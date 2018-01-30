   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

GAMBLING / ÎN ULTIMII ŞAPTE ANI

Numărul participanţilor la turneele noastre de poker a crescut de peste 20 de ori

BURSA 06.03.2018
Sorin Constantinescu, CEO PokerFest
     *  Interviu cu Sorin Constantinescu, CEO PokerFest
         Numărul participanţilor la turneele de poker organizate în ţara noastră a crescut de peste 20 de ori, de la 50 de clienţi în 2010, când au început să fie organizate, până la 1.200 de jucători, în decembrie anul trecut, ne-a spus Sorin Constantinescu, CEO PokerFest. "Avem turişti străini care nu ar veni în România dacă nu ar participa la turneele de poker", ne-a spus domnia sa, într-un interviu, explicându-ne, cu plăcere, despre modul în care se desfăşoară festivalurile de poker de la noi, pe care le consideră un hobby.

       Reporter: Care este istoria turneelor de poker din ţara noastră?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Turnee de poker serioase se fac de prin anul 2010, pentru că până atunci nu era bază legală pentru organizarea acestor tipuri de evenimente, deşi omul joacă poker de sute de ani. Deci, turnee mari, cu zeci şi cu sute de participanţi, se organizează din 2010, după ce a intrat în vigoare un ordin care spunea că dacă ai cazinou poţi organiza turnee de poker. Deci condiţia era să ai cazinou, nu erau legalizate cluburile sau festivalurile de poker, care au fost reglementate în 2015. Din 2010 până în 2015, am organizat turnee de poker în cazinou. La început a fost o joacă. În 2010, am organizat un turneu de poker foarte mare - World Poker Tour (Campionatul Mondial de Poker), la Novotel. După ce s-a închis cazinoul de la Novotel din cauza crizei, am început să mergem prin ţară, ca un fel de caravană. Primul turneu în afara Capitalei a fost la Timişoara, în 2011. Îmi aduc aminte că am avut 50 de clienţi la tot turneul, iar acum am ajuns ca, la un turneu, să am 70 de crupieri.
     Reporter: Câţi clienţi înseamnă 70 de crupieri?
     Sorin Constantinescu: La fiecare masă este câte un crupier care împarte cărţile. Deci, dacă am 70 de crupieri, am 70 de mese. Înainte, aveam 5 mese de joc a câte zece oameni, acum am 70 de mese. Dar clienţii se rulează între ei, pentru că sunt mai multe turnee zilnice, în cadrul unui festival. De exemplu, în decembrie, am avut 1.200 de jucători din 35 de ţări - oameni care nu ar fi venit cu altă ocazie în România dacă nu era vorba de un turneu de poker.
     Am avut clienţi din Noua Zeelandă, din Australia, din Canada. Şi acum, zilele trecute, am avut la masă un jucător care a obţinut locul întâi, în 2014, la World Series of Poker, de la Las Vegas, care este cel mai mare turneu de poker din lume. Au fost peste 6.000 de participanţi, taxa de intrare a fost 10.000 de dolari, iar acest băiat, care are 27 de ani, a câştigat 10 milioane de dolari.
     Reporter: Cum decurge un festival de poker?
     Sorin Constantinescu: În cadrul unui festival au loc mai multe turnee de poker, cu taxe de participare de la 100 de euro până la peste 2.000 de euro, şi fiecare joacă ce doreşte. În cursul unei zile, în cele 12 ore - de la ora 14.00 la ora 2.00 - sunt mai multe turnee, în paralel, iar jucătorii aleg unde să joace. De obicei, un festival durează între 7 şi 10 zile. În decembrie, din cele 420 de camere ale hotelului Marriott, 350 au fost ocupate de organizatorii festivalului de poker.
     Aici trebuie să subliniem că aceste turnee de poker contribuie foarte mult la turismul nostru, pentru că turiştii stau în hotel câte o săptămână, consumă, merg în centrul vechi, adică pe lângă banii pe care îi au pregătiţi pentru taxa de participare, jucătorii de poker bagă foarte mulţi bani în turism. Aceşti oameni au bani şi cheltuiesc, sunt jucători de poker şi din asta trăiesc. Câştigă destul de bine şi se plimbă dintr-o ţară în alta.
