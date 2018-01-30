   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

GAMBLING / PROIECT EDITORIAL SUSŢINUT DE SUPERBET

Superbet, pariu pe high-tech

BURSA 06.03.2018

VLAD ARDELEANU, DIRECTOR GENERAL SUPERBET
 
măreşte imaginea
VLAD ARDELEANU, DIRECTOR GENERAL SUPERBET
     *  După o campanie agresivă de recrutare de top manageri cu o lungă carieră în cele mai mari companii internaţionale de pariuri sportive, Superbet face din 2018 încă un pas solid spre a deveni mai mult o companie de tehnologie, rămânând lider al pieţei pariurilor sportive din România.
       După primul pariu pus într-o agenţie Superbet acum zece ani, start-up-ul românesc a devenit cel mai mare operator de betting din România şi un jucător care contează în regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est, având birouri deschise în Viena, Katowice, Belgrad şi Zagreb. În ultimele 12 luni, compania a început un proces agresiv de recrutare de nume cunoscute din industria globală de profil - Ralph Topping, Jamie Hart, Finbarr Joy, Stuart Weston sau James Curwen. Majoritatea mutărilor făcute pe parcursul întregului an trecut - recrutarea unor manageri specializaţi mai ales pe zona de tehnologie a pariurilor, lansarea operaţiunilor în Polonia, deschiderea de birouri în Leeds, Watford şi Gibraltar, etc - au două obiective mari: primul, să transforme Superbet într-o companie de betting hipertehnologizată, capabilă să înglobeze cele mai avansate tehnologii în materie de pariuri sportive şi gaming care să-i permită o accelerare a dinamicii de creştere. Al doilea, să propulseze compania de pe poziţia de lider al pieţei locale de betting la statutul de lider regional. Cel mai ambiţios şi pe termen lung proiect ţinteşte intrarea Superbet în liga marilor jucători globali de talia Bet365, William Hill, Ladbrokes, etc.
     "Superbet este precum un iceberg: cea mai mare parte este invizibilă pentru moment, dar începând cu anul 2018 vom începe să facem progrese vizibile, iar rezultatele ar trebui să înceapă să apară din 2019", spunea, într-un interviu recent dat unei publicaţii britanice de profil, co-fondatorul afacerii, Sacha Dragic.
     Cu o cifră de afaceri de 130 de milioane de euro în 2017 şi cu un profit care se încadrează în standardele industriei, Superbet îşi concentrează investiţiile şi strategia în direcţia unei "transformări conceptuale a business-ului, anume dintr-un business tradiţional de retail într-un business de tehnologie", după cum formulează actualul director general al Superbet România, Vlad Ardeleanu, fost număr doi în Carrefour România până în 2015, când a decis să intre în industria de betting.
     CONSOLIDARE. Actualele cifre de profitabilitate permit dezvoltarea în trei direcţii. Prima direcţie şi încă esenţială - consolidarea poziţiei de lider în România. Ca volume şi număr de jucători, Superbet depăşeşte semnificativ competiţia, principalii următori fiind în retail - Fortuna şi pe online - Unibet (cu acesta din urmă, lupta este mai strânsă deocamdată, cele două companii inversând des locurile unu şi doi).
     Emisiunea de obligaţiuni de anul trecut a avut menirea să ajute în primul rând compania să se poziţioneze ca o organizaţie transparentă, reglementată şi abia în plan secund să atragă investiţii pe care în mare parte le direcţionează spre dezvoltarea de tehnologii avansate, după cum a anunţat chiar din prospectul emisiunii pe bursa AeRO. Într-o industrie cu o imagine nu tocmai bună, cauzată de excesele şi derapajele unor jucători - în procent marginal totuşi, atrag atenţia asociaţiile industriei de profil -, încrederea în business este critică. Ca şi în cazul băncilor, o afacere de pariuri sportive se bazează în primul rând pe încredere - "încrederea pe care reuşeşti să i-o transferi jucătorului de pariuri atunci când se decide să plaseze un pariu cu tine", subliniază Ardeleanu.
     PARIUL PE EXTINDERE. După o dezvoltare accelerată în ultimii trei ani - Superbet operează azi o reţea de aproape 1.000 de agenţii în retail, iar din 2015 şi-a lansat şi platforma online superbet.ro, pasul strategic următor şi firesc a fost extinderea în afara ţării. Mai întâi, în regiune.
     "După ce am construit un start-up corect şi sănătos pe piaţa din România, era normal să încercăm să exportăm acest model de succces antreprenorial către ţările din jur. Este de altfel şi unul din mandatele pentru care am ales sa vin la Superbet", mărturiseşte Ardeleanu, amintind că are experienţă chiar pe piaţa poloneză (unde Superbet şi-a lansat anul trecut operaţiunile), lucrând în trecut pentru Ozone Laboratories, o afacere aflată la acel moment sub umbrela A&D Pharma. Interesant este că cea mai mare companie farma de pe piaţa din România, A&D Pharma, a fost achiziţionată recent de fondul de investiţii ceh Penta Investments, acelaşi care tot anul trecut, achiziţiona, printre alţii, pe unul dintre cei mai puternici concurenţi ai Superbet pe piaţa de betting - Casa Pariurilor (devenit Fortuna după preluare).
