   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

ÎN CONTEXTUL SCANDALULUI PRIVIND CEFC CHINA ŞI AMÂNAREA PRELUĂRII A 51% DIN "KMG INTERNATIONAL"

Interes american pentru Rompetrol?

BURSA 21.03.2018
măreşte imaginea
     * În iulie 2017, Rompetrol Rafinare a transmis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti că tranzacţia dintre CEFC şi KMG a primit aprobarea autorităţilor române, urmând să se finalizeze în toamnă, dar, acum, kazahii anunţă o nouă amânare
       Scandalul din jurul companiei chineze CEFC China Energy Company, privind investigaţia asupra preşedintelui companiei Ye Jianming pentru presupuse infracţiuni economice, aduce în atenţie tranzacţia pentru preluarea unui pachet de 51% din "KMG International", cel mai mare acţionar al Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC).
     În contextul în care tranzacţia suferă amânări după amânări, împiedicându-se de probleme, ba în China, ba în România, în contextul dosarului penal Rompetrol 2, de la DIICOT, unele voci din piaţa de energie susţin că există interes pentru rafinăria de la Constanţa din partea altor investitori, chiar din Statele Unite ale Americii, cu care ţara noastră are un parteneriat strategic, şi că nu este exclusă o schimbare de macaz.
     KazMunayGas a transmis, ieri, că tranzacţia privind vânzarea unui pachet de control la KMG International nu a fost încă încheiată în mod definitiv din cauza unor obligaţii restante, care sunt programate să fie finalizate până la data de 30 iunie 2018, potrivit Reuters.
     "Am înţeles că recentele informaţii din presă referitoare la CEFC nu afectează termenii acordului de vânzare şi achiziţie. Ambele părţi sunt în continuare hotărâte să încheie această tranzacţie în viitorul apropiat", a adăugat KazMunayGas.
     Însă, la noi în ţară, comunicările aceluiaşi KMG de până acum sunau cu totul diferit.
     Pe 27 iulie 2017, Grupul KMG International (KMGI) anunţa că autorităţile române au aprobat tranzacţia încheiată la finele anului 2016 între acţionarul său unic, compania naţională de petrol şi gaze din Kazahstan KazMunayGas (KMG), şi compania chineză China Energy Company Limited (CEFC): "Compania CEFC a primit recent acordul din partea Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării şi confirmarea Consiliului Concurenţei pentru finalizarea tranzacţiei de preluare a pachetului majoritar de acţiuni al KMG International. Aprobările primite din partea autorităţilor abilitate din România reprezintă o etapă importantă în derularea procedurilor tranzacţiei, de aceea, după derularea tuturor demersurilor legale necesare, aceasta poate fi încheiată în această toamnă (n.r. toamna trecută)".
     În noiembrie 2017, investitorii chinezi au venit să se întâlnească la Bucureşti cu premierul de atunci Mihai Tudose, cu ministrul Energiei Toma Petcu şi ministrul Finanţelor Ionuţ Mişa.
     Atunci, Guvernul nostru a anunţat că plata datoriei istorice faţă de statul român a KMG International (fosta Rompetrol) este o condiţie pentru prelungirea Memorandumului cu KMG, care prevedea un fond de investiţii de un miliard de dolari şi lansarea la privatizare de către statul român a pachetului de acţiuni de 26% din capitalul social al Rompetrol Rafinare SA Constanţa.
     În ciuda acestui comunicat, din proiectul de buget al Ministerului Energiei pentru 2018, se putea deduce că, de fapt, Memorandumul a fost prelungit, până la urmă.
     De asemenea, Guvernul anunţase că prelungirea Memorandumului era condiţionată de "soluţionarea cauzei de către justiţie", făcându-se referire la faptul că, în mai 2016, procurorii DIICOT au pus sechestru de 3 miliarde de lei pe bunuri şi acţiuni ale "KazMunayGaz International NV" (fostă The Rompetrol Group NV), "Oilfield Exploration Business Solutions" (fostă "Rompetrol") şi "Rompetrol Rafinare", într-un nou dosar "Rompetrol", disjuns din cauza trimisă în judecată în anul 2006, în care a fost judecat Dinu Patriciu, alături de alte persoane.
