GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Companii Afaceri

ÎN CREŞTERE CU PESTE 60% FAŢĂ DE ANUL TRECUT,

DocProcess estimează afaceri de 2,5 milioane euro, pentru 2018

BURSA 19.06.2018

A consemnat EMILIA OLESCU
 
       DocProcess, o companie 100% românească, înfiinţată în anul 2005, de familia Apolozan, susţine procesul de eficientizare a companiilor prin transformare digitală şi RPA (Robotic Process Automation). Platformele DocProcess automatizează procese financiare (Purchase-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, eInvocing), de achiziţii, logis-tică şi HR. Conform reprezentanţilor companiei, prin utilizarea platformei DocXchange, clienţii pot face economii între 60% şi 80% din bugetul alocat aces-tor operaţiuni, investiţia fiind recuperată într-un interval de 2 până la 6 luni.
       DocProcess are, în prezent, peste 3.200 de clienţi la nivel global, printre aceştia numărându-se companii precum Carrefour, Cora, Leroy Merlin, Altex, Albalact, Covalact, Modelez. Compania a deschis, recent, un centru R&D la Grenoble. Des-pre acesta, dar şi despre activitatea din România, ne-a vorbit Liviu Apolozan, CEO şi coproprietar al DocProcess.

       * (Interviu cu Liviu Apolozan, CEO şi coproprietar al DocProcess)
     
     Reporter: Cum aţi ales domeniul de investiţie?
     Liviu Apolozan: Am început să lucrez în domeniul IT imediat după facultate şi am dezvoltat numeroase proiecte de digitalizare având la bază tehnologii precum AI şi RPA (utlizând automatizarea cu ajutorul roboţilor software încă dinainte de a primi denumirea aceasta). În 2005, după 15 ani de experienţă acumulată în Franţa, am decis să revenim în România, unde am pus bazele unei firme de consultanţă în domeniul IT. Opt ani mai târziu ne-am hotărât să dezvoltăm propria platformă software de automatizare a proceselor financiare end-to-end, şi de atunci ne dezvoltăm continuu.
     Reporter: De unde ideea de a inves-ti în Franţa?
     Liviu Apolozan: Business-ul DocProcess ajunsese la un nivel la care următorul pas era internaţionalizarea. Decizia de a deschide un birou în Franţa a venit natural: este o piaţă matură, care oferă multe oportunităţi de dezvoltare, dar şi specialişti foarte buni. Este o piaţă pe care o cunoaştem pentru că ne-am petrecut 15 ani din viaţă acolo, lucrând pentru mai multe multinaţionale.
     O echipă tehnică în Franţa era mai mult decât necesară, pentru a înţelege nevoile acestei pieţe, precum şi de a dezvolta platforma noastră la nivel global. Astfel, am creat un centru R&D la Grenoble. Am analizat cinci oraşe înainte a de a ne decide pentru Grenoble. Pe 15 decembrie hotărârea să ne instalăm la Grenoble era luată şi am început demersurile pentru crearea societăţii şi recrutare. Pe 1 martie aveam sediul operaţional, inclusiv cu echipa de început (un director şi cei 4 specialişti). Centrul este situat strategic în Campusul Innovallee, unde suntem vecini şi cu ENSIMAG, cea mai bună şcoală de informatică din Franţa, dar şi cu centrul de cercetare pentru tehnologii digitale - INRIA. Ne dorim să avem un centru de excelenţă în cercetare şi dezvoltare, iar echipele din Franţa şi România vor lucra împreună. Lucrăm să integrăm tehnologii precum AI (Inteligenţa Artificială), Blockchain, Machine Learning etc. Continuăm să recrutăm atât în Româ-nia, cât şi în Franţa. Recrutăm atât specialişti IT, cât şi specialişti pentru dezvoltarea comercială.
     Reporter: Ce face, concret, compania deschisă în Franta?
     Liviu Apolozan: Ajutăm companiile în procesul de transformare digitală. Suntem adepţii "Să muncim inteligent, nu mult!" Misiunea noastră este să ajutăm companiile în automatizarea proceselor repetitive şi fără valoare adăugată şi facem asta datorită roboţilor noştri software.
     RPA (Robotic Process Automation), AI (Artificial Intelligence) şi blockchain sunt tehnologii prin care departamentele financiare pot face faţă presiunii reducerii costurilor, a lipsei forţei de muncă, precum şi imperativelor transformării digitale, inclusiv la nivel de securitate şi conformitate. Dincolo de automatizarea sarcinilor repetitive şi a proceselor bazate pe hârtie (documente), RPA ajută organizaţiile să obţină rapid rezultate: reducerea costurilor, creşterea productivităţii şi să ofere angajaţilor posibilitatea de a-şi concentra mai mult talentele asupra activităţiilor ce contează cu adevărat.
     La Grenoble avem un centru R&D (cercetare şi dezvoltare de software). În prezent, am recrutat deja al şaselea specialist IT, iar Jean-Dominique Sorace conduce biroul din Franţa, din poziţia de director tehnic. Jean-Dominique coordonează echipele IT din România şi Franţa. Vrem să ne creştem echipa cu cei mai buni specialişti, atât în România, cât şi în Franţa. Dorim să lucrăm cu cei mai buni dezvoltatori de software pe care îi putem găsi şi care doresc să lucreze într-o companie ce îşi dezvoltă propriul ei produs şi are ambiţii de internaţionalizare. Evident, nu neglijăm partea comercială şi lucrăm intens să găsim partenerii potriviţi.
     Reporter: Cum a evoluat activitatea societăţii până în acest moment?
     Liviu Apolozan: Cei 13 ani de exis-tenţă ne-au purtat prin mai multe etape de dezvoltare, cea mai importantă fiind trecerea de la activitatea de consultanţă la furnizarea de servicii bazate pe utilizarea unei platforme de concepţie şi dezvoltare proprii. Activăm într-un domeniu din ce în ce mai dinamic. Automatizarea şi digitalizarea se află pe agenda tuturor companiilor şi nu peste mult timp ele vor fi obligatorii în instituţiile statului. Digitalizarea înseamnă reduceri de costuri - între 60% şi 80% pe partea proceselor financiare, care este zona noastră forte, precum şi accelerarea proceselor operaţionale cu impact la nivelul întregii companii.
     Reporter: Care este segmentul de clienţi către care vă adresaţi?
     Liviu Apolozan: În primul rând căutăm societăţi cu "tracţiune", de tipul SSC (Shared services centers), BPOs (Business process outsourcing) şi companii mari. Aceste tipuri de companii antrenează integrarea multor altora, care constituie ecosistemele lor economice. Ele urmăresc să îşi automatizeze procesele financiare (Purchase-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Record-t0-report şi cash management), pentru a uşura activitatea angajaţilor, a creşte eficienţa şi productivitatea. Un alt beneficiu major este transformarea departamentului financiar dintr-unul de suport într-unul strategic, de business partner.
     Am creat un ecosistem de peste 3.200 de societăţi din ţară, dar şi din afara României, care comunică exclusiv digital, cu ajutorul serviciilor noas-tre. Avem clienţi mari ce provin în special din retail, industria alimentară, auto, farma etc. În acest moment, DocProcess furnizează automatizări software pentru procesarea de documente, în principal facturi, pentru companii precum Carrefour, Cora, Altex, Leroy Merlin, Albalact, Covalact, Mondelez şi reţelele lor de furnizori. Anul acesta, estimăm că vom ajunge la o bază de 3.500 de clienţi.
     Reporter: Cum a fost primită aceas-tă afacere în Franţa, având în vedere că antreprenorii nu sunt francezi?
     Liviu Apolozan : Am fost primiţi foarte bine. Noi am locuit deja în Franţa timp de 15 ani, iar cunoaşterea limbii şi a culturii evident că ne ajută. De îndată ce le prezentam proiectul nostru erau foarte dornici să ne ajute cu expertiza juridică, fiscală şi recrutare. Am reuşit performanţa să fim operaţionali în două luni: găsire birouri, creare societate şi recrutare.
     Franţa are o agendă digitală foarte coerentă şi caută în mod activ investitori. Aşa că am avut susţinere foarte bună.
     Reporter: Ce obstacole aţi întâlnit până acum în activitatea dumneavoas-tră, atât în Franţa, cât şi în România?
     Liviu Apolozan: În Franţa, am început activitatea la 5 martie şi, deocamdată, este prea devreme să vorbim de obstacole. În acest moment continuăm să recrutăm, să consolidăm echipa şi avem proiecte pentru dezvoltarea comercială. Suntem mulţumiţi că am găsit acolo competenţe şi mai ales dorinţa de a face lucrurile bine. Este o cultură a muncii şi a "lucrului bine făcut".
     În România, deficitul de resurse umane, lipsa de predictibilitate fiscală şi legislativă reprezintă principalele îngrijorări.
     Ne dorim să formăm specialişti care să facă performanţă, inovare. Avem nevoie de susţinere din partea unui sis-tem educaţional adaptat nevoilor actuale.
     Ne dorim predictibilitate şi stabilitate la nivel de politici fiscale, pentru a accelera ritmul de dezvoltare şi a încuraja initiaţiva privată.
     Ne dorim să avem o ţară în care tinerii să aibă încredere în viitor. Să-i aducem înapoi pe cei ce au plecat şi să dăm o perspectivă celor care au rămas.
     Reporter: Câţi angajaţi aveţi la noi şi câţi angajaţi în biroul din Franţa?
     Liviu Apolozan: Avem o echipă de 50 de angajaţi, dintre care şase la Grenoble. Continuăm dezvoltarea - tocmai ce ne-am consolidat echipa cu un director comercial ce are mandatul de a accelera activitatea comercială.
     Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi piaţa investiţională din Franţa, comparativ cu cea de la noi?
     Liviu Apolozan: Nu avem expertiza necesară pentru a face o astfel de comparaţie. Vă putem împărtăşi, în schimb, experienţa noastră. Cheltuielile ocazionate de creerea unei societăţi sunt sensibil egale în cele două ţări. Diferenţa pe care am trăit-o a fost în atitudinea autorităţilor, structurilor de suport (Business France, camere de comerţ, asociaţii diverse) din Franţa, care desfăşoară o activitate susţinută şi coerentă de atragere şi sprijin pentru investitori. Nu am apelat (încă) la investitori sau împrumuturi, nici în România, nici în Franţa. Mai putem spune că salariile din domeniul IT au devenit comparabile în ultimul timp, în cele două ţări. Franţa a adoptat măsuri pentru atragerea investiţiilor străine, facilităţi fiscale mai ales pentru firmele care investesc în domeniul noilor tehnologii, un sistem care favorizează cercetarea şi dezvoltarea.
     Reporter: Cum putem compara cele două ţări în care sunteţi prezenţi, din punct de vedere al domeniului fis-cal şi birocratic?
     Liviu Apolozan: Foarte important în afacerile noastre este predictibilitatea şi o să vă dau un exemplu de bune practici. Începând cu 2019, Franţa trece la impozitarea la sursă şi a anunţat acest lucru încă din 2015. În privinţa impozitului pe beneficiile societăţilor, avantajul îl are România, cu o cotă unică de 16%.
     În Franţa, impozitarea societăţilor este un pic mai complicată: anul acesta este de 28% pentru beneficii mai mici de 500.000 de euro şi de 33,3% pentru ceea ce depăşeşte acest prag.
     Pentru întreprinderile "mici", adică cifră de afaceri sub 7,68 milioane euro, impozitul poate ajunge la 14%. În momentul de faţă, este în derulare în Franţa, ca şi în alte ţări europene, un program de reducere progresivă a cotei de impozitare, care va fi plafonată în 2022 la 25%. În realitate, aceste cote sunt în mare parte teoretice, pentru că există un arsenal de stimulente fiscale (reduceri, credit de impozit, ajutoare) care duc la o cotă efectivă mai redusă.
     În ceea ce priveşte domeniul care ne interesează foarte mult, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2017, serviciile efectuate către sectorul public de către marile companii trebuie facturate electronic. Până la 1 ianuarie 2020, absolut toate societăţile care lucrează cu sectorul public se vor conforma acestui mod de lucru.
     Dematerializarea permite beneficii reciproce pentru companii şi adminis-traţii: reducerea costurilor (tipărirea şi trimiterea prin poştă), reducerea amprentei de carbon, eliminarea manipulării documentelor "pe hârtie", reducerea timpilor de procesare, garantarea livrării documentelor, fluiditatea schimburilor.
     România este foarte interesantă din punct de vedere fiscal, însă trebuie să ne uităm în jur, deoarece ţările Uniunii Europene încep să aplice politici fiscale atractive pentru investitori.
     Reporter: Cum evoluează activitatea la biroul pe care îl aveţi aici şi cum îmbinaţi activităţile din cele două birouri?
     Liviu Apolozan : Biroul de la Grenoble l-am deschis în luna martie a acestui an şi suntem foarte mulţumiţi de modul cum funcţionează echipele noastre binaţionale. În era digitală nu ne punem problema de lucru la distanţă. Echipele din Franţa şi România lucrează pe proiecte comune, există un contact permanent între departele tehnice, dar şi cele din business. Şi dacă este nevoie de deplasare, suntem la doar 3 ore de avion. Avem două aeroporturi în proximitatea Grenoble: Lyon şi Geneva.
     Reporter: Ce rezultate financiare v-aţi propus să realizaţi în acest an şi care sunt rezultatele de până acum?
     Liviu Apolozan: Am terminat anul 2017 cu o cifră de afaceri de 1,6 milioane de euro. Pentru 2018, estimăm o cifră de afaceri de 2,5 milioane euro, în creştere cu peste 60% comparativ cu nivelul din 2017.
     Ne dorim să ne diversificăm portofoliul de clienţi şi pieţele pe care suntem prezenţi. Am luat în calcul investiţii pentru R&D (cercetare /dezvoltare), dar şi pentru a accelera dezvoltarea comercială.
     Reporter: Ce alte proiecte de inves-tiţii intenţionaţi să efectuaţi?
     Liviu Apolozan : Avem planuri să ne extindem serviciile în industria bancară, asigurări şi energie, dar şi să ieşim pe alte pieţe din Europa şi chiar mai departe. Pe zona de banking dezvoltăm soluţii ce ajută băncile să îşi îmbogăţească portofoliul şi să facă faţă provocărilor aduse de PSD2 (Open banking). Dorim să ne poziţionăm că un fintech ce armonizează procesele dintre furnizori, cumparători şi băncile acestora. Vom continua, de asemenea, să investim în pregătirea oamenilor şi extinderea echipei.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
