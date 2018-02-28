   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Iliescu judecat - istoria începe acum...

BURSA 18.04.2018

George Roncea, pentru BURSA, în exclusivitate.
 
George Roncea, pentru BURSA, în exclusivitate.      "Iliescu judecat pentru sângele vărsat!" a fost una dintre lozincile de forţă ale Pieţei Universităţii, alături de "Ilies­cu - KGB, du-te în URSS !".
     Noi, cei care organizasem demons­traţia maraton a secolului, ştiam cine era Ion Iliescu, restul poporului român s-a lămurit cu mult peste 20 de ani, până şi Brucan a greşit în estimarea sa despre trezirea în două decenii a dispreţuitului "stupid people".
     Iliescu nu s-a dus în URSS, aşa cum îl rugasem frumos (chiar eu am scris lozinca aia), a adus în schimb toată agentura URSS la putere, din primele clipe, imediat după ce şi-a ucis părinţii adoptivi - puţină lume ştie că Ion I. Iliescu (I. de la Ilici, patronimic via Lenin) a fost într-un fel infiat de familia Ceauşescu, de mic, şi privilegiat chiar faţă de copiii şefului de Clan comunist. Ruşii l-au adus la putere pe Ceauşescu, tot ruşii l-au "retras", prin Ilici al lor, "retras" şi el acum, în mod ruşinos - ce va urma pentru el va fi cu mult mai nasol decât împuşcarea rapidă la un colţ de zid, cum a procedat el cu familia sa adoptivă.
     Pare o farsă a Istoriei faptul că preşedintele de onoare al PSD, fondatorul şi păpuşarul şef al organizaţiei guvernante este judecat şi va fi şi condamnat pe mandatul guvernării PSD. Procesele vor dura mulţi ani, dar şi la final tot PSD va fi la Putere, ăsta e un pariu pe care mi-l asum, ca multe altele câştigate şi până acum. Sper din răsputeri ca şi Ion Iliescu să fie în viaţă la pronunţarea sentinţelor, oricât ar părea de straniu mă rog pentru ca Dumnezeu să-l ţină în viaţă pe demonul ăsta cât mai mult, peste suta de ani, ca să apuce şi oleacă de pârnaie.
     Colegii de ziar râdeau de mine cu ani în urmă când scriam rapoarte către preşedinţie, înaintam memorii şi mergeam la demonstraţii în faţa Parchetului general alături de organizaţia victimelor Mineriadei, AVMR, condusă de Ene Viorel, cel căruia i se datorează scriptic formarea Dosarului Mineriadei. Documentele sunt la mine, toate, cam 2 terra de date, câteva zeci de mii de pagini, mărturii adunate vreme de aproape 3 decenii, munca mea, pentru asta am lăsat Artele, ca să ajung scrib de dosare. Tonitza însuşi, patronul liceului, fost mare luptător, m-ar pune la index.
     Nimeni nu credea că, vreodată, Ion Iliescu va ajunge în instanţă, inculpat pentru crimele sale. Am în faţă Raportul înaintat de AVMR lui Traian Băses­cu, în iulie 2008: "vă adresăm un Memoriu cu privire la Represiunea din iunie 1990 cuprinsă în "Dosarul Mineriadei iunie 1990", vă prezentăm istoricul acestui Dosar, în vederea sprijinirii eforturilor de aflare a adevărului şi pedepsire a vinovaţilor, în interesul dreptăţii, adevărului, Justiţiei şi al victimelor."
     Evident "pedepsirea vinovaţilor în interesul Justiţiei" nu s-a întâmplat atunci, deşi Traian Băsescu şi-a dat cu cărămida în piept că va lupta pentru judecarea lui Ion Iliescu, aşa cum a promis şi Umil Constantinescu, votat exact pentru asta la vremea sa. Au trebuit să treacă încă zece ani.
     Astăzi, cine se uită pe Rechizitoriul Parchetului la adresa lui Ion Iliescu şi Gaşca sa de criminali va descoperi - cuvânt cu cuvânt aproape - conţinutul documentului înaintat de AVMR preşedinţiei, Raport fluviu realizat de trei persoane, un fost procuror, printre puţinii ok întâlniţi într-o viaţă, nu am voie să-l numesc, încă - un actual (încă) ziarist, la BURSA, şi Ene Viorel, (încă) în viaţă şi activ, deşi un sfert din căpăţână i-a fost zdrobită cu ranga de gibonii din subterane ai lui Iliescu.
     "Asociaţia noastră este singura asociaţie legal constituită care are ca obiective statutare, încă de la înfinţare (1996), indentificarea agresorilor, indentificarea victimelor, tragerea la răspundere a vinovaţilor, despăgubiri materiale şi morale pentru victimele mineriadelor. Membri ai asociaţiei noastre pot fi doar persoanele care dovedesc cu documente că sunt victime (evitând astfel circul ,,revoluţionarilor").
     Acest Dosar-cheie al Justiţiei româ­neşti a fost tergiversat, muşamalizat şi mistificat vreme de mai bine de un deceniu. Încercăm prin acest memoriu adresat la cel mai înalt nivel al statului român să ne aducem contribuţia în vederea desluşirii iţelor acestui controversat episod al Justiţiei româneşti.
     Situaţia acestui Dosar, malversaţiunile, presiunile şi manevrele efectuate de reprezentanţi de vârf ai statului român, implicaţi direct, aruncă o pată ruşinoasă asupra credibilităţii Româ­niei ca stat de drept."
     Pata ruşinoasă a mai rămas pe fruntea ţării încă un deceniu, până ce anul acesta s-au întâmplat două evenimente epocale - Ion Iliescu şi o parte din Haita sa au fost inculpaţi succesiv în două Dosare-cheie ale istoriei României. A doua inculpare a survenit recent, pentru Dosarul Revoluţiei.
     Coincidenţa, să zicem, face ca BURSA, publicaţie fondată de un exponent al profeţilor vechi-testamen­tari, să publice în urmă cu un an un material, cu note profetice, despre "Revoluţie" - intitulat "PESTE UN SFERT DE VEAC DE MINCIUNĂ - Adevărul despre terorişti", material ce face parte acum din viitorul Rechizitoriu al Dosarului Revoluţiei, dosar în care Ion Iliescu, recent, este a doua oară inculpat pentru crime deosebit de grave.
     Articolul din BURSA ştergea pe jos cu procurorii Parchetului general - citez: " pot susţine cu probe că Parchetul minte cu neruşinare, nimic nou sub soa­re, asta fac procurorii militari, cum spuneam, de 27 de ani. Persistenţa şi consecvenţa sunt de regulă calităţi de apreciat. În cazul procurorilor militari este vorba de consecvenţa în minciună, persistenţa dezinformării şi intoxicării, în scopul evident al acoperirii vinovaţilor şi muşamalizării faptelor.
     Fapte pentru care există tomuri de dosare."
     Scriam atunci că "Parchetul General minte şi că procurorii militari au fost groparii adevărului despre decembrie 1989 - ca martor direct, "civilul George Roncea" este în măsură să afirme astăzi că la nivel de vârf procurorii militari au fost conduşi - de mai bine de două decenii - ori de cretini congenitali, ori de cretini diversionişti, iar manevrele efectuate aveau ca scop legitimarea noii puteri politice reprezentate la vârf de Ion Iliescu şi "spălarea" Armatei, structura care a preluat de fapt puterea după 1989, prin cadrele acoperite ale GRU."
      Urmau un teanc de probe şi enorm de multe date tehnice, în care erau reliefate complicităţi ale unor "celebri" procurori militari, gen Dan Voinea, cu agentura KGB, instaurată la putere în România via Ion Iliescu şi Nicolae Militaru, general GRU, o instituţie de zeci de ori mai a dracului decât KGB.
     Agenturile combinate - via Dan Voinea, au mătrăşit cele două Dosare cheie ale României - Dosarul Revoluţiei şi al Mineriadei. "Lucrarea" a fost foarte vastă, a inclus cadre şi agenţi din "societatea civilă" - recte GDS şi organizaţii conexe, plus vectori politici şi din mass media, şi aici lista este nesfârşită, de la Adrian Sîrbu, acum inculpat şi el, plus mulţi alţii, încă liberi, deocamdată, de la CTP la Cristoiu.
     Un comentator inteligent al ziarului BURSA remarca atunci: "Bine ochit, BURSA...păcat că nu va schimba nimic această mărturie, la ce fac ăştia ai lui Iliescu nicio şansă să vedem vreodată ieşind adevărul la suprafaţă sau să aflăm numele teroriştilor. Sunt la putere de atâţia ani ei, teroriştii..."
     Comentatorul s-a înşelat, uneori nu ajunge doar inteligenţa pentru a face previziuni.
     Acum două săptămâni, imediat ce am ieşit din spital, cu o mână aproximativ în minus din punct de vedere al scrisului, am fost rugat frumos de vreo trei procurori să vin la Parchetul militar din nou, a suta mia oară, pentru a relua mărturiile mai vechi şi, de data asta, filmat profi cu supercameră de luat vederi, am analizat în scris, cu dictare desigur, că nu mai pot scrie decât la jumătate din capacitate, tot ce scrisesem deja în BURSA cu un an în urmă.
