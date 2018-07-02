   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Editorial

Hoţii de azi

BURSA 05.09.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      
     Ce mai fură "omul" azi, prin Româ-nia? Da', ce nu fură? S-a furat cu totul calea ferată, de la miile de vagoane şi locomotive dispărute fără urmă, la miile de kilometri de şină şi cabluri transformate în fier vechi de reţelele "afaceriştilor" domeniului, atît de spectaculos rămaşi în anonimat, chiar şi pentru falnica noastră justiţie... ai zice aproape "total acoperiţi". S-a furat o ditamai grămada de vapoare, o flotă întreagă! S-a furat un sistem naţional de irigaţii care acoperea vreo 2 milioane de hectare. S-a furat pămînt, mii, zeci de mii de hectare, s-au furat păduri, zeci, sute, mii de păduri. S-au furat case, blocuri, mori, fabrici, întreprinderi mari, mijlocii şi mici, moşteniri, parcuri, lacuri, păşuni, maşini, copii, femei, s-au furat ulucii din gardul vecinului. S-au furat bani, mulţi... de ordinul miliardelor. Şi cînd te gîndeşti că Marx şi-a bătut atîta capul să îl contrazică pe Proudhon, care nu făcuse altceva decît să scrie ceea ce vedea cu ochii lui, aşa cum vedem şi noi în România, nu doar în ultimele două decenii şi jumătate, dar mai ales în aceste din urmă două decenii şi jumătate! Proprietatea, mai ales în condiţiile schimbării abrupte de regim politic şi economic, averile cele noi provin, în cea mai mare parte, direct din furt! Nu înţeleg de ce se mai miră cineva! Este firesc şi natural ca cei care s-au împroprietărit atît de grabnic şi de temeinic, într-o singură generaţie, să fie preocupaţi de punerea la adăpost a agoniselii, de înlăturarea pericolului ca actele justiţiei, fie vorba între noi, destul de arbitrare şi pe ici pe colo chiar samavolnice, să le ştirbească cîtuşi de puţin bucuria şi liniştea de a se înfrupta din "roadele" adunate cu atîta trudă şi, pînă la un punct, chiar, cu atîtea pericole. Sigur, la un etaj superior putem vorbi şi des-pre furtul de vieţi ale oamenilor, obişnuiţi sau foarte speciali, de speranţe, talent, de vise şi credinţe furate, despre furtul, aş spune chiar jaful, de sentimente şi sensibilitate, de cultură şi frumos.
     Există însă ceva esenţial care lipseşte din tablou. Ceva fundamental, furat de nişte hoţi înalt specializaţi, ceva furat la modul absolut, nu relativ, ca toate cele enumerate mai înainte: "AZI!"
     Poate aţi observat, poate nu, societatea noastră trăieşte într-o relaţie foarte puternic distorsionată, siluită, maltratată, desfigurată cu timpul. Sis-temul cultural în care ne-am format ne-a băgat în cap şi credem acest lucru cu tărie, că timpul, atît al vieţii noastre individuale, cît şi al celei colective, istorice, are trei regiuni dis-tincte: trecutul, prezentul şi viitorul. Ieri, azi şi mîine! Cei care gestionează aceste "ţinuturi" sunt oamenii politici. Cei care au puterea de decizie absolută, de viaţă şi de moarte, de bogăţie şi sărăcie, de putere şi neputinţă, de faimă şi anonimat, asupra dumneavoastră, a mea şi celei mai mari părţi din populaţia României. Ei deţin şi cheile de la porţile celor trei împărăţii: Ieri, Azi şi Mîine. Cu predilecţie, dacă nu chiar în totalitate, politicianul României se ocupă de "Mîine", de viitor. 99,999999...% din discursul său, care ne este adresat, se referă la ceea ce va realiza el, la cum vor înflori în viitor rezultatele uriaşelor sale eforturi de a ne face nouă viaţa mai bună!!! Cu alte cuvinte, ocupaţia de bază a politicianului României este, a fost şi probabil va fi "să vîndă pielea ursului din pădure!". O gloată de Munchhauseni, spre deosebire de modelul originalului baron din povestirea lui Gottfried Burger, însă, lipsiţi de umor, grobieni şi patibulari. Cum nu au prea mult timp la dispoziţie, pentru înfrumuseţarea şi reparfumarea trandafirie a haznalelor trecutului îşi angajează de regulă nişte "scribi" care secretă ceea ce se cheamă "istoria oficială", din care reiese întotdeauna doar un singur lucru: cît de geniali, măreţi şi neînfricaţi au fost ei, politicienii care au pus bazele viitorului!!!
     Nu simţiţi că lipseşte ceva? Foarte probabil că nu! Am fost şi suntem dresaţi, de vreo trei generaţii şi mai bine, aşa! Să nu mai simţim lipsa lui "AZI". Mai mult şi mai rău, să trăim "natural" într-o lume în care azi a dis-părut cu totul, a fost aneantizat, a fost furat la modul absolut. Adevărata ocupaţie şi chiar vocaţie a politicianului României nu este atît să mintă incontinent despre viitor, ci să ascundă, să facă să dispară prezentul, AZI! De reuşita acestei operaţiuni depinde stăpînirea puterii şi a mecanismelor ei instituţionale de către o clasă politică lamentabil incapabilă, în limitele lui astăzi, să îşi justifice raţional existenţa şi oricare dintre acţiunile sale, altfel decît ca o clasă superpusă cu vocaţie şi program predatoriu prin excelenţă. Nimeni nu se teme mai mult de astăzi decît omul politic al României. Nu vorbeşte niciodată nimic despre ceea ce a făcut el astăzi. Nu are niciodată nici o evaluare sau măcar o referinţă la consecinţele a ceea ce a decis sau nu a decis el astăzi. Astăzi este teritoriul interzis, capcana absolută pe care omul politic trebuie cu orice preţ să o evite, pentru a nu se prăbuşi definitiv şi iremediabil în ţărîna propriei nimicnicii. Şi trebuie nu doar să se ascundă el pe sine de astăzi, ci să ni-l ascundă şi nouă, tuturor, pe astăzi, nu doar ca realitate. Nu este suficient ca Azi să nu existe, el nu trebuie să fie nici măcar posibil! Cel puţin aşa trebuie să credem, să ne închipuim cu toţii. Pentru asta sunt puse în operă uriaşe forţe şi mijloace de propagandă şi de "prostire în masă". Pentru aceasta sunt ucise cu sînge rece toate formele critice ale gîndirii şi culturii, de orice fel! Pentru asta este prăbuşit în ruină sistemul de educaţie şi învăţămînt, iar ceea ce mai funcţionează produce oameni cu amnezia totală a lui astăzi şi fără nici un instrument intelectual sau emoţional care i-ar putea ajuta să se mai reconecteze vreodată cu aceas-tă realitate esenţială: AZI. Singura realitate existentă!!!
     Cînd va înceta România să fie ţara furturilor şi a jafurilor nemăsurate? Cînd şi cum vom reveni vreodată în "Normalitate"? Cînd vom avea altfel de politică şi altfel de oameni politici? Atunci cînd fiecare dintre noi îşi va revendica şi redobîndi, cînd se va reîmproprietări cu ziua de AZI, cea care îi aparţine, prin drept divin, inviolabil şi în mod absolut fiecăruia dintre noi, în fiecare zi. Atunci cînd prin lege, constituţie, judecată absolută vom interzice politicienilor dreptul de a decide asupra zilei noastre de azi, luînd asupra noastră această nemăsurată povară. 
 
