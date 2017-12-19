   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

Grecia scoate la licitaţie 5% din acţiunile OTE

BURSA 14.02.2018
     Guvernul grec a iniţiat marţi o procedură de licitaţie internaţională pentru vânzarea unui pachet de 5% din acţiunile companiei de telecomunicaţii Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE), prezentă şi pe piaţa din România, aceasta fiind una din condiţiile incluse în programul de asistenţă convenit cu creditorii internaţionali, informează Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.
     Grecia a strâns aproximativ 4,7 miliarde de euro din privatizări începând din 2010, când a semnat primul acord de asistenţă, iar obiectivul autorităţilor de la Atena este să mai obţină alte trei miliarde euro până în 2019.
     Agenţia pentru privatizare din Grecia (HRADF) a precizat că procedura de licitaţie se va derula într-o singură etapă şi a fixat data de 15 martie drept termen limită până la care investitorii interesaţi pot depune oferte pentru acest pachet care este compus din 24,5 milioane acţiuni.
     OTE, fostul monopol de telecomunicaţii din Grecia, este deţinut în proporţie de 40% de grupul german Deutsche Telekom, care are drept de preemţiune pentru acţiunile scoase la vânzare de statul grec dar până acum nu a anunţat dacă îşi va exercita sau nu acest drept.
     Guvernul grec deţine un pachet de 10% din acţiunile OTE, companie care în prezent are o valoare de piaţă de 5,7 miliarde euro şi este a doua mare companie listată din Grecia, în funcţie de valoarea de piaţă, după îmbuteliatorul Coca-Cola HBC.
     În proiectul de buget pe anul 2018, Guvernul grec a inclus suma de 250 milioane de euro care ar urma să fie generată de pe urma vânzării unei participaţii la OTE.
     Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) deţine 54,01% din acţiunile Telekom România. La jumătatea lunii august 2014, Romtelecom şi Cosmote România au anunţat că vor fi reprezentate comercial prin intermediul brandului Telekom România, iar produsele şi serviciile vor fi oferite sub brandul "T". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Grecia scoate la licitaţie 5% din acţiunile OTE

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
LA ÎNTÂLNIREA CU ANRM
Surse: "Ambasada SUA s-a interesat de preţul de referinţă la gaze" click să citeşti tot articolul
TMK-Artrom va produce tratamente termice pentru peste 160.000 tone de ţevi pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
MIHAIL SPĂTARU, ANRM:
"Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale a avut un rol important în arbitrajul cu Chevron, nu doar «Zamfirescu Racoţi&Partners»" click să citeşti tot articolul
CCR: Exceptarea unor companii de stat de la principiile guvernanţei corporative, neconstituţională click să citeşti tot articolul
LUCIAN BODE, PREŞEDINTELE COMISIEI DE TRANSPORTURI DIN CAMERA DEPUTAŢILOR :
"Suntem pe dezonorantul loc 128 în lume, privind calitatea drumurilor, după Gabon sau Zimbabwe" click să citeşti tot articolul
AIRHELP:
"Pasagerii afectaţi de zborurile cu probleme aveau dreptul la despăgubiri de 12 milioane de euro" click să citeşti tot articolul
Şova pregăteşte constituirea unui comitet interministerial pentru investiţiile în infrastructura strategică click să citeşti tot articolul
LUCIAN ŞOVA:
"Managementul Spitalului CF 2 să facă o vizită de documentare la Spitalul Judeţean Bacău" click să citeşti tot articolul
Sanador va deschide în a doua parte a anului un Centru de oncologie click să citeşti tot articolul
Optical Network a înregistrat în 2017 o cifră de afaceri de 55 milioane lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Metro a înregistrat creşteri ale vânzărilor, în ultima parte a anului 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Holzindustrie Schweighofer a refuzat un transport suspect de material lemnos click să citeşti tot articolul
Optima a încheiat anul 2017 cu o cifră de afaceri de 16 milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
RE/MAX îşi extinde reţeaua şi ajunge la 25 de birouri în România click să citeşti tot articolul
Oil Terminal a raportat un profit net de 5,09 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în scădere cu 66,9% faţă de 2016 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook