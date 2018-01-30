   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

GAMBLING / DORU GHEORGHIU, ROMANIAN BOOKMAKERS:

"Vom susţine în 2018 câteva modificări legislative foarte importante pentru industrie"

BURSA 06.03.2018
Doru Gheorghiu, Directorului Executiv al Romanian Bookmakers
     *  Codul Fiscal, reclama şi publicitatea la jocuri sau legislaţia privind combaterea spălării banilor sunt, în opinia directorului executiv al Romanian Bookmakers, Doru Gheorghiu, zonele pe care reprezentanţii industriei de profil trebuie să se concentreze în acest an
         Romanian Bookmakers - Patronatul Organizatorilor de Pariuri din România este organizaţia profesională reprezentativă pentru sectorul pariurilor în cotă fixă. Din această postură, Romanian Bookmakers se regăseşte implicată cu un rol central în cele mai ardente subiecte ale industriei de gambling autohtone.

       Reporter: Stimate domnule Gheorghiu, cum a evoluat piaţa jocurilor de noroc în ultimul an?
     Doru Gheorghiu: 2017 ne-a oferit o imagine completă asupra efectelor ultimelor modificări ale legislaţiei speciale. Astfel, piaţa de jocuri de noroc online a fost în plină dezvoltare, graţie reglementării sale la finalul lui 2015. Aceasta ar fi cea mai notabilă observaţie de făcut raportat la 2017.
     De asemenea, avem acum peisajul integral al efectelor acţiunilor de control ale ANAF asupra companiilor de pariuri efectuate pe baza acelei deja notorii interpretări greşite asupra venitului operatorului de jocuri de noroc. Multe companii de pariuri au dispărut, dar, nota bene, marile brand-uri şi operaţiuni de profil au rezistat acestui şoc şi au rămas în peisaj, cu mari pierderi însă. Ce trebuie să reţinem după cele întâmplate este ceea ce Romanian Bookmakers a tot semnalat începând cu 2015: interpretările ANAF au provocat tocmai statului un dezavantaj în termeni de colectare! Impunerile astronomice, emise pe premisele greşite privitoare la definiţia venitului operatorului de jocuri de noroc nu au generat venituri suplimentare pentru buget, ci au provocat colapsul unor companii, astfel că sumele aşa-zis colectate au rămas pe hârtie. Acum aceste sume nu vor mai putea fi recuperate niciodată şi s-au pierdut şi colectările care ar fi fost generate în cazul unei abordări să îi spunem normale.
     Reporter: Dacă tot vorbim despre autoritatea fiscală, credeţi că legislaţia fiscală din prezent este fericit formulată din perspectiva operatorului de jocuri de noroc?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Există câteva aspecte care se cer a fi analizate de către izvoarele de legislaţie şi, în principal, la nivelul Ministerului Finanţelor Publice. Astfel, este necesară în continuare definirea explicită a venitului operatorului de jocuri de noroc ca Gross Gamming Revenue (GGR), respectiv, pe scurt, încasări minus premii plătite. Asta, pentru a nu mai avea situaţii confuzive cum a fost cea din cadrul controalelor ANAF la operatorii de pariuri. Chiar pariurile au fost excluse din enunţul Articolului 18 al Codului Fiscal. A defini explicit venitul operatorului de jocuri de noroc reprezintă, şi pe mai departe, o preocupare a noastră.
     Apoi, tot în acest Articol 18 se regăsesc în continuare cazinourile. Statul trebuie să înţeleagă că, eliminând şi cazinourile din acest articol, îi câştigă drept rezidenţi fiscali pe operatorii de cazinou online, care acum preferă să aibă această rezidenţă în Malta, Gibraltar sau alte state tocmai din cauza acestui articol de Cod Fiscal.
     În fine, trebuie modificat, în opinia noastră, şi Articolul 132 privind obligaţiile declarative, în sensul exceptării jocurilor de noroc de la aceste obligaţii. Această activitate presupune un număr foarte mare de tranzacţii de o valoare relativ mică. Astfel, aceste obligaţii declarative, respectiv a prelua, a stoca şi a comunica ANAF datele fiecărui venit înregistrat de clienţi reprezintă un efort operaţional dificil de întreprins. Mai important, acest efort este inutil pentru ambele părţi, respectiv atât pentru operator, cât şi pentru autoritatea fiscală, din moment ce impozitul pe veniturile din jocuri de noroc se reţine la sursă şi este impozit final.
     Romanian Bookmakers şi alte organizaţii profesionale din domeniu au propus şi susţin câteva amendamente privind cele de mai sus. Sperăm să putem oferi în curând veşti bune industriei pe aceste aspecte.
     Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi acest sector? Ce lipsuri are domeniul de gambling şi ce soluţii există, în opinia dumneavoastră, pentru rezolvarea lor?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Avem nevoie de reglementări mai restrictive în zona promovării şi marketing-ului. Astfel, consider în continuare, după cum aceasta este poziţia Romanian Bookmakers de ceva timp, că vizibilitatea domeniului este prea agresivă în prezent, ceea ce se repercutează în mod direct asupra sustenabilităţii acestei activităţi.
