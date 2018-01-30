   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

"Operatorii trebuie să se axeze în viitor pe sectorul online"

BURSA 06.03.2018
Dragoş Buriu, CEO SLOT MONITOR SA - reprezentant NEWTON SLOTS
     *  Interviu cu domnul Dragoş Buriu, CEO SLOT MONITOR SA - reprezentant NEWTON SLOTS
       Reporter: Cum a evoluat piaţa jocurilor de noroc în ultimul an?
     Dragoş Buriu: Conform cifrelor publicate de INS pentru anul 2017, jocurile de noroc se află pe locul 6 în clasamentul celor mai mari creşteri ale cifrelor de afaceri, cu un procent de 23,9%. Putem spune clar că piaţa jocurilor de noroc evoluează. Avem un cadru legis­lativ ce a facilitat intrarea noilor companii pe piaţă, a favorizat o concurenţă sănătoasă între operatori şi de aici axarea acestora pe servicii. Să nu mai vorbim de accelerarea dezvoltării tehnologice care, cel puţin pe partea de gambling online, îmbunătăţeşte simţitor serviciile operatorilor şi conduce la apariţia de jocuri noi.
     Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi acest sector? Ce lipsuri are domeniul de gambling şi ce soluţii există, în opinia dumneavoastră, pentru rezolvarea lor?
     Dragoş Buriu: Vă răspund la această întrebare din punctul de vedere al directorului care conduce o activitate conexă jocurilor de noroc. Pentru noi lucrurile sunt destul de clare şi ne bucurăm de reformarea cadrului legislativ ce priveşte aceste activităţi. Poate o modificare a măsurilor fiscale în sectorul de gambling ar face piaţa mai stabilă, corectă şi complet funcţională.
     Reporter: Cum ne situăm faţă de celelalte ţări europene, în acest domeniu?
     Dragoş Buriu: Eforturile depuse de Oficiul Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc şi dialogul continuu cu părţile interesate, respectiv organizaţii ce reprezintă operatori, au făcut ca România să se alinieze la reglementări din state cu mare succes în acest domeniu, ţări precum Marea Britanie sau Malta. Nu spun că legile sunt perfecte în acest moment, dar drumul este deschis şi direcţia în care ne îndreptăm este foarte bună. România este o piaţă atractivă care trebuie luată în considerare de marii operatori care doresc să se extindă în Europa de Est. Gândiţi-vă că peste 65% din populaţie are acces la internet, adică peste 13 milioane de utilizatori. Dacă amintim şi de faptul că suntem pe locul 2 în Europa în clasamentul vitezei de internet, chiar putem spune că România are multe posibilităţi de a găzdui operatori mari cu infrastructuri complexe.
     Reporter: Ce perspective are această piaţă, la noi?
     Dragoş Buriu: Consider că operatorii trebuie să se axeze în viitor pe sectorul online. Ar trebui să înţeleagă că prin prezenţa online pot să-şi extindă afacerea la nivel naţional şi să-şi mărească baza de clienţi. Fiecare schimbare este un nou plan de afaceri, iar schimbările din sectorul iGaming din România sunt fundamentale. Există un procent foarte ridicat de utilizatori de telefonie mobilă, România fiind unul dintre cei mai mari consuma­tori de telefoane "smart" din Europa, în special datorită conexiunii 4G. Piaţa românească începe să se perfecţioneze în sectorul comerţului electronic, prin intermediul plăţilor online şi prin utilizarea metodelor disponibile online. Este adevărat că există un paradox în sistemul bancar, avem un procent ridicat de posesori de cont bancar şi de card, dar utilizarea lor este minimă. Cu toate acestea, există o creştere uriaşă a utilizării serviciilor bancare online şi a achiziţiilor online prin intermediul cardurilor de plată.
      Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi pentru perioada care urmează, atât din punct de vedere legislativ, cât şi al eradicării evaziunii fiscale, al investiţiilor noi din piaţă şi al numărului de jucători?
     Dragoş Buriu: Pe partea legislativă nu aşteptăm schimbări majore în următoarea perioadă, iar în ceea ce priveşte datele care ajung la direcţia de Monitorizare lucrurile sunt mult mai clare de când a fost introdusă obligativitatea sistemului informatic centralizator. NEWTON SLOTS încurajează practicile corecte şi pentru că ne-am obişnuit partenerii cu produse şi servicii de calitate, suntem mândri că sistemul NEWTON a fost primul sistem informatic din România care a obţinut certificarea GLI, respectând astfel toate prevederile legale şi Ordinul nr. 48 al preşedintelui ONJN privind Procedurile pentru îndeplinirea condiţiilor de conectare a jocurilor de noroc de tip slot-machine.