     În aprilie 2016, chinezii de la CEFC şi kazahii de la KazMunaiGaz au anunţat că preţul pentru pachetul de 51% din acţiunile KMG International este de 680 de milioane de dolari.
     Ulterior, Azamat Zhangulov, senior vicepreşedinte al KazMunaiGaz, a spus că tranzacţia cu chinezii nu ar trebui să fie afectată de ancheta DIICOT.
     * CITIC negociază preluarea unei participaţii de maximum 49% din subsidiara europeană a "CEFC China Energy"
     Deşi KMG susţine că tranzacţia cu CEFC nu este în pericol, presa străină anunţă schimbări atât în conducerea companiei din China, cât şi în acţionariatul CEFC China Energy, subsidiara din Europa a companiei CEFC.
     Reuters a informat că preşedintele CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, va demisiona şi va părăsi acţionariatul. Plecarea lui Ye Jianming vine după apariţia în presă a unor informaţii potrivit cărora preşedintele CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, este investigat de autorităţile chineze pentru presupuse infracţiuni economice. CEFC a spus doar că aceste informaţii sunt "iresponsabile" şi "nefondate".
     De asemenea, un director al CEFC, a declarat, marţi, pentru Reuters, că grupul chinez CITIC negociază preluarea unei participaţii de maximum 49% în subsidiara din Europa a companiei CEFC China Energy.
     Un purtător de cuvânt al CEFC a afirmat că nu poate comenta momentan informaţia.
     Luni seara, CEFC Europe a dat asigurări că activităţile sale în Cehia vor continua şi un nou acţionar, al cărui nume nu a fost dat publicităţii, se va alătura companiei.
     Site-ul ceh www.tyden.cz a anunţat că noul acţionar ar putea fi grupul de stat CITIC , care va prelua o participaţie de 49% în CEFC Europe.
     Oficialii chinezi au informat delegaţia cehă, care s-a deplasat săptămâna trecută la Shanghai, că fondatorul şi preşedintele companiei chineze CEFC, Ye Jianming, este anchetat pentru suspiciuni privind încălcarea legii, a anunţat luni Administraţia Prezidenţială cehă.
     De asemenea, delegaţia oficialilor cehi care s-a deplasat săptămâna trecută în China pentru a obţine informaţii cu privire la Ye Jianming a mai fost informată că acesta va părăsi atât postul pe care îl deţine cât şi compania chineză.
     Separat, CEFC Europe a informat luni că grupul chinez a renunţat la o cerere anterioară depusă la Banca Naţională a Cehiei în care solicita aprobarea acestei instituţii pentru a-şi putea majora participaţia la grupul ceh de servicii financiare J&T Financial până la 50% de la 9,9% în prezent. CEFC Europe a precizat că această decizie are legătură cu modificările planificate în structura acţionarilor grupului.
     CEFC China Energy a investit în mai multe companii din Cehia, precum grupul de servicii financiare J&T Finance Group, producătorul ceh de bere Lobkowicz, în clubul de fotbal Slavia Praga şi în mai multe hoteluri şi proprietăţi imobiliare. La rândul său, Ye Jianming deţine postul de consilier al preşedintelui Cehiei, Milos Zeman.
     Săptămâna trecută, doi consilieri ai preşedintelui Cehiei, Milos Zeman, respectiv şeful cancelariei prezidenţiale, Vratislav Mynar, precum şi principalul consilier al preşedintelui ceh, Martin Nejedly, s-au deplasat în China, în încercarea de a obţine informaţii cu privire la preşedintele CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming.
     În prezent, CEFC produce petrol în Africa de Vest şi Abu Dhabi, deţine sute de benzinării în Europa şi intenţionează să cumpere o bancă activă în Cehia şi Slovacia.
