Google îşi va lansa serviciul de streaming pentru jocuri

Google a completat puzzle-ul început în luna martie şi a anunţat, printre altele, când va fi lansat serviciul Stadia, cât va costa, ce jocuri va include şi în ce ţări va fi disponibil de la început.
Stadia va fi lansat oficial în luna noiembrie şi va fi disponibil în 14 ţări. România nu se află printre acestea.
Serviciul celor de la Google va include iniţial cel puţin 31 de jocuri, dezvoltate de 21 de producători diferiţi. Lista publisherilor şi a jocurilor care vor fi disponibile încă din noiembrie include următoarele nume:
Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Bungie - Destiny 2
Capcom - TBD
Coatsink - Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)
Codemasters - GRID
Deep Silver - Metro Exodus
Drool - Thumper
Electronic Arts - TBD
Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19
Larian Studios - Baldur's Gate 3
nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Rockstar Games - TBD
Sega - Football Manager
SNK - Samurai Shodown
Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
2K Games - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3
Tequila Works - Gylt (Stadia exclusive)
Warner Bros. - Mortal Kombat 11
THQ - Darksiders Genesis
Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2