      Reporter: În 25 mai va intra în vigoare Regulamentul privind protecţia datelor personale. Cum va afecta acesta firmele din domeniu? Consideraţi că este oportună aplicarea lui în gambling? Sunt firmele din domeniu pregătite să facă faţă unei asemenea provocări?
     Dragoş Buriu: Noul Regulament privind protecţia datelor personale va schimba modul în care organizaţiile din întreaga regiune abordează protecţia datelor personale. Nu numai că va afecta firmele din domeniul jocurilor de noroc, dar şi toate societăţile care prelucrează şi deţin datele cu caracter personal ale per­soanelor care au reşedinţa în Uniunea Europeană, indiferent de locaţia companiei. Fiind o directivă europea­nă, vom fi nevoiţi să ne aliniem, nu-şi doreşte nimeni să plătească o amendă de până la 4% din cifra de afaceri sau 20 milioane de euro. Pentru industria de pariuri şi gaming colectarea datelor jucătorilor este o componentă cheie în succesul competitiv, deci regulamentul va fi mai uşor de implementat pentru operatorii online care deja au politici şi practici bine puse la punct. Pe organizatorii ce folosesc sistemul NEWTON îi informăm că deja lucrăm la un serviciu complet privind protecţia datelor. Ne dorim ca aceştia să nu se preocupe cu astfel de probleme şi atât timp cât noi avem resursele necesare să dezvoltăm o soluţie pentru protecţia datelor ei se pot concentra pe dezvoltarea afacerii lor.
      Reporter: Ce programe de interes public dedicate prevenirii şi combaterii dependenţei de jocuri de noroc se află în derulare? Ce face entitatea pe care o reprezentaţi în acest sens?
     Dragoş Buriu: Făcând parte din Consiliul Consultativ, ştiu că se lucrează intens la înfiinţarea fundaţiei de interes public al cărei obiectiv principal va fi respectarea măsurilor privind jocurile de noroc responsabile social, adoptate de Comitetul European pentru Standardizare. Singurul program ce se desfăşoară în România în acest moment este "Joc Responsabil", dezvoltat de asociaţiile Romslot şi Romanian Bookmakers. Este dedicat persoanelor cu probleme de joc, îndeamnă operatorii la o conduită responsabilă şi, totodată, ajută şi la îmbunătăţirea imaginii industriei. De curând a fost lansat şi Codul etic de comunicare responsabilă în domeniul jocurilor de noroc, ceea ce demonstrează că organizatorii sunt implicaţi în responsabilitate socială.
      Reporter: Un proiect de modificare a Legii combaterii spălării banilor se află pe circuitul de aprobare. Cum caracterizaţi acest proiect şi cum va influenţa el piaţa de gambling?
     Dragoş Buriu: Prin modificările aduse se complică procedurile de urmat şi impactul asupra operatorilor va fi unul semnificativ. Pe lângă modificarea limitei de raportare de la 15.000 euro la 10.000 euro se vor impune noi măsuri privind cunoaşterea clientelei şi intervine un caz special aplicabil operatorilor de jocuri de noroc care vor fi obligaţi să aplice această măsură standard pentru tranzacţii de minim 2.000 euro. Din punctul meu de vedere sunt cerinţe excesive ce vor îngreuna foarte mult activitatea operatorilor.
     Reporter: Ce operatori au intrat în piaţa noastră, anul trecut?
     Dragoş Buriu: Au fost câteva firme din Croaţia şi Polonia care au intrat pe piaţa românească în anul 2017 şi cu care am încheiat deja contractele pentru furnizarea sistemul de monitorizare. Sunt operatori mari cu potenţial şi ne bucurăm că au ales NEWTON SLOTS încă de la începutul activităţii pentru a construi un business stabil.
     Reporter: Ce investiţii intenţionaţi să realizaţi în acest an şi ce buget aţi alocat în acest sens?
     Dragoş Buriu: Pentru anul 2017, am de­păşit bugetul alocat investiţiilor, acesta ajun­gând la aproape 2 milioane de euro, iar pentru acest an planurile sunt şi mai mari şi ne axăm, ca şi până acum, pe dezvoltare. Lucrăm permanent la perfecţionarea echipamentelor hardware, a serviciilor oferite partenerilor şi anual lansăm produse noi.
