Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Companii Afaceri

GROPILE DE GUNOI

Dezastru ecologic la marginea Capitalei

BURSA 03.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Păsări şi peşti morţi, în balta Vadu lui Moş, din cauza poluării
     * Comunele Vidra şi Berceni, fără apă potabilă
     * Depozitul de deşeuri ECO SUD SA, amendat pentru poluarea mediului, a funcţionat fără autorizaţie, conform GNM
     * Locuitorii din Berceni, ameninţaţi de primar
     
     Situaţia din apropierea comunelor ilfovene Vidra şi Berceni este una dramatică, de aproape doi ani. Principala ameninţare pentru miile de locui­tori ale celor două comune, dar şi pentru fauna, flora şi apele din apropiere o reprezintă groapa de gunoi de la Vidra, administrată de societatea ECO SUD SA.
     Locuitorii din zonă ne-au spus că, cel puţin o dată pe sezon, levigatul rezultat din activitatea depusă de angajaţii ECO SUD pe platforma de depozitare a deşeurilor, unde zilnic sunt aduse peste o mie de tone de gunoaie, se scurge în pârâul Cocioc din apropiere, afectând atât apele de suprafaţă, cât şi pe cele din subteran.
     Cel mai recent exemplu în acest sens s-a petrecut în ultima lună, când poluarea a atins şi balta Vadu lui Moş, pe suprafaţa căruia au plutit sute de peşti morţi, iar sănătatea păsărilor a fost şi ea grav afectată, multe dintre acestea nesupravieţuind poluării. Mai mult decât atât, în urma analizelor efectuate de două laboratoare de apă, a rezultat că şi apa potabilă este afectată de poluarea respectivă, inclusiv pânza freatică, fapt care a dus la emiterea de către Direcţia de Sănătate Publică a judeţului Ilfov a unei adrese prin care le-a cerut cetăţenilor ca, până la remedierea situaţiei, să nu mai consume apă din puţurile proprii şi din fântâni.
     Pentru a veni în sprijinul cetăţenilor comunei Vidra, în toate localităţile aferente acesteia, săptămâna trecută cisternele societăţii Apa Nova au dis­tribuit apă potabilă, gratuit, însă numai până joi.
     Sorin Stroe, administratorul public al comunei Vidra, ne-a declarat: "Cei de la Apa Nova au spus că ne pot ajuta până joi, inclusiv. De la ultima poluare, angajaţii Primăriei Vidra împreună cu cei de la Primăria Berceni au căutat să cureţe lacul, iar, din ce am înţeles, firma ECO SUD a fost obligată de Garda de Mediu să aducă zona poluată la starea iniţială. Pentru a rezolva situaţia apei potabile din comuna Vidra, a fost trimisă o adresă către Apă- Canal, prin care solicităm punerea în func­ţiune a staţiei de apă. Sperăm ca într-o lună - maximum două să o pornim şi toţi locuitorii să beneficieze de apă potabilă. Deocamdată, ultimele analize efectuate la puţul de apă aferent staţiei, arată că există o concentraţie foarte mare de amoniu, ceea ce face ca apa să fie, deocamdată, improprie consumului. Până acum, nicio instituţie a statului nu ne-a spus clar de unde a fost poluată pânza freatică şi cine se face vinovat".
     Administratorul public al comunei Vidra a spus că singurul beneficiu al localităţii de pe urma deschiderii de către ECO SUD SRL a depozitului de deşeuri a fost că localitatea şi cetăţenii nu plătesc cantitatea de gunoi dusă la groapă şi că li s-a mai trimis gratuit câte o maşină a societăţii care să colecteze deşeurile. Sorin Stroe a recunos­cut, însă, că balta Vadu lui Moş "este afectată de groapa de gunoi de la Vidra".
     * Locuitori din Berceni: "Din câte am înţeles, firma ECO SUD este apropiată de PSD şi de Liviu Dragnea"
     Am încercat să aflăm care este situaţia şi în comuna Berceni, însă primarul Gheorghe Covrigea, membru PSD, nu a dorit să comenteze pe subiect, părând deranjat de întrebările noastre.
     Unul dintre locuitorii comunei Berceni ne-a spus: "Am trimis o adresă la primărie ca să întreb ce măsuri au luat împotriva societăţii ECO SUD. M-a sunat domnul primar Gheorghe Covrigea, care mi-a spus să îmi văd de treaba mea şi m-a ameninţat că, dacă nu mă potolesc, nu îmi va fi bine. I-am explicat că apa este poluată, că puţul de 45 de metri adâncime este poluat, apa fiind de zece ori mai proastă decât cea dintr-un alt puţ situat într-o zonă mai îndepărtată. Spre deosebire de cei din Primăria Berceni care nu vor să facă nimic, cei din Vidra colaborează cu noi în acest scandal. Am vorbit şi cu preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Ilfov, care cunoaşte situaţia, dar care nu are soluţii pe termen apropiat, ci pe termen mediu. Dar, din câte am înţeles, firma ECOS SUD este apropiată de PSD şi de Liviu Dragnea".