     Au urmat vreo 11 ore de declaraţii, aproape cât a durat şi operaţia de reimplantare a degetelor artistic puse la loc, de nişte copilandrii chirurgi abia născuţi în 1989 şi 1990, cărora le-am povestit în cele 13 ore de operaţie cam tot ce s-a întâmplat de la naşterea lor până acum, în România - pe bune, eram nevorbit şi mai ales fără anestezie, trebuia să fac cumva să compensez absenţa substanţelor soporifice. Şi procurorii erau tinerei, dar citiseră câte ceva, respectiv vreo 80.000 de pagini din Dosarul Revoluţiei şi vreo 40.000 din Dosarul Mineriadei.
     1700 de părţi vătămate la Mineriadă şi vreo 4000 la Revoluţie.
     Plus martorii şi inculpaţii. Peste suta de mii de pagini, asta da lectură. Toate astea sunt la mine, iar BURSA a avut privilegiul rar să devină cu mult mai mult decât un ziar, o efemeridă, ci o piatră de hotar al unui demers juridic epocal, deoarece articolele publicate pe temă au fost luate în considerare ca sesizări publice în interesul Justiţiei - şi iată că Justiţia îşi face totuşi treaba, după ce procurorii au fost puşi la zid în ziarul menţionat, avertizor public în interesul Justiţiei.
     România este un caz cu totul aparte la nivel mondial, din punctul de vedere al aplicării Dreptului. Suntem singura ţară de pe Planetă - şi mă refer la axa istorică, nu doar la prezent, unde au calitatea de inculpaţi conducătorii de vârf ai statului, de la preşedinte la prim ministru şi şefi de servicii secrete şi Armată.
     Ion Iliescu este chiar dublu inculpat, pentru crime foarte grave, iar pedepsele pentru aceste acuzaţii, dacă ar fi cumulate, ar însemna vreo 70 de ani de puşcărie.
     "Blestemul României", aşa l-a numit pe Ion Iliescu fostul preşedinte al deţinuţilor politici, Ticu Dumitrescu, care n-a mai apucat să-l vadă inculpat pe Tartorul blestemat ce a înrâurit nefast generaţiile postdecembriste. Există capitole întregi în tratatele de Drept şi manualele de criminalistică despre psihologia infractorului.
     Ion Iliescu ar merita el singur un Tratat aparte.
     Iată ce scrie el în ultima sa ieşire publică viscerală, unde vituperează pestilenţial împotriva Justiţiei: "Nu poţi fundamenta un dosar de cercetare penală pe viziunile unora sau altora despre evenimente despre care oricum nu puteau avea o imagine corectă" - gen eu, jurnalist la BURSA.
      Şi mai scrie, Ion Iliescu, următoarele, file de Dosar: "Am decis să ies din tăcerea pe care mi-am impus-o în legătură cu acţiunile justiţiei în cazul dosarelor generic numite "Revoluţia" şi "Mineriada", din obligaţia de a lămuri câteva lucruri. Prima observaţie se referă la finalitatea acestor dosare, finalitate care nu mai are nicio legătură cu aflarea adevărului despre acele evenimente. Cum poate afirma cineva că acesta este scopul acestui spectacol "justiţiar", când, în cazul evenimentelor din 13-15 iunie 1990 nu a fost judecat, de fapt, nici măcar cercetat, vreunul dintre cei care au organizat acţiunile violente din ziua de 13 iunie, au atacat sediul Poliţiei Capitalei, sediul SRI, al Ministerului de Interne, care au răspândit zvonuri ce au incitat la violenţe, au atacat şi incendiat sediul Televiziunii publice şi au rănit oamenii care apărau studiourile tv de furia dezlănţuită a unor indivizi, la fel de fără chip şi identitate ca şi teroriştii care au atacat fostul sediu al CC al PCR chiar în momentul în care se redacta Comunicatul către ţară al CFSN?"
     Este absolut incredibil tupeul obscen al acestui criminal cu mâinile roşii de sânge. Deci, cei peste 3000 de bucureşteni măcelăriţi, cele peste 1700 de persoane încarcerate la Lagărul Securităţii de la Măgurele şi la Unitatea Secu de la Băneasa, cei reţinuţi ilegal, fără niciun mandat, torturaţi şi chinuiţi - în viziunea lui Ion Iliescu practic nu există, el şi azi susţine că "nimeni nu a fost cercetat" deşi "cercetarea" atunci se desfăşura la Măgurele, unde distinsa procuroare Monica Macovei, inspectoare desemnată anume de Procurorul General, nu a văzut nimic în neregulă - dar bâtele şi răngile minerilor erau "argumentul" pseudo anchetei.
