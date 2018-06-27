   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Gabriela Firea, nemulţumită de mafia taximetriei şi parcărilor

BURSA 30.08.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Au trecut doi ani de mandat şi abia acum Primarul General al Capitalei încearcă să îi înlăture de pe traseu pe taximetriştii certaţi cu legea, care îşi fac veacul în preajma Aeroportului Internaţional Henri Coandă, în apropierea Gării de Nord şi în Centrul Vechi.
     Gabriela Firea susţine că, deşi exis­tă un regulament destul de clar aprobat de Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti cu privire la desfăşurarea activităţii de taximetrie, regulament ce prevede şi sancţiuni contravenţionale drastice, taximetriştii certaţi cu legea nu par să fie speriaţi de plata unei eventuale amenzi şi continuă vechile practici de suprataxare a clienţilor, de hărţuire a acestora, de refuzare a curselor pe distanţe scurte sau de folosirea unei practici discreţionare privind alegerea clienţilor.
     Primarul general a declarat, ieri: "Vreau să stârpim mafia taximetriştilor de la aeroport, de la Gara de Nord şi Centrul Vechi. Împreună cu Lucian Şova, Ministrul Transporturilor, vom impune un set de măsuri drastice care să îi elimine de pe piaţă pe taximetriştii certaţi cu legea. Nu este normal ca la porţile de intrare în capitală, aeroportul şi Gara de Nord să mai avem astfel de taximetrişti. Avem de la Poliţia Locală rapoarte înfiorătoare cu privire la acest aspect".
     Una dintre măsuri se referă la introducerea de automate la aeroportul Henri Coandă şi Gara de Nord, unde persoanele care doresc un taxi să obţină un bon de ordine, iar taximetriştii să stea la coadă şi să intre în perimetrul din faţa gării şi aeroportului în funcţie de numărul solicitărilor.
     În cele două locaţii şi în Centrul Vec­hi, Gabriela Firea susţine că vor avea acces doar taxiurile nepoluante, cu taximetrişti civilizaţi, cu limbaj adecvat şi care ascultă în autoturisme un alt gen de muzică faţă de cel ascultat acum în majoritatea taxiurilor din Bucureşti.
     O altă nemulţumire a primarului Firea este cauzată de atitudinea unor directori, şefi de servicii şi angajaţi ai Municipalităţii. Conform primarului general, situaţia este dramatică la serviciul privind parcările publice din Bucureşti, unde Gabriela Firea susţine că ar exista o "adevărată mafie" care ar fi axată pe ciubucăreală şi pe evaziune fiscală.
     Primarul General a declarat: "Sunt în război cu mafia parcărilor care lucrează cu parcagiii municipalităţii. Ei au program de opt ore, până la ora 16:00. Dar, în loc să nu mai lucreze după această oră, parcagiii, în îneţelegere cu anumiţi şefi, continuă activitatea şi după ora 16:00, până târziu în noapte, încasând bani nefiscalizaţi pe care îi împart cu şefii lor. Aceşti băieţaşi care au subjugat bugetul Capitalei vor deveni istorie. Aceast este ultima zabtere a hidrei".
     Aceeaşi situaţie ar fi şi cu unii angajaţi de la Administraţia Străzilor şi de la ALPAB, care ar fi favorizat anumite societăţi la încheierea contractelor pe bani publici.
     Gabriela Firea a spus: "Unii de la Administraţia Străzilor şi unii de la ALPAB, directori şi şefi de servicii au pactizat, fraternizat cu băieţii «deştepţi» din Bucureşti, cărora le-au oferit contracte pentru lucrări publice executate pe bani din bugetul Capitalei. Pe toţi aceşti angajaţi îi avem nominal, pe listă, şi ei au de ce să se teamă în momentul în care aceste două societăţi vor preda activitatea noilor companii municipale, deoarece nu vor mai face parte din strucutura acestora. Ceilalţi 400 de angajaţi de acolo nu au de ce să se teamă, pentru că ei îşi vor continua activitatea în companiile respective".
     Conform primarului general, contractele respective aveau "preţuri umflate cu pompa, ca să câştige doar 3-4 băieţi «deştepţi» din Bucureşti". Gabriela Firea a menţionat că de acum cele mai multe lucrări vor fi executate cu companiile municipale aflate în subordinea Primăriei Generale, iar preţurile vor scădea considerabil. 

English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.