     Din verificările pe care le-am făcut cu privire la afirmaţiile surselor noas­tre, am aflat că societatea ECO SUD SRL, de când şi-a schimbat principalii acţionari, a beneficiat de contracte cu mai multe unităţi administrativ-teritoriale conduse de lideri ai PSD.
     Astfel, pe vremea când primar al municipiului Craiova era actualul ministru al muncii şi justiţiei sociale Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, ECO SUD SRL a încheiat un contract pentru ridicarea şi depozitarea deşeurilor din oraş. Menţionăm că societatea deţine groapa de gunoi din Mofleni, judeţul Dolj, situată în vecinătatea municipiului Craiova. ECO SUD SRL a preluat groapa respectivă de la societatea Systema Ecologic SRL, unde 80% dintre acţiuni erau deţinute de Ninel Caval, prietenul fostului primar al Capitalei, Adriean Videanu. În momentul în care societatea şi-a schimbat acţionariatul, a fost modificat şi statutul juridic - de la societate cu răspundere limitată (SRL) la societate pe acţiuni (SA).
     Referitor la noua societate, conform unui articol publicat pe site-ul comisarul.ro la începutul anului 2018, ECO SUD SA era trecută pe o listă cu 384 de firme care aveau investitori cu acţiuni la purtător. Pe aceeaşi listă se mai afla şi societatea Tel Drum, care, în prezent, face obiectul unui dosar penal ins­trumentat de DNA referitor la fraudarea unor fonduri europene, pe vremea când preşedintele Consiliului Jude­ţean Teleorman era Liviu Dragnea.
     În afara depozitului din Craiova şi din Vidra - pe care l-a preluat tot de la firma controlată de Ninel Caval - ECO SUD SA mai are şi groapa de gunoi de la Mavrodin, judeţul Teleorman. Acest depozit a fost construit pe fonduri europene în perioada în care preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Teleorman era actualul lider al PSD, Liviu Dragnea. După finalizarea lucrărilor, administrarea acestui depozit a fost încredinţată societăţii ECO SUD SA.
     * Activitate într-un depozit aflat în curs de reautorizare
     Din informaţiile obţinute de ziarul BURSA, societatea ECO SUD SA a avut autorizaţie integrată de mediu pentru desfăşurarea activităţii la groapa de gunoi de la Vidra până în luna martie 2017. Din luna aprilie şi până în luna iunie 2017, când a depus documentele pentru reînnoirea autorizaţiei de mediu, societatea şi-a desfăşurat ilegal activitatea, în punctul respectiv de lucru.
     Acest fapt a fost sesizat Gărzii Naţionale de Mediu (GNM) - Comisariatul Judeţean Ilfov, care a aplicat, anul trecut, mai multe amenzi societăţii, totalizând 240.000 de lei.
     Comisarii GNM menţionează că, în 2017, au fost efectuate 10 controale la groapa de la Vidra şi că toate au cons­tatat încălcări ale autorizaţiei integrată de mediu eliberată în anul 2007 şi modificată în anul 2016. Totodată, comisarii de mediu susţin că, la data ultimului control efectuat în luna decembrie 2017, reprezentanţii societăţii ECO SUD SA nu au prezentat niciun document din care să reiasă că deţin un nou act de reglementare privind termenul de valabilitate al autorizaţiei de mediu, ci au arătat doar solicitarea nr.10414 din 28.06.2017 depusă la Agenţia pentru Protecţia Mediului a judeţului Ilfov, în vederea reînnoirii autorizării ce a expirat anul trecut, în luna martie.
     Pentru lipsa autorizaţiei, în luna decembrie, societatea ECO SUD SA a fost sancţionată de comisarii de mediu cu o amendă în valoare de 60.000 de lei, pe care nu a achitat-o, ci a contes­tat-o, întocmind două dosare pe rolul Judecătoriei Cornetu şi Judecătoriei Sectorului 2 Bucureşti. În 22 iunie 2018, cele două dosare au fost conexate într-unul singur, care acum se află pe rolul Judecătoriei Cornetu şi care are primul termen 13 septembrie 2018.
     Practic, prin mici chichiţe legislative, conducerea ECO SUD SA a reuşit să amâne cu cel puţin un an (ţinând cont că va mai trece încă un termen sau două până la pronunţare, plus eventuale termene privind executarea silită a amenzii) plata sancţiunii contravenţionale aplicată de comisarii de mediu în luna decembrie 2017. În tot acest timp, societatea şi-a desfăşurat nestingherită activitatea, poluând în continuare zona din apropierea comunelor ilfovene Vidra şi Berceni.
     * 190.000 lei amendă, pentru dezastrul cauzat de poluarea bălţii Vadu lui Moş
     Situaţia s-a agravat, în acest an, deoarece, deşi încă reautorizarea pentru punctul de la Vidra nu a fost finalizată, ECO SUD SA a lucrat, încâlcând legislaţia de mediu şi poluând pârâul Cocioc, balta din apropiere şi, cel mai probabil, pânza freatică a localităţilor învecinate. De asemenea, flora şi fauna au fost afectate, pentru că sute de peşti au murit, sufocaţi de dejecţiile scurse din depozitul respectiv, iar zeci de păsări şi-au găsit sfârşitul din cauza apei poluate din balta Vadu lui Moş.
