Companii Afaceri

GAMBLING

"Piaţa neagră - la cel mai redus nivel de la revoluţie până astăzi"

BURSA 06.03.2018
Odeta Nestor, preşedintele Asociaţiei Organizatorilor de Jocuri de Noroc la Distanţă
     * (Interviu cu Odeta Nestor, preşedintele Asociaţiei Organizatorilor de Jocuri de Noroc la Distanţă)
         Piaţa neagră din domeniul gamblingului se află la cel mai redus nivel de la revoluţie şi până astăzi, subliniază Odeta Nestor, preşedintele Asociaţiei Organizatorilor de Jocuri de Noroc la Distanţă şi fost preşedinte al Oficiului Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN). Domnia sa ne-a spus, într-un interviu, că, în domeniul jocurilor de noroc online, dacă în 2014 au fost identificate 4.000 de slot-machines care funcţionau ilegal, în acest an au fost identificate doar 200 de sloturi la negru.
       Cât priveşte impozitele plătite de industrie, doar taxele de licenţă şi autorizaţiile au însumat aproximativ 300 de milioane de euro în 2017, ne-a spus doamna Nestor.

       Reporter: Încep cu piaţa jocurilor online, pentru că a fost ultima reglementată, şi vă întreb cum a evoluat aceasta de la momentul reglementării şi până acum?
     Odeta Nestor: De la reglementare până în prezent, segmentul online este cea mai dinamică componentă a industriei de gambling din ţara noastră. Ca preşedinte al Asociaţiei Organizatorilor de Jocuri de Noroc la Distanţă, permanent mă întâlnesc cu situaţii unice, provocatoare, care îmi stârnesc inteligenţa şi, fără să fiu modestă, cred că am reuşit şi cu siguranţă voi reuşi şi în viitor să identific soluţii legale şi pragmatice la problemele ridicate. Globalizarea şi digitalizarea vor conduce la provocări tot mai mari în mediul on-line al activităţii de jocuri de noroc, fapt care este de bun augur, în opinia mea.
     Trendul este crescător, iar de la ultima şi cea mai importantă modificare legislativă, din anul 2015, care a permis apariţia şi licenţierea jocurilor de noroc la distanţă, pe piaţa de profil au apărut operatori internaţionali de anvergură, care, în prezent, desfăşoară activităţi profitabile. Cât despre anul 2017, la nivelul industriei de profil s-a constatat o uşoară creştere faţă de anii precedenţi.
     Reporter: Care este ponderea pieţei negre în domeniul jocurilor de noroc, în acest moment?
     Odeta Nestor: De la înfiinţarea ONJN, prioritatea a fost eliminarea concurenţei neloiale făcute de cei care operau fără licenţă şi fără autorizaţie. În opinia mea, piaţa neagră este, la acest moment, la cel mai redus nivel de la revoluţie până astăzi, pentru că este reglementată şi există pârghii legale de control. Industria s-a implicat activ în combaterea acestui fenomen, iar Direcţia de Control a ONJN a reuşit să destructureze acest tip de criminalitate economică, ce produce prejudicii importante atât statului, dar şi operatorilor cinstiţi din industrie. Nu dispun de date concrete, dar îmi amintesc că în 2014, imediat după infiinatrea Oficiului, am identificat, spre exemplu la aparatele slot-machine, un număr de peste 4.000 de aparate funcţionale în piaţă, iar în acest an, conform raportului ONJN, au fost identificate doar 200 de sloturi la negru.
     Reporter: Cât aduce acest segment bugetului de stat, acum, după licenţierea mai multor operatori din domeniu şi câţi bani intră la buget din întreaga industrie de gambling?
     Odeta Nestor: Jocurile de noroc online contribuie la bugetul de stat cu taxe directe (licenţe şi autorizaţii - 16% din GGR), impozit pe profit, dar şi cu alte tipuri de taxe şi plăţi, respectiv taxarea pe muncă, pe chirii etc. Pentru sume concrete, aşteptăm să apară raportul de activitate al ONJN.
     La nivelul întregii industrii, din câte cunosc, doar taxele de licenţă şi autorizaţiile adunate şi vărsate la bugetul de stat au însumat aproximativ 300 de milioane de euro la nivelul anului 2017, însă, de asemenea, aşteptăm sumele exacte declarate oficial. De reţinut este că industria de gamblig naţională contribuie la bugetul de stat şi cu alte sume.
     Reporter: Consideraţi că mai este nevoie de reglementări pe acest segment?
     Odeta Nestor: De principiu, modificările legislative de structură au fost făcute, iar acum trebuie să mai apară rectificări fine, care vor permite o exploatare normală a monopolului. O ultimă astfel de modificare o reprezintă posibilitatea oferită de impozitarea la sursă a retragerilor pentru jucătorii la jocurile de noroc on-line - modificarea art. 18 din codul fiscal, în sensul eliminării termenului "casinou" pentru concurenţialitate faţă de celelalte tipuri de jocuri de noroc. Considerăm că mai sunt mici modificări ce pot ajuta să nu mai existe termeni sau articole interpretabile. Orice lege este perfectibilă şi mai ales acest domeniu, fiind foarte activ, impune updatări periodice.
     Reporter: Care sunt priorităţile domeniului?
     Odeta Nestor: Prevenirea şi combaterea eficientă a ludomaniei considerăm că este o prioritate. În acest sens, aşteptăm cu interes apariţia noii fundaţii şi iniţierea unor programe în materie, care să ducă la rezultatele aşteptate de industrie. Soluţiile de rezolvare a acestei probleme sunt la îndemâna conducerii ONJN - pârghiile legale există, este doar o chestiune de voinţă.
