   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Banci Asigurari

ÎN ABSENŢA ACCELERĂRII REFORMELOR STRUCTURALE

BT: "Dinamica PIB, posibil să fie sub potenţial în 2019-2020"

BURSA 27.08.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Economia noastră a evoluat la un ritm apropiat de potenţial, în semestrul întâi din anul curent faţă de perioada similară din 2017 (4%), evidenţiindu-se continuarea ciclului investiţional şi convergenţei economice europene, dar şi deteriorarea indicatorilor din sfera echilibrului macroeconomic, arată cel mai recent raport realizat de Banca Transilvania (BT).
     Specialiştii din cadrul BT se aşteaptă la decelerarea ritmului de creştere economică, de la 6,9% în 2017 la 4,3% în 2018, la 3,5% în 2019, respectiv 3% în 2020.
     Raportul citat arată: "Dinamica PIB s-ar putea situa sub potenţial în 2019-2020, în absenţa accelerării reformelor structurale. În acest scenariu, previzionăm continuarea ciclului investiţional cu dinamici lente, decelerarea consumului privat spre ritmuri sus­tenabile, dar şi acumularea de provocări din perspectiva stabilităţii macro-financiare şi a marjei de manevră a politicii economice, în contextul semnalelor de maturitate pentru ciclul post-criză. În sfera economiei financiare, continuăm să ne aşteptăm la majorarea costurilor de finanţare şi la deprecierea leului în trimestrele următoare, evoluţie influenţată de factori globali (impulsul monetar din SUA, provocările din pieţele emergente) şi interni (rebalansarea politicii economice, riscul derapajului fis­cal-bugetar). Factorii de incertitudine pentru scenariul BT constau în percepţia de risc pe pieţele financiare globale; mix-ul de politici economice din SUA, Zona Euro şi China; deciziile de politică economică pe plan intern; climatul macro-financiar şi geo-politic re­gional".
     Raportul citat subliniază că, la nivelul pieţelor financiare internaţionale, se observă majorarea costurilor de finanţare, continuarea divergenţelor valutare şi creşterea indicilor bursieri, în iulie, evoluţii influenţate de accelerarea inflaţiei, dinamica economiei mondiale la un ritm apropiat de potenţial şi sezonul de raportări financiare pe trimestrul al doilea.
     Economia mondială a decelerat, în iulie, consemnând cel mai redus ritm de evoluţie din martie, conform indicatorului PMI Compozit (calculat de JPMorgan şi Markit Economics), citat de BT. Acesta arată că industria prelucrătoare a înregistrat cea mai slabă evoluţie din iunie 2017, pe fondul resimţirii tensiunilor comerciale globale. De asemenea, dinamica sectorului de servicii s-a temperat, în luna iulie, în contextul maturităţii ciclului economic post-criză.
     PIB-ul SUA a crescut cu 2,7%, în semestrul întâi din anul curent faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2017, pe fondul contribuţiei cererii interne, susţinută de nivelul redus al costurilor reale de finanţare şi impulsul fiscal.
     În acelaşi timp, economia Zonei Euro traversează un proces de decelerare - de 2,2% în trimestrul al doilea 2018 faţă de trimestrul secund 2017, fiind cel mai redus ritm din primul trimestru al anului trecut).
     *  BT: "Deficitul balanţei comerciale s-a adâncit cu 78,5%, în primul semestru"
     Consumul privat din ţara noastră (principala componentă a PIB) s-a consolidat în zona ritmului potenţial, aspect reflectat de dinamica vânzărilor din comerţul cu amănuntul (6,6% în trimestrul secund din acest an faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2017, nivel apropiat de cel înregistrat în primele trei luni ale anului).
     Creşterea investiţiilor străine directe cu peste 2% indică continuarea ciclului investiţional în al doilea trimes­tru al anului curent. Cu toate acestea, la nivelul cererii externe nete deficitul comercial s-a adâncit cu peste 40% în perioada aprilie-iunie 2018 în comparaţie cu aceleaşi luni ale anului precedent.