     Măsura responsabilităţii sociale o dă nu doar a afirma permanent că ţi-o doreşti şi o susţii, ci şi s-o probezi concret. Cum vorbim despre o activitate adresată exclusiv adulţilor şi cum ne dorim cu toţii o diminuare a impactului privind adicţia de jocuri de noroc, o măsură concretă ar fi restrângerea metodelor şi a canalelor de promovare a jocurilor de noroc. ONJN a emis recent Codul Etic de Comunicare Responsabilă în Domeniul Jocurilor de Noroc. Un set de reguli coerent, dat fiind că este vorba de autoreglementare. Sunt sceptic privind adoptarea sa benevolă de către companii. Avem nevoie de emitere sau modificare de legislaţie pe acest aspect. Cred că aceasta este zona în care putem vorbi de lipsuri ce trebuie remediate cât mai curând.
     Reporter: Cum ne situăm faţă de celelalte ţări europene, în acest domeniu?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Ca piaţă, ne situăm pe un nivel mediu, dacă ne raportăm la ţările care deţin o legislaţie specială privind jocurile de noroc şi nu au prevederi radicale în sens restrictiv, respectiv cu interdicţii totale sau parţiale privind acest domeniu.
     Beneficiem de un cadru legislativ special foarte coerent şi consider că aceasta este raportarea corectă în legătură cu domeniul acesta, respectiv să îl legiferezi corect, să îl taxezi eficient şi să îl controlezi, de asemenea, tot eficient. Din perspectiva statului şi a societăţii, orice extremă faţă de această linie de mijloc te va confrunta cu grave efecte negative. A-l interzice sau restricţiona ţi-ar genera criminalitate şi o piaţă neagră, iar a-l liberaliza excesiv l-ar scoate din zona de activitate de divertisment şi ar exacerba fenomenul adictiv. Prin urmare, România se situează bine pe piaţa de gambling.
     Reporter: Ce perspective are această piaţă, la noi?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Faţă de nivelul actual al pieţei nu se vor schimba foarte multe dacă vom păstra actualul cadrul legislativ, cu ceva ajustări necesare.
     Dacă piaţa de jocuri tradiţionale este deja saturată şi înregistrează o creştere lentă, dar nesemnificativă în ultimii ani, este de aşteptat ca şi piaţa de online să atingă un nivel de, să-i spunem, "anduranţă". După mine, acest lucru se va întâmpla la finalul lui 2019, până când vor mai apărea actori noi în online, iar companiile de jocuri tradiţionale vor încheia pe deplin efortul construcţiei de platforme în mediul virtual. De acolo mai departe este de aşteptat să nu se mai producă mari evoluţii. Dar, repet, cu condiţia păstrării unui cadrul legislativ predictibil.
     Reporter: Au avut loc exituri, insolvenţe, falimente sau noi investiţii în domeniu?
     Doru Gheorghiu: În domeniul pariurilor tradiţionale nu ar fi nimic notabil de semnalat pentru 2017, în afara efectelor deja pe larg denunţate cu fiecare ocazie de către Romanian Bookmakers ale controalelor ANAF.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări are Romanian Bookmakers pentru perioada care urmează, atât din punct de vedere legislativ, cât şi al eradicării evaziunii fiscale, al investiţiilor noi din piaţă şi al numărului de jucători?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Cred că am răspuns mai devreme: piaţa este saturată, deci volumul afacerilor sau numărul de clienţi nu cred că vor evolua în sens pozitiv sau negativ în mod semnificativ în acest an, mişcările care pot apărea putând fi mai curând de genul fuzionării sau achiziţiei unor organizatori. Privind evaziunea fiscală, ea este eficient combătută prin efectele actualei legislaţii. Chiar mai mult, combaterea evaziunii se va obţine prin adoptarea de către ONJN a setului de condiţii tehnice privind interconectarea slot-machines. Sperăm să se producă în curând şi acest demers.
     Reporter: La cât se ridică, acum, piaţa neagră şi ce estimări aveţi pentru anii următori, în segmentul pariurilor?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Conceptul de piaţă neagră este, actualmente, o fantezie, dacă vorbim de pariuri sportive. Centralizarea informatică a operaţiunilor de pariuri la nivelul ONJN asigură pentru autoritatea de stat pe domeniu posibilitatea de a verifica în timp real orice tranzacţie făcută în orice agenţie, astfel că, pentru pariurile tradiţionale este greu spre imposibil să poţi orchestra o operaţiune subterană, în prezent, în România.
     Reporter: La ce valoare se ridică piaţa pariurilor?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Dacă vorbim doar de pariurile tradiţionale, cifra valorii de piaţă, privită ca GGR, se situează undeva în jurul a 150 milioane de euro. Piaţa de paruri online este încă o necunoscută ca valoare de piaţă. Pe acest început de an documentăm un studiu de impact economic al industriei de jocuri de noroc, alături de alte organizaţii profesionale din domeniu. Vom avea rezultate cu o mai mare acurateţe despre dimensiunile pieţei în primul semestru al acestui an.