     Ceea ce aş dori să specific este că situaţiile prezentate negativ în media cu privire la jocurile de noroc sunt situaţii punctuale, care nu au reprezentativitate la nivel naţional.
     Reporter: Cum ne situăm faţă de celelalte ţări europene, în acest domeniu?
     Odeta Nestor: Din punct de vedere legislativ, România se află în topul ţărilor europene care au reuşit o reglementare de succes. Din punct de vedere al mentalităţii, mai avem de lucrat. În toată Europa şi în lumea civilizată, jocurile de noroc sunt considerate servicii distractive şi sunt tratate ca atare. La noi, orice apariţie în peisajul social a unor probleme care are cea mai mică legătură cu jocurile de noroc duce automat la inflamarea media şi a societăţii, la propuneri exagerate de tipul interzicerii acestora şi la tot felul de comentarii care, opinăm, nu sunt benefice nici industriei, dar nici statului român.
     Reporter: Ce perspective are această piaţă, la noi?
     Odeta Nestor: Din punct de vedere al operatorilor, este un business profitabil, jucătorii sunt mulţumiţi pentru că există diversitate şi o concurenţă acerbă în acest domeniu, iar statul încasează sume importante - atât cele care se achită direct (taxa de licenţă şi de autorizare), dar şi cele indirecte (impozite pe salarii, chirii, profit etc). Previzionăm o dezvoltare, mai ales pe segmentul de piaţă on-line, dar şi în domeniul conex (licenţiaţii clasa a 2-a).
     Reporter: Ce ne puteţi spune despre reglementările din zona publicităţii în gambling şi despre modul în care este/nu este respectată legislaţia în domeniu?
     Odeta Nestor: În ceea ce priveşte publicitatea, considerăm că identificarea unor mijloace publicitare care să nu încurajeze participarea la joc şi posibilitatea de a deveni dependent de jocuri de noroc este, pentru moment, cea mai mare provocare - atât pentru operatori, cât şi pentru ONJN. În prezent, normele legale sunt clare şi prevăd cu exactitate care sunt mijloacele care pot fi utilizate, orele şi locurile de difuzare şi mijloacele concrete prin care industria de profil îşi poate face publicitate. Există, la nivelul organizatorilor, o temere cu privire la interzicerea publicităţii, dar în acest moment nu cred că este justificată, deoarece legislaţia din România este una dintre cele mai stricte legislaţii din Europa în ceea ce priveşte reclama şi publicitatea.
     Reporter: Consideraţi că aplicarea, din 25 mai, a Regulamentului privind protecţia persoanelor, dar şi promovarea unei iniţiative pentru modificarea legislaţiei din domeniul combaterii spălării banilor sunt oportune?
     Odeta Nestor: Din cunoştinţele pe care le deţin, Regulamentul care va intra în vigoare la 25 mai şi care reglementează protecţia datelor cu caracter personal este aplicabil inclusiv gamblingului. Am observat că sunt instituite noi drepturi (dreptul de a fi uitat şi dreptul la portabilitatea datelor), apar noi specializări (DPO-ul) şi altele. Cred că industria este pregătită la acest moment să facă faţă cu brio unei astfel de provocări, deoarece au fost tot felul de discuţii la nivelul asociaţiilor şi al conferinţelor de specialitate.
     Cât priveşte reglementările de combatere a spălării banilor, la data când au fost făcute modificările OUG 77/2009 privind organizarea şi exploatarea jocurilor de noroc, am introdus şi parte din noile prevederi care sunt propuse în Directivă. În acest sens, trebuie remarcat că pentru asociaţiile firmelor de jocuri de noroc este obligatorie depunerea unei declaraţii care să identifice beneficiarul real, s-a permis utilizarea instrumentelor bancare în activităţile de plată între operator şi jucător şi alte asemenea. Industria de gambling este pregătită să se supună reglementărilor legale în materie şi o va face, ca de fiecare dată, cu seriozitate şi profesionalism.
     Reporter: Ce ne puteţi spune despre implementarea sistemelor informatice de monitorizare a activităţii jocurilor de noroc tradiţionale şi la distanţă?
     Odeta Nestor: La vremea când aceste lucruri erau doar un vis, am participat activ, din funcţia pe care o deţineam, pentru "digitalizarea ONJN", lucru care acum este de mare actualitate. Monitorizarea reprezintă, alături de control şi autorizare, un instrument important pentru autoritate, dar şi pentru industrie, deoarece prin această activitate se asigură respectarea condiţiilor legale şi mai ales sunt semnalate din timp eventualele tentative de fraudare. Monitorizarea urmăreşte posibilitatea de concurenţă neloială a firmelor nelicenţiate care operează în industria jocurilor de noroc. Sistemul informatic de monitorizare gândit de noi la momentul modificării legislative este unul performant în raport cu activitatea desfăşurată şi dinamica domeniului de activitate, conţinând atât conectarea la serverele centrale, servere în oglindă şi servere safe, precum şi verificări periodice ale modalităţii de conectare şi transmitere a datelor.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

