CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

GABRIELA FIREA, SCRISOARE DESCHISĂ CĂTRE BUCUREŞTENI:

"Opozanţii mei din CGMB au dovedit că singura lor prioritate este să ne împiedice să ne punem în practică proiectele"

BURSA 30.03.2018

D.I.
 
Gabriela Firea (Sursa fotoŞ Twiter)
     Primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea a transmis, astăzi, o scrisoare deschisă către bucureşteni, enumerând câteva dintre proiectele pe care municipalitatea le desfăşoară de la începutul mandatului său, precizând, însă, că "lista lucrurilor bune este mult mai lungă".
     În scrisoarea postată pe Facebook, edilul acuză din nou consilierii generali din opoziţie, PNL şi USR, de "interese politicianiste şi meschine", spunând că singura lor prioritate este să o împiedice pe ea şi pe cei din PSD-ALDE să îşi pună în practică proiectele.
     În începutul scrisorii, Firea precizează: "Dragi bucureşteni, am ales această modalitate de a mă adresa dumneavoastră pentru că modul în care evoluează lucrurile în administraţia publică a Bucureştiului necesită anumite clarificări. Este timpul, cu alte cuvinte, să spunem lucrurilor pe nume".
     Primarul povesteşte cum în campania electorală nu s-a băgat în dispute şi a crezut că după câştigarea alegerilor toate partidele vor respecta votul oamenilor şi "vor face mai multă administraţie şi mai puţină politică".
     "Se pare însă că m-am înşelat. Opozanţii mei din Consiliul General, mai vechi în politică, aşa cum sunt cei de la PNL, sau mai noi, precum cei care voiau să salveze Bucureştiul şi apoi au decis că întreaga ţară trebuie salvată (urmează alegeri europarlamentare, aştept cu interes să salveze şi Europa), au dovedit cu prisosinţă că au o singură prioritate: să împiedice prin orice mijloace ca eu şi coaliţia majoritară să ne punem în practică proiectele", mai scrie Firea.
     Edilul vorbeşte în scrisoare de "situaţii de-a dreptul hilare în care reprezentanţii PNL, al căror lider al organizaţiei de Bucureşti avea ca punct central al programului electoral, pe vremea când era aproape candidat la postul de Primar general, construirea unui mare spital în Capitală, să voteze împotriva unui proiect propus de mine, care deschidea calea construirii Spitalului Metropolitan", adăugând: "De ce nu mai era bun, acum, spitalul? Simplu, pentru că nu-l mai propunea Buşoi, ci Gabriela Firea! Iar acesta este doar un exemplu".
     Firea insistă că din cauza opoziţiei reprezentată de PNL majoritatea proiectelor de investiţii din Capitală erau blocate, iar serviciile publice erau acaparate de firme private, "băieţi deştepţi de la Bucureşti", în baza unor contracte păguboase, modificate şi prelungite de-a lungul timpului, care drenau banul public în folosul unor grupuri de interese".
     "Aşa a decis PSD", scrie Firea, "să urmeze modelul unor capitale europene şi să înfiinţeze cele 22 de companii municipale, care să se ocupă de serviciile publice din Bucureşti, dar opoziţia s-a împotrivit".
     "Încă din momentul în care am anunţat această intenţie şi până la cea mai recentă şedinţă a Consiliului General, care avea pe ordinea de zi delegarea serviciilor publice către o parte din aceste companii, consilierii Opoziţiei s-au opus din răsputeri, votând împotriva tuturor Hotărârilor legate de companii şi au desfăşurat adevărate campanii de intimidare la adresa mea şi a majorităţii PSD-ALDE prin intermediul presei şi al reţelelor de socializare, o campanie bazată pe minciuni, calomnii, etichete discriminatoare, adevăruri scoase din context şi procese de intenţie", spune Gabriela Firea.
     Primarul adaugă faptul că argumentele opoziţiei, în special ale consilierilor PNL, împotriva acestor societăţi sunt false, în condiţiile în care şi primarii liberari au înfiinţat astfel de societăţi comerciale care oferă populaţiei servicii de calitate. Firea spune că principiul este corect, iar numărul de societăţi nu este relevant, mai ales pentru că Bucureştiul este mai mare decât orice alt oraş din România.
     Firea continuă şi le transmite bucureştenilor că PSD-ALDE va aplica în continuare programul propus, însă lucrurile nu pot fi făcute peste noapte: "Aşa cum am spus în repetate rânduri, nici eu şi nici colegii mei consilieri ai PSD şi ALDE nu ne vom lăsa intimidaţi şi ne vom pune, cu tenacitate, în aplicare programul prin care avem convingerea că bucureştenii vor trăi mai bine. Ştim cu toţii şi cinstit ar fi să şi recunoaştem cu toţii, că nu se pot face minuni peste noapte. Şi că toate marile proiecte au nevoie de o pregătire temeinică şi de un timp adecvat de implementare, dictat atât de nevoia unei pregătiri temeinice, cât şi de prevederile, uneori excesiv de birocratice, ale legii".
     Firea spune că în ciuda dificultăţilor, vor fi cumpărate autobuzele şi va fi, astfel, înnoit şi modernizat parcul auto al RATB. Ea aminteşte faptul că sunt în pregătire licitaţiile pentru achiziţionarea mijloacelor de transport electrice, precum şi faptul că strategia Bucureşti Smart City va fi întocmită anul acesta de către firma internaţională Deloitte.
     Primarul Capitalei a enumerat şi câteva dintre proiectele derulate sau aflate încă în derulare în Bucureşti, precum supralărgirea unor şosele, crearea unor pasaje, construirea parcării de tip park&ride în zona Pantelimon, pistele de biciclete sau delimitarea unor linii de tramvai, construirea unor locuinţe sociale, anveloparea blocurilor, consolidarea clădirilor cu risc seismic, construirea Spitalului Metropolitan şi ajutoarele financiare.
     În cele din urmă Gabriela Firea menţionează: "Lista lucrurilor bune pe care le-am făcut este mult mai lungă şi depăşeşte cu mult spaţiul unui astfel de mesaj, dar am vrut să punctez doar câteva elemente care să vă ofere o perspectivă corectă asupra activităţii mele şi a echipei pe care o conduc, în slujba cetăţenilor Bucureştiului. Şi aduc dovezi palpabile asupra faptului că Opoziţia cu care ne confruntăm în Consiliul General nu este una constructivă, ci distructivă. Şi dacă şi-ar propune să mă distrugă doar pe mine din punct de vedere politic, încă nu ar fi o problemă, dar pentru a-şi atinge obiectivele politicianiste şi meschine, sunt dispuşi să sacrifice interesele bucureştenilor. Iar cu asta, eu nu am cum să fiu de acord! Niciodată!". 
 
