Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Investitii Personale

Glume de la Bucureşti, cu diacritice

BURSA 07.09.2018

Marius Tiţa
 
măreşte imaginea
     Pe noul ministru al sportului din Franţa o cheamă Roxana Maracineanu şi este cât se poate de româncă. Desigur, absolut tot meritul îi aparţine, dar asta nu ne împiedică să ne gândim că o exista o predestinare, în relaţiile franco-române, bazată pe onomastica inspirată de ţepoasa plantă. Mă gândesc direct la mai degrabă legendarul Ban Mărăcine, dat ca strămoş al celebrului poet francez din secolul al XVI-lea, Pierre marchiz de Ronsard. Povestea este lungă şi suculentă, poetul însuşi aruncând sămânţa imaginaţiei când scrie, într-un poem din 1554, că strămoşul lui provine cam de pe unde Dunărea se învecinează cu Tracia (Or quant a mon ancetre, il a tire sa race/ D'ou le glace Danube est voisin de la Thrace). Urmează descrierea completă şi exactă a venirii acestui strămoş bogat şi viteaz pe meleagurile franceze, unde a binemeritat de la rege până la gradul de marchiz. Versurile din Elegie XX explică, într-un fel, de ce respectivul personaj este vestit mai ales în Oltenia. De altfel, titlul de ban este specific renumitei regiuni care a dat umanităţii atâţia oameni importanţi, chiar şi eu născându-mă acolo. La noi, însă, Banul Mărăcine este acreditat drept strămoş al lui Pierre de Ronsard de Vasile Alecsandri şi chiar Mircea Eliade publică, în 1923, "Marchizul de Ronsard, poetul Ronsard şi Banul Mărăcine". Dacă Pierre de Ronsard este cunoscut şi după vreo cinci secole de la naşterea sa, cu banul Mărăcine este o problemă de identificare. Iar cel considerat de istorici a fi adevăratul ban Mărăcine din istorie a fost contemporan cu cel al cărui strămoş trebuia să fie, Pierre de Ronsard.
     Dar să revenim la Roxana Mărăcineanu, un model adevărat pentru tinerele generaţii lipsite, iată, de aşa ceva, şi la declaraţiile în franceză. Născută în 1975, ea a ajuns în Franţa la 9 ani, când părinţii săi, profesori români trimişi, cum se făcea pe atunci, în Algeria, la lucru, au decis să nu se mai întoarcă în ţara unde Ceauşescu şi ai lui tăiau şi spânzurau. Acum îşi aminteşte că în România copiii adunau ambalaje de gumă de mestecat, miroseau aroma, mai ales pe cea de mentă, şi le întindeau cu grijă în caiete, devenite adevărate clasoare pentru "hârtiile de gumă". Nu este nicio îndoială că această experienţă nu îmi este străină, mai mult, îmi este o dragă amintire şi plasez aceste momente la începutul vieţii mele de colecţionar, când ţi se ascut simţurile şi se adună cunoştinţele. Şi Roxana Mărăcineanu este o fibră de colecţionar, priveşte cu pasiune ce se întâmplă în jurul său şi a devenit o mare colecţionară de medalii sportive, cu numele său pe ele. Un alt parizian celebru, cel puţin la manifestările ArtSafari, de origine română, este artistul Mircea Cantor, cel care a făcut diacriticele de pe firma Atelierului Brâncuşi de la Paris. Mă aştept ca următorul său proiect să fie impunerea căciuliţelor pe ă şi pe numele noii ministre a Sporturilor din Franţa, dacă nu se poate altfel, cu pixul pe ziare şi cu carioca pe monitoare. Să ne amintim că şi diacriticele de pe numele lui Brâncuşi erau din gumă de mestecat, până să le semi-eternizeze Maestrul Cantor.
     Şi dacă tot am pomenit de Brâncuşi, că oricum nu scăpăm nicio ocazie, aducem în atenţie o informaţie şocantă, ceva de genul "nu ştiam dar am uitat". Ei, bine, ştiaţi că, pauză publicitară, ştiri pe scurt, autopromovare, revenim după pauză, ei, bine, Brâncuşi era vegetarian. Aflăm asta de pe o farfurie, una desenată de britanicul Benefict Hughes. Vrând să facă publicitate vegetarianismului, al cărui adept este, artistul a desenat pe farfurii portretele unor celebrităţi despre care se ştie că sunt sau au fost vegetarieni. Brâncuşi este unul dintre subiecte iar portretul său, alături de cele care îi reprezintă pe Platon şi Confucius, s-a vândut deja. Preţul nu este mare, ci de 250 de lire sterline. De fapt, desenul nu impresionează, este cam naiv sau kitsch, îl arată pe sculptor cu o cipilică roşie pe cap, imagine în care s-au blocat şi cei care au făcut bustul sculptorului aşezat în sectorul 3, lângă parcul retrocedat IOR. Acolo, insistenţa de a-l reprezenta cu acest tip de acoperământ al capului a dus la aparenţa unui cap de pompier bărbos, cu o mare cască de profil. Mai mult, seria de farfurii cu portrete celebre, desenată, expusă şi vândută de Benedict Hughes, se inspiră dintr-o altă secvenţă, cea adevărată, faimoasele "Women Dinner Service" realizate în anii 1932-34 de Vanessa Bell, sora Virginiei Woolf, şi partenerul său, Duncan Grant, din faimosul Bloomsbury Group. Cele 50 de farfurii de acum trei sferturi de secol reprezentau, într-un desen superb, femei celebre din toate timpurile, de la Pocahontas şi Cleopatra, la George Eliott şi Virginia Woolf. Setul de farfurii, cu loc de frunte în istoria feminismului, a fost considerat pierdut până în urmă cu trei ani, când un client al galeriei Piano Nobile din Londra a mărturisit că sunt la el, toate şi în perfectă stare.
     Dacă tot suntem la Londra, să anunţăm că s-a vândut nu numai o pictură sau o sculptură, ci o întreagă casă de licitaţii. Cu vreo trei luni în urmă, Bonhams anunţase că îşi caută un cumpărător. Pe atunci încă se afla în proprietatea lui Robert Brooks, care fusese şef la Christie's. Şi, ca să spunem ceva şi de cealaltă mare londoneză, şi apoi să ne dăm ochii peste cap că Londra asta e mică rău, şefia lui Bonhams va fi preluată de un responsabil aflat acum la Sotheby's.
     Înfiinţată în 1793, în acelaşi secol cu vestitele Christie's şi Sotheby's, Bonhams a fost mereu în spatele acestora. În anul trecut, a avut un venit de 13 ori mai mic decât cel înregistrat de Christie's. A mers bine în ultimul timp, a avut o renovare foarte scumpă a sediului, dar şi profitul anual este de ordinul milioanelor. A purtat negocieri cu chinezii, dar până la urmă a fost cumpărată de un fond britanic, Epiris, care, la rândul său merge bine, are un portofoliu bogat şi va da un impuls investiţional serios bicentenarei case de licitaţii de artă. Ambiţiile noilor proprietari nu sunt cunoscute, dar vor fi vizibile în noul sezon de licitaţii de artă, care începe în acest septembrie, şi sigur vor fi simţite în cele nouă săli de licitaţie Bonhams din întreaga lume. În 2017, Bonhams a vândut peste 50 de mii de obiecte în 250 de licitaţii desfăşurate la Londra, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Edinburgh, şi Bucureşti.
     Nu, Bucureşti nu, a fost o glumă! 
 
Glume de la Bucureşti, cu diacritice

 
