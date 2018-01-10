   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

International

Guvernatorul Băncii Letoniei, reţinut pentru luare de mită

BURSA 20.02.2018

A.V.
 
     * Biroul pentru Combaterea Corupţiei de la Riga, despre arestarea guvernatorului: "Procedura penală priveşte cererea unei mite de cel puţin 100.000 de euro"
     * Trezoreria SUA acuză de "spălare de bani instituţionalizată" a treia mare bancă din Letonia, ABLV
     * BCE taie finanţarea ABLV, iar deponenţii retrag 600 de milioane de euro din banca letonă
       Guvernatorul băncii centrale a Letoniei, Ilmars Rimsevics, a fost reţinut la finele săptămânii trecute, de Biroul local pentru Combaterea Corupţiei (KNAB), ceea ce a provocat îngrijorări în sistemul financiar al acestui stat membru al zonei euro.
     Ilmars Rimsevics este, din 2004, şi membru în Consiliul guvernatorilor Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE).
     KNAB a informat, ieri, că l-a reţinut pe Rimsevics pentru că a fost acuzat că a solicitat şi acceptat mită, conform Reuters. Jekabs Straume, şeful departamentului pentru corupţie din cadrul KNAB, a declarat: "Procedura penală presupune cererea unei mite de cel puţin 100.000 de euro".
     Un avocat al lui Rimsevics, care încerca ieri să îl elibereze pe guvernator pe cauţiune, a afirmat, citat de BBC, că guvernatorul a negat acuzaţiile care i se aduc.
     Banca Letoniei a anunţat că are "toleranţă zero" privind corupţia şi cooperează cu anchetatorii, adăugând că operaţiunile instituţiei financiare centrale vor continua ca de obicei.
     Reţinerea guvernatorului a venit după un raport al Trezoreriei SUA referitor la "spălare de bani instituţionalizată" la a treia mare bancă din Letonia, ABLV, inclusiv tranzacţii care au legătură cu Coreea de Nord.
     Conform raportului, directorii, acţionarii şi angajaţii ABLV au făcut din spălarea de bani "o componentă de bază a practicilor de afaceri ale băncii", iar Trezoreria SUA a propus ca ABLV să fie exclusă din sistemul financiar american. ABLV a dezminţit acuzaţiile, susţinând că raportul conţine "informaţii calomniatoare".
     Vadims Reinfelds, director executiv adjunct al ABLV, a declarat ieri: "Nu participăm la nicio activitate ilegală. Nu am încălcat niciodată sancţiuni".
     ABLV a infomat că deponenţii au retras circa 600 de milioane de euro din bancă după ce SUA au solicitat sancţionarea acesteia, dar "lichiditatea şi capitalul său sunt la un nivel adecvat".
     Ieri, Banca Centrală Europeană a anunţat că a oprit toate plăţile către ABLV: "Acest lucru înseamnă că temporar şi până la notificări suplimentare, a fost impusă interzicerea tuturor plăţilor către ABLV Bank. În ultimele zile s-a constatat o deteriorare semnificativă a poziţiei financiare a băncii".
     Fiind a treia mare bancă din Letonia - stat membru al zonei euro -, ABLV este supravegheată de BCE.
     ABLV a informat că va apela la banca centrală a Letoniei pentru a-şi stabiliza situaţia financiară şi a dat asigurări că dispune de garanţii semnificative.
     Banca centrală a Letoniei a anunţat, ieri, că va furniza 97,5 milioane de euro, finanţare către ABLV, însă, până la închiderea ediţiei, banca nu primise banii. 

     "Nu există indicii ale unei ameninţări la adresa sistemului financiar al Letoniei", a afirmat premierul de la Riga, Maris Kucinskis, în timp ce ministrul de Finanţe, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, a declarat că Rimsevics ar trebui să demisioneze pentru a proteja reputaţia ţării.Totodată, vicepremierul şi preşedintele Parlamentului i-au cerut lui Rimsevics să demisioneze din funcţia de guvernator al Băncii Letoniei."

 
 
1.  WoooW
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 10:08)  
 Daca banca avea nevoie de 100 mil de euro, oameni au retras 600 inseamna ca banca e pe minus 700 mil de euro. Cand se inchide?


 
2.  Fara credit CHF
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 10:14)  
 Dar vai, dar cum, dar ce spune profesorul Piperea si senatorul USL Zamfir nu e adevarat?
 Au zis de nenumarate ori chiar in articole de aici ca Isarescu nu vrea ca Romania sa adopte euro ca sa nu-si piarda BNR-ul si slujba arata vreme cat euro este controlat de BCE.
 Si exista destui speculanti exaltati care au crezut povestea asta vanduta ca adevar de cei doi demagogi.
 Si uite pozna: intr-o tara care a trecut la euro exista Bsnca Centrala (a Letoniei) si exista guvernator, sef al bancii centrale.
 Interesant, nu-i asa?


 
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în urcare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:19
Fitch a confirmat ratingul Enel la "BBB plus", cu perspectivă stabilă
     Fitch Rating a confirmat ratingul pentru datoriile pe termen lung al companiei italiene de utilităţi Enel SpA la "BBB plus", perspectiva atribuită fiind stabilă, se arată într-un comunicat al agenţiei de evaluare financiară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Fonduri Europene, 10:18
CNIPMMR implementează proiectul "Creative Start"
     Consiliul Naţional al Întreprinderilor Private Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR) implementează în perioada ianuarie 2018 - ianuarie 2021 proiectul "Creative START", în parteneriat cu Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS), anunţă Consiliul într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:07
Partidul Ecologist Român face apel către Ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor
     În problematica lemnului de foc, Partidul Ecologist Român face un apel către ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor, Ioan Deneş de a "ieşi din canoanele tradiţionale şi învechite cu privire la asigurarea încălzirii locuinţelor doar cu lemn de foc", se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:59
PROPRIETARUL AVERSA MANUFACTURING:
"Din cauza corupţiei, investiţiile străine se blochează ani de zile la graniţa României"
     Omul de afaceri Michael Topolinski, proprietarul Aversa Manufacturing, avertizează oamenii de afaceri interesaţi de România că, din cauza corupţiei din interiorul Autorităţii pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului( AAAS), potenţialele lor investiţii riscă să stea blocate la graniţa României ani de zile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
