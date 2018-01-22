   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

GABRIELA FIREA:

"Noi ne descurcăm fără Elcen, dar compania, fără noi, intră în faliment"

BURSA 02.03.2018
     * Un nou administrator special la RADET
       Elcen va stabili, într-o perioadă decentă de timp, suma pe care municipalitatea ar trebui să o plătească pentru achiziţionarea companiei, a declarat, recent, Primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea, urmând ca această sumă să fie analizată în Consiliul General şi să se decidă dacă este eficientă preluarea Elcen de la Ministerul Energiei.
     În opinia Gabrielei Firea, citată de News.ro, dacă Elcen nu doreşte să intre în administrarea Primăriei Capitalei şi să fuzioneze cu RADET, municipalitatea are, totuşi, alte soluţii. "Fără ei, noi ne descurcăm, ei, fără noi, intră în faliment, pleacă acasă", a avertizat Firea, adăugând: "Sunt uşor nedumerită şi surprinsă de faptul că durează atât de mult evaluarea pachetului de acţiuni al Elcen, pentru că noi ne-am exprimat opţiunea de a achiţiona pachetul de acţiuni al Elcen, tocmai pentru a întregi acest sistem, să avem producţie, transport şi distribuţie de energie termică. Am înţeles că domnul ministru (al Energiei, n.r.) este acum extrem de energic în a finaliza procedurile de achiziţie pentru evaluator, pentru că nici măcar nu era stabilit un evaluator, astfel încât într-o perioadă decentă de timp să putem să avem şi suma evaluată de către Elcen, să putem să luăm o decizie, achizţionăm sau nu".
     Edilul a subliniat că este necesară cunoaşterea sumei, care va fi, apoi, analizată în Consiliu, pentru că există posibilitatea să se constate că, de fapt, nu este eficientă preluarea Elcen în administrarea municipalităţii: "Aşa cum ştiţi, nu s-a acceptat ca această achiziţie să se realizeze la valoare nominală, cum ar fi fost normal, pentru că în ţară s-au dat CET-urile către primării cu titlu gratuit, şi doar nouă, cei de la Bucureşti, ni s-a impus valoarea de evaluare, cu contribuţia, trebuie să recunoaştem, a Ministerului Justiţiei, căruia nu prea avem de ce să-i mulţumim, din acest punct de vedere. (...) Dar chiar şi aşa, la valoarea de evaluare, pentru noi este imperios necesar să ştim care este această sumă, pentru că, poate, după ce o analizăm aici în consiliu, constatăm că este mai eficient să nu mai preluăm Elcenul".
     Primarul Capitalei a adăugat că municipalitatea se poate descurca fără Elcen, dar Elcen nu se poate descurca fără municipalitate: "Să-i lăsăm, aşa cum vor anumiţi domni de la Elcen, să rămână dumnealor cu salarii mari într-o unitate economică muribundă şi se gândesc doar la interesul propriu. Spun încă o dată că dacă Elcen nu doreşte să aplice ceea ce este şi în programul de guvernare, noi avem soluţii, avem back-up, dumnealor nu au. Noi fără ei ne descurcăm, ei fără noi, intră în faliment, pleacă acasă. Se bucură acum de câteva luni de salarii mari, pe un muribund, apoi pleacă acasă".
     De asemenea, primarul Capitalei a explicat că reţeaua de termoficare are nevoie de investiţii, iar cele mai afectate sunt cartierele din Sectoarele 2 şi 6, iar peste 70 de kilometri de conductă trebuie reabilitată urgent.
     Consilierul general PNL Cătălin Deaconescu a spus că, deşi s-a promis că RADET nu va mai avea pierderi, iar în prezent nu mai plăteşte penalităţi, Regia este în continuare în pierdere. De asemenea, a explicat el, nu doar 70 de kilometri de conductă au nevoie de reabilitare, ci peste 3.000.
     Cătălin Deaconescu a afirmat: "Vă reamintesc că, anul trecut, aţi reabilitat 53 din cei 4.000 de kilometri. Peste 3.000 de kilometri pot plesni în orice moment. Ne spuneaţi în urmă cu nouă luni că aceasta este cumva soluţia magică, se confuzează datoriile şi toată lumea va fi fericită. Astăzi am văzut că schimbaţi cumva această opţiune, încă vă mai gândiţi dacă e cazul să preluăm Elcen. Nu este în interesul Bucureştiului să preluăm Elcen. Investiţiile necesare în Elcen sunt echivalente cu bugetul anual al Capitalei".
     Consilierii generali şi-au dat acordul de principiu în şedinţa din luna ianuarie pentru un set de acţiuni consecutive ce vor fi incluse de către administratorul special în planul de reorganizare al RADET, printre care transformarea regiei în societate pe acţiuni, fuziunea prin absorbţie a ELCEN şi acoperirea de către noua societate a cât mai multe dintre datoriile debitorului.
     Potrivit proiectului de hotărâre, administratorul judiciar al RADET, RomInsolv SPRL, a solicitat aprobarea de către CGMB a setului de acţiuni ce urmează să fie incluse în planul de organizare al Regiei, respectiv transformarea regiei în societate pe acţiuni sub denumirea RADET SA, fuziunea prin absorbţie a ELCEN, acoperirea de către noua societate a cât mai mult din datoriile debitorului, atribuirea directă a contractului de delegare a gestiunii serviciului de alimentare cu energie termică, distribuţie şi furnizare şi închiderea procedurii de reorganizare judiciară în maximum şase luni de la fuziune, prin încheierea de acorduri cu toţi creditorii.