     Analiştii BT subliniază: "Considerăm că această evoluţie (n.r. a economiei) a fost determinată de contribuţia cererii interne, susţinută de mix-ul relaxat de politici economice: nivelul redus al costurilor reale de finanţare, redinamizarea investiţiilor publice şi măsurile de creştere a veniturilor în sfera publică".
     Cheltuielile de capital ale statului s-au situat la 0,8% din PIB, în prima jumătate a anului curent, în urcare de la 0,5% din PIB în semestrul întâi 2017 (avans cu 72% de la an la an, la 7 miliarde lei). Cercetarea Băncii Transilvania mai evidenţiază majorarea investiţiilor străine directe cu 27,2%, până la 2,1 miliarde euro, în perioada ianuarie-iunie 2018.
     În acelaşi timp, deficitul balanţei comerciale cu bunuri şi servicii s-a adâncit cu 78,5%, ajungând la la 2,2 miliarde euro.
     Construcţiile au scăzut cu 0,1%, pe fondul ajustării componentei clădiri rezidenţiale (cu 27%), parţial contrabalansată de majorarea lucrărilor de construcţii inginereşti, cu 13,3%.
     *  BT se aşteaptă la schimbarea tendinţei pe piaţa forţei de muncă, de la ameliorare la deteriorare
     Numărul şomerilor cu vârsta între 15 şi 74 de ani s-a diminuat cu un ritm lunar de 2,3%, la 403.900, în luna iunie.
     Numărul şomerilor a scăzut cu 11,3% în iunie şi cu 11,6% în semes­trul întâi, pe fondul continuării ciclului investiţional post-criză şi fiscalizării mai active în economie, conform BT, care arată: "Numărul de salariaţi a crescut cu 2% an/an în prima jumătate a anului curent, situându-se la 4,94 milioane la final de iunie (nivelul maxim din anii 1990). Rata şomajului s-a redus de la 4,6% în mai la 4,5% în iunie, minimul din martie. (...) Conform estimărilor econometrice elaborate, rata şomajului a înregistrat în iunie un nivel superior componentei structurale pentru a treia lună la rând (...). Acest aspect confirmă faza de maturitate din piaţa forţei de muncă".
     Sursa citată consideră că dinamica pieţei forţei de muncă din prima jumătate a anului curent a fost influenţată de o serie de factori, cum ar fi: continuarea ciclului investiţional, fiscalizarea mai activă în economie, migraţia populaţiei active.
     BT se aşteaptă la schimbarea de tendinţă pe piaţa forţei de muncă (de la ameliorare la deteriorare), până la finalul anului curent, scenariu susţinut de maturitatea ciclului macro-financiar global şi european, tensiunile comerciale globale, intensificarea presiunilor din sfera costurilor (materii prime, personal, finanţare) cu impact asupra profitabilităţii companiilor şi acumularea de riscuri la adresa stabilităţii macro-financiare (inclusiv deteriorarea finanţelor publice): "Considerăm că principalii factori de risc pentru acest scenariu constau în climatul macro-financiar global şi european, inclusiv percepţia de risc investiţional pe pieţele emergente şi tensiunile comerciale globale; reintensificarea provocărilor macrofinanciare în Zona Euro (principalul partener economic al României); deciziile de politică economică, tensiunile publice, de­teriorarea echilibrului macroeconomic, tergiversarea reformelor structurale în sfera internă; climatul regional.
     *  BT: "Banca centrală a diminuat previziunile privind evoluţia deviaţiei PIB în trimestrele următoare"
     Preţurile de consum au înregistrat o scădere cu 0,48% în iulie faţă de iunie, conform datelor statistice, care arată diminuări ale preţurilor la bunurile alimentare şi la produsele nealimentare. În acelaşi timp, tarifele serviciilor s-au majorat cu 0,24% de la lună la lună, evidenţiindu-se creşteri de preţuri la transport interurban, restaurante, chirii şi apă/canal/salubritate. "În dinamică an/an inflaţia a decelerat de la 5,40% în iunie la 4,56% în iulie (minimul din ianuarie), arată raportul BT.
