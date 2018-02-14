   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

ÎN CALITATE DE ACŢIONAR,

Dan Paul a dat în judecată "Cemacon"

BURSA 19.03.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
     * Preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor s-a adresat Tribunalului Cluj, pentru anularea reducerii de capital din 2014 şi a actelor subsecvente
     * Liviu Stoleru, directorul general al Cemacon, ne-a spus, joi, că "nu a fost primită vreo notificare la societate referitor la o astfel de temă"
     * Dosarul a fost înregistrat, vineri, la Tribunalul Cluj
     * BCR a vândut, pe 2 euro, către BOF creditele neperformante de 16,5 milioane de euro ale "Cemacon" şi "Ambient"
       Dan Paul, preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor, a dat în judecată, în calitate de acţionar, compania "Cemacon" (CEON), pentru constatarea nulităţii deciziei acţionarilor, din 24 martie 2014, privind reducerea capitalului social, şi a actelor subsecvente, potrivit unei notificări consultată de ziarul "BURSA".
     Măsura de reducere a capitalului social al Cemacon de la 26.287.248,6 lei la 525.796 lei a făcut parte din procesul de restructurare a companiei, în urma căruia fondul Business Capital For Romania Opportunity Fund Cooperatief U.A. (BOF), deţinut de Erste Bank (83,33%) şi Florin Pogonaru, a intrat în acţionariatul Cemacon, cu un pachet de 33%, după preluarea unor credite ale companiei de la BCR.
     Acum, Dan Paul arată că decizia AGA din martie 2014 a fost luată cu încălcarea flagrantă a dispoziţiilor imperative ale Legii Societăţilor Comerciale 31/1990 şi, practic, pune sub semnul întrebării întreaga restructurare de la Cemacon.
     Liviu Stoleru, directorul general al Cemacon, ne-a transmis, joi, referitor la subiect: "Informaţia pe care o deţineţi dumneavoastră (n.r.cu privire la existenţa unui proces pentru anularea reducerii capitalului) este eronată în totalitate.
     În urma verificărilor făcute pe portalul Tribunalului, vă pot confirma că nu există nici un dosar la Tribunalul Cluj cu o astfel de speţă referitoare la Cemacon şi nici nu a fost primită vreo notificare la Societate referitor la o astfel de temă".
     Vineri, Tribunalul Cluj a înregistrat dosarul 257/1285/2018, privind acţiunea în anulare a hotarârii AGA Cemacon, iniţiată de preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor.
     Dan Paul invocă, în instanţă, faptul că nu a existat o convocare şi o decizie AGA, anterioară diminuării capitalului Cemacon, cu privire la dizolvarea societăţii, aşa cum prevede Articolul 153^4 din Legea Societăţilor Comerciale 31/1990.
     Acest articol prevede: "Dacă consiliul de administraţie, respectiv directoratul, constată că, în urma unor pierderi, stabilite prin situaţiile financiare anuale aprobate conform legii, activul net al societăţii, determinat ca diferenţă între totalul activelor şi totalul datoriilor acesteia, s-a diminuat la mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea capitalului social subscris, va convoca de îndată adunarea generală extraordinară pentru a decide dacă societatea trebuie să fie dizolvată".
     Dan Paul precizează că situaţiile financiare ale Cemacon nu au făcut dovada condiţiei din art. 153^24 referitoare la diminuarea activului net sub jumătate din capitalul social subscris: "Din situaţiile financiare şi rapoartele disponibile pe site-ul Cemacon, la 31 decembrie 2013, diferenţa între total active şi datoriile curente este în cuantum de 41.194.720 lei, iar în raportul de pe primul trimestru din 2014 activele nete au o valoare de 7.740.049 lei; capitalul social subscris este de 33.424.855 lei (în raportul anual de gestiune din 2013 şi din raportul din primul trimestru din 2014), deşi în sumarul raportului pentru anul 2013 (din data de 13.03.2014) se precizează faptul că valoarea capitalului social subscris şi vărsat este de 26.287.248,6 lei. Este evident că nu este o concordanţă între valorile capitalului social din diferite rapoarte (chiar în acelaşi raport sunt menţionate două valori ale capitalului social), astfel încât nu s-a făcut dovada diminuării valorii activului net sub jumătate din capitalul social, condiţie impusă în articolul 153^24. Din aceste rapoarte, ar putea rezulta că valoarea activului net nu a scăzut sub jumătate din valoarea capitalului social subscris (având în vedere că nu există documente conform cărora, astfel cum este prevăzut în AGA de reducere a capitalui social a Cemacon, valoarea activului net ar fi de 10.211.583 lei, iar a capitalului social de 26.287.248,6 lei)".
