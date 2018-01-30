   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

GAMBLING

"Ne aşteptăm ca valoarea pieţei de gambling să depăşească 1,2 miliarde euro, în 2017"

06.03.2018
Dan Ghiţă, preşedintele ROMBET
     *  Interviu cu Dan Ghiţă, preşedintele ROMBET
     *  "2017 a adus prima investiţie a unui grup românesc în afara ţării - Superbet, membru Rombet, şi-a deschis activitate de pariuri în Polonia"
     *  "Nu mai putem spune că există lipsuri, însă putem spune că domeniul gamblingului este perfectibil"
         Despre domeniul de gambling nu se mai poate spune că are lipsuri, dar se poate spune că este perfectibil, susţine Dan Ghiţă, preşedintele Rombet. Domnia sa ne-a spus că se aşteaptă ca valoarea pieţei jocurilor de noroc să depăşească 1,2 miliarde euro, anul trecut. "2017 a adus prima investiţie a unui grup românesc în afara ţării - Superbet, membru Rombet, şi-a deschis activitate de pariuri în Polonia", a evidenţiat Dan Ghiţă, într-un interviu.

       Reporter: Vă rugăm să ne faceţi o radiografie a pieţei jocurilor de noroc.
     Dan Ghiţă: Anul 2017 a continuat trendul ascendent al pieţei jocurilor de noroc în ansamblul său, deşi există şi sectoare care rămân mai puţin competitive, în comparaţie cu altele. Ca o tendinţă a pieţei land-based, observăm o uşoară diminuare a numărului de operatori pe toate sectoarele, dar o creştere a veniturilor globale înregistrate de aceştia. Astfel, în prezent, există 24 de operatori de pariuri, 280 de operatori de slot, 5 operatori de casino, 7 operatori de bingo sală şi 9 operatori de cluburi de poker. În mediul online, tendinţa de creştere este atât la nivel de cifră de afaceri, unde creşterea este mult mai puternică decât în offline, cât şi la nivelul numărului de operatori, aceştia ajungând, în momentul de faţă, la 21.
     Sectorul de gambling este o componentă importantă a economiei ţării noastre, care depăşeşte procentul de 0,7% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB), la nivelul anului 2017. Acest lucru este relevat şi de implicarea autorităţilor în reglementarea şi monitorizarea activităţilor din domeniu, printr-un organism de bază, subordonat direct Secretariatului General al Guvernului. Nu mai putem spune că există lipsuri, însă putem spune că este perfectibil. Noi trebuie să urmărim ce fac ţări în care reglementările specifice domeniului sunt mai vechi, precum Marea Britanie sau ţările nordice. Să luăm exemple de bune practici de acolo şi să le adaptăm la specificul nostru local.
     Reporter: Cum ne situăm faţă de celelalte ţări europene, în acest domeniu?
     Dan Ghiţă: Din punct de vedere al reglementărilor în domeniu, suntem mai bine organizaţi decât mare parte din ţările din Europa centrală - Germania, Austria, Polonia, Cehia, Ungaria. Din punct de vedere al indicatorilor economici suntem încă în spate, iar asta se datorează puterii de cumpărare mai reduse a românilor, comparativ cu ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Vest.
     Reporter: În acest context, perspectivele pieţei noastre de gambling sunt favorabile?
     Dan Ghiţă: Perspectivele pieţei, aşa cum se vede din curba ascendentă a ultimilor ani, sunt unele foarte favorabile, mai ales pentru piaţa de jocuri de noroc online. Observăm o creştere cel puţin dublă a acestui sector, comparativ cu cea tradiţională. Noile tehnologii se reflectă cel mai rapid în online, iar jucătorii, pe măsura maturizării pieţei, devin din ce în ce mai pretenţioşi. În mediul online, totul se adaptează mult mai uşor la trenduri şi la cerinţe, aşa că aici este locul de creştere cel mai mare.
     Reporter: Ce mişcări de genul exiturilor, insolvenţelor, falimentelor au avut loc în acest domeniu şi ce investiţii noi au apărut în piaţa de profil?
     Dan Ghiţă: Ca în orice activitate economică, şi industria jocurilor de noroc este un organism viu, se nasc noi companii, dar şi dispar din piaţă cele necompetitive. Nu există falimente răsunătoare precum în alte domenii, dar există operatori care, din lipsă de investiţii şi de strategie, nu au reuşit să continue. Investiţiile noi vin tot din sfera online-ului, unde companii din Germania, Grecia, Marea Britanie au investit în România şi au, acum, o parte din echipele lor. Nu doar operatorii au interes şi investesc, există o suită importantă de prestatori de servicii pentru industrie care au activitate la noi în ţară. Un lucru important de menţionat aici este faptul că anul 2017 a adus prima investiţie a unui grup românesc în afara ţării - este vorba de grupul Superbet - care şi-a deschis activitate de pariuri în Polonia. Acesta este un mesaj foarte bun al faptului că în ţara noastră se pot construi companii puternice care să se extindă în afara graniţelor.
     Cele mai multe oportunităţi de investiţie apar de la operatorii online.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări are asociaţia pentru perioada care urmează?
     Dan Ghiţă: Din punct de vedere legislativ, lucrurile au o ordine acum, nu ne aşteptăm la schimbări. Este posibil să apară în sfera legislaţiei terţiare o serie de ordine de preşedinte ONJN care să aducă clarificări suplimentare în domeniul publicităţii, al jocului responsabil şi al raportărilor. În ceea ce priveşte eradicarea evaziunii fiscale, domeniul jocurilor de noroc este unul monitorizat foarte atent de către ANAF şi de către ONJN, pe latura lor de atribuţii. Organizatorii de jocuri de noroc sunt scutiţi de plata TVA fără drept de deducere, deci nu putem vorbi de evaziune la TVA, iar toţi organizatorii sunt conectaţi cu un terminal aflat la dispoziţia ONJN, care urmăreşte în timp real, secundă cu secundă, veniturile pe care organizatorii le înregistrează, deci nu este loc de "ajustări" ulterioare, aşa că şi în ceea ce priveşte impozitul pe profit controlul este foarte mare. Este unul din cele mai sigure domenii din punct de vedere al combaterii evaziunii fiscale.
     Reporter: Ce pondere are piaţa neagră din domeniul jocurilor de noroc?
     Dan Ghiţă: Când vorbim de piaţa neagră în domeniul jocurilor de noroc, ne referim cu precădere la aparatele slot machine care funcţionează în baruri, de regulă în mediul rural, fără a deţine licenţă şi autorizaţie. Deşi nu se poate afirma că au dispărut, ele sunt cu siguranţă mai puţine de la un an la altul, iar acest lucru are două cauze. Mai întâi sunt controalele inspectorilor ONJN în teren şi, în al doilea rând, operatorii înşişi care lucrează legal şi care fac front comun pentru demascarea celor care încalcă legea, pentru că, altfel, nu vom putea fi competitivi când plătim 3.000 de euro într-un an doar ca să licenţiem şi să autorizăm un aparat, iar competiţia preferă să nu plătească nimic şi să îşi asume operarea ilegală. Este imposibil de crezut că piaţa neagră va dispărea complet vreodată, dar este clar că, de la an la an, aceasta va fi tot mai mică, după cum se vede şi în online - acum există o listă neagră de 1.034 website-uri de jocuri de noroc blocate pe teritoriul României, iar lupta împotriva celor fără licenţă continuă.
     Reporter: Câte aparate de tip slot machine activează, legal, în piaţă şi câte echipamente estimaţi că funcţionează ilegal, comparativ cu începutul anului trecut?
     Dan Ghiţă: Estimăm că, la momentul acesta, există în piaţă 65.000 de posturi de joc. Ne ferim să speculăm legat de piaţa neagră.
     Reporter: La ce valoare se ridică piaţa jocurilor de noroc?
     Dan Ghiţă: Încă se aşteaptă cifrele pentru 2017, dar estimările sunt ca piaţa să depăşească 1,2 miliarde euro.
     Reporter: Aţi amintit despre faptul că urmează să fie reglementat domeniul publicităţii. În ce măsură este respectată actuala legislaţie din domeniu şi ce aşteptaţi de la noile reglementări?
     Dan Ghiţă: Deocamdată, observăm alte instituţii ale statului, precum CNA, care iau măsuri pentru prevenţia jocului patologic şi a jocului în rândul minorilor, aşa că au împins după ora 23:00 orice reclamă la jocuri de noroc. Legislaţia este respectată foarte bine în momentul de faţă, ba, mai mult, există operatori care afişează pe faţade semne mari de interzicere a accesului minorilor. Există, acum, o practică în domeniu, deşi nereglementată prin lege, care vine tot în direcţia limitării publicităţii agresive şi a încurajării jocului responsabil. Operatorii nu mai afişează jackpoturi şi alte premii de ordinul zecilor şi sutelor de mii vizibil pe faţade sau pe mesh-uri, bannere.
     Reporter: În 25 mai, va intra în vigoare Regulamentul privind protecţia datelor personale. Consideraţi că este oportună aplicarea lui în gambling? Sunt firmele din domeniu pregătite să facă faţă unei asemenea provocări?