     Reporter: Care este bugetul mediu pe care îl alocă un turist de poker pentru un astfel de turneu?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Câteva mii de euro. Un turist străin care vine la un turneu de poker trebuie să aibă minim 5.000 de euro în buzunar ca să plătească hotelul, biletul de avion, taxa de participare la turneu, masa, să viziteze diverse obiective turistice, să meargă în cluburi de noapte etc. Vorbim de o medie.
     Reporter: Sunt mulţi organizatori de turnee de poker în ţară?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Sunt cluburi de poker în toată ţara, dar acolo se fac turnee la nivel mult mai mic, cu taxe mai mici şi de obicei sunt clienţi locali. Ca să organizezi un festival important trebuie să ai conexiuni în afară, să te asociezi cu o firmă destul de mare, care activează şi pe online şi poate să organizeze etapele de calificare pe internet. Eu, fiind în această industrie de 28 de ani, cunoşteam mulţi manageri de astfel de firme şi am putut să îi aduc în România şi să îi conving că piaţa noastră este în dezvoltare şi că merită să vină să încerce să organizeze un turneu de poker mare aici.
     Reporter: În ce ţări aţi organizat turnee de poker?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Eu, cu PokerFest, care este deja un brand, am făcut turnee în Bulgaria, în Ungaria, în Macedonia, în Muntenegru. Avem peste 80 de turnee în cinci ţări, în cei şapte ani de activitate.
     Reporter: Care dintre ţări vi se pare a fi mai atractivă pentru acest gen de entertainment?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Sunt pieţele unde se organizează turnee foarte mari - Barcelona, Praga, Malta - care sunt foarte cunoscute şi unde jucătorii merg permanent, iar acum au apărut alte puncte pe hartă, cum ar fi Bucureşti, Sofia, Viena, dar turneele foarte mari în Europa se fac la Praga, la Barcelona, Berlin, pentru că acolo sunt legislaţii mult mai stabile şi sunt puse la punct cu mulţi ani în urmă. Statele ca România sunt legalizate de puţin timp şi abia acum au început să crească.
     Reporter: Ce perspective credeţi că are ţara noastră în acest domeniu?
     Sorin Constantinescu: După cum am început şi anul trecut şi anul acesta, mergem pe trei festivaluri mari de poker, cu peste o mie de participanţi, anual, pe festivalurile de sezon - vara la mare, iarna la schi - şi pe câteva festivaluri în oraşele mari din România - Iaşi, Timişoara, Cluj, Constanţa...
     Reporter: Care este următorul festival pe care urmează să-l organizaţi?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Unul foarte mare, în luna august, cu peste 1.000 de participanţi, din cel puţin 25-30 de ţări. Acesta va fi tot în Bucureşti, la Marriott, şi vom mai avea unul în iunie, pe litoralul românesc, unde vom aduce turişti din Israel, Bulgaria etc.
     Reporter: De cât timp aveţi nevoie să organizaţi un festival de poker?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Un festival mare nu poţi să-l organizezi într-un timp mai scurt de 3-4 luni, astfel încât atunci când terminăm cu organizarea unui festival, începem să lucrăm la următorul. Pentru un festival mai mic avem nevoie de circa o lună şi jumătate.
     Reporter: Cât investiţi într-un astfel de festival?
     Sorin Constantinescu: La un festival mare, având în vedere că plătim camerele jucătorilor calificaţi - 1.200 de euro pe sejur - cheltuim peste 100.000 de euro doar pe camere, plus cazarea crupierilor din provincie, plus chiria pentru sălile de conferinţe, ajungem la un buget de circa 150.000-200.000 de euro. Jucătorii necalificaţi îşi plătesc singuri cazarea.
     Reporter: Şi care sunt jucătorii calificaţi?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Clienţii întâi joacă pe online, de 10-20 de euro, iar câştigătorul beneficiază de un pachet în România în care intră taxa de participare de 550 sau 1.000 de euro, cazarea la Marriott, biletul de avion - un pachet de circa 3.000-4.000 de euro.
     Reporter: În final aveţi şi profit?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Sunt companii care organizează turnee, cum e PokerStars, şi care au şi partea de online şi de live, iar acolo este foarte profitabil, pentru că aceste turnee live reprezintă un marketing pentru online. Pentru mine, este mai mult un hobby, nu este afacerea mea principală. Am avut şi situaţii în care am cheltuit mai mult decât am încasat, pentru că organizatorul ia 10% din taxa de participare, iar restul banilor se duc în premii pentru jucători. Aşadar, am avut şi situaţii în care am ieşit pe minus, şi situaţii în care am ieşit pe plus, dar, trăgând linie şi adunând, ieşim undeva la zero.