     Reporter: Ce investiţii aţi realizat anul trecut?
     Dragoş Buriu: Principala noastră preocupare este dezvoltarea continuă a produselor şi serviciilor brandului NEWTON SLOTS, iar in­vestiţiile majore le facem în acest segment. Anul trecut am lansat noua interfaţă de conectare Smartbox ce înglobează anii de muncă şi experienţa acumulată de departamentul nostru tehnic şi de dezvoltare hardware; am reuşit să producem o nouă versiune mult mai performantă. Noua interfaţă modulară vine cu o carcasă metalică având ground comun cu cel al aparatului şi indicatoare luminoase de stare pentru toate conexiunile. Dispune chiar şi de un slot pentru card SD iar conexiunile sunt izolate galvanic. Ţinem pasul cu dezvoltarea tehnologică şi implementăm noile tendinţe în tot ce facem pentru a furniza partenerilor noştri soluţii premium. Tot în anul 2017 am finalizat şi proiectul pentru noua versiune a modulului de Fidelizare Contactless cu LCD şi Smartwatch şi rezultatele ne-au depăşit aşteptările.
     Reporter: Cu ce cifră de afaceri aţi încheiat anul 2017, comparativ cu cea din 2016?
     Dragoş Buriu: Comparativ cu anul 2016, în anul 2017 am înregistrat o creştere de 43% a cifrei de afaceri. Ne-am focusat atât pe volumul producţiei, cât şi pe structura acesteia. Lansarea noilor echipamente ne-a adus contracte noi cu operatori locali şi am intrat şi pe piaţa din Georgia, iar finalizarea modulului Fidelizare Contactless cu LCD şi Smartwatch a crescut semnificativ numărul de instalări pe piaţa din România. Organizatorii trebuie să găsească tot timpul noi modalităţi de a-şi menţine activitatea captivantă pentru jucători şi noi avem soluţia - sistemul informatic auditat NEWTON: vor atrage noi clienţi, îşi vor promova locaţiile şi îşi vor crea o imagine de profesionişti.
      Reporter: Care sunt tendinţele în domeniu?
     Dragoş Buriu: Progresul tehnologic este cel ce modifică foarte mult peisajul în această industrie. Se vorbeşte deja despre o nouă generaţie de jocuri de noroc ce implică strategie - "skill-based games", noi metode de plată bazate pe moneda digitală, Bitcoin şi se pare că realitatea virtuală câştigă din ce în ce mai mult teren, deja se dezvoltă primele cazinouri VR. Liderii din industria mondială estimează că piaţa realităţii virtuale va ajunge la 100 de miliarde de do­lari până în anul 2020. Unele dintre tendinţele enumerate mai sus s-ar putea să nu se potrivească cu specificul pieţei noastre, unele dintre ele sunt doar în curs de dezvoltare şi nu sunt la fel de populare acum cum vor fi în viitor, important este să alegem cu înţelepciune şi să le urmăm pe acelea care ne vor aduce prosperitate şi succes.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     *  "ICE Totally Gaming - o expunere globală a tot ce înseamnă industrie de jocuri de noroc la nivel mondial"
     Reporter: Care au fost noutăţile prezentate la Expoziţia de Gambling de la Londra?
     Dragoş Buriu: ICE Totally Gaming reprezintă pentru mine o expunere globală a tot ce înseamnă industrie de jocuri de noroc la nivel mondial. Participăm cu deosebită plăcere la acest eveniment ce devine tot mai complex şi mai spectaculos de la an la an. Pentru noi este o oportunitate de a fi la curent cu cele mai noi produse lansate în industria de Gaming, cele mai inovatoare concepte şi bineînţeles pentru a ne mări reţeaua de parteneri. Sunt factori importanţi pentru dezvoltarea business-ului nostru şi pentru a ne menţine produsele şi serviciile în trend-ul pieţei jocurilor de noroc. Sistemul NEWTON a fost expus în cadrul standurilor "Apollo" şi "Amatic" şi ne-am bucurat de un real succes obţinut cu modulul "Fidelizare Contactless cu LCD şi Smartwatch". Acest lucru ne dă şi mai multă încredere în produsele noastre şi dat fiind că ne-am consolidat poziţia pe piaţa din România acum ne îndreptăm atenţia spre pieţele din Europa. Sistemul NEWTON începe să fie cunoscut şi se face remarcat prin calitate şi în afara graniţelor.

 

