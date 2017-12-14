   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ

Volatilitatea s-a întors pe pieţele globale gata de răzbunare

BURSA 07.02.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
CĂLIN RECHEA      Lunea Neagră din 1987 a venit la circa două luni de la începerea mandatului lui Alan Greenspan la conducerea Federal Reserve. Atunci indicele Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) a scăzut cu 508 puncte, la un nivel aflat cu 22,61% sub cel al zilei precedente de tranzacţionare.
     Noul preşedinte, Jerome Powell, are ghinion. Chiar în ziua depunerii jurământului, pieţele americane s-au prăbuşit fără un factor declanşator aparent, dar pe fondul îngrijorării tot mai evidente referitoare la evoluţia dobânzilor şi a inflaţiei.
     După o scădere de aproape 1.600 de puncte a indicelui DJIA, în ultima oră de tranzacţionare au apărut, ca printr-un miracol, cumpărători agresivi şi s-a înregistrat o redresare de circa 800 de puncte.
     John Crudele scrie în New York Post că "eroul" care a oprit prăbuşirea s-ar putea să fi fost Grupul de Lucru al Preşedintelui pentru Pieţele Financiare, înfiinţat în 1989 de Ronald Reagan, şi cunoscut mai ales sub apelativul Plunge Protection Team (n.a echipa de prevenire a prăbuşirilor).
     Prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii s-a încheiat, astfel, "doar" cu un declin de 1.175,21 puncte, cel mai mare din istoria indicelui, care a determinat scăderea DJIA sub nivelul său de la începutul anului (vezi graficul 1 din documentul ataşat).
     Scăderea procentuală a fost de 4,6%, cea mai mare din ultimii 6 ani şi jumătate. Declinul faţă de începutul anului a fost de 0,9% pentru S&P 500 şi de 1,5% pentru Dow Jones.
     Reuters estimează că valoarea totală a pierderilor la nivelul pieţelor globale, comparativ cu nivelul cotaţiilor din urmă cu o săptămână, se ridică la circa 4 trilioane de dolari. Este foarte probabil, însă, ca estimarea Reuters să nu includă efectul total al exploziei volatilităţii.
     Indicele VIX al volatilităţii, publicat de CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange), a înregistrat luni, 5 februarie 2018, cea mai mare creştere din istoria sa, de 115,6%. Cotaţia VIX a urcat până la 37,32, de la 17,31 în ziua precedentă de tranzacţionare (vezi graficul 2 din documentul ataşat), iar la deschiderea de ieri a înregistrat o creştere de peste 30%.
     În clasamentul creşterilor zilnice ale indicelui volatilităţii, pe locul doi se află avansul din 27 februarie 2007, când VIX a crescut cu 64,2%, până la 18,31.
     Avansul exponenţial al volatilităţii a condus la prăbuşirea valorii unor instrumente financiare care permit investitorilor să parieze pe scăderea indicelui VIX. Cele mai populare au fost VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN XIV (XIV) şi ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), iar poziţiile cumulate au fost de circa 4 miliarde de dolari.
     Instrumentul ETN XIV a fost lansat de Credit Suisse în noiembrie 2010 şi este cotat la NASDAQ. Instrumentele ETN (Exchange Traded Notes) reprezintă titluri de datorie similare obligaţiunilor şi sunt negarantate, fiind emise, de obicei, de o instituţie financiară.
     Valoarea unei unităţi XIV a crescut accelerat de la mijlocul anului 2016, când era cotată la circa 25 de dolari, până la un maxim de 145 de dolari la jumătatea lunii ianuarie 2018 (vezi graficul 3 din documentul ataşat).
     Prăbuşirea sa în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, urmată de o cădere în gol în cursul sesiunii de tranzacţionare electronice, până la circa 15 dolari, a însemnat "ştergerea" completă a câştigurilor din ultimii 5 ani într-un interval de circa 2 ore.
     La deschiderea de ieri tranzacţionarea instrumentului XIV a fost oprită în aşteptarea unor informaţii din partea emitentului, Credit Suisse, care se confruntă cu lichidarea acestui instrument financiar, în condiţiile în care este iminentă activarea "clauzei de terminare".
     Un purtător de cuvânt al CS a declarat pentru Wall Street Journal că "nu există un impact semnificativ asupra băncii", deşi instituţia financiară deţine o cotă importantă a unităţilor de fond.
     Scăderea volatilităţii până la minime istorice anul trecut, pe fondul suprimării semnalelor de preţ de către marile bănci centrale, a determinat o creştere cu 187% a valorii XIV în 2017 şi cu 180% a valorii SVXY. Instrumentul XIV a atras investiţii suplimentare de circa 750 de milioane de dolari doar de la începutul anului, conform datelor de la Bloomberg.
     Potrivit unor analişti citaţi de Wall Street Journal, "dispariţia subită a unor instrumente care au la bază volatilitatea va genera pierderi în lanţ pentru investitori şi va conduce la amplificarea mişcărilor de pe pieţele futures".
     "Există o piaţă aşa de activă în instrumente de volatilitate încât volatilitatea poate determina direcţia generală a pieţelor", a declarat şi Luke Oliver, director în cadrul Deutsche Asset Management, pentru Bloomberg.
     Tocmai din acest motiv, "înspăimântătoare a fost viteza de cădere a pieţei", după cum a declarat Walter Hellwig, vicepreşedintele BB&T Wealth Management. În opinia lui Hellwig, căderea din prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare din 5 februarie 2018 a fost determinată de vânzările traderilor şi brokerilor, iar prăbuşirea din a doua parte a fost alimentată de tranzacţiile algoritmice.
     Ce va urma?
     Peter Schiff, director executiv la Euro Pacific Capital, a declarat, într-un interviu acordat publicaţiei online The Street, că trebuie luată în considerare şi o eventuală "dorinţă secretă a Federal Reserve de a vedea scăderi masive ale pieţelor", iar "vina să fie aruncată asupra preşedintelui Trump".
     Peste câteva zile Federal Reserve va face prima "mutare" sub conducerea noului preşedinte Jerome Powell.
     Indiferent de natura acesteia, investitorii trebuie să fie pregătiţi pentru pieţe pe care volatilitatea şi-a rupt lanţurile şi s-a întors gata de răzbunare. 

     "Copii, timpul de joacă s-a terminat!" STEFAN KOOPMAN, analist la Rabobank

 

 
1.  chiar asa die naivi sa fim e debusolant
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 07.02.2018, ora 05:29)  
  Insa cum spunea domnul Treichl, fiind invatati cu brutalitatea nu avem timp sa judecam cu propria unitate de calcul. Altfel am stii ca sfarsitul de luna ianuarie a adus cu sine pentru prima oara si inregistrarea in formatul IFRS 9 prin inlocuirea celebrului IAS 39 . Ce inseamna aceasta necunoscuta cunoscuta ne va spune domnul Vasilescu...


 