     Săptămâna trecută, fondul suveran de investiţii din Kazahstan a oferit companiei Royal Dutch Shell şansa de a cumpăra un pachet minoritar important în compania naţională de petrol KazMunayGaz (KMG), ca să facă mai atractivă pentru investitorii străini planificata ofertă publică iniţială, au declarat, pentru Reuters, surse care au dorit să-şi păstreze anonimatul. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Interes american pentru Rompetrol?

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
NICOLETA RAMONA DINU, SENATOR USR
"Avizul Consiliului Legislativ pe Legea operaţiunilor petroliere offshore încalcă Regulamentele" click să citeşti tot articolul
RECLAMÂND LIPSA BANILOR ŞI A INVESTIŢIILOR
Sindicaliştii din industria de apărare au protestat, la Ministerul Economiei click să citeşti tot articolul
Sindicaliştii protestează faţă de situaţia companiei Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries click să citeşti tot articolul
GREEN VILLAGE:
"Delta Dunării, una dintre destinaţiile preferate de turişti pentru petrecerea Paştelui" click să citeşti tot articolul
Directorul CEZ vrea o decizie cu privire la transformarea grupului până la mijlocul anului click să citeşti tot articolul
IULIAN IANCU:
"Într-un singur an, avem o creştere a preţului la gaze naturale cu peste 48% şi la energie electrică cu peste 40%" click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU ASIGURAREA STOCURILOR DE LIGNIT NECESARE IERNII VIITOARE
Ministerul Energiei propune utilizarea parţială a depozitului Roşia click să citeşti tot articolul
Zero Hedge: "Cel mai mare importator mondial postbelic de arme este India" click să citeşti tot articolul
Patru hoteluri noi în Bucureşti, printr-o investiţie lituaniană click să citeşti tot articolul
Scandalul Cambridge Analytica şterge 50 de miliarde de dolari din capitalizarea Facebook click să citeşti tot articolul
Percheziţii la BMW pentru suspiciuni privind manipularea emisiilor poluante click să citeşti tot articolul
Hidroelectrica a produs astăzi aproape jumătate din necesarul de energie a ţării click să citeşti tot articolul
Jovan Radosavljevic, noul Director General al Coca-Cola HBC România click să citeşti tot articolul
Hidroelectrica furnizează aproape jumătate din energia ţării click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicatorul de Încredere Macroeconomică al CFA România a crescut în luna februarie click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Prognoza Meteo
Vezi harta temperaturilor
harta temperaturilor
     21.03.2018 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece. Cerul, mai mult noros ziua, se va degaja treptat noaptea în jumătatea de nord a ţării. Vor fi precipitaţii, mai ales în prima parte a intervalului, predominant sub formă de ninsoare în Banat, Transilvania, cea mai mare parte a Moldovei, local în Crişana şi izolat în Maramureş şi mixte în Oltenia, Muntenia şi Dobrogea, unde pe spaţii mici se va forma polei. În jumătatea de sud a teritoriului, izolat, cantităţile de apă vor depăşi 10...15 l/mp. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în nord-vestul ţării şi pe arii restrânse în celelalte regiuni. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse între -2 şi 4 grade, mai ridicate pe litoral până spre 6 grade, iar cele minime se vor situa, în general, între -11 şi -1 grad, cu cele mai scăzute valori în Maramureş. Izolat, dimineaţa şi noaptea, va fi ceaţă.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece. Cerul va fi mai mult noros şi mai ales după-amiaza şi seara temporar vor fi precipitaţii sub formă de ploaie, lapoviţă şi ninsoare şi condiţii de polei. Vântul va sufla în general moderat. Temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de 1 grad, iar cea minimă va fi de -3...-2 grade.
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 20 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9210
2.3854
2.8995
3.9781
0.1834
0.6264
0.2152
4.6655
5.3165
1.4988
3.5608
0.2303
0.4911
1.1029
0.0655
0.4629
0.9597
3.7891
0.3154
1.1532
0.5987
0.0581
0.3541
0.2020
2.7350
0.0394
0.1435
1.0316
0.6270
0.1215
159.9577
5.5012 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook