Editorial

Gura păcătosului

BURSA 12.01.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Adevărul, despre care este vorba, a fost descoperit şi pronunţat de către Prim ministrul al României, domnul Tudose. Evenimentul l-a umplut de jenă, neplăcere, dacă nu chiar de o adîncă scîrbă. Partea bună este că, în plus, i-a mobilizat vîna combativă, vocaţia de spirit răzvrătit: Aşa, nu se mai poate! Ce nu se mai poate? Simplu: ca dumnealui să fie pus să conducă un Trabant cînd, la nivelul său şi al pretenţiilor sale, ar fi trebuit să se afle la volanul unui Mercedes. Cel puţin! Pornit pe panta "cunoaşterii tragice", drumul către "Adevăr" rezervat marilor caractere din galeria Oedip, Faust, Hamlet, cel care, în schimbul înţelegerii "Sensurilor Lumii" cere, fără milă, sacrificiul total şi absolut de sine, domnul Tudose a devenit dintr-o dată asemeni unui căutător de aur care a dat peste vîna pentru care săpase în stînca muntelui, o viaţă. Pepită după pepită, adevărurile îi cad în palmă şi sub ochi, strălucind inconfundabil, chiar aşa, încătuşate încă de sterilul care le-a ţinut prizoniere atîtea ere geologice. Aur! Spre exemplu, domnul Tudose a descoperit că Ministrul de interne îl minte într-un mod inacceptabil. Sigur, nu o să intrăm acum pe uliţele strîmte şi întortocheate ale determinărilor logico-etice care ne-ar ajuta să înţelegem care sunt minciunile acceptabile şi care nu, într-un guvern, precum şi cum face cineva diferenţa între ele, dar lucrul este stabilit: pîine şi sare, dumnealui, Premierul Tudose, nu mai poate şi nici nu mai vrea să mănînce, de pe aceeaşi tipsie cu doamna Carmen. Ori, doamna Carmen, ştim cu toţii, nu este altceva decît simplul avatar al domnului Dragnea, care va să zică, mesajul îl vizează mai mult şi în primul rînd pe el. Aşa cum ne-a mai spus-o, poate nu atît de categoric, ca acum, Premierul Tudose are a se plînge de miniştrii săi, mai de fiecare în parte şi de toţi, la un loc, cei care nu fac nimic, cei care una zic şi alta fac, cei care nici nu zic şi nici nu fac, cei care habar nu au ce fac, dar sunt atît de harnici în a îndrepta mîine ceea ce au stricat astăzi, încît nu le mai ajung nopţile să explice la televizor meandrele concretului reformelor cu care se ostenesc atîta să ne procopsească.
     În sfîrşit, domnul Tudose, Premierul, are toate motivele să se plîngă şi de faptul că în locul unui instrument suplu şi capabil pe care să-l conducă, numit Guvern, i s-a pus în spinare o liotă de vreo trei zeci de miniştri, plus vreo sută şi ceva de secretari de stat, despre care numai Bunul Dumnezeu ar mai putea şti ce fac şi ce desfac prin cabinetele lor, în fiecare zi, nicidecum un simplu muritor, cum fatalmente este şi domnul Tudose. Sunt toate semnele că Premierul nu este nici pe departe la capătul drumului cunoaşterii, pe care, după unii a apucat-o singur, iar după alţii a fost îmbrîncit voiniceşte... prietenii ştiu de ce! De exemplu este cît se poate de izbitor şi de şocant, să constaţi că înţelegerea domnului Tudose despre valenţele funcţiei de prim-ministru, pe care o deţine, încă, nu a ajuns la capitolul care explică faptul că el, Guvernul, nu se primeşte în dar de la "partid", ori de la mai marii care te-au numit în funcţie, ci se construieşte. Iar, aceasta este osteneala dintîi şi cea mai importantă a celui care urmează să îl conducă, Prim-ministrul. Din declaraţiile şi din postura actuală a domnului Tudose rezultă clar că nu l-a chemat nimeni niciodată să facă un asemenea efort şi nici domniei sale nu i-a trecut prin minte că ar fi dator cu el. Cînd va ajunge şi la acest adevăr, cu siguranţă, situaţia domnului Tudose se va clarifica radical, pentru că, una din două: ori acceptă faptul că este doar un "pion" şi atunci trebuie să lase pretenţiile de "conducere" a Guvernului şi alte ifose de prim-minis-tru la vestiar, ori îşi ia în serios atribuţiile şi face un Guvern cu care să gestioneze cît de cît, măcar treburile curente ale ţării, dacă altceva nu mai are timp, ori capacitate să facă. Doar că, pentru cea de-a doua ipostază are nevoie de sprijin... nu aşa oarecare şi nici din acela care vine doar prin canalele subterane ale puterii, ci de unul care se numără simplu, fără echivoc, în voturi "pentru" sau "contra" la o posibilă moţiune de cenzură. Deocamdată domnul Tudose nu a dat semne că ar fi capabil să joace în arena adevăraţilor gladiatori ai puterii, numită la noi "politică".
     Ce urmează, aşadar?
     Nu există decît două drumuri. Primul este determinat de menţinerea actualei constelaţii de putere, aşa, minată de tensiuni, contradicţii, lupte şi disensiuni cum este ea, atît în rîndurile PSD, cît şi între principalele centre instituţionale de putere. Consecinţa va fi o simplă prelungire a actualului tablou, în care Guvernul Tudose şi Tudose premierul guvernului său se vor înţelege, vorba lui Caragiu, ca Năstase cu Smith, Teaşcă cu federaţia, Caragiu cu Ţiriac, directorul cu adjunctul, controlul financiar cu gestionarii de materiale, meşterii cu ucenicii, paznicii cu sectoriştii, iar secretarele cu soţiile... cu soţiile!!! Petrecerea continuă!
     Cealaltă cale s-ar putea ivi doar dacă ceva, undeva, se rupe, plezneşte, explodează, se scufundă... etc. astfel încît se poate purcede la o deplină reorganizare a menajeriei puterii din România. "Alţi bani, altă dis-tracţie", o să spună cu teamă cititorul nostru mai degrabă pesimist. Eu, dimpotrivă, sunt optimist! La cîţi bani am cheltuit, cheltuim şi vom mai cheltui degeaba, cu guvernările noastre ne putem permite orice spectacol, chiar şi o premieră, cu condiţia să găsim libretul, regizorul şi interpreţii potriviţi. Ar fi, cu adevărat, un eveniment! 
 
Opinia cititorului 
1.  supertare
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi C. în data de 12.01.2018, ora 00:11)  
 Secretarele cu sotiile!...si sotii cu sotiile!


 
  1.1.   Furt de identitate 1  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 12.01.2018, ora 10:18)
 
 Mesajul 1 nu aparține cititorului Cristi C.


 
2.  Parada mercaranelor
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.01.2018, ora 00:47)  
 Ministru habarnam dar cu X5 sub sezuta!


 
3.  fosila
    (mesaj trimis de zoologist în data de 12.01.2018, ora 09:32)  
 aceasta fosila de goriloi de ibrail, are marea capacitate a animalului politik rumunesc si anume de a MINTI mai repede decat se rasufla !


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.01.2018, ora 10:03)  
 E o analiza politico-economica-literara a actualitatii noastre!Aveti talent, felicitari!


 
5.  Trabantul lui Tudor a ajuns în boscheti
    (mesaj trimis de Mhcrnl în data de 12.01.2018, ora 10:06)  
 PSD a ajuns de toata jena, produsele puse să conducă guvernele de pană acum au eșuat lamentabil, și este puțin spus. Mă întreb dacă nu ar fi mai bine sa se retragă de la guvernare cât este încă pe val?
 Tudose este un exponent jenant al incapacitați de decizie a acestui partid. Este o prostie sa pui să se ancheteze singur pe șeful politiei când este evident că acesta a fost tartorul acoperirii polițistului pedofil.
 "Siguranta și incredere" ori era prost și nu știa ori era ticălos, în ambele cazuri era dat afară. Inteligentul Tudose a ales cea mai proasta varianta.


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 12.01.2018, ora 11:14)  
 ....Carmen Dan. ....a incercat si de data aceasta sa puna lumea in alerta... si sa zica ca iar a incercat cineva sa-i "bage"un aparat ascultator in priza.


 
Macroeconomie, 11:20
Câştigul salarial mediu brut pe economie a fost în luna noiembrie 2017 de 3430 lei
     În luna noiembrie 2017, câştigul salarial mediu nominal brut a fost de 3430 lei, cu 3,1% mai mare decât în luna octombrie 2017, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:11
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:55
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:49
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:41
Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat în decembrie la 3,3%, cel mai mare nivel din august 2013
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei, care măsoară evoluţia preţurilor de consum în ultimul an, a urcat în luna decembrie la 3,32%, cel mai înalt nivel din august 2013, când a fost 3,67%, în condiţiile în care ouăle s-au scumpit cu 43,2% în ultimul an, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook