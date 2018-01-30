   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

GAMBLING

"Cadrul nostru legal - dat ca exemplu de bune practici în statele UE"

BURSA 06.03.2018
Dan Iliovici, preşedintele ONJN
     *  Interviu cu Dan Iliovici, preşedintele ONJN
         Cadrul legal din domeniul gamblingului din ţara noastră este dat ca exemplu de bune practici la nivelul statelor UE, susţine Dan Iliovici, preşedintele Oficiului Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN). Această piaţă este una concurenţială, stabilă, unde avem reglementări clare şi proceduri transparente, a completat domnia sa, într-un interviu.

       Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi activitatea din piaţa jocurilor de noroc?
     Dan Iliovici: Cadrul legal din domeniul jocurilor de noroc din ţara noastră este dat ca exemplu de bune practici la nivelul statelor UE, aşa cum am observat la toate conferinţele şi expoziţiile internaţionale la care am participat. La fel şi modul de organizare şi funcţionare al autorităţii responsabile cu gestionarea acestui domeniu special - Oficiul Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN).
     Probabil strâns legat de cele menţionate mai sus, este şi "răspunsul" pieţei de gambling, evoluţia din ultimii ani - o dezvoltare organică, pe o piaţă concurenţială, stabilă, unde avem reglementări clare şi proceduri transparente. Sunt aspecte apreciate de orice investitor, indiferent de industrie. Este o piaţă cu operatori din ce în ce mai responsabili în ceea ce priveşte protecţia minorilor, a persoanelor cu risc în dezvoltarea unor probleme de joc. Mai sunt multe de făcut pentru a preveni şi diminua efectele negative ale practicării excesive a jocurilor de noroc, dar considerăm că suntem pe calea cea bună.
     Reporter: Câte firme de jocuri online sunt licenţiate şi câte estimaţi că vor obţine licenţă în următoarea perioadă?
     Dan Iliovici: La finele anului trecut exista un număr de 21 de operatori economici licenţiaţi pentru jocuri la distanţă. Analizând evoluţia pieţei în ultimii trei ani, apreciem că va continua dezvoltarea organică a industriei, inclusiv pe zona sectorului online, fără să putem însă estima câte companii vor aplica pentru o licenţă. Aceasta ţine şi de dezvoltarea tehnologică, de dinamica generală a domeniului gamblingului la nivel mondial.
     Reporter: Câte licenţe aţi acordat pentru societăţile de servicii conexe şi în ce constau aceste servicii?
     Dan Iliovici: Pe site-ul Oficiului avem liste cu toţi operatorii licenţiaţi clasa I, operatorii de jocuri de noroc, precum şi cu cei licenţiaţi clasa a II-a. În această categorie intră producătorii de mijloace de joc, importatorii şi distribuitorii de asemenea mijloace, procesatorii de plăţi, firmele de certificare şi verificare a mijloacelor de joc, afiliaţii. În acest moment, sunt acordate 306 de licenţe clasa a II-a.
     Situaţia este dinamică - sunt unele firme care renunţă la activitate, altele noi care obţin licenţă. În acest moment, sunt şase societăţi comerciale licenţiate ca certificatori.
     Reporter: Care este modul de impozitare a companiilor de jocuri online? Dar a celor care organizează jocuri tradiţionale? Consideraţi că mai este nevoie de reglementări pe acest segment?
     Dan Iliovici: Revin la primul răspuns - cadrul legal. Inclusiv sistemul de impozitare din domeniul gamblingului din ţara noastră este unul echilibrat, transparent, uşor de înţeles şi de aplicat. Suntem un exemplu printre ţările Europene. Şi, cum spuneam anterior, investitorii, mediul de afaceri apreciază stabilitatea şi predictibilitatea unei pieţe. Dat fiind faptul că a trecut relativ puţin timp de la intrarea în vigoare a noilor reglementări din domeniu (2015/2016), nu considerăm oportună sau necesară aducerea de noi modificări cadrului legal existent.
     Reporter: Ce lipsuri are domeniul jocurilor de noroc şi ce soluţii există, în opinia dumneavoastră, pentru rezolvarea lor?
     Dan Iliovici: Cred că putem spune că cea mai mare "nerealizare" este faptul că încă nu s-a înfiinţat fundaţia şi fondul pentru jocuri de noroc responsabile social. Am lucrat intens în ultima perioadă la acest lucru, iar întârzierea este dată, în principal, de problemele legale pe care le ridică modul de înfiinţare şi funcţionare al acestor instituţii. Suntem în curs de definitivare a cadrului normativ şi sperăm ca în cel mai scurt timp fundaţia şi fondul să fie gata.
     Reporter: Ce programe de interes public dedicate prevenirii şi combaterii dependenţei de jocuri de noroc se află în derulare? Ce face ONJN în acest sens?
     Dan Iliovici: În prezent sunt mai multe programe de tip joc responsabil derulate de câteva asociaţii ale industriei de gambling, unele având o activitate remarcabilă, cu nimic mai prejos decât proiecte similare din ţări cu tradiţie din Europa. Pe de altă parte, suntem siguri că toate aceste proiecte/programe de educare, prevenţie şi îndrumare a jucătorilor cu probleme vor dobândi o amploare mult mai mare după înfiinţarea fondului şi fundaţiei de interes public dedicate unui joc responsabil social.
     Oficiul a transmis membrilor Consiliului Consultativ de pe lângă ONJN un draft de Act constitutiv şi de Statut ale fundaţiei şi, în paralel, lucrăm la înfiinţarea instituţiei fondului. Sperăm ca în scurt timp să venim cu veşti bune şi să avem primele proiecte.