     În şedinţa din 30 iunie 2017, CGMB şi-a dat acordul de principiu pentru achiziţionarea de către Primăria Capitalei a pachetului de acţiuni deţinut de Ministerul Energiei şi de Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA la producătorul şi furnizorul de energie termică Electrocentrale Bucureşti SA. Firea spunea atunci că municipalitatea ar urma să plătească aproximativ 155 de milioane de euro.
     Ministrul Energiei, Toma Petcu, anunţa încă din 30 martie anul trecut că Regia Autonomă de Distribuţie a Energiei Termice (RADET) şi Societatea Comercială Electrocentrale (ELCEN) vor fuziona, subliniind că acest lucru trebuie să se facă înainte de începerea iernii. Tot atunci, primarul Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, declara că, după ce ministerele Justiţiei şi Finanţelor Publice îşi vor da avizele, se aşteaptă o hotărâre de guvern prin care ELCEN să fie dat în administrare municipalităţii.
     Prin fuzionarea RADET cu ELCEN, prin absorbţie, datoriile reciproce se vor şterge.
     Compania ELCEN - controlată de Ministerul Energiei - produce şi distribuie energie termică şi energie electrică, fiind cel mai mare producător de energie termică din România, asigurând aproape 40% din producţia la nivelul ţării şi 90% din producţia din Bucureşti.
     Elcen a intrat în insolvenţă în 2016, decizie luată de autorităţi pentru a rezolva problema datoriilor istorice dintre companie şi RADET, dar şi pe care acestea le au către terţi.
     RADET Bucureşti se află în insolvenţă tot din 2016. Regia administrează cel mai mare sistem de termoficare din România, deţinând 43 la sută din piaţă . Furnizează energie termică pentru aproximativ 562.000 de apartamente, reprezentând 8.200 de blocuri de locuinţe şi aproximativ 300 de imobile, în care trăiesc 1,21 milioane locuitori, precum şi pentru aproximativ 5.100 de instituţii, obiective sociale şi agenţi economici.
     RADET asigură 72% din necesarul de energie termică al Capitalei. Din totalul energiei furnizate de Regie, consumul populaţiei reprezintă aproximativ 90%.
     * Alexandru Burghiu, ales administrator special al RADET
     Alexandru Burghiu, în prezent membru în Consiliul de Administraţie al Metrorex, a fost ales administrator special al RADET în şedinţa de îndată a Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti (CGMB). Grupul PNL a votat împotrivă şi a criticat propunerea făcută de PSD, spunând că nu există nimic care să îl recomande pe Burghiu pentru această funcţie. Conform CV-ului său, Alexandru Burghiu este membru în Consiliul de Administraţie al Metrorex, director general al Companiei Municipale Managementul Traficului şi membru în Consiliul de Administraţie al Companiei Municipale Parcuri şi Grădini şi a lucrat şase ani în Ministerul Afacerilor Interne - nu este precizată, însă, funcţia.
     Alexandru Burghiu a fost ales administrator special cu 30 de voturi "pentru" şi 10 voturi "împotrivă". PNL a votat împotrivă, iar USR nu a participat la şedinţă.
     Primarul Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, l-a descris pe Burghiu ca fiind "un om tânăr, energic, cu experienţă în management, care cu siguranţă va face faţă".
     Surse din piaţa de energie susţin că Burghiu ar fi finul Gabrielei Firea.
     PNL a criticat, propunerea făcută de PSD, Ciprian Ciucu explicând că CV-ul lui Burghiu nu prezintă nimic care să îl recomande pentru această funcţie.
     "Mă uit pe această foaie, acest CV. Mie mi-ar fi ruşine să vin cu această foaie în faţa bucureştenilor, cu un CV pe o singură pagină. Nu veniţi din timp cu el, ca să vedem ce o recomandă pe această personană ca administrator special. Nu l-aş angaja nici măcar şofer pe acest om", a spus Ciucu.
     La rândul său, consilierul general PMP Lucian Iliescu a spus că indiferent cine ocupă funcţia de administrator special al RADET îşi asumă o mare responsabilitate, adăugând, de asemenea, că Alexandru Burghiu este un om serios.
     Conform declaraţiei de avere din 2017 publicată pe site-ul Metrorex, Burghiu are un teren agricol în Gorj şi trei terenuri intravilane în Buzău şi Braşov. De asemenea, deţine patru spaţii comerciale în Buzău, achiziţionate în 2014, între 45 şi 243 de metri pătraţi, precum şi două apartamente în Republica Moldova. Are două maşini şi bijuterii în valoare de 300.000 de euro.
     Mai are deschise şase conturi curente şi un depozit bancar, dintre care cinci în lei şi două în euro. De asemenea, a încasat în 2016 de la Compania Naţională de Aeroporturi 51.051 de lei, este asociat la Ferma Piscicolă Colţăneni SR unde deţine 66,67 la sută din acţiuni şi aste administrator la SC Balta Lunca Mihăileşti SRL. 
 