     Aspectele prezentate mai sus au căpătat conotaţii grave în lunile de vară şi, în urma sesizărilor primite de la cetăţeni, comisarii Gărzii de Mediu a judeţului Ilfov s-au deplasat din nou la groapa de la Vidra, unde au constatat că locuitorii comunelor Vidra şi Berceni au dreptate, portivit documentelor obţinute de ziarul BURSA. Aces­tea arată că, în 21 august, comisarii de mediu au mers, împreună cu laboratorul Sistemului de Gospodărire a Apelor Ilfov, la balta Vadu lui Moş pentru a preleva probe de apă. Comisarii au înştiinţat Direcţia de Sănătate Publică şi Autoritatea Naţională Sanitar-Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor cu privire la mortalitatea piscicolă de pe balta Vadu lui Moş, după care s-au deplasat în amonte de baltă pentru a găsi sursa de poluare.
     Adresa nr. 1763 din 24.08.2018 înaintată de comisarii de mediu Prefecturii Judeţului Ilfov, Consiliului Jude­ţean Ilfov, Comisariatului General al Gărzii Naţionale de Mediu, Primăriei Berceni şi Primăriei Vidra arată: "Datorită suspiciunilor că poluarea ar proveni de la depozitul de deşeuri Vidra, s-a efectuat o verificare la depozitul de deşeuri Vidra aparţinând SC ECO SUD SA, societatea care administrează depozitul. Au fost verificate staţiile de epurare levigat, precum şi bazinele de levigat ce deservesc depozitul. La momentul verificării funcţionau 2(două) staţii de epurare. Pe partea estică a depozitului (celula 4), s-a cons­tatat prezenţa levigatului în şanţul de colectare şi deversarea acestuia pe terenul învecinat şi în pârâul Cocioc. (...) Societatea a anunţat poluarea accidentală prin adresa înregistrată la GNM-CJ Ilfov sub nr. 1795 din 22.08.2018, ora 15:38".
     Cu alte cuvinte, cei de la ECO SUD SA au recunoscut că au poluat pârâul Cocioc şi balta Vadu lui Moş abia la o zi după ce sursa poluării a fost descoperită de comisarii de mediu ilfoveni în interiorul depozitului de la Vidra.
     Pentru ultima poluare, ECO SUD SA a primit o amendă contravenţională în valoare de 190.000 lei - pe care, probabil, o va contesta ca şi pe precedentele, deşi a recunoscut poluarea - şi i s-au trasat anumite mă­suri: menţinerea unei zone de depozitare activă pe maximum 2500 de metri pătraţi, interzicerea deversării levigatului în exteriorul depozitului ecologic şi trimiterea lui, prin şanţuri de colectare, doar către staţiile de epurare din interior, aducerea la starea iniţială a zonei poluate şi plătirea unor eventuale despăgubiri către proprietarii zonelor afectate, indiferent că vorbim despre terenuri sau despre balta Vadu lui Moş.
     * În ciuda amenzilor, ANPM nu a suspendat activitatea depozitului
     Din toată această situaţie prezentată de comisarii Gărzii Naţionale de Mediu reţinem un aspect principal: deşi SC ECO SUD SA a fost sancţionată într-un an cu 430.000 de lei pentru încălcarea legislaţiei de mediu, groapa de gunoi de la Vidra funcţionează în continuare pentru că angajaţii Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Protecţia Mediului şi cei ai Agenţiei pentru Protecţia Mediului Ilfov nu suspendă, aşa cum prevede legea, până la remedierea tuturor deficienţelor, activitatea desfăşurată în acest depozit, ca urmare a ilegalităţilor repetate făcute de companie.
     Menţionăm că, deşi ziarul BURSA a trimis adrese către ANPM şi către APM Ilfov, în care am solicitat lămuriri cu privire la autorizaţia integrată de mediu a societăţii ECO SUD SA pentru depozitul de la Vidra, până la închiderea ediţiei nu am primit niciun răspuns de la cele două instituţii ale statului. Nu au venit răspunsuri nici de la Administraţia Naţională a Apelor Române, nici de la Administraţia Bazinală a Apelor Argeş-Ilfov, nici de la Sistemul de Gospodărire a Apelor Ilfov şi nici de la Direcţia de Sănătate Publică a judeţului Ilfov, deşi am contactat toate aceste instituţii, atât în scris, cât şi telefonic.
     Ar fi fost normal ca, în urma constatării faptului că apa din cele două localităţi nu este potabilă şi după emiterea atenţionării locuitorilor cu privire la acest aspect, angajaţii DSP Ilfov să fi verificat şi condiţiile sanitare din depozitul de la Vidra şi, eventual, în cazul constatării unor deficienţe, să suspende autorizaţia de funcţionare a acestui depozit, până la remedierea situaţiei. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.