     Reporter: În mai va intra în vigoare Regulamentul privind protecţia datelor personale. Cum va afecta acesta firmele din domeniu? Consideraţi că este oportună aplicarea lui în gambling? Sunt firmele din domeniu pregătite să facă faţă unei asemenea provocări? Cum caracterizaţi GDPR?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Va genera multe migrene managerilor sau administratorilor de afaceri, pentru că reglementările aduse de GDPR sunt foarte drastice, după cum foarte severe sunt şi consecinţele neconformării. Foarte puţine companii din domeniu se pot lăuda în acest moment că sunt în regulă din punctul de vedere al acestui regulament impus la nivelul Uniunii Europene sau măcar aproape de aceste standarde. Va presupune un efort operaţional de efectuat contra-cronometru şi susţinut de investiţii în logistică specifică şi resursă umană.
     Reporter: Ce programe de interes public dedicate prevenirii şi combaterii dependenţei de jocuri de noroc se află în derulare? Ce face entitatea pe care o reprezentaţi în acest sens?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Este deja recunoscut în spaţiu public că Asociaţia Joc Responsabil şi programul cu acelaşi nume reprezintă cel mai consistent demers pe această zonă. Venim în 2018 cu câteva proiecte deosebit de interesante sub emblema "Joc Responsabil", cum este, de pildă, campania "Antrenat de Majorat", adresată tinerilor care se apropie de vârsta de la care vor avea acces la modalităţile de divertisment adresate adulţilor.
     Apoi, intenţionăm să extindem instrumentele de asistenţă oferite jucătorilor cu probleme. Mă refer la o extindere a numărului de cabinete, a numărului de şedinţe sau dezvoltarea de instrumente cu care să ne adresăm adicţiei dobândite prin accesarea jocurilor de noroc online. Studiem, alături de organizaţiile profesionale partenere, toate aceste direcţii de evoluţie a programului.
     Reporter: Un proiect de modificare a Legii combaterii spălării banilor se află pe circuitul de aprobare. Cum caracterizaţi acest proiect şi cum va influenţa el piaţa de gambling?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Este unul dintre subiectele de actualitate pentru domeniul jocurilor de noroc şi nu numai, din cauza faptului că obligaţiile de raportare care se doresc a fi impuse operatorilor de jocuri de noroc devin mult mai severe. Romanian Bookmakers a semnalat conducerii Oficiului Naţional de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor că transpunerea Directivei UE 849/ 2015 în legislaţia naţională trebuie întreprinsă printr-o abordare bazată pe risc. Chiar Directiva încurajează asta. Astfel, trebuie ca fiecare domeniu să fie evaluat prin prisma riscului de spălare de bani şi adus sub noile norme doar dacă se impune în mod real. Există mari diferenţe privind acest grad de risc între diversele tipuri de jocuri. Astfel, în opinia noastră, argumentată deja către ONPCSB, pariurile, fie ele online sau tradiţionale, prezintă cel mai scăzut risc, astfel că ar fi just să facă subiectul exceptării totale sau parţiale de sub prevederile noii legislaţii. Din păcate însă, intenţia ONPCSB este aceea de a prelua în legislaţia naţională Directiva 849/2015 integral în forma emisă şi abia apoi să dea curs, eventual, unor iniţiative de modificare bazate pe evaluări de risc. Cu alte cuvinte, strângem cât putem şurubul, ca apoi, poate să îl slăbim din nou, în loc să îl strângem de la început exact cât trebuie! Vom mai avea însă consultări cu ONPCSB şi sper să găsim împreună abordarea potrivită în timpul scurt rămas până la transpunerea efectivă a Directivei 949.
     Reporter: Care este profilul jucătorului român, comparativ cu cel european?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Din perspectiva pariurilor, alegerile românilor sunt oglinda preferinţelor în materie de sporturi. Astfel, fotbalul este, evident, cel mai "gustat". Apoi, românii joacă mult tenis, iar şi mai jos pe listă regăsim handbalul, baschetul şi alte sporturi.
     Reporter: Pe ce pariază oamenii, care este suma medie pariată şi care sunt câştigurile medii?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Media mizei per bilet ar fi mai mică de 2 euro. În ce priveşte premiile plătite, la pariuri câştigurile sunt frecvente şi mici. 99 % din biletele declarate câştigătoare presupun premii situate sub 1000 lei.
     Reporter: Care este viitorul în acest domeniu?
     Doru Gheorghiu: Dacă legislaţia rămâne una predictibilă şi asigură echilibrul din prezent, piaţa va rămâne la aceiaşi parametri după ce zona de online va atinge saturaţia care se manifestă acum în sectoarele de jocuri de noroc tradiţionale. Astfel, nu trebuie să ne aşteptăm la dezvoltări semnificative în următorii ani. Repet, însă, nevoia ca actele normative incidente domeniului să nu mai sufere modificări drastice, ci doar normale ajustări.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

