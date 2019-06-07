Ziarul BURSAEvenimentele BURSASuplimentele BURSACalendarele BURSAAbonamente BURSA
Google îşi va lansa serviciul de streaming pentru jocuri

V.I.
Companii #IT / 07 iunie

Google îşi va lansa serviciul de streaming pentru jocuri

Google a completat puzzle-ul început în luna martie şi a anunţat, printre altele, când va fi lansat serviciul Stadia, cât va costa, ce jocuri va include şi în ce ţări va fi disponibil de la început.

Stadia va fi lansat oficial în luna noiembrie şi va fi disponibil în 14 ţări. România nu se află printre acestea.

Serviciul celor de la Google va include iniţial cel puţin 31 de jocuri, dezvoltate de 21 de producători diferiţi. Lista publisherilor şi a jocurilor care vor fi disponibile încă din noiembrie include următoarele nume:

Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Bungie - Destiny 2

Capcom - TBD

Coatsink - Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)

Codemasters - GRID

Deep Silver - Metro Exodus

Drool - Thumper

Electronic Arts - TBD

Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19

Larian Studios - Baldur's Gate 3

nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rockstar Games - TBD

Sega - Football Manager

SNK - Samurai Shodown

Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

2K Games - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3

Tequila Works - Gylt (Stadia exclusive)

Warner Bros. - Mortal Kombat 11

THQ - Darksiders Genesis

Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2