     Dan Ghiţă: Gamblingul se va conforma reglementărilor la fel ca orice altă industrie. Nu există dificultăţi suplimentare în punerea în aplicare a Regulamentului, faţă de alte domenii, şi faptul că am ajuns în această etapă este încă un semn de maturizare şi de aliniere la standardele europene. Protecţia datelor personale este esenţială şi este una din provocările vremurilor în care trăim, într-o societate din ce în ce mai digitalizată, unde pericolul ca datele utilizatorilor să fie manipulate şi chiar folosite împotriva intereselor lor trebuie contracarat de măsuri mai dure de securitate.
     Reporter: Industria mai aşteaptă şi proiectul de modificare a Legii combaterii spălării banilor ...
     Dan Ghiţă: Acest proiect este deja în discuţie de ceva vreme, iar reprezentanţii Oficiului Naţional de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor au dat asigurări la mai multe evenimente la care au participat împreună cu industria de jocuri de noroc că vor exista consultări permanente în vederea adaptării celei de-a patra Directive Europene împotriva spălării banilor. Directiva este intrată în vigoare de o jumătate de an deja, iar în industria noastră nu avem încă nicio noutate.
     Reporter: Ce ne puteţi spune despre implementarea sistemelor informatice de monitorizare a activitătii jocurilor de noroc tradiţionale şi la distanţă?
     Dan Ghiţă: Sistemele de monitorizare aduc în mod sigur un plus de siguranţă, atât pentru verificator, cât şi pentru operator, pentru că ele nu mai lasă loc de interpretare sau de abuzuri. Toată lumea este mult mai liniştită aşa. Este un semn important al progresului faptul că instituţia însărcinată cu autorizarea şi controlul domeniului ştie, atât pentru jocurile tradiţionale, cât şi pentru cele online în orice moment ce bani se colectează şi ce premii se acordă.
     Reporter: Ce programe de interes public dedicate prevenirii şi combaterii dependenţei de jocuri de noroc derulează Rombet?
     Dan Ghiţă: Rombet s-a alăturat încă de anul trecut celei mai importante iniţiative locale, şi anume Proiectului "Joc Responsabil". Acum, alături de celelalte asociaţii de profil, putem să luptăm mai hotărât şi, evident, cu resurse mai mari împotriva acestui fenomen care se manifestă oriunde în lume, nu doar la noi în ţară. Programul îşi propune să ajute prin consiliere psihologică pe oricine se confruntă cu probleme de joc şi să lucreze cu operatorii, ajutându-i să identifice aceste persoane şi mai ales să identifice minorii şi să nu le permită accesul la joc. Programul este deja consacrat în ţară la noi, nu este un start-up, iar noi am văzut ca o necesitate alăturarea la el.
     Reporter: Ce oportunităţi de investiţii are piaţa românească de profil?
     Dan Ghiţă: Piaţa de gambling din ţara noastră ridică oportunităţi şi provocări deopotrivă în a propulsa sectorul de gambling la standardele pe care o industrie atât de dinamică le impune. Venind de la ICE Londra, cel mai important eveniment de gambling din Europa, vedem ce progrese tehnologice face industria. Piaţa de la noi trebuie să ţină pasul cu aceste progrese, iar asta se va putea întâmpla doar prin investiţii - în aparate noi, în software mai performant, în design mai atractiv, în angajaţi mai profesionişti. Dacă vorbim de companiile prestatoare de servicii pentru industrie, aici posibilităţile de creştere sunt imense. România este recunoscută pentru resura umană în IT, aşa că aici ar trebui deschisă cutia pandorei şi exploatată această resursă pentru construirea de software pentru gambling, iar acest lucru are adresabilitate mondială, nu vorbim de un produs pe care îl vinzi aici, acum şi atât.
     Reporter: Care este profilul jucătorului român, comparativ cu cel european?
     Dan Ghiţă: La noi în ţară, pentru jucători este în continuare foarte importantă interacţiunea socială. Pariorul merge la sala de joc sau la agenţia de pariuri sportive preferată atât pentru jocul de noroc în sine, cât şi pentru a socializa cu prietenii, a vorbi despre meciuri, cote, aparate noi, concurenţă, care sală/agenţie este mai bună, care ofertă este mai bună sau alte subiecte de interes comun. În Vest, vedem o aplecare mai mare către online, acolo piaţa online depăşind de mult pragul de 50%, ca număr de utilizatori care preferă jocurile la distanţă. O altă caracteristică, dată tot de această aplecare pentru prietenie, interacţiune, este şi "jocul în comun". Există grupuri de prieteni care îşi combină resursele şi pariază pe o strategie unică la pariuri, sau prieteni care joacă simultan la un grup de aparate, sau inclusiv care îşi urmăresc prietenii jucând, ca pe urmă rolurile să se schimbe.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

