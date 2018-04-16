   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Iluzia cunoaşterii şi polarizarea socială

BURSA 27.06.2018

Gheorghe Piperea
 
Gheorghe Piperea      În plin proces de polarizare şi radicalizare a societăţii noastre, insensibilă şi neutră la ideea celebrării centenarului unirii tuturor cetăţenilor săi, se întâmplă că citesc ceva despre ştiinţele cognitive. Sunt câteva învăţăminte pe care le-am putut extrage. Există o mică probabilitate să fie interesaţi de aceste concluzii şi unii dintre cititorii ziarului Bursa.
     Fie că vrem sau nu, fie că suntem conştienţi sau nu, facem parte dintr-o comunitate cognitivă în interiorul căreia împărtăşim cu ceilalţi cunoştinţe, informaţii, valori, tradiţii şi emoţii. În estimarea propriilor noastre cunoştinţe şi întelegeri, încorporăm (in)voluntar cunoştinţele altor oameni. O foarte puţină proporţie din ceea ce ştim se află în noi. Cea mai mare parte se află în comunitatea cognitivă căreia îi aparţinem, în capetele celorlalţi1.
     Faptul că există cunoştinţe accesibile în comunitatea cognitivă ne face să ne supra-evaluăm cunoştinţele individuale. De vreme ce, într-o comunitate cognitivă, împărtăşim cu­noştinţe şi informaţii, nu mai percepem distincţia dintre ceea ce "ştim" noi şi ceea ce ştie sau înţelege comunitatea. Aceasta este iluzia profunzimii explicative2.
     Aşa cum stocăm cunoştinţe în alţi nenumăraţi oameni cu care împărtăşim ceea ce este sedimentat în cadrul comunităţii cognitive, depozităm inteligenţa şi pe internet. Obiceiul de a căuta orice pe internet a cres­cut stima de sine cognitivă. Oamenii care au găsit informaţii pe internet au avut convingerea că le cunoşteau dinainte ei înşişi, că le ştiuseră tot timpul3.
     Platon, în Apologia lui Socrate, reproduce concepţia lui Socrate care era convins că este mai înţelept cel ce ştie că nu ştie, decât cel care crede că ştie ceva important, dar este dominat de iluzie. La fel ca mulţi dintre noi, individul criticat de Socrate nu ştia că nu ştia. Avea iluzia profunzimii explicative. Ştia mai puţin decât socotea că ştie.
     Iluzia înţelegerii este cu atât mai pregnantă cu cât comunitatea cognitivă este mai exclusivistă şi, în pasul doi, mai dominatoare.
     Irving Janis ilustra, prin anii "80 ai sec. XX, aşa-numita mentalitate de turmă (gândire în grup, groupthink) care ne face ca, odată ce aderăm la un grup şi la valorile şi certitudinile aces­tuia, să ne comportăm ca şi când am lăsa comunitatea să gândească şi să simtă în locul nostru, într-o comodă stare de (parţială) dez-individualizare şi de diluare a responsabilităţii în "favoarea" mulţimii, care va consuma toată energia necesară pentru ca noi să lîncezim.
     O comunitate cognitivă are toate avantajele din lume, dar poate deveni extrem de periculoasă tocmai din cauza iluziei înţelegerii. Oamenii cu care dialogăm (real sau virtual) sunt influenţaţi de noi şi noi suntem influenţaţi de ei. Membrii grupului îşi pot întări unii altora senzaţia de înţelegere. Fiecare membru al grupului vede că toţi ceilalţi îi susţin viziunea sau părerea, ceea ce îi face pe toţi să aibă convingerea că punctul lor de vedere este justificat şi că misiunea lor este clară, chiar dacă nu există nicio motivaţie reală care să susţină această convingere, ci doar un miraj. Membrii grupului îşi oferă unii altora sprijin emoţional, dar nimic raţional nu susţine grupul ca atare.
     Internetul permite, în zilele noastre, găsirea facilă a oamenilor cu idei asemeănătoare cu ale noastre, care să confirme ceea ce noi credem deja, oferindu-ne un forum în care să deplângem prostia şi răutatea celor care au o concepţie diferită despre lume. Iar ceilalţi, la rândul lor, refuză interacţiunea cu noi.
     Gândirea în grup determină, mai ales în politică, polarizarea de grup. Adversarii politici, la fel ca pe stadion, se caracterizează reciproc în moduri simpliste, fiecare acuzându-l pe adversar că nu pricepe "profunzimea" punctului său de vedere. Întotdeauna, în acest dialog al surzilor, celălalt este ignorant. Nu poate pricepe cât de mult ne pasă nouă, cât suntem noi de des­chişi şi cât de utile (şi înălţătoare) ne sunt ideile. Că, altfel, dacă ar pricepe, ar vedea lucrurile la fel ca noi.