     La a şasea şedinţă de politică monetară din 2018, Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a actualizat scenariul macroeconomic central pe termen mediu şi a menţinut rata de dobândă de referinţă şi nivelurile ratelor rezervelor minime obligatorii aplicabile pasivelor în lei şi valută ale instituţiilor de credit, reiterează analiştii BT. Aceştia subliniază că noile prognoze BNR indică o dinamică anuală a preţurilor de consum de 3,5% în decembrie 2018 (revizuire în jos de la 3,6%), respectiv 2,7% în decembrie 2019 (faţă de 3% previzionat anterior).
     "De asemenea, banca centrală a diminuat previziunile privind evoluţia deviaţiei PIB în trimestrele următoare, pe fondul încorporării datelor din T1, dar şi a perspectivelor de atenuare a caracterului stimulativ al politicii fiscale în acest an".
     În ceea ce priveşte economia reală, banca centrală notează convergenţa ritmului de creştere economică spre cel potenţial, precum şi evoluţiile mixte din perioada recentă. Analiza monetară a BNR observă accelerarea creditului neguvernamental, deşi caracterul acomodativ al politicii monetare s-a temperat, mai indică BT, adăugând: "BNR subliniază principalele riscuri privind evoluţia inflaţiei în perioada următoare: dinamica preţurilor administrate, fluctuaţiile preţurilor produselor alimentare şi ale cotaţiilor internaţionale la ţiţei, tensiunile din piaţa forţei de muncă, comportamentul politicii fiscale, climatul macro-financiar şi deciziile de politică monetară din Uniunea Europeană (Banca Centrală Europeană şi băncile centrale din regiune)".
     Raportul Băncii Tranilvania reiterează: "În sfera pieţei monetare, ratele de dobândă au continuat tendinţa ascendentă în luna iulie, avansul fiind mai pronunţat pe scadenţele 1-12 luni. Această evoluţie a fost influenţată de perspectivele de politică monetară pe termen scurt şi mediu şi de deteriorarea echilibrelor macroeconomice (intern şi extern)".
     Între final de 2017 şi sfârşit de iulie 2018, valorile ROBOR s-au majorat în medie cu 121%, creşterea fiind mai pronunţată pe scadenţele foarte scurte, indică BT, subliniind că nivelurile medii lunare ROBOR au crescut cu 10%, de la lună la lună şi cu 341% de la an la an, în iulie, evoluţie determinată, în principal, de ciclul monetar post-criză pe plan intern.
     "Conform previziunilor actuale, rata dobânzii de politică monetară s-ar putea majora până la 3%, cu perspectiva unei ajustări în 2020 (la 2,5%), dat fiind că ne aşteptăm la decelerarea inflaţiei şi a ritmului de creştere economică", mai arată sursa citată.
