Gata, au început!

BURSA 19.01.2018

MARIUS TIŢA
 
     După două secole de vânzări succesive dar bine documentate, plăcile au ajuns la Pierre Francois Basan care trage o serie de gravuri Rembrandt între 1789 şi 1797, anul în care a murit. Afacerea a fost moştenită de fiul său, Henri Louis Basan, care a mai tras o ediţie. Plăcile şi-au continuat aventura comercială, fiind vândute şi revândute, dar tirajele numite Basan au rămas de referinţă. Cum numărul lor este mai mare decât numărul plăcilor rămase după Rembrandt, apelăm la detaliile fine care ne spun că tirajele Basan cuprind şi o serie de intervenţii ale lui Basan-tatăl sau chiar plăci realizate de acesta după schiţele lui Rembrandt.
     La Alis, o gravură Rembrandt tiraj Basan s-a vândut, în prima licitaţie de artă din România în 2018, cu 37 mii de lei. Următorul, în top, este pictorul ungar Kadar Geza, cu un peisaj luat parcă din actualitate, cu zăpadă şi soare, adjudecat cu 13 mii de lei. Descreştem spre "Ceramică şi flori" de Dumitru Ghiaţă, vândută cu 8 mii de lei, "Case la Vama Veche" de Ion Pacea, la 5,5 mii de lei, şi Corneliu Michăilescu, un "Peisaj cu pod" mult prea figurativ, de 5 mii de lei. În rest, preţurile, chiar şi pentru piese de rezonanţă, rar au trecut de 18 milioane vechi: 3,7 mii de lei pentru o imagine cu căluţi şi culori de fân, cum îi plăceau autorului, Traian Brădean, 3,6 mii de lei pentru o scenă grigoresciană de Ludovic Bassarab, 3,3 mii pentru o delicată acuarelă feminină de Rodica Maniu, 3 mii pentru un "Colţ de Răşinari" de Micaela Eleutheriade, 2,6 mii de lei pentru un trist colţ de spital de provincie, de Constantin Cerăceanu, tot atâta pentru două tătăroaice de Jean Niţescu, 2,4 mii de lei pentru o glastră cu flori de tragica Lucia Piso.
     Subiectiv de tot, îmi amintesc de o guaşă pe sticlă de Sabin Ştefănuţă, piesă rară, adjudecată cu 1,2 mii de lei, două picturi de Mihai Cismaru, un peisaj şi o compoziţie cu personaje, fiecare la 1,8 mii de lei, cu 1,7 mii un peisaj grecesc de Dragoş Viţelaru, artist recent şi prea repede dispărut.
     Artmark respectă principiul parlamentar, cu vacanţă totală în ianuarie, mai ales că respectiva şi vestita casă de licitaţii de artă nu are nicio implicare în numirea noului premier care, deşi e bianuală, nu este o manifestare artistică. Tradiţionala licitaţie "Epoca de aur" se ţine pe 31, ianuarie, desigur, că ar fi fost prea deplasat, cel puţin în timp, să vorbim de Ceauşescu în februarie! Pe 2 februarie vom scormoni în scrinul scriitorului Zaharia Stancu iar pentru 6 februarie ni se promite o selecţie de portrete şi portretişti. Ambele licitaţii dau dovadă de mare îndrăzneală.
     Nu avem ştire de vreo licitaţie care să ofere Adrian Ghenie, acum, zilele acestea, nici la Artmark, nici în alte părţi din lumea largă. Dar am aflat de o expoziţie Victor Man în Japonia. Celebrul artist american, Victor Man, este din ce în ce mai bine cotat şi apreciat. Mai glumim şi noi, desigur, Victor Man nu este nici celebru şi nici american, dar măcar este în creştere de apreciere. Este unul dintre reprezentanţii de bază şi de început ai aşa-zisei şcoli de la Cluj iar unii îl pun într-o nenecesară comparaţie, mai sus de Ghenie ca valoare. Fără a avea vizibilitatea colegului său de generaţie şi de şcoală, Victor Man este unul dintre cei mai valoroşi artişti contemporani, cel puţin din România. Peste o săptămână se va vernisa expoziţia sa de la galeria tokiotă Blum & Poe, din celebrul cartier Shibuya. Expoziţia nu a fost aranjată în cursul istoricei vizite a premierului nipon în România.
     Christie's a vândut "veneţiene" de Guardi de mai multe ori, la preţuri de excepţie, dar în vara asta a făcut-o lată de tot. În iulie trecut, la Christie's s-a vândut, cu 23,25 milioane de lire sterline, o pictură de Guardi atât de frumoasă şi importantă că ministrul britanic al artelor a interzis să fie dată peste graniţă, licitatorului câştigător. Adică i-a interzis, fie şi temporar, exportul. "Podul Rialto cu Palatul Camerlenghi", de 2 pe 1,2 metri, a fost comandată lui Guardi în 1768, de Chaloner Arcedeckne, parlamentar britanic în epocă dar şi proprietar al unei plantaţii de trestie de zahăr în Jamaica. Pictura a rămas familiei până când a fost cumpărată de Edward Guinness, conte de Iveagh, dar şi colecţionar.
     Este una dintre cele mai bune picturi cu subiect veneţian din câte s-au văzut iar britanicii nu puteau admite să le plece istoria în aşa hal. De aceea, subiecţii britanici au timp până în iulie să adune banii cu care să preempţioneze splendida pictură. În 2011, o pictură asemănătoare, "Veneţia, vedere a podului Rialto, privind spre nord, de la Fondamenta del carbon", desigur, de Guardi, a fost licitată cu 26,7 milioane de lire sterline unui cumpărător din afara UK. Şi atunci s-a dat o interdicţie temporară de export, pentru a găsi un cumpărător naţional, dar, până la urmă, preempţiunea nu a funcţionat, nu a fost dibuit omul cu bani. Se pare că nici acum nu va veni acest Făt Frumos cu portofelul gros.
     Piesa este absolut originală, nu ca vagonul de Modigliani expus la Genova şi care tocmai a fost declarat fals de tot şi bun de pus pe foc. Când au fost expuse la Palazzo Ducale din italianul oraş, un expert a ridicat vocea şi a spus că împăratul e cam gol, mai gol decât nudurile lui Modigliani. În iulie, expoziţia a fost închisă şi au început procesele, mai întâi cele de expertiză. Până la urmă a rezultat că toate sunt falsuri, cu excepţia uneia care are certificat de autenticitate de la ... Guvernul italian. Îmi este şi frică să scriu aşa ceva, dacă le vine ideea la interschimbabili că pot da astfel de certificate, iar umplem lumea de brâncuşei. Simpatic este că, în timp ce noi aducem rame practice şi ieftine din Italia, ramele Modiglianilor erau din Europa de Est şi, un pic, din SUA, şi nu aveau nicio treabă cu fostul ucenic al lui Brâncuşi. Unul dintre proprietari, care are 11 dintre piese, este ungur, nu este sigur dacă din Europa Centrală sau din cea de Est, dar acum e sigur sub investigaţie. De problemă se ocupă ceea ce s-ar putea numi "unitatea specială împotriva fraudelor cu artă a poliţiei militarizate Carabinieri". Cu certitudine, Modigliani este unul dintre cei mai falsificaţi artişti, acest tratament începând la scurt timp după încheierea scurtei şi zbuciumatei sale vieţi, dar piesele cu pricina sunt departe de a fi falsuri abile, cum au fost numite în mod abuziv. O expoziţie Modigliani se ţine chiar acum, până în aprilie, la Tate Modern, la Londra, dar de când cu problema italiană, corul care garantează că nimic acolo nu este fals se aude tot mai răspicat. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