     Dar lipsa acestui dialog duce la segregare şi, culmea ironiei, determină reducerea gradului de înţelegere, prin refuzul alternativelor la convingerile noastre, bazate, de altfel, pe un miraj. Noi, în grupul nostru închis, nu ştim aproape nimic despre ceilalţi, dar ne bazăm convingerile pe confirmarea şi reafirmarea lor de către membrii grupului nostru (membri care ştiu tot atât de puţin ca şi noi, având, totuşi, convingerea că ştiu, ca în povestea din Apologia lui Socrate). În plus, se observă că scopul acestei aşa-zise deschideri către comunicare nu este înţelegerea reală şi, cu atât mai puţin, acceptarea măcar parţială a viziunii celorlalţi, ci conformarea şi alinierea lor la valorile sau la "valorile" grupului dominant, prin eliminarea alternativei şi a diversităţii.
     Incapacitatea de a înţelege cât de puţin ştim, combinată cu suportul pentru ideile noastre oferit de grupul nostru, reunit în jurul unor valori intangibile, poate să declanşeze mecanisme sociale periculoase4. Fascismul şi comunismul sunt, de altfel, rezultatul acestui mecanism al gândirii în grup.
     Nevoia de puritate ideologică, pusă la baza oricărei justificări a actelor barbare şi a oricărei ortodoxii rigide, este rezultatul unor iluzii de înţelegere, proprie liderilor de grup şi adepţilor, deopotrivă.
     Aceasta nu înseamnă că ideologia, în sine, este nocivă. Consecinţe îngrozitoare, atât pentru alteritate, cât şi pentru membrii grupului, apar din blocarea în proiect, din mirajul purităţii convingerilor care, de fapt, se susţin pe confirmarea reciprocă din partea membrilor grupului, insensibil la viziunea străinilor, a outsider-ilor.
     Deşi atitudinile ferme, extremiste, bazate pe certitudinea că puţinul pe care îl ştim reprezintă tot adevărul, pot fi combătute prin eliminarea totală sau parţială a iluziei profunzimii explicative (lucru relativ simplu de făcut, prin testul explicaţiei cauzale amănunţite), există totuşi valori pe care le considerăm sacre, intangibile, pe care nicio dis­cuţie, niciun test, nicio tentativă de educare nu le va schimba.
     Atunci când o atitudine se bazează pe o valoare sacră, consecinţele nu (mai) contează.
     Valorile şi certitudinile religioase sau morale, de exemplu, nu se întemeiază decât în mică măsură pe reflecţie, ci pe intuiţii şi emoţii. Nu este necesară o explicaţie a acestor valori şi nici vreo motivaţie pentru care încălcarea lor este considerată blamabilă. Pur şi simplu, încălcarea vizibilă a acestor valori determină consternare morală.
     La fel se întâmplă şi cu opiniile politice ferme sau extremiste: nu contea­ză consecinţele unor astfel de politici, ci valorile "sacre" pe care aceste opinii le slujesc cu sfinţenie. Dacă atitudinile şi comportamentul în politică nu se bazează pe consecinţe, ci pe valori sacre, atunci înlăturarea iluziei cunoaşterii nu mai contează. Dimpotrivă, cel ce "atentează" la aceste valori sacre încercând să arate unde greşesc enoriaşii devine instantaneu proscris, în special pe internet şi în mediile de socializare online. Dacă slujirea valorii sacre aduce voturi şi bani, consecinţele politice nu contează. În plus, este uşor să îţi ascunzi ignoranţa sub un val de platitudini relative la valori sacre5.
     Textul de mai sus nu este pentru membrii celor două blocuri civico-politice, ci se adresează celor care, ca şi mine, se află în afara celor două blocuri civico-politice care se confruntă violent zilele astea, cetăţeni care asistă cu obidă şi consternare la ocuparea parazitară a agendei publice cu agenda personală a unui singur om. Adversarii săi ireductibili şi enoriaşii grupului său omit cu desăvârşire temele curente (cum ar fi creşterea dobânzilor şi a inflaţiei) şi cele de perspectivă imediată (cum ar fi penuria de forţă de muncă în zonele dezvoltate şi lipsa de locuri de muncă decente în zonele defavorizate). Temele esenţiale, ontologice, cum ar fi involuţia demografică şi educaţională a populaţiei, prăbuşirea sistemului de sănătate, solidaritatea între generaţii sau viitorul european al României nici măcar nu sunt pe agendă.
     Poate că zişii beligeranţi reuşesc să ia aminte la cele spuse de Sloman şi Fernbach6, "oamenii sunt mai puţin înclinaţi să caute noi informaţii după ce află că s-au înşelat. Explicaţia cauzală este o metodă eficientă de a spulbera iluzia, dar oamenilor nu le place să-şi vadă iluziile spulberate. După cum spunea Voltaire, "iluzia este cea dintâi plăcere".
     Spulberarea unei iluzii îi poate face pe oameni să dea înapoi. Oamenilor le place să aibă senzaţia de succes, nu să se simtă incompetenţi. [...] Un lider bun trebuie să fie în stare să-i ajute pe oameni să îşi conştientizeze propria ignoranţă, fără a-i face să se simtă nişte proşti. [...] Liderii au, de asemenea, responsabilitatea să-şi conştientizeze propria ignoranţă şi să profite eficient de cunoştinţele şi abilităţile altora [...]".
     