     *  BT: "Evoluţia dobânzii la titlurile de stat pe 10 ani - divergentă faţă de cele din SUA şi Zona Euro"
     Pe piaţa titlurilor de stat, curba randamentelor din România a reacţionat la evoluţiile macro-financiare internaţionale şi la ştirile din plan intern, în luna iulie, conform raportului BT: "În ceea ce priveşte rata de dobândă la titlurile de stat la 10 ani (barometru pentru costul de finanţare în economie), s-a înregistrat o evoluţie divergentă faţă de cele din SUA şi Zona Euro. În SUA, indicatorii macroeconomici comunicaţi în iulie au consemnat evoluţii predominant favorabile, care exprimă premise de continuare a ciclului investiţional pe termen scurt, după accelerarea din prima jumătate a anului curent. Astfel, indicatorii economici avansaţi au accelerat în iunie, lună în care comenzile de bunuri de capital, vânzările din comerţul cu amănuntul şi producţia industrială au crescut cu ritmuri ridicate. De asemenea, climatul pozitiv din piaţa forţei de muncă s-a consolidat, iar inflaţia s-a poziţionat în zona maximelor din ultimii şase ani în perioada recentă. În acest context, Rezerva Federală (FED) a semnalat continuarea ciclului monetar postcriză pe termen scurt. Prin urmare, rata de dobândă la titlurile de stat pe scadenţa 10 ani a crescut cu 3,6%, între final de iunie şi sfârşit de iulie, până la 2,962%. (...) În Zona Euro, s-au înregistrat evoluţii mixte ale indicatorilor macroeconomici comunicaţi recent, care confirmă procesul de decelerare, în convergenţă spre ritmul potenţial, pe fondul maturităţii ciclului economic global şi disipării impactului politicii monetare relaxate fără precedent implementată de Banca Centrală Europeană. Cu toate acestea, inflaţia din regiune a accelerat la 2,1% an/an în iulie (cel mai ridicat nivel din decembrie 2012). Aceste evoluţii coroborate cu cele din piaţa americană de titluri de stat au condus la majorarea ratei de dobândă la obligaţiunile suverane germane la 10 ani cu 46,9% între final de iunie şi sfârşit de iulie, până la 0,445% (avans cu 4,2% de la începutul anului)".
     Climatul intern coroborat cu evoluţiile din pieţele internaţionale au determinat noi intrări de capitaluri pe piaţa titlurilor de stat, pe final de iulie, care au contribuit la reducerea ratei de dobândă la 10 ani cu 6%, până la 4,89% (plus 13,3% în 2018), arată analiştii BT.
     În această piaţă, noile prognoze indică un nivel mediu anual în creştere de la 3,9% în 2017 la 4,7% în 2018, res­pectiv 5,2% în 2019, cu o posibilă ajustare la 5% în 2020.
     Pe parcursul lunii iulie, Ministerul de Finanţe s-a împrumutat cu 3 miliarde lei şi 109 milioane euro pe piaţa internă. Pentru august, MFP a programat licitaţii pe piaţa internă în volum de 2,8 miliarde lei (din care 300 milioane RON prin certificate pe 12 luni). Sursele citate conchid că riscurile pentru evoluţia dimensiunii financiare a economiei interne în trimestrele următoare constau în climatul financiar global, european şi regional; deciziile de politică economică, tergiversarea reformelor structurale şi intensificarea provocărilor din sfera echilibrului macroeconomic pe plan intern. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] BT: "Dinamica PIB, posibil să fie sub potenţial în 2019-2020"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6416 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 3,27% click să citeşti tot articolul
Reapar speculaţiile privind o fuziune UniCredit - Societe Generale click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENTAR LA ÎMPRUMUTUL DE 490 MILIOANE LEI, DE JOI
MFP a atras, vineri, 45 milioane lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
PREŞEDINTELE FED, JEROME POWELL:
"Majorările viitoare de dobândă vor proteja redresarea economică" click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6377 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
MFP, împrumut de 45 de milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Refinanţarea creditelor posibilă acum direct din ING Home'Bank click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6377 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ADRIAN MITROI, PROFESOR DE FINANŢE COMPORTAMENTALE:
"Băncile nu ne vor da niciodată din prăjitura lor" click să citeşti tot articolul
SURSE:
"Autorităţile vor ca Eximbank să preia Banca Românească" click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6490 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6490 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 1.04 milioane de euro pe BVB
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 4.86 milioane lei (1.04 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în sectorul bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, cele mai importante câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul bancar, în aşteptarea unei declaraţii din partea băncii centrale americane (Federal Reserve - Fed).  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 27 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9225
2.3732
3.0673
4.0646
0.1803
0.6223
0.2235
4.6416
5.1320
1.4331
3.5944
0.2397
0.4781
1.0864
0.0594
0.4378
0.6452
3.9959
0.2792
0.9730
0.5855
0.0571
0.3591
0.2128
2.6668
0.0393
0.1436
1.0879
0.6242
0.1226
154.7487
5.5871 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
.