     Reporter: Ce premii se câştigă la un festival de poker?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Organizatorul, ca să atragă jucătorii, garantează că, oricâţi jucători s-ar aduna la festivalul respectiv, oferă un minim din premii. Am avut anul trecut, în decembrie, un festival de 550 de euro taxa de participare, cu premii garantate. Eu am garantat premii de 500.000 de euro. Chiar dacă se adunau 100 de jucători care plăteau 500 de euro, eu tot 500.000 de euro plăteam, dar nu a fost cazul, pentru că banii din participare au fost mai mulţi decât valoarea premiilor garantate. Dar în momentul în care garantezi un turneu îţi asumi riscul că, în cazul în care nu se strâng banii, trebuie să îi pui din buzunar. Ai promis jucătorilor un anumit nivel de premii, trebuie să plăteşti premiul respectiv.
     Premiile sunt distribuite în felul următor - dacă e 550 de euro taxa de participare, atunci 50 de euro rămân organizatorului, iar 500 de euro se adună în premii. Dacă ai 1.000 de jucători, înmulţit cu 500 de euro, înseamnă că sunt premii totale în valoare de 500.000 de euro. Locul întâi ia circa 20%, adică peste 100.000 de euro, locul 2 - 15%, locul 3 - 12% , locul 3 - 7% şi aşa mai departe, până la ultimii, care iau dublul taxei de participare.
     Dacă este un turneu de 500 de jucători, atunci se premiază primii 50 de participanţi. În general, cu cât sunt mai mulţi participanţi la un turneu, cu atât numărul participanţilor premiaţi creşte. De exemplu, unde sunt mii de participanţi, acolo se premiază 15%-20%-25% dintre ei.
     Reporter: Ce taxe se plătesc în acest segment şi cum stăm cu legislaţia din domeniu?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Jucătorii sunt obligaţi să meargă la Administraţia Financiară să îşi declare sumele câştigate din turneele de poker. Avem aceleaşi probleme ca cei din online, fapt pentru care am făcut o serie de demersuri la ONJN şi la Parlament şi sperăm că se va schimba ceva, astfel încât să fie reţinere la sursă, să nu mai punem oamenii pe drumuri. De exemplu, la un turneu de 100 de euro, taxa pe care o datorează jucătorul statului este de 1%, adică un euro, pentru care, ca să îl plătească, omul trebuie să îşi facă declaraţie de venit şi să stea la coadă la circa financiară, pentru că dacă nu plăteşte un euro îi blochează contul. Corect ar fi ca noi, ca organizatori, să luăm de la jucători şi să plătim mai departe statului.
     Acum, jucătorul rezident în România plăteşte 1% pentru premii de până în 15.000 euro, 15% pentru cele cuprinse între 15.000 şi 100.000 de euro şi 25% pentru premiile mai mari de 100.000 de euro. Jucătorii nerezidenţi plătesc 1% indiferent de suma pe care o câştigă.
     Organizatorul plăteşte taxa de licenţă, o garanţie care se lasă la ONJN pe perioada licenţei, care este de zece ani, şi impozitul pe profit, de 16%.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     *  Martin Jacobson - campionul mondial din 2014 - la turneul de la Marriott
     Festivalul găzduit zilele trecute de JW Marriott Grand Hotel a reuşit să aducă în capitală jucători de top încă din prima zi, potrivit informaţiilor postate pe site-ul PokerFest. Acestea arată că turneul care a deschis festivalul a avut 159 de jucători, în prima zi: "Încântătoarea Sofia Lovgren este deja în România şi nu avea cum să treacă neremarcată atunci când a intrat în Grand Ballroom, salonul care găzduieşte turneele. (...) Un alt ambasador 888 aflat la Bucureşti este Martin Jacobson, nimeni altul decât campionul Main Eventului WSOP 2014! Şi el a jucat în Opening Event, dar nu a avut noroc şi a fost eliminat. Miercuri (nr. 28 februarie) a fost zi de poker şi în rândul actorilor, pentru că la mese au intrat Dan Chişu, Mihai Bobonete şi Bogdan Mălăele, personalităţi cunoscute ale teatrului sau cinematografiei româneşti".

 

