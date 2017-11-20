   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

ÎN CONTEXTUL CREŞTERII ROBOR ŞI MAJORĂRII DOBÂNZII CHEIE

Consiliul Concurenţei va fi cu ochii pe dobânzile băncilor

BURSA 10.01.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     * Adrian Mitroi: "Întotdeauna, băncile vor creşte întâi dobânzile creditelor şi apoi pe cele la depozite"
       Consiliul Concurenţei va urmări cât de mult vor creşte băncile dobânzile la credite, în contextul creşterii ROBOR de la finalul anului trecut şi majorării ratei dobânzii de politică monetară, de către BNR, de la 1,75% la 2%, după cum ne-a spus Bogdan Chiriţoiu, preşedintele Consiliului.
     Întrebat de ziarul BURSA dacă Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) va monitoriza acest aspect, Paul Anghel, directorul general al instituţiei, ne-a spus că ANPC nu poate interveni în politica de cost a operatorilor economici, decât dacă aceştia au încălcat legea.
     Nimeni nu poate bloca creşterea dobânzilor, aşa cum nimeni nu poate bloca creşterea preţului electricităţii, creşterea preţului alimentelor etc., susţin surse din piaţa bancară, menţionând că doar piaţa şi concurenţa dictează preţul, iar dobânda este un preţ. "Chiar dacă dobânzile nu s-au mişcat pe plan internaţional, s-au mişcat vorbele. De la cele mai înalte instituţii, vorbele care au circulat în piaţă au fost că dobânzile trebuie să crească", ne-au menţionat sursele noastre bancare, adăugând: "Dacă dobânzile nu au limite impuse, ROBOR are un prag, respectiv dobânda Lombard. El nu va putea creşte peste această dobândă, pentru că cel care vrea să se împrumute în piaţa interbancară nu va cumpăra la un preţ mai mare decât dobânda Lombard".
     Legat de dobânzile la depozite, sursele citate consideră: "În piaţa dobânzilor este ca în aviaţie. În clipa când o dobândă creşte, ea porneşte din loc asemeni unui avion cu reacţie - pleacă de pe pistă, iar când s-a despărţit de pistă mai înaintează puţin după care imediat face un unghi aproape drept spre cer -, pe când la aterizare vine lin şi mai pune şi câte o paraşută câteodată, ca să încetinească viteza. Aşa şi dobânda la depozite - când se va mişca, se va mişca, dar aşteaptă momentul. Vor creşte şi dobânzile la depozite, nu cu viteza supersonicului, dar vor creşte".
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a majorat, luni, rata dobânzii de politică monetară, de la 1,75% la 2%. Mişcarea Consiliului de Administraţie (CA) al Băncii Centrale nu surprinde piaţa, specialiştii preconizând încă de anul trecut că BNR va adopta această măsură. Impactul majorării dobânzii de politică monetară asupra ROBOR la trei şi şase luni este minor, susţine Mugur Isărescu, guvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a României.
     BNR crede în dobânda cheie, ne-a spus, anul trecut, Adrian Vasilescu, consultant de strategie în cadrul BNR, explicând: "Cu mult timp în urmă, chiar prin vocea Guvernatorului, Banca Naţională a subliniat că, spre deosebire de băncile centrale din ţările dezvoltate - de FED şi de BCE, care au coborât foarte mult dobânda şi în momente importante au rămas şi fără arme şi fără gloanţe, neputând să mai folosească instrumentele de politică monetară -, BNR a avut grijă întotdeauna să nu ducă dobânda foarte mult în jos.
     În 2009, a început să scadă dobânda şi după ce aceasta a coborât de câteva ori, a stagnat. Apoi, în noiembrie 2011, a fost începutul unui nou val de coborâre a dobânzii, care s-a dus până la 1,75%, când s-a oprit din cădere şi nu a mai făcut niciun pas. Astfel, Banca Centrală a României şi-a păstrat şi armele şi gloanţele cu care să intervină dacă, Doamne fereşte, vin vremuri grele". Specialistul ne-a mai explicat că băncile centrale ridică dobânda cheie atunci când creşte inflaţia, "care se combate cu dobânzi în plus". Pe lângă inflaţie, mai sunt o serie de alţi factori de care BNR ţine cont în şedinţa de Consiliu când stabileşte nivelul dobânzii cheie.
