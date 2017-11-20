Ediţia cu numărul 75 a premiilor Globurile de Aur a stat sub semnul unui protest legat de inegalitatea de gen de la Hollywood şi de comportamentul neadecvat al unor producători, actori, regizori.

Lumea filmului american a ajuns la faza turnării de "cenuşă în cap", renunţând pentru moment la preocuparea pentru politica internă (anul trecut toată lumea l-a criticat pe preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump) sau externă (ani în şir în vizor au fost regimurile sau conducătorii din ţări din America de Sud, Africa, Europa de Est, Asia). Gala a fost prezentată de Seth Meyers şi a fost marcată de solidaritate - vedetele s-au prezentat pe covorul roşu purtând haine negre, un doliu tardiv pentru nedreptăţi petrecute cu ani sau chiar zeci de ani în urmă. Au fost trimise săgeţi către vinovaţii de serviciu şi s-a vorbit mult despre discriminarea la care au fost supuse femeile în "Cetatea filmului". "Să pui femeile în centrul poveştilor nu este doar un lucru corect, este o afacere bună", a spus Nicole Kidman, una dintre laureate, făcând referire la filmele care au avut în rolurile principale actriţe.

Aceasta a fost prima mare ceremonie care are loc la Hollywood de la declanşarea scandalului care l-a avut în centru pe producătorul Harvey Weinstein şi în urma căruia mai mulţi cineaşti au fost acuzaţi de hărţuire, abuz şi agresiune sexuală. De la declanşarea scandalului lumea a aflat cum stau lucrurile în spatele cortinei, zeci de persoane, bărbaţi, dar mai ales femei, au făcut mărturisiri zguduitoare legate de abuzurile, fizice şi psihice, la care au fost supuşi.

Oprah Winfrey, care a primit premiul Globul de Aur pentru întreaga carieră a ţinut un discurs pe această temă: "Să ne spunem propriul adevăr este cea mai puternică unealtă pe care o avem. Mă simt în mod particular mândră şi inspirată de toate femeile care s-au simţit suficient de puternice să vorbească şi să îşi împărtăşească poveştile personale. De prea mult timp, femeile nu erau auzite sau crezute dacă îndrăzneau să spună adevărul în faţa puterii acestor bărbaţi. Dar s-a terminat cu ei! S-a terminat cu ei".

Dincolo de proteste, marii câştigători ai serii au fost: Studiourile Fox Searchlight Pictures au câştigat cele mai multe trofee - 6 (patru pentru "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" şi două, pentru "The Shape of Water") şi HBO a primit 4 premii (pentru "Big Little Lies"). Iată cele 25 de premii decernate în cadrul galei de duminică seară de la Beverly Hilton Hotel: Cel mai bun film categoria dramă: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Cel mai bun film categoria musical sau comedie: "Lady Bird"; Cea mai bună actriţă într-o dramă: Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"); Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă: Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour"); Cea mai buna actriţă într-un film musical sau comedie: Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird"); Cel mai bun actor într-un film musical sau comedie: James Franco ("The Disaster Artist"); Cel mai bun regizor: Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water"); Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"); Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"); Cel mai bun scenariu: Martin McDonagh ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"); Cel mai bun film de animaţie: "Coco"; Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină: "In the Fade" (Germania-Franţa); Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală: Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water"); Cel mai bun cântec original: "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman); Cel mai bun serial de televiziune categoria dramă: "The Handmaid's Tale"; Cel mai bun serial de televiziune categoria musical sau comedie: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Cel mai bun miniserial sau film de televiziune: "Big Little Lies"; Cea mai bună actriţă într-un miniserial sau film de televiziune: Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies"); Cel mai bun actor într-un miniserial sau film de televiziune: Ewan McGregor ("Fargo"); Cea mai buna actriţă într-un serial de televiziune dramatic: Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"); Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune dramatic: Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"); Cea mai buna actriţă într-un serial de televiziune musical sau comedie: Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune musical sau comedie: Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"); Cea mai buna actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserial sau film de televiziune: Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies"); Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserial sau film de televiziune: Alexander Skarsgard ("Big Little Lies").