Politică, 20:47
Ministrul Muncii dă vina pe angajatori pentru scăderea contribuţiilor la pilonul II de pensii
     Ministrul Muncii, Lia-Olguţa Vasilescu susţine că angajatorul nu a majorat în mod corespunzător venitul brut al angajatului, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Muncii, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 20:28
Platforma civică "Împreună" acuză de plagiat partidul a cărui înfiinţare a fost anunţată de Dacian Cioloş
     Platforma "Împreună", lansată în septembrie 2017 şi din care fac parte mai multe organizaţii civice, acuză de plagiat partidul a cărui înfiinţare a fost anunţată, astăzi, de Dacian Cioloş şi vorbeşte despre "confiscarea denumirii", informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 19:56
China anunţă măsuri de control al transferurilor de tehnologie în afara ţării
     Autorităţile chineze au anunţat o nouă directivă care va face mai dificil transferul către companii străine al drepturilor de proprietate intelectuală chinezeşti, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 19:32
GABRIELA FIREA, SCRISOARE DESCHISĂ CĂTRE BUCUREŞTENI:
"Opozanţii mei din CGMB au dovedit că singura lor prioritate este să ne împiedice să ne punem în practică proiectele"
     Primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea a transmis, astăzi, o scrisoare deschisă către bucureşteni, enumerând câteva dintre proiectele pe care municipalitatea le desfăşoară de la începutul mandatului său, precizând, însă, că "lista lucrurilor bune este mult mai lungă".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 19:04
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
"Decizia de expulzare a diplomatului rus - o manifestare de solidaritate a României pentru gravele incidente din Marea Britanie"
     Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Teodor Meleşcanu, a declarat, la Timişoara, că decizia de expulzare a diplomatului rus la Bucureşti a fost o manifestare de solidaritate a României pentru "gravele incidente" din Marea Britanie, dar a refuzat să facă public numele consilierului rus, informează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