     * Adrian Mitroi: "Când au avut dobânzi mici, băncile au aplicat comisioane mari"
     Riscul de dobândă reprezintă, în acest moment, suma tuturor temerilor pe care le au analiştii, este de părere Adrian Mitroi, profesor de finanţe comportamentale, care ne-a spus: "Acesta este riscul fundamental la care se gândesc analiştii, şi nu vorbim doar de România, pentru că trebuie să privim în context internaţional".
     În contextul creşterii indicelui ROBOR şi majorării ratei dobânzii de politică monetară, specialistul evidenţiază că, întotdeauna, băncile vor creşte mai întâi dobânzile la credite şi apoi pe cele aferente depozitelor.
     Adrian Mitroi ne-a explicat: "Profitabilitatea operaţională a băncilor vine din abilitatea lor de a-şi proteja în mod incredibil marjele lor, în mod constant, indiferent de nivelul dobânzilor. Ele au ţinut de aceste marje cu obstinaţie. Nu doar că au ţinut de dobânzi, dar în domeniul dobânzilor mici au avut oportunitatea comisioanelor mari. Profitabilitatea operaţională a băncilor a fost favorabilă, mai ales în domeniul dobânzilor mici. Întotdeauna băncile ne vor da mai puţin la depozite, ca nu cumva să-şi erodeze marjele lor. Astfel, când procedează la creşteri de dobânzi, vor face prima dată creşterea pe credite şi ulterior - şi mai târziu, dar şi mai puţin - pe depozite. La scăderea de dobânzi, dimpotrivă, le vor scădea întâi pe cele aferente depozitelor, apoi pe cele la credite, în acelaşi timp având atât de multă grijă cu neperformantele".
     Avem nişte monede care ne influenţează leul şi dobânzile, atrage atenţia Adrian Mitroi, adăugând: "Noi vedem un leu care se depreciază, dar uităm că există o tendinţă de apreciere puternică a monedei euro şi a dolarului. Acest lucru nu înseamnă că avem un leu mic din slăbiciunile inerente ale economiei noastre naţionale, ci din importul de monedă apreciată, în principal euro şi dolar, ca să nu mai vorbim de gaze şi electricitate mai scumpe. Puseul semnificativ al inflaţiei a fost în septembrie şi urmează, probabil, şi acum unul, datorat preţului gazelor, dar inflaţia, până la un moment dat, a fost sub aşteptări. În decembrie am ajuns la o rată de inflaţie de 3,3% probabil ca urmare a preţului gazelor şi energiei. Ce ruşine îngrozitoare să plătim cu 50% mai mult la electricitate faţă de media europeană! Noi ne plângem de farmacia monetară a dobânzilor, când de fapt suntem prăduiţi pe cele mai elementare două «commodities» pe care le luăm, plătind absolut burghez cu 50% mai mult decât UE".
     În opinia specialistului, înăsprirea la care procedează BNR are două feţe - una valutară şi una monetară. "Înăsprirea valutară reprezintă un leu uşor depreciat faţă de un euro puternic apreciat, ceea ce înseamnă un leu stabil sau uşor apreciat", consideră domnia sa, care mai spune că avem şi o înăsprire monetară, prin dobânzi: "Băncile centrale se cam grăbesc, în general, când vine vorba de înăsprire şi cam întârzie la relaxare, pentru că este în ADN-ul lor să fie foarte precaute. Relaxarea fixală de la noi va fi contracarată, la un moment dat, şi de această înăsprire monetară". Creşterea dobânzii de politică monetară este un mesaj pozitiv din partea BNR, că economia este în stare să funcţioneze în parametri şi cu un cost al banilor mai scump, nemaiavând nevoie de acomodarea monetară de care a avut nevoie până acum, potrivit domnului Mitroi.
     Adrian Mitroi ne-a mai spus: "Guvernatorul BNR Mugur Isărescu a spus că Banca Centrală este pregătită pentru un curs mai volatil, dar în niciun caz pentru dobânzi mai volatile. Nu a spus dobânzi mai mici sau mai mari, ci mai volatile. Este pentru prima dată când creşte dobânda cheie, iar leul s-a depreciat. În primul capitol de macroeconomie financiară relaţia este inversă - dobânzile mai mari protejează un curs la depreciere. Am ajuns la concluzia că BNR oferă dobânzi mai mari pe piaţă mai ales investitorilor şi cumpărătorilor de titluri de stat, care fructifică favorabil extra randamentul real pe care îl poţi obţine pe leu. Pot face acest lucru schimbând din euro în lei, cumpărând titluri denominate în lei, cu dobânzi mai bune, aşteptând până la o scadenţă, schimbând din nou din lei în euro şi beneficiind de acel randament favorabil pe care nu l-ar avea pe dolar sau pe euro. Ceea ce înseamnă că o volatilitate a cursului nu este neapărat ceva rău".
     În opinia lui Adrian Mitroi, valoarea reală a ROBOR este una raportată la creşterea economică, nu cea de 0,7% la care ne-am ancorat mental. La 6% creştere economică nu putem să nu avem un ROBOR de 1,5%.
     * Ionuţ Dumitru: "Creşterea dobânzilor la depozite depinde de gradul de lichiditate al băncilor"
     Creşterea dobânzilor la depozite depinde mai mult de gradul de lichiditate al fiecărei bănci, ne-a spus Ionuţ Dumitru, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal. Domnia sa ne-a explicat că fiecare bancă îşi face un calcul legat de poziţia sa de lichiditate şi, în funcţie de acest aspect, intervine sau nu pe dobânzi: "Dacă o bancă are surplus de lichiditate, adică are suficiente depozite ca să-şi finanţeze creditul, lichiditate pe care o plasează la BNR, la o dobândă de 1%, atunci nu are o motivaţie foarte mare să plătească mai mult la depozite. Dacă are deficit de lichiditate, dă credite dar nu are suficiente resurse din depozite cu care să le finanţeze, atunci evident că este direct interesată să plătească dobânzi mai mari la depozite, ca să atragă depozite mai multe sau să nu le piardă pe cele pe care le are. Acest lucru depinde de lichiditatea fiecărei bănci. Dacă privim la nivel agregat, pe tot sistemul bancar, probabil că există surplus de lichiditate, în condiţiile în care MFP a făcut plăţi mari la finalul anului trecut, iar în ianuarie sunt maturităţi importante la titluri de stat, care ajung la maturitate. În consecinţă, gradul de lichiditate va fi destul de mare în ianuarie, la nivel agregat, ceea ce înseamnă că băncile nu sunt motivate să crească dobânzile la depozite".
     Ionuţ Dumitru a reiterat faptul că anul trecut a fost exces de lichiditate, apoi sistemul bancar a trecut pe deficit de lichiditate, iar acum este din nou pe exces. Pe acest fond, şi ROBOR va rămâne puţin mai scăzut în perioada următoare, însă tendinţa de creştere se va relua, cel mai probabil, a adăugat specialistul.
     * Ionuţ Dumitru: "Dobânda de politică monetară are mai mult un rol de semnal"
     Dobânda de politică monetară are mai mult un rol de semnal, consideră şeful Consiliului Fiscal. Domnia sa ne-a explicat: "Dobânda cheie ar avea un efect direct asupra dobânzilor din piaţă doar dacă BNR ar face tranzacţii la acea dobândă. Adică, dacă BNR ar atrage surplusul de lichiditate la dobânda de 2%, respectiv dacă am avea deficit de lichiditate iar BNR ar face operaţiuni REPO, respectiv ar injecta lichiditate în piaţă, la dobânda de 2%. Însă Guvernatorul a spus că, la BNR, s-a luat în discuţie dacă Banca Centrală să absoarbă lichiditatea la 2% sau la facilitatea de depozit, care este 1%, şi că a fost amânată decizia pentru luna februarie. Mesajul este clar - BNR nu atrage lichiditatea la 2%". În aceste condiţii, probabil că ROBOR va scădea, la scadenţele scurte, până în proximitatea dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit, dacă lichiditatea va fi mare. Variaţia dobânzilor în piaţă va continua să fie destul de largă, între dobânda la facilitatea de depozit şi dobânda la facilitatea de credit, mai subliniază Ionuţ Dumitru.
     * Lucian Isar: "Băncile cresc asimetric dobânzile"
     Şi fostul bancher Lucian Isar este de părere că băncile "cresc asimetric dobânzile", în sensul în care dobânda la credite va creşte cu mai mult decât va fi ajustată cea la depozite. Actualele credite au clauze clare şi creşterea "va fi pur şi simplu translatată", susţine specialistul, menţionând că problema va apărea la creditele care ajung la scadenţă sau la cele noi.
     Dobânzile la depozite vor creşte cu o întârziere de 3-6 luni, spune domnul Isar, considerând că aceasta este "maniera în care operează toate băncile de pe piaţă, pe fondul excesului de lichiditate". Domnia sa mai evidenţiază că, teoretic, piaţa este liberă să-şi stabilească dobânzile. 
 