     Domnia sa adaugă că articolul legislativ se referă la situaţii financiare anuale adoptate conform legii, adică adoptate în AGA, iar, la Cemacon, nu existau situaţii financiare aprobate prin AGA pentru anul 2013, la momentul deciziei diminuării capitalului social.
     De asemenea, mai specifică acţionarul, prin hotărârea AGA de aprobare a reducerii capitalului social nu se prevede încorporarea primelor de rezervă, anterior reducerii capitalului social, deşi din situaţiile financiare din 2013 (neadoptate) rezultă că Cemacon ar fi avut rezerve în cuantum de 26.477.035 lei, iar acestea ar fi trebuit folosite, conform legii.
     Articolul 153^24 aliniatul 4 din Legea 31 prevede: "Dacă adunarea generală extraordinară nu hotărăşte dizolvarea societăţii, atunci societatea este obligată ca, cel târziu până la încheierea exerciţiului financiar ulterior celui în care au fost constatate pierderile şi sub rezervă dispoziţiilor art. 10, să procedeze la reducerea capitalului social cu un cuantum cel puţin egal cu cel al pierderilor care nu au putut fi acoperite din rezerve, dacă în acest interval activul net al societăţii nu a fost reconstituit până la nivelul unei valori cel puţin egale cu jumătate din capitalul social".
     Dan Paul invocă, în cererea transmisă Tribunalului Cluj, şi cazuri similare în care instanţele au anulat decizii AGA, pe fondul nerespectării aceloraşi prevederi pe care el le invocă la "Cemacon".
     Recent, Dan Paul a pus în discuţie cazul restructurării companiei listate Cemacon (CEON), în cadrul conferinţei BURSA "Codul Insolvenţei", întrebându-se dacă reducerea de capital efectuată de societate, aprobată în 2014, şi evitarea, în acest fel, a insolvenţei, a respectat prevederile legale.
     Acesta a amintit că Cemacon avea credite cumulate de 26 de milioane de euro, considerând că acestea erau disproporţionate faţă de capacitatea fabricii de cărămizi, pe care societatea le-a restructurat, prin intrarea în acţionariat a fondului BOF, controlat de banca creditoare BCR.
     În noiembrie 2013, "Cemacon", acţionarii săi majoritari şi Banca Comercială Română au semnat un acord de principiu privind restructurarea pachetului de credite de aproximativ 30 milioane de euro. La finalul lui 2013, banca a cesionat 12 milioane de euro din creditul societăţii către Business Capital For Romania Opportunity Fund Cooperatief U.A. (BOF), cu sediul în Olanda, fond la care banca avea o participaţie de 83,33%, care ulterior a fost transferată către Erste Bank, restul fiind în posesia omului de afaceri Florin Pogonaru.
     În iulie 2015, fondul Business Capital for Romania Opportunity Fund a intrat în acţionariatul producătorului de cărămizi "Cemacon", după ce şi-a convertit în titluri creanţa de 12 milioane de euro.
     Creditele neperformante de 16,5 milioane de euro ale companiilor "Cemacon" şi "Ambient" au fost cedate de BCR către BOF pe 2 euro.
     La vremea respectivă, tranzacţia a fost una care a făcut valuri în piaţă, iar unele surse au spus că a fost chiar în atenţia procurorilor. Referitor la acest lucru, Liviu Stoleru ne-a spus, în iunie 2016: "Nu avem această informaţie. Din punctul nostru de vedere, tranzacţia a fost de o transparenţă totală, a fost corectă din toate punctele de vedere. Poate să se uite oricine asupra orice".
     Ziarul "BURSA" a scris, în septembrie 2017, că aceste tranzacţii se numără printre problemele identificate de ANAF, în urma controlului efectuat la BCR, în perioada 3 mai 2016 - 9 iunie 2017, încheiat cu un impozit suplimentar de peste 100 de milioane de lei impus instituţiei financiare, conform unor surse din piaţă.
     Se pare că Autoritatea Fiscală a evaluat diferit faţă de BCR transferurile de credite neperformante, dar şi vânzarea, din ianuarie 2014, a pachetului deţinut de BCR la fondul Business Capital for Romania Opportunity Fund (BOF) către Erste Bank, pentru suma de 15,5 milioane de euro, în baza unui raport de evaluare întocmit de KPMG. La acest caz s-a referit şi fostul ministru de finanţe, Ionuţ Mişa. La data respectivă, BCR a transmis că vânzarea datoriei Cemacon pe un euro a avut ca scop salvarea companiei.
     Recent, în acţionariatul "Cemacon", a intrat şi Dedeman", care a ajuns, săptămâna trecută, la o deţinere concertată (împreună cu PIF Indus­trial, deţinută de proprietarii Dedeman, fraţii Pavăl), de 50,09% din companie, în urma unei oferte publice de preluare obligatorie.
     În ofertă, PIF Industrial a cumpărat un pachet de 5,6% din producătorul de cărămizi "Cemacon", la preţul de 0,55 lei/unitate. PIF Industrial a făcut oferta obligatorie la acelaşi preţ la care Dedeman a cumpărat, în decembrie, 11,8% din "Cemacon" de la Consultanţa Andrei&Andrei SRL.
     Anterior tranzacţiei din decembrie, Dedeman deţinea concertat 33% din Cemacon. 
 