     Disconfortul de a fi român este veştejit fastidios de astfel de personaje din epoca KGB, care au beneficiat până recent de protecţie absolută.
     Ion Iliescu, prin pana unui "istoric" rus de origine, Constantin Corneanu, angajatul său la aşa-zisul penibil "Institut" al revoluţiei, finanţat de Statul român, apare ca "lider al revoluţiei române". Lider mi se pare ok, ca formulare, dar corect ar fi ca ruşii să îşi asume odată şi odată "Lucrarea" şi să fixeze în clar termenii: "Ion Ilici Iliescu liderul criminal cu mâinile roşii de sânge de români ai revoluţiei ruseşti în România".
     Procurorii ăia tinerei cu care m-am întreţinut recent, cu mânuţa bandajată, au scris aşa: "Ion Iliescu a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar, dintre care unele au avut "un evident caracter diversionist", - comunicat transmis de Parchetul General, în care se precizează că s-a dispus extinderea şi efectuarea în continuare a urmăririi penale pentru infracţiuni contra umanităţii faţă de fostul preşedinte - fiind vizate fapte comise în intervalul 27 - 31 decembrie 1989, pentru care nu este necesară îndeplinirea unei condiţii prealabile de autorizare."
     Să citez, din nou, din articolul din BURSA de anul trecut: "am descoperit că "teroriştii" aveau posibilitatea să tragă asupra balconului CC-ului. De vreme ce nu au tras, rezultă, logic, că printre cei aflaţi în balcon se afla cineva care trebuia ferit. "Actorii" Revoluţiei, cei aflaţi la balconul CC-ului, grupul strâns în jurul lui Iliescu, nu au fost atinşi, deşi unghiurile de tragere şi poziţionările cuiburilor de foc ar fi permis lichidarea cu uşurinţă a acestora."
     Să mai citez (şi) din Comunicatul Parchetului: "Ca iniţiator şi coordonator al comandamentului unic de conducere (organism politico-militar) iar, mai apoi, în calitate de preşedinte al CFSN (care şi-a subordonat Consiliul Militar Superior), Iliescu Ion a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar, dintre care unele au avut un evident caracter diversionist. Prin exercitarea autorităţii depline, Iliescu Ion ar fi putut interveni pentru stoparea fenomenului diversionist, însă nu a acţionat în acest sens."
     Pe scurt, şi în clar, pentru toată lumea - şeful teroriştilor Secu-KGB a fost Ion Iliescu. Personal am ciuruit vreo doi dintre ei, vizavi de sediul CC, unde se puneau la cale combinaţiile majore. Misiunea lor, a ălora cu care m-am împuşcat eu la ceas de seară, era protecţia Haitei lui Iliescu şi lansarea sa, pe cadavre şi sânge. Au izbândit. România a intrat în ghearele lor, după acest episod-cheie.
     Amuzant mi se pare altceva, respectiv faptul că procurorii ăia tinerei mi-au adus la cunoştinţă că sunt ultimul martor încă în viaţă al "contactului" cu "teroriştii" şi m-au întrebat dacă nu vreau să intru în "programul de protecţie a martorilor", ceva ca din filmele americane. Deja mă vedeam ascuns într-un subsol de vilă din Dămăroaia, halind non-stop salam fără soia, până la aducerea lui Ilici în faţa instanţei. I-am întrebat dacă au Oximed, un spray cicatrizant pentru degete belite, n-aveau, dacă nu aveam BURSA în spate rămâneam doar cu o mână de scris, noroc cu superpatronu' Make, că m-a sunat azi să scriu cu ce mi-a rămas din degete, cât despre "protecţia martorului", am refuzat civilizat, pe ideea că misiunea de jurnalist nu se pupă ever cu niciun fel de protecţie, dimpotrivă.
     De abia de acum încolo, vor veni date bine ascunse peste două decenii, despre agentura KGB-GRU, să vedem cine va avea discernământul necesar pentru a înţelege ce ni s-a făcut şi ce va urma.
     Este un privilegiu aparte faptul că pot povesti despre toate acestea, şi despre toate câte vor urma.
     Istoria adevărată începe acum. 
 
Iliescu judecat - istoria începe acum...

 
Opinia cititorului 