     Note:
     
     1 Teoria comunităţii cognitive este susţinută de Steven Sloman, Philip Fernbach. A se vedea Iluzia Cunoaşterii. De ce nu gândim niciodată singuri, publicată în limba română la editura Publica, Bucureşti, 2017.
     2 Această iluzie poate fi cel mai uşor probată prin testul fermoarului. Fiecare dintre noi poate face testul. În trei paşi, evaluaţi pe o scală de la 1 la 7 cât de bine ştiţi cum funcţionează fermoarul, apoi explicaţi detaliat cum funcţionează fermoarul, apoi evaluaţi din nou cât de bine ştiţi cum funcţionează fermoarul. Este clar că, exceptând cazul în care sunteţi fabricant direct al fermoarului, nu ştiţi cum funcţionează fermoarul, ci "ştiţi" aşa cum toa­tă lumea "ştie" că funcţioneaza un fermoar. Testul, elaborate de Frank Kiel, este evocat de St. Sloman, Ph. Fernbach, op.cit., p. 33-34.
     3 St. Sloman, Ph. Fernbach, op.cit., p.165. Gradul de informare şi înţelegere dobândite de individ nu a crescut, ci, dimpotrivă, a crescut gradul de iluzie a profunzimii explicative. Iluzia profunzimii explicative se agravează cu fiecare search sau scroll pe internet. Este ceea ce spunea Umberto Eco: internetul a făcut un savant din prostul satului.
     4 St. Sloman, Ph. Fernbach, op.cit., p.209-211.
     5 St. Sloman, Ph. Fernbach, op.cit., p.219-220.
     6 St. Sloman, Ph. Fernbach, op.cit., p.231-232. 
 
.