     Cu privire la extinderea din Polonia, la câteva luni după ce au lansat oficial operaţiunile pe piaţa vecină, oficialii companiei spun că ideal ar fi fost să înceapă în paralel atât business-ul în retail, cât şi pe cel de online. Deocamdată, compania a depus dosarul pentru obţinerea licenţei online pe care speră să o obţină în prima jumătate a anului. Faptul că piaţa poloneză de betting, recent reglementată, va evolua similar cu cea românească le dă însă motive de optimism celor de la Superbet. "Ne aşteptăm să pierdem nişte bani în 2018 - 2019 şi să atingem break-even-ul în 2020. Din 2021, sperăm să avem acelaşi succes pe care îl avem în România", spune Ardeleanu.
     De departe însă, cel mai ambiţios pas în materie de export rămâne obţinerea licenţei de operare în Gibraltar care să-i permită să dezvolte businessul şi pe platforma superbet.com. Un demers extrem de dificil, iar Superbet a depus deja un dosar pentru obţinerea acestei licenţe exclusiviste. De precizat că acele companii care operează pe piaţa din Gibraltar sunt supuse celei mai stricte legislaţii din lume în materie de gambling online şi betting. Este motivul pentru care vorbim de un club extrem de select în această industrie în cazul companiilor care deţin această licenţă. Şi mai concret decât dosarul depus, Superbet şi-a deschis birouri în Leeds (Marea Britanie) şi Gibraltar, unde are deja câteva zeci de angajaţi.
     "Leeds este cotat drept un hub tehnologic al industriei de profil, iar prezenţa noastră acolo cu un birou ne permite să punem la punct acel setup necesar pentru a putea construi un produs global de betting sub umbrela Superbet", detaliază directorul general.
      "LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU". Produsul de betting se bazează fundamental pe entertainment şi tehnologie. "Ceea ce vindem noi este o distracţie livrată prin foarte multă tehnologie în spate", explică Ardeleanu. "O distracţie fundamental legată de sport, în special de fotbal", adaugă acesta. O distracţie care implică multă adrenalină - "Hell is gone and heaven's here", cum spune un vers din cunoscuta melodie Let me entertain you a lui Robbie Williams. Pariorii trec de la agonie la extaz şi viceversa urmărind live meciurile pe care au plasat pariuri, iar în cazul biletelor Superbet există, pentru un singur meci, chiar şi 500 de opţiuni de pariere care pot fi combinate între ele.
     "Atunci când îşi văd transformată pasiunea pentru sport şi jocuri în câştiguri, jucătorii se simt nişte superpariori. Iar în agenţiile Superbet vă pot spune că nu doar se pariază, ci se leagă prietenii, sportul este trăit, nu doar vizionat", spune entuziast Ardeleanu, subliniind acest customer centricity pe care l-a găsit la Superbet, venind de la Carrefour. Această orientare a companiei către performanţa produsului, crede el că este cheia succesului ei pe piaţă. Iar produsul de betting este făcut de aşa-numiţii traderi sau bookies.
     Cu un număr de opt milioane de bilete jucate pe lună, Superbet are cel mai mare volum de pe piaţă, iar media pariurilor plasate rămâne în jurul valorii de 10 lei, potrivit datelor companiei. Superbet însă poate accepta şi pariuri foarte mari - aşa-numiţii clienţi VIP -, totul bazându-se pe relaţia de încredere cu pariorii.
     "Construcţia acestor pariuri este făcută de nişte traderi pe care nici dumneavoastră, nici pariorii nu îi vedeţi niciodată. Evident că totul este automatizat, bazat pe algoritmi, dar decizia finală aparţine statisticienilor noştri, colegilor de la departamentul de bookie", detaliază Ardeleanu.
     Cine sunt aceşti specialişti? Absolvenţi de matematică, statistică, cibernetică, etc, care sunt însă deopotrivă pasionaţi de fenomenul sportiv. Evident că numărul acestor specialişti care aleg să muncească în industria pariurilor sportive nu este foarte mare, prin urmare bătălia între operatori se dă şi pentru atragerea celor mai valoroşi traderi şi bookies.
     Ca şi în cazul altor industrii, şi pentru Superbet cea mai mare frână în acest moment este penuria forţei de muncă. "Ne este cu atât mai greu cu cât activăm într-o industrie cu caracter special. Tinerii nu sunt totodeauna atraşi să lucreze într-o agenţie de pariuri sportive din cauza imaginii încă proaste, deformate pe care acest tip de activitate o are în România", remarcă Augusta Dragic, co-fondator şi director de resurse umane în cadrul Superbet.
