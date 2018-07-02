   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Politica

GABRIELA FIREA PUNE TOATE TUNURILE PE PREŞEDINTELE PSD

Liderul PSD, acuzat de vânzarea funcţiilor publice

BURSA 06.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Războiul de la vârful Partidului Social Democrat ia amploare, prin prisma acuzaţiilor aduse lui Liviu Dragnea, ieri, cu prilejul unei conferinţe de presă, de către Gabriela Firea, primarul general al Capitalei.
     Edilul municipiului Bucureşti l-a acuzat pe şeful PSD că stă în spatele întregii campanii de denigrare din ultimele zile şi că a făcut tot ce a putut ca să împiedice proiectele pe care Gabriela Firea a vrut să le realizeze în Capitală.
     Primarul General susţine că actualul conflict îşi are izvorul în evenimentele petrecute la sfârşitul anului trecut, când guvernul condus de premierul Mihai Tudose pregătea bugetul pentru 2018, buget în care se prevedea o diminuare drastică a fondurilor acordate municipiului Bucureşti. Referitor la acest subiect, Gabriela Firea a declarat: "Liviu Dragnea era de acord ca Primăriei Capitalei să i se taie 40% din buget, ceea ce ar fi fost o catastrofă pentru municipiul Bucureşti. (...) Ulterior, când a văzut că ameninţ cu demisia, că nu cedez şi nu că nu dau curs falimentării Capitalei, la întâlnirea pe care am avut-o cu prim-ministrul Mihai Tudose a venit şi Liviu Dragnea, chipurile, ca să salveze situaţia. Dar autorul moral al proiectului de tăiere bugetară a fost Liviu Dragnea.
     Eu sunt un om conciliant, dar atunci mi-am pierdut încrederea în Liviu Drag­nea, pentru că am constatat că dorea să caloteze proiectele Capitalei".
     Firea l-a acuzat pe şeful PSD că a declanşat o campanie de intoxicare a social-democraţilor şi a cetăţenilor, prin care pune în umbră proiectele municipiului Bucureşti, deoarece "Liviu Dragnea nu vrea să le vadă realizate".
     Conform primarului general, deşi are o colaborare satisfăcătoare cu premierul Viorica Dăncilă, în actualul guvern există miniştri care stau în stand-by şi aşteaptă "acceptul din partea lui Liviu Dragnea cu privire la orice proiect legat de municipiul Bucureşti". Gabriela Firea a dat şi un exemplu: centura ocolitoare a Capitalei, pe care Ministerul Transporturilor şi Guvernul nu doresc să o dea în adminis­trarea Primăriei Generale pentru a fi finalizate mai rapid lucrările de refacere şi modernizare.
     *  OUG pe amnistie şi graţiere ar compromite interesele României
     Gabriela Firea a precizat că o deranjează campania actuală de dezinformare din rândul PSD în care ea este acuzată că face jocurile statului paralel: "Acuzaţiile care mi se aduc sunt diabolice, din domeniul SF, sunt dis­perate şi mi se aduc după doi ani de luptă politică. (...) Vreau să le transmit autorilor campaniei toxice că la Revoluţie eram elevă de liceu, că nu am fost racolată de nicio structură, nici de Securitate, şi că mă luptam cu Traian Băsescu pe vremea când alţii tăiau porcii cu statul paralel".
     Ea a atacat şi subiectul ordonanţei de urgenţă pe care Liviu Dragnea şi acoliţii săi vor să o dea pentru aminis­tierea şi graţierea unor fapte penale de corupţie. Primarul Capitalei susţine că acest subiect a fost discutat de şeful PSD doar cu cei apropiaţi şi că ea nu este împotriva niciunei legi, cu condiţia ca totul să fie în deplină legalitate, pentru a nu compromite interesele României în Uniunea Europeană şi NATO, interesele Guvernului, interesele cetăţenilor şi pentru ca PSD să nu treacă ruşinos în istorie. Gabriela Firea a spus: "Nu sunt de acord cu improvizaţiile şi fanteziile juridice care sunt puse la cale. Fac apel către toţi colegii să înţeleagă că orice inadvertenţă juridică, orice situaţie neclară ne poate duce pe toţi în haos. (...) Deciziile nu trebuie luate de un grupuscul din jurul lui Liviu Dragnea".
     Ea consideră că proiectul privind amnistia şi graţierea reprezintă o poveste vândută de Liviu Dragnea multora dintre cei care sunt împotriva ei şi care sponsorizează întreaga campanie de denigrare a primarului general al Capitalei. "Mă aştept ca această campanie să nu se oprească pentru că aşa le-a cerut Liviu Dragnea", a spus primarul Capitalei.
     Gabriela Firea consideră că Liviu Dragnea ar trebui să facă un pas în spate: "Vorbesc în nume personal, prin prisma faptului că Liviu Dragnea a blocat proiectele Capitalei. Un pas în spate din partea lui ar fi benefic pentru Bucureşti, pentru cetăţeni, pentru România, pentru Guvern şi pentru PSD. Dar aceste lucruri trebuie discutate la nivel statutar şi trebuie afirmate public. Nu sunt de acord să înceapă o dizidenţă în partid, care ar măcina PSD şi l-ar împărţi în trei PSD mai mici: unii cu Firea, unii cu Dragnea şi alţii neutri, care nu ştiu ce se întâmplă".
     Primarul Capitalei consideră că nu este normal ca partidul să fie condus dictatorial şi membrii să nu poată să spună nimic. Gabriela Firea a menţionat: "Lucrurile arată bine doar pe dinafară, dar în interior nu au substanţă, nu corespund realităţii. Nu-mi plac şobolănismele şi nu vreau să mă alătur acestui stil de management politic".
     *  Carmen Dan, principalul coordonator al intervenţiei din 10 august
     Primarul Capitalei a atacat şi subiectul privind intervenţia în forţă a jandarmilor la mitingul din 10 august, din Piaţa Victoriei. Ea consideră că în interiorul PSD s-a dorit să fie scos ţap ispăşitor, pentru modul violent de acţiune al forţelor de ordine, primarul Capitalei: "În 10 august, s-a dorit la nivel politic ca întreaga responsabilitate să fie transferată pe Primarul Capitalei, care este prieten cu prefectul Speranţa Cliseru. Această acţiune a fost declanşată din interiorul partidului, pentru ca să nu poată fi acuzaţi Liviu Dragnea şi Carmen Dan. (...) Acesta este adevărul".
     Gabriela Firea a menţionat că ea şi viceprimarul Capitalei au fost audiaţi la Parchetul Militar, unde au menţionat că lucrurile nu au fost în ordine şi că i se par suspecte erorile de comunicare, de coordonare şi de acţiune a forţelor de ordine, forţe care nu sunt în sub­ordinea Primăriei Generale a Municipiului Bucureşti.
     De aceea, Gabriela Firea consideră: "Ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan ar trebui să facă un pas înapoi. Din momentul în care Carmen Dan a încercat să explice că nu a avut nicio implicare, ci toate au căzut în sarcina prefectului, ministrul de Interne a premeditat tot ce a urmat, inclusiv momentele care sunt acum anchetate de Parchetul Militar. Având în vedere că Liviu Dragnea nu îi va retrage susţinerea, eu cred că nu va fi lăsată să demisioneze, mai ales că, iniţial, Carmen Dan trebuie să fie prim-ministru".
     Primarul Capitalei a spus că nu se teme de orice măsuri va lua PSD împotriva sa şi susţine că de toată situaţia actuală este vinovat Liviu Dragnea.
     Gabriela Firea a concluzionat: "Am aflat în ultimele zile că Liviu Dragnea a vândut funcţia de preşedinte al PSD Bucureşti. Mă aştept să o scoată la vânzare şi pe aceea de Primar al Capitalei". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Liderul PSD, acuzat de vânzarea funcţiilor publice

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 06.09.2018, ora 01:01)  
 oftica e boala grea! ce nu spune firea este ca prefecta este de-a casei, basca faptul c-a fost in proces pe vanzarea a 8 nave (cu "premarele" pandele, inchis "la smecherie"!) si nici ca scandalul a pornit cand s-a aflat ca panedelica si-a bagat coada in facatura din 10 august!! ca un vechi al partidului sa fie pres la filiala bucuresti nu mi se pare o vanzare de posturi, mai ales ca flacaul este extrem de bine dotat la "bibilica si mult peste expertiza si tartacuta super democratei iepuroace acum ditai "premarele" la "Bucale"!


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Apele trec, bolovanul rămâne. Dragnea click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul a adoptat un memorandum pentru cadrul financiar 2021-2027 click să citeşti tot articolul
Şeful interimar al Inspecţiei Judiciare rămâne în funcţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Turcan: Am redepus o solicitare de audiere pentru Dăncilă click să citeşti tot articolul
Dan Vîlceanu, plângere penală pe numele lui Dragnea click să citeşti tot articolul
Noul sistem de vot va fi funcţional 15-21 octombrie click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Finanţelor a anunţat adoptarea rectificării bugetare click să citeşti tot articolul
Deputatul PSD Mihaela Huncă demisionează click să citeşti tot articolul
Ancheta privind violenţele din 10 august, respinsă click să citeşti tot articolul
Dăncilă anunţă că Guvernul va adopta rectificarea bugetară click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂTĂLIN RĂDULESCU (PSD):
"Nu o susţine nimeni în partid pe Gabriela Firea" click să citeşti tot articolul
RECTIFICAREA BUGETULUI DE STAT
Iohannis o cheamă pe Dăncilă la consultări click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea îl acuză pe Liviu Dragnea că vinde funcţii click să citeşti tot articolul
PMP:
"Cabinetul Dăncilă ar putea arunca România în haos" click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea: "O retragere a lui Dragnea ar fi benefică pentru partid" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8711
2.3708
3.0369
4.1091
0.1800
0.6219
0.2236
4.6369
5.1336
1.4115
3.5907
0.2405
0.4763
1.0730
0.0586
0.4400
0.5985
4.0046
0.2568
0.9633
0.5860
0.0558
0.3565
0.2042
2.6257
0.0393
0.1406
1.0902
0.6240
0.1220
153.8093
5.5906 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
.