     Tot din aria preocupărilor Oficiului privind jocul responsabil este şi atenţia acordată publicităţii, a acţiunilor promoţionale, aşa cum am menţionat anterior.
     Reporter: La cât se ridică, acum, piaţa neagră din domeniu şi ce estimări aveţi pentru anii următori?
     Dan Iliovici: Piaţa neagră a cunoscut o diminuare semnificativă în urma adoptării noului cadrul legal. De la zero operatori de jocuri online licenţiaţi înainte de 2015, am ajuns la peste 20, astăzi. De asemenea, s-a diminuat foarte mult numărul aparatelor slot-machine operate la negru. Aici am beneficiat şi de o colaborare foarte bună cu operatorii care funcţionează legal şi care ne-au semnalat locaţii unde existau indicii că sunt exploatate aparate neautorizate. Pentru cei corecţi, aceasta este o formă de concurenţă neloială - ei plătesc taxe, impozite, iar cel ce operează la negru nu plăteşte nimic.
     Inclusiv jucătorii au înţeles nu numai că este ilegală participarea la jocuri pe site-urile neautorizate, dar că ei înşişi sunt protejaţi doar dacă joacă pe site-uri legale. Ce garanţie poate avea un jucător că îşi va putea recupera banii de pe un site înregistrat/licenţiat într-o ţară exotică?!
     Reporter: Ce rezultate a obţinut ONJN, anul trecut, în vederea eradicarii evaziunii fiscale?
     Dan Iliovici: Oficiul a desfăşurat anul trecut un număr de 13.093 acţiuni de control, la nivel naţional. Obiectivele noastre sunt cele din domeniul jocurilor de noroc, legalitatea activităţilor şi solicitările jucătorilor privind presupuse abuzuri ale operatorilor.
     În cursul controalelor, orice infracţiune găsită, inclusiv cele de natură fiscală, sunt sesizate parchetelor şi instituţiilor abilitate.
     Reporter: Câte amenzi au fost date şi care este valoarea totală a acestora?
     Dan Iliovici: În anul 2017, au fost aplicate 1.012 contravenţii, amenzile fiind în valoare totală de 9.576.000 lei.
     Reporter: Câte aparate de tip slot machine activează, legal, în piaţă şi câte echipamente estimaţi că funcţionează ilegal, comparativ cu începutul anului trecut?
     Dan Iliovici: În 2017 au fost emise autorizaţii de exploatare a jocurilor de noroc tip slot-machine clasa A pentru 68.025 posturi de joc, iar pentru jocurile de noroc tip slot-machine clasa B, autorizaţii de exploatare pentru 3.521 posturi de joc.
     Reporter: Ce ne puteţi spune despre reglementările din zona publicităţii în gambling şi despre modul în care este/nu este respectată legislaţia în domeniu?
     Dan Iliovici: Publicitatea în domeniul jocurilor de noroc este reglementată în legislaţia specifică, însă sunt unele aspecte importante care necesită o mai bună explicitare. Ne referim la principiile prevăzute de OUG 77/2009 cu privire la modalităţile în care se desfăşoară reclama şi publicitatea în acest domeniu şi în special la protecţia minorilor şi prevenirea accesului acestora la jocurile de noroc.
     În perioada imediat următoare, Oficiul va definitiva şi va supune dezbaterii publice un Cod etic de comunicare comercială responsabilă privind jocurile de noroc. Sunt măsuri care, odată adoptate şi puse în aplicare de către operatorii de jocuri de noroc, vor duce la o abordare mult mai responsabilă a modului în care se face publicitate în acest domeniu.
     Reporter: În 25 mai va intra în vigoare Regulamentul privind protecţia datelor personale. Sunt firmele din domeniu pregătite să facă faţă unei asemenea provocări?
     Dan Iliovici: Firmele licenţiate la ONJN sunt operatori de date cu caracter personal, deoarece sunt obligate să identifice şi să legitimeze jucătorii, pentru prevenirea accesului minorilor la jocurile de noroc. Aşadar, la intrarea în vigoare a noii legislaţii, toate entităţile înregistrate ca operator de date de caracter personal va trebui să aplice aceste măsuri.
     Reporter: Un proiect de modificare a Legii combaterii spălării banilor se află pe circuitul de aprobare. Cum caracterizaţi această iniţiativă legislativă?
     Dan Iliovici: Pe site-ul Oficiului Naţional pentru Combaterea Spălării Banilor se află în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru prevenirea şi combaterea spălării banilor şi finanţării terorismului, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative, urmând ca, în urma analizării acestuia şi a consultării organizatorilor de jocuri de noroc, Oficiul să transmită eventuale propuneri pe marginea proiectului.
     Reporter:Cum caracterizaţi piaţa pariurilor sportive?
     Dan Iliovici: După modificările legislative din perioada 2015-2016, activitatea de pariuri tradiţionale (landbase) a cunoscut o dezvoltare ascendentă. Principalul motiv a fost prevederea conform căreia aparatele de joc tip slot-machine nu mai pot fi amplasate în locaţii de genul baruri/restaurante, ci doar în spaţii dedicate jocurilor de noroc, de genul sălilor de pariuri (maxim 5 aparate) sau în săli dedicate pentru sloturi. Prin această măsură s-a avut în vedere o mai bună protecţie a minorilor, cărora nu li se mai permite accesul în niciun fel de astfel de spaţiu de joc.
     Reporter: Au circulat informaţii potrivit cărora ONJN ar urma să treacă din nou la MFP. Nu ar fi primul transfer al ONJN de la un minister la altul...
     Care este stadiul actual al acestui transfer şi de ce este nevoie ca ONJN să tot fie transferat de la un minister la altul?
     Dan Iliovici: După cum a informat şi ziarul dumneavoastră, a existat o propunere privind trecerea Oficiului la Ministerul Finanţelor Publice, dar aceasta a fost retrasă ulterior.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

