Guvernanţa corporativă în sectorul energetic. Drumul scurt de la speranţă, la regres

BURSA 29.01.2018

GABRIEL DUMITRAŞCU
 
     Constatând deficitul de bune prac­tici din ultima perioadă, Guvernul a aprobat, în 20 iulie 2017, prin Memorandum, Codul de conduită al membrilor Guvernului României. Codul reglementează norme de conduită şi etică pentru miniştri. Obiectivul principal al Codului de conduită îl constituie asigurarea exercitării demnităţii publice de membru al Guvernului în condiţii de integritate, imparţialitate şi transparenţă, ca mijloc de promovare a unei bune guvernanţe, element important al democraţiei.
     Principiile generale care guvernează conduita membrilor Guvernului sunt supremaţia Constituţiei şi a legii, prioritatea interesului public, profesionalismul, integritatea morală şi transparenţa în exercitarea demnităţii publice.
     Desigur, expresia "interes public" atrage atenţia, vizându-ne pe toţi şi acesta este declarat "prioritar", prin raportarea la interesul privat sau interesul de grup. În mod comun şi simplificând, "interesul public" defineşte chestiunile generale şi care prezintă interes, prin întindere şi efect, pentru toţi cetăţenii. Interesul public este distinct şi extins faţă de interesul privat sau de grup, care prezintă interes doar pentru categorii mai restrânse de indivizi sau grupuri de indivizi. De asemenea, interesul public este subiectul şi obiectul acţiunii autorităţilor publice - acţiune care ar trebui să aibă la bază criterii de neutralitate şi imparţialitate - opusă modului în care persoanele sau grupurile private îşi urmăresc interesele proprii şi fără a interfera cu interesele acestora.
     De multe ori, pentru a justifica propuneri administrative sau acţiuni politice, se declară în mod incorect şi abuziv interesul public, încer­cându-se disimularea unor acţiuni şi denaturarea cadrului corect de analiză şi apreciere a opţiunilor, a procedurilor şi a rezultatelor, atât din partea celor care propun anumite soluţii, cât şi din partea celor vizaţi de deciziile respective şi care le evaluează prin prisma efectelor produse.
     În percepţia comună se acceptă definirea interesului public ca: "acel interes care implică garantarea şi respectarea de către instituţiile şi autorităţile publice a drepturilor, libertăţilor şi intereselor legitime ale cetăţenilor, recunoscute de Constituţie, legislaţia internă şi tratatele internaţionale la care România este parte, precum şi îndeplinirea atribuţiilor de serviciu, cu res­pectarea principiilor eficienţei, eficacităţii şi economicităţii cheltuirii resurselor".
     Analizând guvernanţa, ca manieră de exercitare a dreptului legal de a guverna, măsura în care este respectat interesul public devine definitoriu pentru a concluziona.
     Furnizarea şi accesul la energie sunt servicii de interes economic general, de interes public, recunoscute ca atare în tratatele UE, dar şi în legislaţia naţională.
     Pentru a surprinde evoluţia guvernanţei corporative în sectorul energetic controlat de stat, privită doar ca proces dinamic cantitativ şi calitativ, trebuie să urmărim evoluţiile în cel puţin trei planuri: în planul reglementărilor, la nivelul instituţiei publice care are calitatea de acţionar în societăţile din energie şi la nivelul societăţilor. Apoi, pe baza acţiunilor şi a faptelor relevanţa se poate concluziona dacă guvernanţa corporativă a societăţilor din energie a stagnat, este în regres sau a înregistrat un progres şi se pot formula propuneri de modificare a cadrului de reglementare care să conducă la atingerea obiectivelor de control societar echilibrat, transparenţa şi performanţa întreprinderilor publice.
     Cadrul legal de reglementare stabilit prin O.U.G. nr. 109/2011, privind guvernanţa corporativă a întreprinderilor publice, a fost dezvoltat şi modificat substanţial prin Legea nr. 111/2016, de aprobare a ordonanţei. Reglementările au fost detaliate prin elaborarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a O.U.G. nr. 109/2011, norme aprobate prin H.G. nr. 722/2016.