     Potrivit unei statistici a ONU, numărul românilor care au plecat din ţară între 2007 şi 2017 este de circa 3,4 milioane de oameni, cifră care plasează România pe locul doi în lume, după Siria, în ceea ce priveşte emigraţia, aceasta în condiţiile în care în România nu există un conflict militar.
     CÂT ŞI CINE PARIAZĂ? La nivelul întregii industrii a jocurilor de noroc, pariurile sportive reprezintă segmentul cel mai dinamic şi cu potenţialul cel mai mare de creştere. De departe, fotbalul şi tenisul sunt sporturile pe care se pariază cel mai mult.
     În ultimii cinci ani, piaţa de gambling românească s-a dublat, potrivit estimărilor din piaţă, iar de la adoptarea unor reglementări stricte ale pieţei de gambling în 2013, piaţa continuă să crească anual cu 15-20 de procente. Creşterea vine atât din intrarea unor noi operatori pe piaţa locală, cât şi din mărirea volumelor pe care le rulează operatorii licenţiaţi acum pe piaţă. Făcând o comparaţie cu ţările din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est, dinamica de creştere este similară, ţine să observe Ardeleanu. Tot el spune că "de această creştere beneficiază întreaga societate, dat fiind că industria de gambling este singura industrie (evaluată la 1-1,5 miliarde de euro) care plăteşte impozit pe cifra de afaceri, ceea ce duce contribuţia ei la PIB undeva între 0,5 şi 1%". Drept urmare, doar Superbet a plătit anul trecut 35 de milioane de euro la bugetul de stat (impozit pe cifra de afaceri, impozit pe profit, taxele pentru cei 3.000 de angajaţi şi alte taxe locale), iar suma totală plătită de operatori ajunge la aproape jumătate de miliard de euro.
     Legat de profilul pariorilor, majoritatea sunt în continuare bărbaţi, dar "avem şi foarte multe doamne care ne trec pragul", spune Ardeleanu, precizând că Superbet a introdus chiar promoţii gândite pentru femei - "jocurile pe loterii, preferatele doamnelor".
     Este un trend care începe să prindă teren şi în România. Practic, o evoluţie firească ce vine la pachet cu înţelegerea a ceea ce înseamnă de fapt un pariu sportiv - un mijloc de recreere, de divertisment, aşa cum este cazul pe pieţele mature din Europa şi din lume.
     Cu fiecare prilej, Superbet, alături de ceilalţi membri din Asociaţia Rombet, dar şi din celelalte asociaţii profesionale de profil insistă să comunice faptul că activitatea de pariere trebuie văzută ca un mod de a petrece timpul şi nu ca o sursă de bani. "Ca în orice industrie, există o minoritate de consumatori care face excese şi la care industria trebuie să fie atentă şi pe care trebuie să o sprijine", remarcă şi Dan Ghiţă, preşedintele Rombet.
     Şi directorul general al Superbet face o observaţie pe aceeaşi linie. "Orice plăcere consumată în exces nu este bună şi nu o încurajăm. De aceea avem o asociaţie profesională care se numeşte Joc Responsabil. Şi aş face o paralelă cu schiul - oricât de mult ţi-ar plăcea să schiezi nu este recomandat să ieşi de pe pistele marcate. Rămâi pe pârtia roşie, albastră, neagră, pentru că îţi oferă suficiente senzaţii şi nu este nevoie să te duci în afara lor", explică acesta, el însuşi pasionat de schi şi şah.
     ÎN LITERA LEGII. După ani buni de capitalism sălbatic, industria jocurilor de noroc este astăzi una dintre cele mai reglementate şi transparente domenii din economia românească. Este o reglementare echitabilă şi corectă în acest moment care i-a eliminat pe operatorii care nu au vrut să respecte regulile jocului, apreciază Ardeleanu. "Au fost trei momente importante către această normalitate - mă refer la adoptarea OUG 77/2009, prima bornă importantă pentru reglementarea domeniului, crearea în 2013 a Oficiului Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN) şi, în fine, a urmat vara lui 2015, când ONJN a reglementat decisiv şi piaţa pariurilor online", punctează tot el.
     Una din pârghiile care asigură transparenţa totală a unei afaceri de pariuri sportive ţine de obligativitatea ca fiecare operator să aibă propriul terminal instalat la sediul ONJN. Acest terminal este practic o oglindă a serverului de pariere al casei de pariuri, prin urmare absolut toate tranzacţiile financiare legate de pariuri ale respectivului operator licenţiat se văd şi la ONJN.
     Aşa se face că inclusiv pentru ţări din jur şi nu numai, România a ajuns, în mai puţin de cinci ani, un bun exemplu de reglementare echitabilă, funcţională şi atractivă a domeniului jocurilor de noroc, ceea ce nu putem spune, dacă vorbim de alte industrii ale economiei româneşti. 

     "După ce am construit un start-up corect şi sănătos pe piaţa din România, era normal să încercăm să exportăm acest model de succces antreprenorial către ţările din jur. Este de altfel şi unul din mandatele pentru care am ales sa vin la Superbet".

 

 link: Sectorul nostru de gambling trebuie să ţină pasul cu progresele din UE

 link: "Vom susţine în 2018 câteva modificări legislative foarte importante pentru industrie"

 link: ANAF:Statul, prejudiciat cu peste 60 milioane lei, în urma ilegalităţilor din gambling

 link: "Cadrul nostru legal - dat ca exemplu de bune practici în statele UE"

 link: Codul etic de comunicare responsabilă în domeniul jocurilor de noroc

 link: "Operatorii trebuie să se axeze în viitor pe sectorul online"

 link: Romslot: "Românii nu au probleme de joc mai mari ca ale europenilor"

 link: Numărul participanţilor la turneele noastre de poker a crescut de peste 20 de ori

 link: "Ne aşteptăm ca valoarea pieţei de gambling să depăşească 1,2 miliarde euro, în 2017"

 link: "Baum" SRL prospectează piaţa africană

 link: "Tendinţele europene sunt de orientare a operatorilor către mediul online"

 link: Impactul modificărilor legislative asupra pieţei de gambling din România

 link: "Statul face tot posibilul să nu putem funcţiona"

 link: "Operatorii de jocuri au solicitări din ce în ce mai complexe"

 link: "Nicio legătură între schimbările de la Loterie şi semnarea contractului pentru terminalele loteristice"

 link: Loteria Română să clarifice situaţia investiţiilor în curs de execuţie

 link: "Piaţa neagră - la cel mai redus nivel de la revoluţie până astăzi"
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Superbet, pariu pe high-tech

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
GAMBLING / OPINII / SPĂLAREA BANILOR, PROTECŢIA DATELOR CU CARACTER PERSONAL ŞI IMPOZITAREA LA SURSĂ
Impactul modificărilor legislative asupra pieţei de gambling din România click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
Sectorul nostru de gambling trebuie să ţină pasul cu progresele din UE click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING / DORU GHEORGHIU, ROMANIAN BOOKMAKERS:
"Vom susţine în 2018 câteva modificări legislative foarte importante pentru industrie" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
ANAF:Statul, prejudiciat cu peste 60 milioane lei, în urma ilegalităţilor din gambling click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Cadrul nostru legal - dat ca exemplu de bune practici în statele UE" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
Codul etic de comunicare responsabilă în domeniul jocurilor de noroc click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Operatorii trebuie să se axeze în viitor pe sectorul online" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING / "JOC RESPONSABIL"
Romslot: "Românii nu au probleme de joc mai mari ca ale europenilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING / ÎN ULTIMII ŞAPTE ANI
Numărul participanţilor la turneele noastre de poker a crescut de peste 20 de ori click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Ne aşteptăm ca valoarea pieţei de gambling să depăşească 1,2 miliarde euro, în 2017" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Baum" SRL prospectează piaţa africană click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Tendinţele europene sunt de orientare a operatorilor către mediul online" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Piaţa neagră - la cel mai redus nivel de la revoluţie până astăzi" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING
"Operatorii de jocuri au solicitări din ce în ce mai complexe" click să citeşti tot articolul
GAMBLING / REPREZENTANŢII LOTERIEI ROMÂNE:
"Nicio legătură între schimbările de la Loterie şi semnarea contractului pentru terminalele loteristice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9317
2.3825
2.9339
4.0399
0.1836
0.6257
0.2152
4.6598
5.2293
1.4853
3.5828
0.2268
0.4841
1.1124
0.0664
0.4584
0.9901
3.7829
0.3170
1.1630
0.5967
0.0581
0.3502
0.2005
2.7331
0.0395
0.1417
1.0299
0.6267
0.1204
161.3046
5.4885 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook