Leonida: "Hai să ne culcăm: noapte bună, Miţule!" Am grijă să nu mă culc cu faţa-n sus, că iar visez! Un gînd totuşi, nu-mi dă pace: dacă totuşi criza asta de pe bursă care, aşa cum reiese din cele mai avizate analize, de fapt, nu e nici o criză şi nici nu anunţă neapărat vreo altă criză, ba chiar ar putea prevesti o creştere economică, cum s-a mai întîmplat, dar ar putea, la fel de bine, să fie şi semnalul unei viitoare crize care nu mai poate întîrzia cine ştie cît, pentru că... etc.. etc... etc... dacă această criză, deci, spune totuşi ceva şi pentru noi, mioriticii, prizonierii istorici ai locului unde nu se întîmplă mai nimic, noi cei ce ne uităm "ca curca-n lemne" la Dow Jones şi alte "animale" din aceeaşi specie care apar din cînd în cînd pe ecranele ce ne ţin loc de realitate?
     Ce ar putea să ne spună? Iaca un gînd cu împrumut! Dacă pentru economie, de bine de rău, s-au inventat expresii numerice cu funcţie de indicatori care ţin loc de rune, frunze de ceai, oase de miel, tarot, vintre ritual despicate de animale, ziceri oraculare şi mai ştiu eu ce alţi "predictori" de viitor utilizaţi cu succes pe parcursul civilizaţiei umane, în celelalte domenii, suntem cu totul descoperiţi. Ar fi timpul ca această stare de lucruri să fie declarată intolerabilă!!! O fi ea, economia, importantă (şi este!!!) dar mi se pare că tot la fel de important ar fi să avem indicatori care să ne spună cînd şi cu cît creşte peste cota de alarmă "inflaţia de prostie" sau "deflaţia educaţională", cînd ajunge pe roşu "indicele naţional al zestrei de sănătate a populaţiei", care este dinamica indicelui "Up Jones" care ar putea să măsoare variaţia valorii sociale a primelor 30 de competenţe ocupaţional-profesionale din societate, cum mai stăm cu indicii de eficienţă ai cheltuielilor publice, care este starea indicilor de civilizaţie urbană, peri-urbană, rurală şi peri-rurală şi cîte mai cîte ar fi necesare ca să înţelegem cît de cît ceea ce se întîmplă în această societate în care, aparent, mai tot timpul, nu se întîmplă nimic, drept pentru care poate să ne doară în cot de tot şi de toate şi mai ales de indicele Dow Jones... cel puţin de vineri pînă astăzi! 

[ tipăreşte articolul ] V-am spus, doar, că vine criza!!!

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  cea mai grea durere
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea în data de 07.02.2018, ora 00:38)  
  Durerea de cot...Azi am aflat de la medic ca nici nu se face bine, orice ai face! Deci o sa ne doara in cot de tot si de toate pana la sfarsitul vietii..! ..este tristul adevar!..si la figurat! ..pacat!


 
2.  usor cu pianul
    (mesaj trimis de pam pam în data de 07.02.2018, ora 01:29)  
 Criza rupe lantul dar aurul e in cadere libera, refugiu pe obligatiuni nu exista si piata revine pe volum mai mare decit a cazut.


 
3.  PSD=DIAVOL
    (mesaj trimis de Carnat în data de 07.02.2018, ora 03:14)  
 Criza este GUVERNUL INCOMPETENT si PENAL, PSD!!!!La GUNI cu ei!!!


 
  3.1.   Carnat incompetent  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 07.02.2018, ora 03:35)
 
 Laguni cu ei, laguni, laguni, PSD la Santa Cruz!


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de mariuss în data de 07.02.2018, ora 04:49)  
 nu se prabuseste nimica , este numai un foc de paie oentru ca papusarii sa cistige facindu-i pe altii sa vinda la preturi mici, aduceti-va aminte de cuvintele lui buffet 'cind altii vind tu cumpara ' si mai ales caderea bursei din londra in 1815 dupa asa zisa 'victorie a lui napoleon' la waterloo cind taica rotschild a cumparat tot , bursele se vor prabusi masiv...dar nu acum , ci cind cererea de energie nu va mai putea fi acoperita de oferta


 
  4.1.   Criza, criza si iar criza.  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de Gigibus , in data de 07.02.2018, ora 05:41)
 
 De 25 de ani tot in criza ne aflam,am imbatranit asteptand sa se termine cu crizele astea.cred ca la noi nu se vor mai termina niciodata. Deja sunt foarte multi care nu stiu cum e să trăiești fără criza economica sau de altă natură. Mulți s-au nascut crizati si ei cred că e normal să fie așa. Când încerci să le spui cum ar fi fost dacă.....se uită la tine ca la tabloul cu lupi. Astazi sigur cineva din Guvern se va lega de aceasta criza si ne va spune ca nu se poate face nimic pentru amaratii de rând ci doar pt Ei care au fost alesi cu o majoritate covârșitoare acum un an și ceva. La buna auzire.


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 07.02.2018, ora 05:47)  
 O avea legatura ca SP500 ,in 2009,a avut minimele la 666 puncte?:)
 Asta cu criza e ceva de genul doar le rostesti cuvantul magic Criza, si toti intra in starea necesara,nu lor,din contra.Toti paralizeaza,toti se incrunta,unii isi pierd uzul ratiunii,totul se complica? Si ma intreb de ce,ca doar ,daca vorbim de pietele de actiuni ,unde ideea e sa vinzi scump si sa cumperi ieftin,acum e o alta ocazie sa cumperi ieftin.Deci e motiv de bucurie.Unii au uitat sa se si bucure atunci cand e cazul,se pare.


 
Alunecarea spre dictatură
Efectul Lucifer sau Despre efectul de contaminare al ştirilor contrafăcute
O Românie, două Românii... sau mai multe
Avem un personaj... ne trebuie un autor
Blackstone vrea să preia un pachet de acţiuni de peste 50% la o divizie importantă a Thomson Reuters
Cipru: două probleme
Înapoi spre evul mediu
Să-şi vază de trebile ei Europa!
STRADA, PROTESTUL, DEMOCRAŢIA
Cum scăpăm de Klaus Iohannis?
Post-adevărul şi tentaţia minciunii în politică
Ministerul singurătăţii
"Decât că nu-i de râs!"
Cum scăpăm de socialişti?
Punct de divergenţă
Jurnal Bursier
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