     Chiar dacă practica de patru ani de aplicare a OUG 109/2011 a relevat lacunele reglementării, legiuitorul nu a găsit de cuviinţă să rezolve ferm şi fără posibilitatea evitării, esenţa guvernanţei corporative la societăţile controlate de stat, şi anume, selectarea şi numirea, fără implicarea politicului, a unor administratori independenţi şi competenţi.
     Din această perspectivă, modificările cadrului de reglementare, chiar dacă sunt ample ca volum, nu au făcut decât să "distileze" un traseu care evită selecţia independentă, transparenţa şi nedis­criminatorie, pe baza competenţelor şi a rezultatelor demonstrate a competitorilor, lăsând nereglementat şi neres­tricţionat, la îndemâna autorităţilor publice tutelare (minis­tere), numirea administratorilor provizorii, până la finalizarea procedurii de selecţie a administratorilor, potrivit legii speciale. În acest scop, acţionarii-ministere vor putea prezenta în adunarea generală a acţionarilor propuneri de candidaţi. În această situaţie, durata mandatului este de 4 luni, cu posibilitatea prelungirii, pentru motive temeinice, până la maximum 6 luni. În cazul în care procedura de selecţie este suspendată sau anulată de instanţa de judecată, mandatul administratorului provizoriu continuă până la numirea noului administrator.
     Cum au interpretat instituţiile publice care îndeplinesc calitatea de acţionar în numele statului această prevedere permisivă? Au abuzat de această lacună, drept dovadă, în acest moment majoritatea societăţilor fiind conduse de administratori provizorii. Chiar dacă legea lasă această portiţă, ea trebuia folosită ca excepţie, nu ca regulă, în condiţiile în care decidenţii ministeriali ar fi aplicat reglementarea cu bună credinţă, în sensul şi spiritul ei. Se impune, în măsura în care se doreşte în mod real performanţa din partea administratorilor, o reglementare precisă, care să precizeze ca adminis­tratorii provizorii propuşi să îndeplinească aceleaşi criterii şi cerinţe cu cele stabilite în procedura de recrutare. Astfel, măcar s-ar limita ingerinţa politicului în numirea administratorilor şi s-ar evita situaţiile în care societăţi de importantă naţională sunt conduse de administratori numiţi doar pe baza apartenenţei la cumetrii politice şi fără calificările profesionale demostrate de rezultate.
     Ministerul Energiei (ME) îndeplineşte calitatea de acţionar în numele Statului român la cei mai importanţi operatori economici ce activează în domeniul producţiei, distribuţiei şi furnizării energiei electrice şi termice, al exploatării, prelucrării şi valorificării resurselor minerale energetice (petrol, gaze naturale, cărbuni, uraniu), însumând un capital social de aproximativ 15,5 miliarde lei.
     ME îndeplineşte calitatea de acţionar majoritar sau semnificativ la societăţi listate la BVB: ROMGAZ S.A. (70,01%): ELECTRICA SA (48,78%), NUCLEARELECTRICA SA (82,48%), OMV Petrom SA (20,64%), ROMPETROL RA­FI­NARE S.A. (44,70%), OIL TERMINAL S.A. (59,62%), CONPET S.A. (58,72%), dar şi la alte societăţi semnificative: HI­DRO­ELECTRICA S.A. (80,06%) ELECTROCENTRALE BU­CU­REŞTI S.A. (97,51%), COM­PLEXUL ENERGETIC OLTENIA S.A. (77,15%), UZINA TERMO­ELEC­TRICA MIDIA S.A. (56,58%), Societatea de Administrare a Participaţiilor în Energie (SAPE) S.A. (100%), ELECTROCENTRALE GROUP (100%), deţinând participaţii minoritare la ENGIE (GDF SUEZ Energy România SA) (37%), E.ON ENERGIE România SA (31,82%) şi E.ON Distribuţie România SA (13,51%), Societatea Electrocentrale Titan SA (28,80%).
     Până la 1 decembrie 2014 majoritatea societăţilor aflate în portofoliul ME aveau structuri corporative (consilii de administraţie/supraveghere şi management) selectate şi numite în conformitate cu OUG 109/201, cu excepţia Electrocentrale Grup S.A., Societatea Electrocentrale Constanţa S.A., Societatea de Administrare a Participaţiilor în Energie (SAPE) S.A., C.N. a URANIULUI S.A., Regia Autonomă Tehnologii pentru Energia Nucleară (RATEN) Mioveni, Societatea Uzina Termoelectrica Midia S.A. unde procedura de selecţie a adminis­tratorilor era finalizată şi urma etapa de convocare a adunărilor generale pentru alegerea administratorilor.
     La 1 decembrie 2017, niciuna dintre marile societăţi aflate în portofoliul ME, nu mai are consilii de administraţie/supraveghere numite în conformitate cu OUG 109/2011.
     În toate aceste societăţi din energie administratorii sunt numiţi provizoriu, pe mandate de câte 4 luni, în unele cazuri prelungite, fără ca măcar la una dintre societăţi, procedura de recrutare a administratorilor să fie demarată. Devine evident abuzul în cazul Hidroelectrica, unde la 16 luni de la ieşirea din insolvenţă, avem tot administratori provizorii, fiind numiţi pe mandate iniţiale de 4 luni, prelungite ulterior.
     Cum este posibil ca, în ultimul an, să nu fi demarat procedura de recrutare a administratorilor nici măcar la una din societăţile din energie? Se poate, pentru că odată demarată procedura de recrutare, legea impune un termen de 150 de zile în care aceasta să fie finalizată. Deci, odată începută procedura, în 150 de zile ar trebui, în cazul ipotetic legal, să fie înlocuiţi administratorii provizorii, numiţi politic. Atâta timp cât legea nu sancţionează, iar autoritatea desemnată pentru supraveghere aplicării legii, Ministerul de Finanţe, manifestă o somnolenţă complice, abuzurile vor continua la nesfârşit.
     Un comportament abuziv l-am constatat şi în ceea ce priveşte desemnarea candidaţilor la poziţia de administrator provenind din rândul funcţionarilor publici sau altor categorii de personal din cadrul autorităţii publice tutelare ori din cadrul altor autorităţi sau instituţii publice.
     Legea guvernanţei corporative impune o restricţie, în sensul că nu pot fi mai mult de 2 membri din rândul func­ţionarilor publici sau altor categorii de personal din cadrul autorităţii publice tutelare ori din cadrul altor autorităţi sau instituţii publice. Cel mai relevant exces de poziţie a fost înregistrat în componentă consiliului de administraţie Romgaz, unde, la un moment dat, erau înregistraţi 3 administratori provizorii provenind din rândul autorităţilor publice.
     Trebuie remarcat şi un alt aspect, atracţia pe care o exercită poziţiile de administrator la societăţile controlate de stat pentru demnitarii sau foştii demnitari ai statului, dar şi pentru înalţii funcţionari publici. Legea care reglementează măsurile pentru asigurarea integrităţii funcţiilor de demnitate publică, prevede că persoanele care ocupă funcţii de demnitate publică(miniştrii, secretari de stat şi asimilaţi acestor funcţii) sunt incompatibili cu ocuparea poziţiilor de administratori la societăţile în care statul este acţionar. Totuşi, legea prevede că ocuparea acestor poziţii se poate face cu o dispensa acordată de prim-ministru. Tot în cronologia administratorilor din 2017 ai Romgaz găsim patru foşti sau actuali demnitari ai statului. Trebuie remarcat că în 2016 toţi cei trei secretari de stat din Ministerul Energiei beneficiau de dispense şi erau membrii în consilii de administraţie în societăţi din energie. Pe parcursul ultimilor ani a devenit evident că după fiecare schimbare de guvern, demnitari, func­ţionari şi consilieri din aparatul de lucru al prim-ministrului sau de la cabinetele miniştrilor, veniţi politic cu aceştia şi fără experienţă probată în administrarea societăţilor, sunt numiţi în consilii de administraţie.
     Din nefericire, Legea guvernanţei corporative oferă o nouă dovadă că politicul este inconsecvent şi impredictibil în tratarea problemelor structurale ale economiei naţionale. Dacă prin OUG 30/1997, aprobată prin legea 207/1997 se prevedea desfiinţarea regiilor autonome, cu excepţii bine jus­tificate şi transformarea în societăţi, legea guvernanţei corporative consacră un spaţiu amplu tratării problemelor de guvernanţă a acestora. Ar fi fost mult mai util şi benefic interesului public, ca legea să prevadă condiţiile şi modalităţile de selecţie a persoanelor propuse de autorităţile publice tutelare pentru ocuparea poziţiilor de adminis­trator la societăţile unde statul deţine participaţii minoritare, ca parte a patrimoniului public. Ar fi fost vizate câteva sute de poziţii de administratori la societăţi privatizate, la care şefii autorităţilor publice acordă discreţionar, în prezent, sinecuri clienţilor politici sau administrativi fără control public, nici măcar simulat.
     Devine evident că această parazitare a funcţiei de administrator este făcută, cu acceptul prim-ministrului şi consimţirea miniştrilor, în primul rând pentru rotunjirea veniturilor, dar mai periculos şi pervers este faptul că partidele politice care dau ministrul autorităţii publice tutelare se construiesc şi întreţin, prin membrii propulsaţi în poziţii de administratori, conectându-se la sursele materiale şi de venit ale societăţilor, denaturând major principiile competiţiei politice. Dincolo de aspectul moral, discutabil, apar şi probleme de ordin legal. În ce măsură se asigură separaţia funcţiei de elaborator de strategii şi politici publice, de reglementator şi supraveghetor al aplicării legii, de funcţia de aplicant al legilor, strategiilor şi politicilor publice în cadrul societăţilor? Cum mai pot fi autorităţile imparţiale, când şeful autorităţii este membru în consiliul de administraţie? Cum se mai poate res­pecta prevederea din legea guvernanţei corporative care interzice statului să interfereze şi să intervină în actele şi faptele de administrare a societăţilor?
     Derapajul sistemului începe cu prim-ministrul, fapt demonstrat fără echivoc, chiar de acesta, prin intervenţia din şedinţa de guvern, mediatizată exemplificator, în care îl interpelează pe un ministru despre motivele care l-au determinat să prelungească mandatul provizoriu al unui director general, cu toate că el a solicitat demiterea acestuia, solicitare neîndeplinită până la acel moment, şi că în consecinţă o să trimită domnia sa corpul de control la societate. Această intervenţie devoalează o mentalitate care nu are nicio legătură cu guvernanţă corporativă, specifică unui sistem administrativ centralizat, caracterizat de relaţii de comandă şi control în care guvernul se consideră "mama şi tată" tuturor. Prim-ministrul ar fi trebuit să ştie că directorul general este numit doar de consiliul de administraţie şi că autorităţilor publice legea le interzice intervenţia în deciziile de administrare şi conducere a societăţii, pentru că şi răspunderea, pentru efectele acestora, revine integral consiliului de adminis­traţie. Al doilea aspect ţine de controlul şi cenzura actelor şi faptelor de administrare şi decizie. Acestea pot fi controlate şi cenzurate doar prin instrumentele şi mecanismele societare şi anume hotărâri ale adunării generale care să solicite auditorilor interni, cenzorilor sau unui auditor independent extern să controleze şi să concluzioneze asupra unei anumite decizii sau acţiuni. Raportul de audit şi concluziile sunt supuse atenţiei şi dezbaterii adunării generale a acţionarilor care hotăreşte. În consecinţă, corpul de control al prim-ministrului sau al ministerelor nu au dreptul legal de a controla şi cenzura faptele şi deciziile de administrare a societăţilor. De aici şi o primă concluzie: dacă nu ai principiile guvernanţei corporative înscrise în ADN, oricât de clară ar fi legea, dacă aceasta nu prevede explicit nulitatea actelor de control şi răspunderea persoanelor care au dispus şi efectuat controlul, nu se vor stopa abuzurile. Exemplul prim-ministrului a fost preluat drept model de atitudine şi de miniştrii care au multiplicat maniera abuzivă de ingerinţă brutală în viaţa societară. Asemenea derapaje fac inutil Codul de conduită al membrilor Guvernului României, care rămâne doar un compendiu de bune principii observate la alţii, dar neaplicate de cei mai înalţi responsabili în România.
     Toate aceste practici, condamnabile, au sedimentat sentimentul de neîncredere în aplicaţia legii guvernanţei corporative şi vor face dificilă recrutarea în viitor a unor candidaţi pentru poziţiile de administratori profesionişti, independenţi şi integri.
     În acest context, nu are sens să criticăm faptul că legea de aprobare a ordonanţei guvernanţei corporative introduce elementele de noutate, proactive, cum ar fi scrisoarea de aşteptări şi clarificarea obiectivelor şi indicatorilor de performanţă care vor caracteriza activitatea, dar care nu au fost implementate. Singura încercare a ME de a elabora scrisoarea de aşteptare a avut loc la finalul anului 2016 şi a însoţit procesul de recrutare, eşuat, la Hidroelectrica. Ar fi mult mai util şi în interes public, că legea să prevadă că o "scrisoare de aşteptări" din partea autorităţii publice tutelare să însoţească anual aprobarea bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli al societăţilor, oferind public perspectivele şi obiectivele anuale de evaluare a administrării societăţilor.
     În acest fel, nu am mai întâlni situaţiile întâlnite în acest an, în care minis­trul energiei anunţă la jumătatea anului că evaluarea performanţei adminis­tratorilor se face doar în funcţie de nivelul investiţiilor realizate, fără corelarea cu ceilalţi indicatori de performanţă, atitudine care este de neînţeles din perspectiva contractelor de administrate care guvernează relaţia administratori-societate. Desigur, aici poate fi nuanţată discuţia privind calitatea investiţiilor şi măsura în care adminis­tratorii provizorii sunt stimulaţi să demareze sau să continue proiecte de investiţii ample, a căror finalizare este dincolo de mandatul provizoriu de 4 luni.
     Anul 2017 se face remarcat şi prin conflictele deschise, care au condus la acţiuni în instanţă, între acţionarul ME şi actionarii privaţi de la Hidroelectrica, Oil Terminal sau Electrica. În completare, trebuie remarcată şi situaţia în care datorită lipsei de prevedere şi responsabilitate a acţionarului majoritar în desfăşurarea procedurilor de numirea a administratorilor, Hidroelectrica a rămas fără conducere executivă mai multe zile.
     Revenind la autoritatea publică tutelară, Ministerul Energiei, cel care îndeplineşte rolul de acţionar la societăţile din energie trebuie remarcată şi lipsa de transparenţă a politicii de acţionariat. În acest sens, nu remarc decât dispariţia de pe site-ul ministerului a informaţiei centralizate privind componenţa consiliilor de administraţie/supraveghere la societăţile unde ministerul este acţionar şi a criteriilor care au ghidat ministerul în propunerile şi susţinerile pe care le-a acordat şi faptul că după 2014 a încetat obligaţia societăţilor, cu acceptul tacit al minis­terului, de a transparentiza politicile de sponsorizare şi donaţii.
     Numirile provizorii a consiliilor de administraţie făcute de ME, după expirarea mandatelor consiliilor anterioa­re, selectate şi numite în baza le­gislaţiei guvernanţei corporative, lasă societăţile fără planuri de adminis­trare şi fără obiective de performanţă asumate. Societăţile sunt, astfel, conduse prin decizii fără continuitate şi coerenţă, subordonate unei viziuni integratoare şi, prin urmare, nesustenabile, afectându-le dinamica creşterii afacerilor, dar şi poziţia în piaţă. Cum poţi să-ţi imaginezi că un consiliu de administraţie cu un mandat provizoriu de 4 luni poate gândi, asuma şi aproba programe pe termen lung? Cum ar putea parcurge toate fazele de abordare, avizare, revizuire şi aprobare a unor investiţii ample?
     Un alt deficit de guvernanţă apărut în 2017 derivă şi din lipsa de predictibilitate a politicii de dividend a statului. Măsura de a transfera4 90% din profitul anului anterior în dividende, însoţită suplimentar de decizia ca şi o bună parte din rezervele de capital ale societăţilor să fie distribuite ca dividend suplimentar, se suprapune pe o perioadă de volatilitate a preţurilor pe pieţele de energie, care împreună cu prevederile restrictive din legea energiei: interdicţia de a încheia contracte bilaterale pe termen lung negociate direct sau interdicţia aplicată producătorilor de energie de a exporta direct, amplifică lipsa de bancabilitate, în condiţii de eficienţă economică, a proiectelor de investiţii energetice. Pe termen mediu şi lung, ca o consecinţă a acestor practici, există riscul ca indus­tria să nu poată regenera oportun capacităţile de producţie, reţelele de trans­port şi distribuţie, astfel încât să fie afectate obiectivele de asigurare a securităţii energetice.
     De fapt, această stare este în continuitate cu lipsa asumării Ministerului Energiei asupra unei viziuni şi strategii energetice naţionale. La mai bine de un an de la finalizarea şi intrarea în dezbatere publică a noii strategii energetice naţionale, nu s-au înregistrat progrese în asumarea şi aprobarea acestui document. Din contră, au apărut opinii oficiale că documentul elaborat cu aportul a sute de consultanţi şi specialişti în energie şi care trebuie să fie un document programatic pe termen lung, ar trebui modificat, pentru a fi pus în acord cu programul de guvernare. În aceste condiţii, nu se poate vorbi de predictibilitatea şi stabilitatea politicilor publice şi a guvernanţei sectorului energetic. Lipsa de viziune strategică, împreună cu lipsa capacităţii de analize fundamentale a efectelor evoluţiilor şi a capacităţii de proiectare a soluţiilor comparate, afectează încrederea operatorilor din sectorul energetic în capacitatea ministerului de a genera politicile publice de răspuns adecvat la provocările şi evoluţiile sectoriale europene şi internaţionale şi care să conducă la regenerarea şi adaptabilitatea industriei care să asigure rezilienţa sistemului electro­energetic naţional.
     Consecinţa vizibilă a acestor atitudini şi comportamente deficitare şi ale Ministerului Energiei se regăseşte în cotaţia acţiunilor societăţilor din energie listate pe BVB, care au scăzut semnificativ în a două jumătate a anului, după ce, începând cu 2013 au avut un trend anual crescător.
     Pe parcursul anului 2017, la nivelul Parlamentului s-au înregistrat mai multe iniţiative de exceptare a unor societăţi de la aplicarea legislaţiei guvernanţei corporative, între acestea regăsindu-se şi societăţi din energie, cum ar fi Complexul Energetic Oltenia.
     Mai mult, noul proiect de lege privind înfiinţarea Fondului Suveran de Dezvoltare şi Investiţii (FSDI) prevede că cele aproximativ 100 de întreprinderi publice incluse în acest fond, între care se află şi toate societăţile importante din energie, să fie exceptate de la aplicarea prevederilor legislaţiei corporative, ceea ce atenuează beneficiile ipotetice rezultate prin decuplarea poziţiei de reglementator al statului de cel de acţionar.
     În România, chiar dacă procesul de introducere a bunelor practici de guvernanţă corporativă a demarat promiţător, făcându-se paşi semnificativi în prima etapă, începând cu 2015 intensitatea schimbărilor structurale a încetinit, iar în ultimul an se înregistrează un regres accentuat, care demonstrează că guvernanţa corporativă a întreprinderilor publice este doar mimată, neexistând o continuitate a politicilor structurate de acţionariat a statului şi nici o separaţie reală a poziţiei dată de proprietatea acţiunilor, de administrarea şi controlul afacerilor societăţilor.
     În loc de concluzie, ca o demonstraţie a hotărârii de a implica politicul în administrarea societăţilor la care statul deţine participaţii, vă las "plăcerea" de a digera declaraţia d-lui Dragnea, făcută spre finalul anului trecut:
     "O să le luăm la mână anul viitor (Consiliile de Administraţie - n.r.). Am discutat cu domnul Marian Neacşu, secretarul general al partidului, cu domnul Tăriceanu, cu domnul Tudose, cu domnul Ciolacu, ca în luna ianuarie să avem o discuţie, o analiză pe baza unei informaţii să vedem fiecare... pentru că eu nu am fost implicat în CA-uri, nici premierul nu a fost implicat. Vreau să vedem cine, de unde, cum, de ce şi fiecare om care este numit într-un Consiliu de Administraţie dacă acolo îi este locul, pentru că din ce am înţeles eu mai demult aceşzi oameni, înainte să fie puşi acolo, sunt verificaţi de anumite instituţii. Vreau să vedem, pe de o parte, dacă au fost verificaţi şi dacă au ajuns cum trebuie, iar, pe de altă parte, o minimă analiză a activităţii şi dacă sunt acolo, adică dacă au cât de cât legătură". 
 
29.01.2018
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
